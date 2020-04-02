2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Day Cheat Sheet: Rankings, prospects, tiers, sleepers and everything you need
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
So your draft approaches, does it? Need to get up to date on all things 2020? Wish there was a resource that would direct you to all the rankings, sleepers, busts, breakouts, prospects, tiers, mock drafts, position battles, burning questions, pros and cons and analysis, both strategic and evaluative, you could possibly care to see?
There is, and you've found it. Here, the many works of Scott White, Chris Towers, Frank Stampfl and others are here for you to partake. It's the perfect one-stop shop for developing your plan for victory.
Draft Essentials
- Fantasy Baseball Today Draft Kit (downloadable and printable)
- Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast (new episodes five days a week)
- Scott White's Draft Manifesto: SPs, SBs all that matter anymore
- Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Rankings and auction values
- Head-to-Head points
- Rotisserie (and H2H categories)
- Top 100 Prospects
- Dynasty Top 150
- Top 50 Keepers
- SportsLine's Optimal Rankings Cheat Sheets
- Rankings analysis (case for/against each player): 1-10 | 11-20 | 21-30 | 31-40 | 41-50 | 51-60 | 61-70 | 71-80 | 81-90 | 91-100 | 101-110 | 111-120 | 121-130 | 131-140 | 141-150 | 151-160 | 161-170 | 171-180 | 181-190 | 191-200
Mock Drafts
- Redraft: H2H points | H2H categories | 12-team Rotisserie | 15-team Rotisserie | AL H2H | NL H2H
- Dynasty: Rotisserie startup | H2H points startup | Prospects-only Roto | Prospects-only H2H
- Auctions: Mixed Roto | H2H points | AL-only Roto | NL-only Roto
Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts
- Scott: Sleepers 1.0 | Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 1.0 | Deep Sleepers | Players Scott Keeps Drafting
- Chris: Sleepers 1.0 | Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 1.0 | Post-Hype Pitchers | Post-Hype Hitters | Bounce-Back Candidates | Late SP targets
- Frank: Sleepers 1.0 | Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 1.0
- ACES results for 2020 help identify sleepers, busts
Tiers (v. 2.0)
- Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher
- All positions on one printable page
- Tiers by category, not position
Strategy Guides
- Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher
- Scott White's auction tips and guidelines
- Chris Towers' Roto category targets: Hitters | Pitchers
- Players with the biggest gap in H2H and Roto value
- SportsLine's Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide
ADP Review
Scott White looks at average draft position to determine reaches and bargains
Prospect Hunting
- Top 100 Prospects
- Prospects-Only Drafts: Roto (and H2H categories) | H2H points
- Top 10 Prospects to Stash
- 20 Lesser-Known Prospects for Dynasty Leagues
- The All-Rookie Team
Finding Upside
Chris Towers scopes out under-the-radar contenders for top billing at each position
- Catcher | First base | Second base | Third base | Shortstop | Outfield | Starting pitcher | Relief pitcher
- Bonus: Low-end pitchers with ace upside
Spring Developments
- Chris Towers keeps a running list of spring developments that actually matter
- Top 25 position battles
The 28 Biggest Questions
Other Analysis
- The story of the Scott White Dynasty League and how you can have your own
- Stampfl: Forgotten first halves from 2019
- White: 48 revealing stats from 2019
- Towers: Biggest questions for the top 12
- Reviewing Scott White's Tout Wars team
- White: 32 things you missed once football started
- Towers: Risk/Reward of Vladimir Guerrero
- Towers: Is Luis Robert worth the risk?
- White: Top 15 non-closer RPs
- Towers: Pirates rotation has upside
- White: Should we downgrade Astros hitters?
