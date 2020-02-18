2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction sees big bidding for stolen bases
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities are even more pronounced in the AL-only format, according to Scott White.
Whether you play in such a format or not, one thing auction results are always good for is shining a light on scarcities that the choreographed dance of a draft can help conceal. By that, I mean most everyone knows the "appropriate" point to take every player, and while only one can actually step up and take him, you can rest assured it won't happen too far out of turn.
With an auction, though, the urgency for a player is front and center. For the one that's nominated, your chance to get him is now or never, and when it's one that meets a particular scarcity, you're not sneaking him by anyone.
That applies double in an AL-only league, where the player pool is cut in half. And the chosen scoring format for this one — traditional 5x5 Rotisserie — allows for even more scarcities.
What are the big scarcities we've been talking about for mixed leagues? High-end starting pitching and stolen bases, of course. Sure enough, you couldn't hope to get a pitcher with a possible ace outcome for less than $25 in this auction, and most were pushing $30. In fact, Gerrit Cole actually tied Mike Trout for most expensive player at $46, and Justin Verlander was right behind at $43. Even Mike Clevinger, who at the time was looking at a completely unknown timetable following reports of a torn meniscus, went for a confident $21.
I tried to fill my own pitching staff with that sort of pitcher — one with a glaring risk factor but still a possible ace outcome — and ended up with Lance Lynn ($20), Hyun-Jin Ryu ($16), Matthew Boyd ($13) and James Paxton ($10). Even Michael Pineda and Domingo German (both $6) would seem to fit the bill. It was quantity over quality in the hope two or three would stick. Yes, I've objected to such an approach in a typical mixed-league draft, but in an auction, you have more control over the specific pitchers you target and can land the ones you've deemed most deserving of the gamble. And besides, the whole pitcher-heavy approach hinges on the idea there is no hitter scarcity in a mixed league. The same can't be said for AL-only. I had to reserve some money for the other five categories.
For stolen bases specifically? Well, that was the idea, but again, everyone had the same idea. Adalberto Mondesi went for $32, or $1 less than Alex Bregman. Luis Robert went for $29, or $1 more than Yordan Alvarez. Even Nick Madrigal, whose stolen base potential is entirely theoretical, went for $12. So I opted to spread my stolen base investment among several sources, the most significant being Cavan Biggio at $17. But hey, I'm projected to finish top-five in the category, so maybe it'll turn out OK.
There are scarcities at first and second base in the AL, and of course, closers are always in high demand in these league-specific formats. I ended up without a true closer, again determining it wasn't the most efficient use of my dollars with so many scarcities to meet. My hope is in Sergio Romo stealing chances from Taylor Rogers and/or Emmanuel Clase eventually claiming the role in Cleveland.
(Note: Only the 23 starting lineup spots were filled via auction. The players marked with a $0 cost were selected in the seven-round reserve draft that immediately followed the auction.)
