2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction sees big bidding for stolen bases

Whether you play in such a format or not, one thing auction results are always good for is shining a light on scarcities that the choreographed dance of a draft can help conceal. By that, I mean most everyone knows the "appropriate" point to take every player, and while only one can actually step up and take him, you can rest assured it won't happen too far out of turn.

With an auction, though, the urgency for a player is front and center. For the one that's nominated, your chance to get him is now or never, and when it's one that meets a particular scarcity, you're not sneaking him by anyone.

That applies double in an AL-only league, where the player pool is cut in half. And the chosen scoring format for this one — traditional 5x5 Rotisserie — allows for even more scarcities.

What are the big scarcities we've been talking about for mixed leagues? High-end starting pitching and stolen bases, of course. Sure enough, you couldn't hope to get a pitcher with a possible ace outcome for less than $25 in this auction, and most were pushing $30. In fact, Gerrit Cole actually tied Mike Trout for most expensive player at $46, and Justin Verlander was right behind at $43. Even Mike Clevinger, who at the time was looking at a completely unknown timetable following reports of a torn meniscus, went for a confident $21.

I tried to fill my own pitching staff with that sort of pitcher — one with a glaring risk factor but still a possible ace outcome — and ended up with Lance Lynn ($20), Hyun-Jin Ryu ($16), Matthew Boyd ($13) and James Paxton ($10). Even Michael Pineda and Domingo German (both $6) would seem to fit the bill. It was quantity over quality in the hope two or three would stick. Yes, I've objected to such an approach in a typical mixed-league draft, but in an auction, you have more control over the specific pitchers you target and can land the ones you've deemed most deserving of the gamble. And besides, the whole pitcher-heavy approach hinges on the idea there is no hitter scarcity in a mixed league. The same can't be said for AL-only. I had to reserve some money for the other five categories.

For stolen bases specifically? Well, that was the idea, but again, everyone had the same idea. Adalberto Mondesi went for $32, or $1 less than Alex Bregman. Luis Robert went for $29, or $1 more than Yordan Alvarez. Even Nick Madrigal, whose stolen base potential is entirely theoretical, went for $12. So I opted to spread my stolen base investment among several sources, the most significant being Cavan Biggio at $17. But hey, I'm projected to finish top-five in the category, so maybe it'll turn out OK.

There are scarcities at first and second base in the AL, and of course, closers are always in high demand in these league-specific formats. I ended up without a true closer, again determining it wasn't the most efficient use of my dollars with so many scarcities to meet. My hope is in Sergio Romo stealing chances from Taylor Rogers and/or Emmanuel Clase eventually claiming the role in Cleveland.

It's not all about what I did, though. Let's meet who else took part in this auction:

(Note: Only the 23 starting lineup spots were filled via auction. The players marked with a $0 cost were selected in the seven-round reserve draft that immediately followed the auction.)