2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 11 players who would be helped by universal designated hitter

Dylan Carlson 1B STL St. Louis • #68 • Age: 21 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 295 Roto 264 Roto (1B) NR H2H 272 H2H (1B) NR Carlson still has to earn a job, but he's a prospect Fantasy players should definitely be excited about if he gets the chance. The Cardinals would still have one player too many for their outfield/DH rotation if Carlson does make the Opening Day roster, but the flexibility a DH spot would provide could be just what they need to justify calling up the top prospect. He presents the potential for a highly valuable power-speed combo for Fantasy players and would be a must-draft player if he is on the opening day roster.

Garrett Hampson 2B COL Colorado • #1 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 279 Roto 197 Roto (2B) 19 H2H 226 H2H (2B) 18 2019 Stats AVG 0.247 HR 8 R 40 RBI 27 SB 15 SO 88 If Hampson was guaranteed an every day role, he might sneak into the top-125 discussion in ADP, so any avenue that gets him into the lineup more is enticing. He still has to prove last September wasn't a fluke, but if the bat plays, he'll have serious Fantasy appeal thanks to his speed. Hampson has 40-steal potential, and there might be enough bat that he isn't just a one-category Mallex Smith type. Think Jonathan Villar without the batting average risk as an upside play. Of course, if the Rockies lost Coors Field for the 2020 season, it would impact his appeal, but the speed should still keep Hampson relevant if the playing time is there.

Austin Riley LF ATL Atlanta • #27 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP NR Roto NR Roto (OF) 80 H2H NR H2H (OF) 77 2019 Stats AVG 0.226 HR 18 R 41 RBI 49 SB 0 SO 108 Riley already had a pretty good chance of breaking camp with the Braves under any circumstance, but this would pretty much confirm it in my eyes. Maybe he wouldn't DH everyday — they have one outfielder too many, too — but between DH and third base, I would expect Riley to play close to every day. Riley was already a good value — his ADP reflected the uncertainty around his role and skill set but didn't include enough consideration of his considerable upside — but if the Braves have an extra lineup spot to play with, he becomes one of my top late-round targets. There is 40-homer upside here, and unlike most young players, we saw it in action for about a month last season before his contact issues caught up with him.

Wil Myers LF SD San Diego • #4 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP NR Roto 267 Roto (OF) 69 H2H 291 H2H (OF) 65 2019 Stats AVG 0.239 HR 18 R 58 RBI 53 SB 16 SO 168 It's been hard to know what to make of Myers all offseason, as he was reportedly being dangled in salary-dump trade offers even as the Padres made a few moves to start to clear out the glut in their outfield. The DH role wouldn't likely go exclusively to Myers — non-roster invitee Brian Dozier could see some time there as well — but it would certainly increase his chances of playing something like a full-time role, and there's a lot for Fantasy players in category leagues to like about Myers even at this point in his career. He'll likely be a drag on your average, but you can probably still count on him for 20-plus homers and 20-plus steals in an everyday role. There aren't many players who you can say that about at any point in the draft.

Howie Kendrick 1B WAS Washington • #47 • Age: 36 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP NR Roto NR Roto (1B) NR H2H NR H2H (1B) 38 2019 Stats AVG 0.344 HR 17 R 61 RBI 62 SB 2 SO 49 On a per plate appearance basis, Kendrick was one of the best hitters in baseball in 2019, and it might not have been a fluke — he was in the 95th percentile or better in expected batting average, slugging percentage and wOBA, per BaseballSavant.com. He hit the ball incredibly well, but also hasn't seen more than 400 plate appearances in a season since 2016. Kendrick probably still wouldn't play every day even with the DH spot, but if he could get in the lineup even five times every week, he'd be a viable option for Fantasy, especially for daily leagues.

Justin Smoak 1B MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 33 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 315 Roto NR Roto (1B) 33 H2H NR H2H (1B) NR 2019 Stats AVG 0.208 HR 22 R 54 RBI 61 SB 0 SO 106 Smoak was one of the unluckiest hitters in baseball last season, sporting elite plate discipline and batted-ball metrics, and now he's moving to one of the best parks in baseball for power hitters. With a full-time DH, he figures to be in the lineup nearly every day, likely as the everyday first baseman for what should still be a very good lineup. Smoak could be a 35-homer hitter at a steep discount.

Aristides Aquino RF CIN Cincinnati • #44 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 214 Roto NR Roto (OF) 86 H2H NR H2H (OF) 80 2019 Stats AVG 0.259 HR 19 R 31 RBI 47 SB 7 SO 60 Like the Cardinals, the Reds would probably still have one player too many even with a DH, but the problem with their outfield rotation isn't just that it's too crowded — it's that the options they do have are pretty unproven. They'll mix and match no matter what the alignment might be, and the addition of a DH would just give them one more spot to play with. I think that might be enough for Aquino to get another shot, and he showed last summer he can be an impact bat.

Dominic Smith 1B NYM N.Y. Mets • #2 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP NR Roto NR Roto (1B) NR H2H NR H2H (1B) NR 2019 Stats AVG 0.282 HR 11 R 35 RBI 25 SB 1 SO 44 The emergence of Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis in 2019 overshadowed Smith's own breakout, as the former top prospect started to tap into some of his raw power and put up an .881 OPS in a part-time role. It's fair to wonder if the same production could be sustained playing more regularly, but I'd like to see him get the chance. That won't happen without the DH, but I'd expect him to see the majority of the time there if the Mets gain that flexibility.

A.J. Pollock CF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #11 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP 242 Roto NR Roto (OF) 81 H2H NR H2H (OF) 82 2019 Stats AVG 0.266 HR 15 R 49 RBI 47 SB 5 SO 74 Pollock looked slated for a platoon role, and given his history of injuries, it's hard to expect him to play the field regularly and stay in the lineup. But at DH? Well, now that might work. He reworked his swing prior to the 2018 season, and has emerged as a viable power threat in the second half of his career, hitting 30 homers while still stealing 15 bases on a per-162 game base over the last two seasons. If playing DH keeps Pollock fresh and in the lineup, it's not unreasonable to think he could be a starting outfielder in Rotisserie leagues, so don't forget about him in the last few rounds on Draft Day.

Steven Souza RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #21 • Age: 30 Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) ADP NR Roto NR Roto (OF) NR H2H NR H2H (OF) NR 2019 Stats (Injured) AVG 0 HR 0 R 0 RBI 0 SB 0 SO 0 Injuries have really taken their toll, but Souza was a viable Fantasy option back in 2017, hitting 30 homers and stealing 16 bases. If he is healthy, he figures to play pretty regularly in a DH role for the Cubs if they have that option, and he could give you something similar to what Myers might, though he is probably just an NL-only option in a best-case scenario.