CATCHER
THE ITCH
PLAYERS
SALARY
PLAYER
SALARY
Yasmani Grandal, CHW
$20
Wong Connor, C, BOS
$1
Gary Sanchez, NYY
$19
Reese McGuire, C, TOR
$1
Mitch Garver, MIN
$17
Edwin Encarnacion, 1B, CHW
$17
Salvador Perez, KC
$13
Evan White, 1B, SEA
$8
Christian Vazquez, BOS
$10
Rowdy Tellez, 1B, TOR
$0
Sean Murphy, OAK
$9
Sheldon Neuse, 2B, OAK
$1
Robinson Chirinos, TEX
$8
Vladimir Guerrero, 3B, TOR
$26
Tom Murphy, SEA
$8
Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
$32
Danny Jansen, TOR
$7
Jorge Mateo, SS, OAK
$1
Roberto Perez, CLE
$6
Jeter Downs, SS, BOS
$0
James McCann, CHW
$4
Mike Trout, OF, LAA
$46
Willians Astudillo, MIN
$4
Luis Robert, OF, CHW
$29
Chance Sisco, BAL
$4
Jo Adell, OF, LAA
$13
Jason Castro, LAA
$4
Brian Goodwin, OF, LAA
$1
Pedro Severino, BAL
$3
Randy Arozarena, OF, TB
$1
Austin Romine, DET
$3
Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA
$0
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, TEX
$2
Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU
$28
Wong Connor, BOS
$1
Shane Bieber, P, CLE
$30
Grayson Greiner, DET
$1
Jesus Luzardo, P, OAK
$18
Adley Rutschman, BAL
$1
Colin Poche, P, TB
$1
Reese McGuire, TOR
$1
Art Warren, P, SEA
$1
Mike Zunino, TB
$1
James Karinchak, P, CLE
$1
Alex Avila, MIN
$1
Joely Rodriguez, P, TEX
$1
Austin Allen, OAK
$1
Nate Pearson, P, TOR
$1
Martin Maldonado, HOU
$1
Jordan Lyles, P, TEX
$1
FIRST BASE
Tarik Skubal, P, DET
$1
PLAYERS
SALARY
Scott Moss, P, CLE
$0
Matt Olson, OAK
$24
Bryan Abreu, P, HOU
$0
Jose Abreu, CHW
$23
Joe Ryan, P, TB
$0
Yuli Gurriel, HOU
$21
Alex Cobb, P, BAL
$0
Carlos Santana, CLE
$19
SCOTT WHITE
Edwin Encarnacion, CHW
$17
PLAYER
SALARY
Michael Chavis, BOS
$14
Mitch Garver, C, MIN
$17
C.J. Cron, DET
$13
Alex Avila, C, MIN
$1
Luke Voit, NYY
$12
Austin Nola, 1B, SEA
$0
Evan White, SEA
$8
DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
$25
Nate Lowe, TB
$3
Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
$17
Ryan Mountcastle, BAL
$2
Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
$33
Ryan O'Hearn, KC
$2
Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
$30
Albert Pujols, LAA
$1
Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY
$12
Mitch Moreland, BOS
$1
Marcus Semien, SS, OAK
$23
Ronald Guzman, TEX
$1
Myles Straw, SS, HOU
$0
Aledmys Diaz, HOU
$0
Wander Franco, SS, TB
$0
Austin Nola, SEA
$0
Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
$15
Chris Davis, BAL
$0
Cameron Maybin, OF, DET
$3
Rowdy Tellez, TOR
$0
Jackie Bradley, OF, BOS
$3
Mike Ford, NYY
$0
Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR
$2
Ji-Man Choi, TB
$0
Josh Reddick, OF, HOU
$1
SECOND BASE
Brandon Marsh, OF, LAA
$0
PLAYERS
SALARY
Jarred Kelenic, OF, SEA
$0
Jose Altuve, HOU
$28
Nick Solak, DH, TEX
$3
DJ LeMahieu, NYY
$25
Lance Lynn, P, TEX
$20
Whit Merrifield, KC
$24
Hyun-Jin Ryu, P, TOR
$16
