2020 Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet: Rankings, tiers, prospects, sleepers, mock drafts and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
Have a draft coming up? Need to get up to date on all things 2020? Wish there was a resource that would direct you to all the rankings, sleepers, busts, breakouts, prospects, tiers, mock drafts, position battles, burning questions, pros and cons and analysis, both strategic and evaluative, you could possibly care to see?
There is, and you've found it. Here, the many works of Scott White, Chris Towers, Frank Stampfl and others are here for you to partake. It's the perfect one-stop shop for developing your plan for victory.
If the 2020 seasons is held at spring training sites ...
Draft Essentials
- Fantasy Baseball Today Draft Kit (downloadable and printable)
- Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast (new episodes five days a week)
- Scott White's Draft Manifesto: SPs, SBs all that matter anymore
- Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
- Advanced Stats Primer for Pitchers
Rankings and auction values
- Head-to-Head points
- Rotisserie (and H2H categories)
- Top 100 Prospects
- Dynasty Top 150
- Top 50 Keepers
- SportsLine's Optimal Rankings Cheat Sheets
- Rankings comparison: Scott vs. Frank
- Rankings analysis (case for/against each player): 1-10 | 11-20 | 21-30 | 31-40 | 41-50 | 51-60 | 61-70 | 71-80 | 81-90 | 91-100 | 101-110 | 111-120 | 121-130 | 131-140 | 141-150 | 151-160 | 161-170 | 171-180 | 181-190 | 191-200
Mock Drafts
- Redraft: H2H points | H2H categories | 12-team Rotisserie | 15-team Rotisserie | AL H2H | NL H2H
- Dynasty: Rotisserie startup | H2H points startup | Prospects-only Roto | Prospects-only H2H
- Auctions: Mixed Roto | H2H points | AL-only Roto | NL-only Roto
Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts
- Scott: Sleepers 1.0 | Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 1.0 | Deep Sleepers | All-Scott White Team | Players Scott Keeps Drafting
- Chris: Sleepers 1.0 | Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 1.0 | Post-Hype Pitchers | Post-Hype Hitters | Bounce-Back Candidates | Late SP targets | All-Chris Towers Team | One-Season Wonders
- Frank: Sleepers 1.0 | Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 1.0 | All-Frank Stampfl Team
- ACES results for 2020 help identify sleepers, busts
Tiers (v. 3.0)
- C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
- All positions on one printable page
- Tiers by category, not position
Strategy Guides
- C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
- Scott White's auction tips and guidelines
- Chris Towers' Roto category targets: Hitters | Pitchers
- Rating every player's chances of being dropped the first month
- Players with the biggest gap in H2H and Roto value
- SportsLine's Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide
ADP Review
Scott White looks at average draft position to determine reaches and bargains
Prospect Hunting
- Top 100 Prospects
- Top questions about the top 100 prospects
- Prospects-Only Draft: 180 deep
- Top 10 Prospects to Stash
- 20 Lesser-Known Prospects for Dynasty Leagues
- The All-Rookie Team
- Prospect Profiles: Wander Franco | Luis Robert | Jesus Luzardo | Gavin Lux | Jo Adell | MacKenzie Gore | Casey Mize | Dylan Carlson | Carter Kieboom | Alex Kirilloff | Alec Bohm | Jarred Kelenic | Andrew Vaughn
More For Dynasty Leagues
- Dynasty Top 150
- Top dynasty targets based on polling
- The story of the Scott White Dynasty League and how you can have your own
Finding Upside
Chris Towers scopes out under-the-radar contenders for top billing at each position
- Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher
- Bonus: Low-end pitchers with ace upside
Spring Developments
- Chris Towers keeps a running list of spring developments that actually matter
- Top 25 position battles
The 27 Biggest Questions
Other Analysis
- White: Best, worst scenarios for all 30 teams
- White: Fantasy Baseball superlatives by audience survey
- White: The most pivotal player for all 30 teams
- Stampfl: Ranking closers by job security
- White: 32 boom-or-bust players
- Stampfl: Forgotten first halves from 2019
- White: 48 revealing stats from 2019
- Towers: Biggest questions for the top 12
- Reviewing Scott White's Tout Wars team
- White: 32 things you missed once football started
- Towers: Risk/Reward of Vladimir Guerrero
- Towers: Is Luis Robert worth the risk?
- White: Top 16 non-closer RPs
- Towers: Pirates rotation has upside
- White: Should we downgrade Astros hitters?
