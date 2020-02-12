2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team H2H categories mock shows Shohei Ohtani's potential in daily leagues

Normally when we refer to Head-to-Head leagues here at CBS Sports, we mean those that use Fantasy Football-style points-based scoring. It's been a staple of our brand from the beginning and remains one of our most popular formats even today.

But there's another way to play Head-to-Head — one popularized by other Fantasy providers. It combines the traditional scoring of a 5x5 Rotisserie league with the matchup component of a Head-to-Head league to form what we've come to know as a Head-to-Head categories league.

And it's its own animal, as the 12 of us discovered in a recent mock draft:

1) Nick Pollack, Pitcher List (@PitcherList)

2) John Russell, Friends with Fantasy Benefits (@JohnRussell215)

3) Alex Fast, Pitcher List (@AlexFast8)

4) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

5) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

6) George Kurtz, RotoWire (@GeorgeKurtz)

7) Carlos Martinez, lucky reader who got to join in

8) Joey Mellows, Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit)

9) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

10) Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)

11) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

12) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

Obviously, there are an infinite number of ways to set up a league beyond just the scoring format, but since this format is especially popular on Yahoo, we took our cue from them. There are two U spots in addition to C, 1B, 2B, 3B, SS and the usual three OF, but the biggest wrinkle is the flexible P spot in addition to SP and RP. Recent changes to our Commissioner product allow leagues to make use of all three, giving us a pitching staff breakdown of 2 SP, 2 RP and 4 P.

This invites some strategic diversity. If you bristle at the thought of paying up for high-end starting pitchers, you could instead build a budget pitching staff comprised mostly of relievers and still dominate ERA, WHIP and saves every week. We do presume a weekly innings limit of 25, though, to prevent someone from going too far with that approach. Realistically, three starting pitchers are the fewest a team can get away with using, and four would be probably be safer.

Another wrinkle is the daily (as opposed to weekly) lineup lock, which generally doesn't make a huge difference as far as player value goes, however there are exceptions. Heath Cummings made sure no one would lose sight of the one player it impacts the most, though, grabbing Shohei Ohtani 15th overall when his ADP in a traditional Rotisserie league, according to FantasyPros, is 122.

Why does it impact a two-way player so much? Normally you'd have to commit to either Ohtani's pitching stats or his hitting stats at the start of a week, leaving much of the two-way benefit on the table. But in a daily league, there is no picking and choosing except in the unlikely event he pitches and hits on the same day. You get to enjoy it all. Of course, it may still be a reach for Heath considering Ohtani is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won't actually pitch until at least mid-May, but it's an interesting thought nonetheless.