Cavan Biggio, TOR
$17
Matthew Boyd, P, DET
$13
Brandon Lowe, TB
$14
James Paxton, P, NYY
$10
Rougned Odor, TEX
$14
Domingo German, P, NYY
$6
Cesar Hernandez, CLE
$13
Michael Pineda, P, MIN
$6
Luis Arraez, MIN
$12
Sergio Romo, P, MIN
$2
Dee Gordon, SEA
$12
Matt Shoemaker, P, TOR
$1
Nick Madrigal, CHW
$12
Emmanuel Clase, P, CLE
$1
Jonathan Schoop, DET
$11
Tyler Duffey, P, MIN
$0
Stella La Stella, LAA
$9
Brent Honeywell, P, TB
$0
Jose Peraza, BOS
$6
PHIL PONEBSHEK
Joey Wendle, TB
$4
PLAYER
SALARY
Nicky Lopez, KC
$2
Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
$10
Shed Long, SEA
$2
Robinson Chirinos, C, TEX
$8
Tony Kemp, OAK
$2
Michael Chavis, 1B, BOS
$14
Franklin Barreto, OAK
$2
Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BAL
$2
Sheldon Neuse, OAK
$1
Jonathan Schoop, 2B, DET
$11
Luis Rengifo, LAA
$1
Franklin Barreto, 2B, OAK
$2
Mike Brosseau, TB
$1
Travis Shaw, 3B, TOR
$5
Hanser Alberto, BAL
$1
Christian Arroyo, 3B, CLE
$0
THIRD BASE
Elvis Andrus, SS, TEX
$18
PLAYERS
SALARY
Willi Castro, SS, DET
$0
Jose Ramirez, CLE
$34
Austin Meadows, OF, TB
$28
Alex Bregman, HOU
$33
Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS
$20
Rafael Devers, BOS
$31
Domingo Santana, OF, CLE
$14
Anthony Rendon, LAA
$30
Manuel Margot, OF, TB
$7
Yoan Moncada, CHW
$27
Pillar Kevin, OF, BOS
$7
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
$26
Yasiel Puig, OF, CLE
$7
Josh Donaldson, MIN
$23
Jordan Luplow, OF, CLE
$0
Miguel Sano, MIN
$22
Miguel Cabrera, DH, DET
$0
Matt Chapman, OAK
$21
Zack Greinke, P, HOU
$26
Hunter Dozier, KC
$14
Corey Kluber, P, TEX
$24
Yandy Diaz, TB
$14
Nick Anderson, P, TB
$16
Gio Urshela, NYY
$12
Ian Kennedy, P, KC
$13
David Fletcher, LAA
$11
Masahiro Tanaka, P, NYY
$11
Kyle Seager, SEA
$11
Julio Teheran, P, LAA
$7
Maikel Franco, KC
$6
Homer Bailey, P, MIN
$3
Travis Shaw, TOR
$5
Reynaldo Lopez, P, CHW
$3
Todd Frazier, TEX
$3
Justus Sheffield, P, SEA
$3
Bobby Dalbec, BOS
$1
Carson Fulmer, P, CHW
$0
Brandon Drury, TOR
$1
Arodys Vizcaino, P, SEA
$0
Christian Arroyo, CLE
$0
Adam Ottavino, P, NYY
$0
Matt Duffy, TEX
$0
MIKE GIANELLA
Daniel Robertson, TB
$0
PLAYER
SALARY
Rio Ruiz, BAL
$0
Tom Murphy, C, SEA
$8
Dawel Lugo, DET
$0
Austin Romine, C, DET
$3
Abraham Toro-Hernandez, HOU
$0
Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
$12
Jeimer Candelario, DET
$0
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
$28
SHORTSTOP
Stella La Stella, 2B, LAA
$9
PLAYERS
SALARY
Maikel Franco, 3B, KC
$6
Francisco Lindor, CLE
$36
Rio Ruiz, 3B, BAL
$0
Adalberto Mondesi, KC
$32
Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
$26
Tim Anderson, CHW
$29
Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
$21
Gleyber Torres, NYY
$29
Michael Brantley, OF, HOU
$20
Bo Bichette, TOR
$27
Mark Canha, OF, OAK
$15
Xander Bogaerts, BOS
$26
Shin-Soo Choo, OF, TEX
$13
Marcus Semien, OAK
