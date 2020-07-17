Keston Hiura 2B MIL Milwaukee • #18 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 86 Roto 46 Roto (2B) 5 H2H 72 H2H (2B) 7 2019 Stats AVG 0.303 HR 19 R 51 RBI 49 SB 9 SO 107 When scouts talk about the "hit" tool, it refers to the ability to make contact as much as anything else, but Hiura is a prime example of how much quality of contact matters too. He was surprisingly strikeout prone in his first taste of the majors, but did so much damage when he made contact that it didn't matter all that much. He was fifth in MLB in wOBA on contact and was 12th in expected wOBA on contact, so the underlying numbers back it up. Hiura looked like an elite hitter as a rookie, despite the uncharacteristic contact issues. Oh, and he stole 16 bases on a 76% clip between the majors and minors, so he's got that in his tool kit, too. If he can cut the strikeout rate to 25% — he was at 26.3% in Triple-A — he's probably a first-round player. If he can get it down to the 20% range he was in for most of his minor-league career, he might be a top-five pick.

Tyler Glasnow SP TB Tampa Bay • #20 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 77 Roto 53 Roto (SP) 20 H2H 45 H2H (SP) 19 2019 Stats INN 60.2 W 6 K's 76 ERA 1.78 WHIP 0.89 It's hard to be better than Glasnow was in 2019, so now it's all about staying healthy. I had my concerns about that in a full season, but it's going to be a lot easier to manage over the course of two months. Don't expect another sub-2.00 ERA from Glasnow, but his combination of elite swing-and-miss skills and and some of the best results in the majors even when hitters did manage to make contact gives Glasnow an incredible ceiling. Like, best-pitcher-in-baseball ceiling. If he can keep the walks in check as he did in 2019, all bets are off for how good he can be.

David Dahl CF COL Colorado • #26 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 156 Roto 142 Roto (OF) 36 H2H 156 H2H (OF) 34 2019 Stats AVG 0.302 HR 15 R 67 RBI 61 SB 4 SO 110 Hey, if Tyler Glasnow can stay healthy in a two-month season, maybe Dahl can manage it, too. I am, admittedly, typically a huge fan of Dahl, a strikeout-prone player who routinely posts pretty pedestrian quality of contact numbers. But I also have to remind myself that doesn't really matter when you play half your games at Coors Field. You can pretty much pencil Dahl in for a high batting average and an OPS in the .870 range, with room for more if he can avoid injuries. But what pushes him into breakout territory is the expectation that he'll bat leadoff for the Rockies. Dahl's profile isn't that different from Charlie Blackmon's, who has been an elite Fantasy option for the last half-decade while racking up huge run totals at the top of that Rockies lineup. Add in that Dahl has talked about wanting to run more — he averaged 28 steals per-150 games in the minors — and Blackmon could end up a second- or third-round pick when it's all said and done.

Zac Gallen SP ARI Arizona • #23 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 136 Roto 105 Roto (SP) 27 H2H 75 H2H (SP) 27 2019 Stats INN 80 W 3 K's 96 ERA 2.81 WHIP 1.23 Gallen has received plenty of hype, but I'm not sure it's been enough. His 2.81 ERA and 10.8 K/9 as a rookie should speak for themselves, but there's at least a little bit of skepticism that it was for real -- the peripherals don't quite back it up, you see. But it's worth remembering just how dominant Gallen had been in the minors before getting called up: He had a 2.87 ERA overall in the minors, with a 1.77 mark in the Pacific Coast League in 2019, with a 33.6% strikeout rate. It was the most dominant pitching performance in professional baseball in 2019 when you take into account the hitter-friendly PCL, where the league average ERA was 5.48. His ERA- (a mark that adjusts for league average, with 100 being average) was 33, a better mark than any major-league pitcher has managed in a full season. It was historic stuff, and then he came up and pitched very effectively in the majors. The only blemish on his mark record was an elevated walk rate, but given that 15 of his 36 walks came in just three starts, even that isn't really a concern for me. Gallen has four pitches he can throw in any count, and he showed just how good he could be in his final 10 starts after overcoming some of the control issues, posting a 2.50 ERA with a 29.8% strikeout rate and 1.127 WHIP. That's ace stuff, and he could get there in 2020.

