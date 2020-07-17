Fernando Tatis SS SD San Diego • #23 • Age: 21 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 50 Roto 20 Roto (SS) 5 H2H 40 H2H (SS) 6 2019 Stats AVG 0.317 HR 22 R 61 RBI 53 SB 16 SO 110 This is the one that makes you feel queasy to even think about. Tatis is an incredible talent, with premium bat speed and athleticism who just put together an amazing rookie season. He's the kind of player who could be a top-five pick next spring. But that's not a guarantee, as Carlos Correa's second season showed us a few years back. It's not that Correa was bad, because he wasn't. The problem was, he was being pegged as an immediate early round contributor thanks to his power-speed combo, but he regressed as a power hitter and stopped running as he developed into a middle-of-the-order threat for the Astros. The same thing won't necessarily happen to Tatis — who, it must be said, was quite a bit better than Correa in their respective rookie seasons -- but it's a risk even before we get to the red flags in Tatis' profile itself -- the back and hamstring injuries, the elevated strikeout rate, the good-not-great batted-ball data. Tatis has immense upside if it all comes together, but there's very little margin for error when you're drafting him as a second-rounder.

Shane Bieber SP CLE Cleveland • #57 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 22 Roto 21 Roto (SP) 6 H2H 15 H2H (SP) 6 2019 Stats INN 214.1 W 15 K's 259 ERA 3.28 WHIP 1.05 Bieber was last year's biggest starting pitcher breakout, but it hardly came from out of nowhere. His combination of elite control and above-average strikeout skills made him an advanced stats darling, and those skills only improved in Year 2. So, why's he here? It's those pesky advanced stats again. Bieber does an excellent job of limiting walks and producing strikeouts, which goes a long way toward making him an excellent pitcher. The problem comes when hitters do make contact, because when they do, the ball tends to get hit hard and it tends to go an awfully long way. Among starters in 2019, he ranked in the fourth percentile in average exit velocity allowed, in the fifth in hard-hit rate and in the 22nd in barrel rate allowed. In 2018, he underperformed his expected wOBA allowed by nearly 20 points; in 2019, he over performed by the same rate. If Bieber can remain an elite strikeout pitcher, that will mitigate the batted-ball issues. If that skill slips and he gets a bit worse luck than last season, things could get pretty ugly.

Yordan Alvarez DH HOU Houston • #44 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 65 Roto 37 Roto (DH) 2 H2H 32 H2H (DH) 2 2019 Stats AVG 0.313 HR 27 R 58 RBI 78 SB 0 SO 94 First, a reminder of how good Alvarez was last season: 42 doubles, 50 home runs and a .325 average between the majors and minors, and it wasn't the minors numbers doing all of the heavy lifting. He dominated the bigs as a 22-year-old, and clearly has a long, bright future ahead of him. But I'm worried about the short term. I'm not actually too worried about Alvarez's absence from camp, though that's certainly something to consider as we're less than a week away from opening day. The bigger issue for me is that Alvarez is already dealing with seemingly chronic knee issues at age 23. He had some problems staying healthy in the minors, and there was talk in spring that he might have missed opening day had it gone as normally scheduled, and might be limited to DH duties exclusively. A utility-only player with bad knees going near the end of the third round is risky enough, even for one as talented as Alvarez; add that he hasn't reported to camp yet, and it's simply too much to stomach. Just take Nelson Cruz 30 picks later.

Zack Greinke SP HOU Houston • #21 • Age: 36 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 18 Roto 50 Roto (SP) 19 H2H 33 H2H (SP) 16 2019 Stats INN 208.2 W 18 K's 187 ERA 2.93 WHIP 0.98 I'm about the 4,000th person to call Greinke a bust over the past four years, and pretty much all 4,000 of them have been wrong. So, why won't I be No. 4,001? It's not that I think Greinke will be bad in 2020 -- he almost never is, so why would he start now? This is more a concern with the kind of player Greinke is and how the shortened schedule might impact his value. See, Greinke finished No. 5 last season at SP, but if you break the season out into two-month stretches (April to May, May to June, etc.), he actually averaged around the 12th-15th starter — and ranged from the top-five in one stretch to two stretches outside of the top 20. Which is to say, to at least some degree, Greinke was a compiler. And that's not an insult -- in 2020, you've gotta be pretty great to compile the kind of numbers Greinke does, and he is. Greinke is a bankable, stable option, who makes up for a low-ish strikeout rate by being a consistent 200-inning guy. The problem is, in a 60-game season, there's no such thing as stability for a starting pitcher — there's just too much volatility inherent in the position, and not enough time for a slow start to regress to the mean. And it'll be hard for volume to really be an edge, for the same reason. Greinke isn't the only example of this type of player — Jose Berrios and Mike Soroka have similar profiles I'm avoiding among pitchers, while the likes of Jose Abreu, Anthony Rizzo, and Whit Merrifield could also count in the "compiler" category. These players are unlikely to hurt you, so it's hard to call them busts outright; but their impact could be a bit muted in a shortened season.

Manny Machado 3B SD San Diego • #13 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 74 Roto 61 Roto (3B) 8 H2H 60 H2H (3B) 8 2019 Stats AVG 0.256 HR 32 R 81 RBI 85 SB 5 SO 128 I don't discount the possibility that Machado could get back to his Baltimore days, but I'm losing hope with every game he plays away from Camden Yards, where he was a career .296/.353/.537 hitter. The problem is, he's a .267/.323/.449 hitter away from Camden, and that's pretty much where he's been since getting traded to the Dodgers midway through the 2018 season. That's not to say Machado was a product of Camden, but it is to say that he may be more of a good hitter in a neutral park context than the great one he was in Camden. And, of course, there's the little problem that Petco Park is one of the toughest hitting environments in baseball. Given the depth of shortstop and the fact that Machado doesn't run much anymore, and I'm just not sure the upside is high enough for me to pay to find out.

Joey Gallo CF TEX Texas • #13 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 71 Roto 75 Roto (OF) 22 H2H 76 H2H (OF) 19 2019 Stats AVG 0.253 HR 22 R 54 RBI 49 SB 4 SO 114 I love Joey Gallo, but what's the justification for him going off the board more than 50 picks earlier than Miguel Sano? Gallo should steal a few more bases, but that's no guarantee to be much of an edge in this shorted timetable, so the gap has to come down to production or health. Sano has similar upside and similar apparent shortcomings to Gallo, except that the former has been a consistently elite BABIP hitter, while Gallo was one of the worst in baseball before his 60-game season in 2019. Gallo does have a cleaner bill of health, and hasn't shown the "optioned to the minors" downside Sano has, but 50 picks is an awfully steep price to pay for safety. Especially when that "safety" comes in the form of a guy like Gallo, who has as low a batting average floor as anyone in the game and missed significant time just last season. His price is an overreaction to a small-sample size of success in 2019, and his profile is one of the easiest to replace in Fantasy these days. Wait for Sano or Franmil Reyes.