$23
Justin Upton, OF, LAA
$12
Carlos Correa, HOU
$21
Brett Gardner, OF, NYY
$11
Jorge Polanco, MIN
$21
Hunter Renfroe, OF, TB
$11
Elvis Andrus, TEX
$18
Daz Cameron, OF, DET
$0
Andrelton Simmons, LAA
$9
JaCoby Jones, OF, DET
$0
Willy Adames, TB
$8
Mike Clevinger, P, CLE
$21
Niko Goodrum, DET
$6
Mike Minor, P, TEX
$12
J.P. Crawford, SEA
$2
Jose Urquidy, P, HOU
$10
Jose Iglesias, BAL
$1
Aaron Civale, P, CLE
$6
Jorge Mateo, OAK
$1
Yoshihisa Hirano, P, SEA
$5
Richie Martin, BAL
$0
J.A. Happ, P, NYY
$3
Vimael Machin, OAK
$0
Mike Fiers, P, OAK
$3
Dylan Moore, SEA
$0
Rich Hill, P, MIN
$3
Danny Mendick, CHW
$0
Hunter Harvey, P, BAL
$2
Myles Straw, HOU
$0
Aaron Bummer, P, CHW
$0
Wander Franco, TB
$0
Anthony Kay, P, TOR
$0
Willi Castro, DET
$0
Yusmeiro Petit, P, OAK
$0
Jeter Downs, BOS
$0
Tommy Kahnle, P, NYY
$0
OUTFIELD
JOE DRAKE
PLAYERS
SALARY
PLAYER
SALARY
Mike Trout, LAA
$46
Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
$19
Aaron Judge, NYY
$31
Sean Murphy, C, OAK
$9
Luis Robert, CHW
$29
Mike Ford, 1B, NYY
$0
George Springer, HOU
$29
Luis Arraez, 2B, MIN
$12
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
$28
Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
$21
Austin Meadows, TB
$28
David Fletcher, 3B, LAA
$11
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
$27
Abraham Toro-Hernandez, 3B, HOU
$0
Ramon Laureano, OAK
$24
Andrelton Simmons, SS, LAA
$9
Joey Gallo, TEX
$24
Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN
$22
Oscar Mercado, CLE
$23
Austin Hays, OF, BAL
$9
Eddie Rosario, MIN
$22
Victor Reyes, OF, DET
$7
Willie Calhoun, TEX
$20
Jose Martinez, OF, TB
$4
Michael Brantley, HOU
$20
Marwin Gonzalez, OF, MIN
$4
Trey Mancini, BAL
$20
Nick Heath, OF, KC
$0
Franmil Reyes, CLE
$20
Trevor Larnach, OF, MIN
$0
Andrew Benintendi, BOS
$20
Renato Nunez, DH, BAL
$9
Mallex Smith, SEA
$19
Daniel Vogelbach, DH, SEA
$3
Max Kepler, MIN
$18
Miguel Andujar, DH, NYY
$2
Lourdes Gurriel, TOR
$18
Justin Verlander, P, HOU
$43
Danny Santana, TEX
$18
Charlie Morton, P, TB
$27
Byron Buxton, MIN
$16
Aroldis Chapman, P, NYY
$21
Nomar Mazara, CHW
$15
Yonny Chirinos, P, TB
$10
Kyle Tucker, HOU
$15
Matt Magill, P, SEA
$5
Alex Verdugo, BOS
$15
Dylan Cease, P, CHW
$3
Mark Canha, OAK
$15
Matt Barnes, P, BOS
$3
Domingo Santana, CLE
$14
Chris Bassitt, P, OAK
$3
Shin-Soo Choo, TEX
$13
Framber Valdez, P, HOU
$2
Jo Adell, LAA
$13
Daulton Jefferies, P, OAK
$0
Randal Grichuk, TOR
$13
Lewis Thorpe, P, MIN
$0
Justin Upton, LAA
$12
Rafael Montero, P, TEX
$0
Brett Gardner, NYY
$11
HEATH CUMMINGS
Hunter Renfroe, TB
$11
PLAYER
SALARY
Stephen Piscotty, OAK
$11
Salvador Perez, C, KC
$13
Austin Hays, BAL
$9
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, C, TEX
$2
Kyle Lewis, SEA
$9
Nate Lowe, 1B, TB
$3
Manuel Margot, TB
$7
Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, KC
$2