Eloy Jimenez LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #74 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 59 Roto 76 Roto (OF) 20 H2H 93 H2H (OF) 23 2019 Stats AVG 0.267 HR 31 R 69 RBI 79 SB 0 SO 134

Vladimir Guerrero 1B TOR Toronto • #27 • Age: 21 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 90 Roto 67 Roto (3B) 11 H2H 65 H2H (3B) 10 2019 Stats AVG 0.272 HR 15 R 52 RBI 69 SB 0 SO 91 Jimenez and Guerrero will always be linked, as the two top prospects debuted the same season and had remarkably similar rookie seasons — largely disappointing, but with incredibly impressive flashes. In Guerrero's case, it was more speculative than concrete — a monster show at the Home Run Derby and an MLB-high eight batted balls hit over 115 mph. As for Jimenez, he did finally live up to the potential as the season wore on, hitting nine homers in September. A taste of what's to come, in each case. Guerrero is as talented a hitter as we've seen, and with a renewed focus this offseason on elevating the ball, he could become a true four-category stud; Jimenez isn't quite the same kind of talent, but he can be one of the best power hitters in the game, and one of the rare ones who could be a plus in batting average, to boot. There's no guarantee it comes in 2020 for either, but given how high the upside is, it's worth betting to find out if it will.

Corey Seager SS LAD L.A. Dodgers • #5 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 163 Roto 128 Roto (SS) 16 H2H 128 H2H (SS) 15 2019 Stats AVG 0.272 HR 19 R 82 RBI 87 SB 1 SO 98 Seager hasn't turned into the superstar hitter we hoped he would when he broke into the majors, but rest assured, the skills are still there for it. He's still a plus contact hitter, and after a rough start to 2019, he was on a 25-homer, 200-plus runs and RBI pace with an average right around .280 from May on. But there's even more promising news below the surface. Seager's average exit velocity was well below career norms in the first four months of the season, which is hard to hold against him, given that he was coming back from hip and elbow surgeries that basically cost him the entirety of the 2018 season. And especially given that he bumped that average exit velocity up to the 90 mph range in August and September, a sign that the power was coming back. He had an expected batting average of .289 and an expected slugging percentage of .526 in August and September. If that was a sign of the now-26-year-old getting back to full strength, then expectations should be very high for 2020 and beyond. I could see a Freddie Freeman-esque leap here.

Luis Robert CF CHW Chi. White Sox • #88 • Age: 22 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 149 Roto 92 Roto (OF) 29 H2H 126 H2H (OF) 30 2019 Stats (Minors) AVG .328 HR 32 R 108 RBI 92 SB 36 SO 129 Speaking of betting on upside, Robert certainly has plenty of his own. In fact, he might have a profile that is more conducive to Fantasy production than even Guerrero at their respective peaks, because Robert could be a true five-category stud. There are risks, of course. Injuries have been a big issue for Robert, but he also doesn't have great plate discipline and the White Sox have a history of slowing their best base runners down once they get to the majors. However, Robert looks an awful lot like Fernando Tatis did at this point last year, with numbers between three levels that would have made him a top-five Fantasy option if he replicated them in the majors. I was initially skeptical that I would want Robert much at the start of draft season, but given the shortened season and the fact that Robert's ADP didn't rise as much as I suspected it might, he's another one who's worth the risk.

Luke Voit 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #59 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 210 Roto 197 Roto (1B) 17 H2H 184 H2H (1B) 16 2019 Stats AVG 0.263 HR 21 R 72 RBI 62 SB 0 SO 142 I'm sure Luke Voit doesn't care about his ADP in Fantasy Baseball, so allow me to take offense on his behalf: I am offended! To a certain extent, it's probably colored by the fact that Voit's final numbers in 2019 look so much worse than his short stint in 2018, but there's important context to consider: When Voit went on the IL at the end of June with an abdominal injury, he was hitting .280/.393/.509 with a 36-homer, 215-runs-plus-RBI pace. He spent the next three months trying to play through it, hitting .228 with a 17-homer pace. Was Voit "exposed" or was he hurt? The answer seems clear to me, which is why Voit has ended up my starting first baseman on more teams than not. He'll give you what Jose Abreu or Josh Bell will for a fraction of the cost, and he'll be drafted in the first five rounds next season just like them.