Victor Reyes, DET
$7
Chris Davis, 1B, BAL
$0
Pillar Kevin, BOS
$7
Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC
$24
Yasiel Puig, CLE
$7
Joey Wendle, 2B, TB
$4
Mike Tauchman, NYY
$5
Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
$29
Anthony Santander, BAL
$5
Willy Adames, SS, TB
$8
Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, TB
$5
Mallex Smith, OF, SEA
$19
Kevin Kiermaier, TB
$4
Lourdes Gurriel, OF, TOR
$18
Delino DeShields, CLE
$4
Randal Grichuk, OF, TOR
$13
Jose Martinez, TB
$4
Stephen Piscotty, OF, OAK
$11
Marwin Gonzalez, MIN
$4
Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA
$4
Mitch Haniger, SEA
$4
Alex Gordon, OF, KC
$2
Derek Fisher, TOR
$4
Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN
$0
Cameron Maybin, DET
$3
Blake Snell, P, TB
$32
Jackie Bradley, BOS
$3
Luis Severino, P, NYY
$29
Leury Garcia, CHW
$3
Brad Hand, P, CLE
$15
Teoscar Hernandez, TOR
$2
Brandon Workman, P, BOS
$13
Alex Gordon, KC
$2
Dallas Keuchel, P, CHW
$10
Jake Bauers, CLE
$2
Forrest Whitley, P, HOU
$4
Greg Allen, CLE
$2
Brad Keller, P, KC
$3
Chad Pinder, OAK
$1
Ryan Pressly, P, HOU
$1
Brian Goodwin, LAA
$1
Casey Mize, P, DET
$1
Josh Reddick, HOU
$1
Marcus Walden, P, BOS
$0
Randy Arozarena, TB
$1
Darwinzon Hernandez, P, BOS
$0
Bradley Zimmer, CLE
$1
Brady Singer, P, KC
$0
Jake Fraley, SEA
$1
Deivi Garcia, P, NYY
$0
Seth Brown, OAK
$1
Logan Gilbert, P, SEA
$0
Nick Heath, KC
$0
GREY ALBRIGHT
Daz Cameron, DET
$0
PLAYER
SALARY
Brandon Marsh, LAA
$0
Danny Jansen, C, TOR
$7
Jake Cave, MIN
$0
Chance Sisco, C, BAL
$4
DJ Stewart, BAL
$0
Aledmys Diaz, 1B, HOU
$0
Jordan Luplow, CLE
$0
Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX
$14
Julio Rodriguez, SEA
$0
Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW
$12
Brent Rooker, MIN
$0
Tony Kemp, 2B, OAK
$2
Trevor Larnach, MIN
$0
Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
$31
Brett Phillips, KC
$0
Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
$23
Travis Demeritte, DET
$0
Matt Duffy, 3B, TEX
$0
Clint Frazier, NYY
$0
Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE
$36
JaCoby Jones, DET
$0
Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY
$27
Jarred Kelenic, SEA
$0
Trey Mancini, OF, BAL
$20
Alex Kirilloff, MIN
$0
Anthony Santander, OF, BAL
$5
Aaron Hicks, NYY
$0
Derek Fisher, OF, TOR
$4
Christin Stewart, DET
$0
Greg Allen, OF, CLE
$2
DESIGNATED HITTER
Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
$23
PLAYERS
SALARY
Eduardo Rodriguez, P, BOS
$13
J.D. Martinez, BOS
$32
Kyle Gibson, P, TEX
$7
Yordan Alvarez, HOU
$28
Marco Gonzales, P, SEA
$7
Jorge Soler, KC
$27
Brendan McKay, P, TB
$7
Nelson Cruz, MIN
$23
Taijuan Walker, P, SEA
$5
Shohei Ohtani, LAA
$22
Jose Alvarado, P, TB
$4
Khris Davis, OAK
$14
Danny Duffy, P, KC
$3
Renato Nunez, BAL
$9
Logan Allen, P, CLE
$2
Nick Solak, TEX
$3
Diego Castillo, P, TB
$2
Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
$3
Kendall Graveman, P, SEA
$0
Miguel Andujar, NYY
$2
Sam Tuivailala, P, SEA
$0
Bobby Bradley, CLE
$0
Ty Buttrey, P, LAA
$0
Miguel Cabrera, DET
$0
Daniel Norris, P, DET
$0
PITCHER
Patrick Sandoval, P, LAA
$0
PLAYERS
SALARY
DONKEY TEETH
Gerrit Cole, NYY
$46
PLAYER
SALARY
Justin Verlander, HOU
$43
Grayson Greiner, C, DET
$1
Blake Snell, TB
$32
Martin Maldonado, C, HOU
$1
Chris Sale, BOS
$31
Luis Rengifo, 2B, LAA
$1
Shane Bieber, CLE
$30
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
$34
Luis Severino, NYY
$29
Hunter Dozier, 3B, KC
$14
Jose Berrios, MIN
$28
Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB
$14
Charlie Morton, TB
$27
Daniel Robertson, 3B, TB
$0
Zack Greinke, HOU
$26
Jeimer Candelario, 3B, DET
$0
Lucas Giolito, CHW
$26
Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
$27
Carlos Carrasco, CLE
$25
Joey Gallo, OF, TEX
$24
Corey Kluber, TEX
$24
Max Kepler, OF, MIN
$18
Tyler Glasnow, TB
$24
Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
$16
Frankie Montas, OAK
$22
Kyle Lewis, OF, SEA
$9
Aroldis Chapman, NYY
$21
Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, OF, TB
$5
Mike Clevinger, CLE
$21
Chad Pinder, OF, OAK
$1
Lance Lynn, TEX
$20
Seth Brown, OF, OAK
$1
Roberto Osuna, HOU
$20
Carlos Carrasco, P, CLE
$25
Ken Giles, TOR
$18
Frankie Montas, P, OAK
$22
Jesus Luzardo, OAK
$18
Roberto Osuna, P, HOU
$20
Taylor Rogers, MIN
$17
Ken Giles, P, TOR
$18
Liam Hendriks, OAK
$17
Josh James, P, HOU
$5
Nick Anderson, TB
$16
Matt Manning, P, DET
$1
Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR
$16
Martin Perez, P, BOS
$1
Kenta Maeda, MIN
$16
Spencer Turnbull, P, DET
$1
Brad Hand, CLE
$15
Shun Yamaguchi, P, TOR
$1
Lance McCullers, HOU
$15
Trevor Richards, P, TB
$0
Hansel Robles, LAA
$14
Randy Dobnak, P, MIN
$0
Ian Kennedy, KC
$13
Jordan Zimmermann, P, DET
$0
Alex Colome, CHW
$13
Jalen Beeks, P, TB
$0
Brandon Workman, BOS
$13
Zack Britton, P, NYY
$0
Jose Leclerc, TEX
$13
DEAN PETERSON
Matthew Boyd, DET
$13
PLAYER
SALARY
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
$13
Mike Zunino, C, TB
$1
Andrew Heaney, LAA
$12
Austin Allen, C, OAK
$1
Jake Odorizzi, MIN
$12
Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
$23
Sean Manaea, OAK
$12
Mike Brosseau, 2B, TB
$1
Mike Minor, TEX
$12
Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
$27
Joe Jimenez, DET
$11
Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA
$11
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
$11
Bobby Dalbec, 3B, BOS
$1
Jose Urquidy, HOU
$10
Brandon Drury, 3B, TOR
$1
Yonny Chirinos, TB
$10
Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
$29
Dallas Keuchel, CHW
$10
J.P. Crawford, SS, SEA
$2
James Paxton, NYY
$10
Dylan Moore, SS, SEA
$0
Griffin Canning, LAA
$9
Danny Mendick, SS, CHW
$0
Dylan Bundy, LAA
$9
Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW
$28
Ryan Yarbrough, TB
$9
Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE
$23
A.J. Puk, OAK
$8
Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS
$15
Kyle Gibson, TEX
$7
DJ Stewart, OF, BAL
$0
Marco Gonzales, SEA
$7
Christin Stewart, OF, DET
$0
Michael Kopech, CHW
$7
Jorge Soler, DH, KC
$27
Julio Teheran, LAA
$7
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
$22
Brendan McKay, TB
$7
Lance McCullers, P, HOU
$15
Aaron Civale, CLE
$6
Hansel Robles, P, LAA
$14
Domingo German, NYY
$6
Joe Jimenez, P, DET
$11
Michael Pineda, MIN
$6
Zach Plesac, P, CLE
$2
Yoshihisa Hirano, SEA
$5
Chase Anderson, P, TOR
$2
Taijuan Walker, SEA
$5
Mike Montgomery, P, KC
$1
Matt Magill, SEA
$5
Nathan Eovaldi, P, BOS
$1
John Means, BAL
$5
Yusei Kikuchi, P, SEA
$1
Josh James, HOU
$5
Michael Fulmer, P, DET
$0
Gio Gonzalez, CHW
$5
Asher Wojciechowski, P, BAL
$0
Mychal Givens, BAL
$5
Kohl Stewart, P, BAL
$0
Forrest Whitley, HOU
$4
DARIUS AUSTIN
Jose Alvarado, TB
$4
PLAYER
SALARY
J.A. Happ, NYY
$3
Roberto Perez, C, CLE
$6
Homer Bailey, MIN
$3
Jason Castro, C, LAA
$4
Mike Fiers, OAK
$3
Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
$24
Rich Hill, MIN
$3
Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE
$19
Dylan Cease, CHW
$3
C.J. Cron, 1B, DET
$13
Brad Keller, KC
$3
Ji-Man Choi, 1B, TB
$0
Matt Barnes, BOS
$3
Cesar Hernandez, 2B, CLE
$13
Chris Bassitt, OAK
$3
Shed Long, 2B, SEA
$2
Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
$3
Miguel Sano, 3B, MIN
$22
Justus Sheffield, SEA
$3
Niko Goodrum, SS, DET
$6
Brad Peacock, HOU
$3
Vimael Machin, SS, OAK
$0
Danny Duffy, KC
$3
George Springer, OF, HOU
$29
Hunter Harvey, BAL
$2
Mike Tauchman, OF, NYY
$5
Zach Plesac, CLE
$2
Jake Bauers, OF, CLE
$2
Logan Allen, CLE
$2
Jake Fraley, OF, SEA
$1
Framber Valdez, HOU
$2
Brent Rooker, OF, MIN
$0
Chase Anderson, TOR
$2
J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS
$32
Sergio Romo, MIN
$2
Taylor Rogers, P, MIN
$17
Diego Castillo, TB
$2
Alex Colome, P, CHW
$13
Colin Poche, TB
$1
Andrew Heaney, P, LAA
$12
Art Warren, SEA
$1
Jake Odorizzi, P, MIN
$12
Carlos Rodon, CHW
$1
Sean Manaea, P, OAK
$12
James Karinchak, CLE
$1
Griffin Canning, P, LAA
$9
Carl Edwards, SEA
$1
John Means, P, BAL
$5
Joely Rodriguez, TEX
$1
Jordan Montgomery, P, NYY
$1
Matt Manning, DET
$1
Jake Junis, P, KC
$1
Martin Perez, BOS
$1
Brandon Bailey, P, BAL
$0
Nate Pearson, TOR
$1
Trevor May, P, MIN
$0
Mike Montgomery, KC
$1
Andrew Kittredge, P, TB
$0
Spencer Turnbull, DET
$1
Jonathan Loaisiga, P, NYY
$0
Tanner Roark, TOR
$1
CHRIS MITCHELL
Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
$1
PLAYER
SALARY
Shun Yamaguchi, TOR
$1
Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
$20
Jordan Lyles, TEX
$1
Willians Astudillo, C, MIN
$4
Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
$1
Adley Rutschman, C, BAL
$1
Matt Shoemaker, TOR
$1
Albert Pujols, 1B, LAA
$1
Ryan Pressly, HOU
$1
Mitch Moreland, 1B, BOS
$1
Jordan Montgomery, NYY
$1
Nicky Lopez, 2B, KC
$2
Jake Junis, KC
$1
Todd Frazier, 3B, TEX
$3
Tarik Skubal, DET
$1
Dawel Lugo, 3B, DET
$0
Casey Mize, DET
$1
Jose Iglesias, SS, BAL
$1
Emmanuel Clase, CLE
$1
Richie Martin, SS, BAL
$0
Trevor Richards, TB
$0
Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
$31
Brandon Bailey, BAL
$0
Franmil Reyes, OF, CLE
$20
Scott Moss, CLE
$0
Danny Santana, OF, TEX
$18
Marcus Walden, BOS
$0
Nomar Mazara, OF, CHW
$15
Collin McHugh, HOU
$0
Kevin Kiermaier, OF, TB
$4
Michael Fulmer, DET
$0
Bradley Zimmer, OF, CLE
$1
Darwinzon Hernandez, BOS
$0
Brett Phillips, OF, KC
$0
Bryan Abreu, HOU
$0
Travis Demeritte, OF, DET
$0
Carson Fulmer, CHW
$0
Aaron Hicks, OF, NYY
$0
Trevor May, MIN
$0
Gerrit Cole, P, NYY
$46
Aaron Bummer, CHW
$0
Chris Sale, P, BOS
$31
Daulton Jefferies, OAK
$0
Jose Berrios, P, MIN
$28
Lewis Thorpe, MIN
$0
Kenta Maeda, P, MIN
$16
Tyler Duffey, MIN
$0
Dylan Bundy, P, LAA
$9
Randy Dobnak, MIN
$0
Mychal Givens, P, BAL
$5
Steve Cishek, CHW
$0
Carlos Rodon, P, CHW
$1
Kendall Graveman, SEA
$0
Carl Edwards, P, SEA
$1
Sam Tuivailala, SEA
$0
Tanner Roark, P, TOR
$1
Shawn Kelley, TEX
$0
Collin McHugh, P, HOU
$0
Brady Singer, KC
$0
Shawn Kelley, P, TEX
$0
Arodys Vizcaino, SEA
$0
B_DON
Trent Thornton, TOR
$0
PLAYER
SALARY
Jordan Zimmermann, DET
$0
James McCann, C, CHW
$4
Anthony Kay, TOR
$0
Pedro Severino, C, BAL
$3
Rafael Montero, TEX
$0
Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU
$21
Yusmeiro Petit, OAK
$0
Ronald Guzman, 1B, TEX
$1
Jalen Beeks, TB
$0
Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
$14
Jaime Barria, LAA
$0
Dee Gordon, 2B, SEA
$12
Andrew Kittredge, TB
$0
Jose Peraza, 2B, BOS
$6
Joe Ryan, TB
$0
Hanser Alberto, 2B, BAL
$1
Deivi Garcia, NYY
$0
Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
$21
Ty Buttrey, LAA
$0
Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK
$24
Asher Wojciechowski, BAL
$0
Willie Calhoun, OF, TEX
$20
Kohl Stewart, BAL
$0
Delino DeShields, OF, CLE
$4
Daniel Norris, DET
$0
Leury Garcia, OF, CHW
$3
Logan Gilbert, SEA
$0
Jake Cave, OF, MIN
$0
Alex Cobb, BAL
$0
Clint Frazier, OF, NYY
$0
Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY
$0
Khris Davis, DH, OAK
$14
Zack Britton, NYY
$0
Bobby Bradley, DH, CLE
$0
Brent Honeywell, TB
$0
Lucas Giolito, P, CHW
$26
Tommy Kahnle, NYY
$0
Tyler Glasnow, P, TB
$24
Justin Dunn, SEA
$0
Liam Hendriks, P, OAK
$17
Adam Ottavino, NYY
$0
Jose Leclerc, P, TEX
$13
Patrick Sandoval, LAA
$0
Ryan Yarbrough, P, TB
$9
A.J. Puk, P, OAK
$8
Michael Kopech, P, CHW
$7
Gio Gonzalez, P, CHW
$5
Brad Peacock, P, HOU
$3
Steve Cishek, P, CHW
$0
Trent Thornton, P, TOR
$0
Jaime Barria, P, LAA
$0
Justin Dunn, P, SEA
$0
