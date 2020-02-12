2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team H2H categories mock shows Shohei Ohtani's potential in daily leagues
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one player in particular: Shohei Ohtani. Scott White and company take a look.
Normally when we refer to Head-to-Head leagues here at CBS Sports, we mean those that use Fantasy Football-style points-based scoring. It's been a staple of our brand from the beginning and remains one of our most popular formats even today.
But there's another way to play Head-to-Head — one popularized by other Fantasy providers. It combines the traditional scoring of a 5x5 Rotisserie league with the matchup component of a Head-to-Head league to form what we've come to know as a Head-to-Head categories league.
And it's its own animal, as the 12 of us discovered in a recent mock draft:
1) Nick Pollack, Pitcher List (@PitcherList)
2) John Russell, Friends with Fantasy Benefits (@JohnRussell215)
3) Alex Fast, Pitcher List (@AlexFast8)
4) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
5) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
6) George Kurtz, RotoWire (@GeorgeKurtz)
7) Carlos Martinez, lucky reader who got to join in
8) Joey Mellows, Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit)
9) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
10) Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)
11) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
12) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
Obviously, there are an infinite number of ways to set up a league beyond just the scoring format, but since this format is especially popular on Yahoo, we took our cue from them. There are two U spots in addition to C, 1B, 2B, 3B, SS and the usual three OF, but the biggest wrinkle is the flexible P spot in addition to SP and RP. Recent changes to our Commissioner product allow leagues to make use of all three, giving us a pitching staff breakdown of 2 SP, 2 RP and 4 P.
This invites some strategic diversity. If you bristle at the thought of paying up for high-end starting pitchers, you could instead build a budget pitching staff comprised mostly of relievers and still dominate ERA, WHIP and saves every week. We do presume a weekly innings limit of 25, though, to prevent someone from going too far with that approach. Realistically, three starting pitchers are the fewest a team can get away with using, and four would be probably be safer.
Another wrinkle is the daily (as opposed to weekly) lineup lock, which generally doesn't make a huge difference as far as player value goes, however there are exceptions. Heath Cummings made sure no one would lose sight of the one player it impacts the most, though, grabbing Shohei Ohtani 15th overall when his ADP in a traditional Rotisserie league, according to FantasyPros, is 122.
Why does it impact a two-way player so much? Normally you'd have to commit to either Ohtani's pitching stats or his hitting stats at the start of a week, leaving much of the two-way benefit on the table. But in a daily league, there is no picking and choosing except in the unlikely event he pitches and hits on the same day. You get to enjoy it all. Of course, it may still be a reach for Heath considering Ohtani is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won't actually pitch until at least mid-May, but it's an interesting thought nonetheless.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Nick Pollack
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|John Russell
|R. Acuna CF ATL
|3
|Alex Fast
|C. Yelich RF MIL
|4
|Phil Ponebshek
|C. Bellinger RF LAD
|5
|R.J. White
|T. Turner SS WAS
|6
|George Kurtz
|M. Betts RF LAD
|7
|Team Martinez
|G. Cole SP NYY
|8
|Joey Mellows
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|9
|B_Don
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|10
|Heath Cummings
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|11
|Chris Towers
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|12
|Scott White
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Scott White
|T. Story SS COL
|14
|Chris Towers
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|15
|Heath Cummings
|S. Ohtani DH LAA
|16
|B_Don
|J. Soto LF WAS
|17
|Joey Mellows
|F. Tatis SS SD
|18
|Team Martinez
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|19
|George Kurtz
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|20
|R.J. White
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|21
|Phil Ponebshek
|W. Buehler SP LAD
|22
|Alex Fast
|A. Rendon 3B LAA
|23
|John Russell
|J. Martinez DH BOS
|24
|Nick Pollack
|A. Judge RF NYY
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Nick Pollack
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|26
|John Russell
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|27
|Alex Fast
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|28
|Phil Ponebshek
|P. Corbin SP WAS
|29
|R.J. White
|S. Marte CF ARI
|30
|George Kurtz
|G. Springer CF HOU
|31
|Team Martinez
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|32
|Joey Mellows
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|33
|B_Don
|B. Harper RF PHI
|34
|Heath Cummings
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|35
|Chris Towers
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|36
|Scott White
|C. Sale SP BOS
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Scott White
|K. Marte CF ARI
|38
|Chris Towers
|C. Blackmon RF COL
|39
|Heath Cummings
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|40
|B_Don
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|41
|Joey Mellows
|G. Torres SS NYY
|42
|Team Martinez
|B. Snell SP TB
|43
|George Kurtz
|C. Morton SP TB
|44
|R.J. White
|L. Castillo SP CIN
|45
|Phil Ponebshek
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|46
|Alex Fast
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|47
|John Russell
|J. Villar 2B MIA
|48
|Nick Pollack
|L. Severino SP NYY
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Nick Pollack
|N. Cruz DH MIN
|50
|John Russell
|A. Nola SP PHI
|51
|Alex Fast
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|52
|Phil Ponebshek
|K. Hiura 2B MIL
|53
|R.J. White
|Z. Greinke SP HOU
|54
|George Kurtz
|D. LeMahieu 2B NYY
|55
|Team Martinez
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|56
|Joey Mellows
|J. Hader RP MIL
|57
|B_Don
|J. Baez SS CHC
|58
|Heath Cummings
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|59
|Chris Towers
|A. Meadows RF TB
|60
|Scott White
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Scott White
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|62
|Chris Towers
|T. Glasnow SP TB
|63
|Heath Cummings
|A. Mondesi SS KC
|64
|B_Don
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|65
|Joey Mellows
|C. Paddack SP SD
|66
|Team Martinez
|C. Correa SS HOU
|67
|George Kurtz
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|68
|R.J. White
|J. Gallo CF TEX
|69
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Soler DH KC
|70
|Alex Fast
|Y. Darvish SP CHC
|71
|John Russell
|M. Muncy 2B LAD
|72
|Nick Pollack
|M. Semien SS OAK
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Nick Pollack
|V. Robles CF WAS
|74
|John Russell
|M. Machado 3B SD
|75
|Alex Fast
|G. Stanton LF NYY
|76
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|77
|R.J. White
|T. Bauer SP CIN
|78
|George Kurtz
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|79
|Team Martinez
|T. Pham LF SD
|80
|Joey Mellows
|J. Bell 1B PIT
|81
|B_Don
|V. Guerrero 3B TOR
|82
|Heath Cummings
|R. Osuna RP HOU
|83
|Chris Towers
|K. Yates RP SD
|84
|Scott White
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Scott White
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|86
|Chris Towers
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|87
|Heath Cummings
|K. Jansen RP LAD
|88
|B_Don
|Y. Moncada 3B CHW
|89
|Joey Mellows
|L. Robert CF CHW
|90
|Team Martinez
|J. McNeil LF NYM
|91
|George Kurtz
|P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
|92
|R.J. White
|E. Jimenez LF CHW
|93
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|94
|Alex Fast
|C. Kluber SP TEX
|95
|John Russell
|M. Soroka SP ATL
|96
|Nick Pollack
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Nick Pollack
|M. Bumgarner SP ARI
|98
|John Russell
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|99
|Alex Fast
|Y. Grandal C CHW
|100
|Phil Ponebshek
|N. Anderson RP TB
|101
|R.J. White
|W. Contreras C CHC
|102
|George Kurtz
|J. Donaldson 3B MIN
|103
|Team Martinez
|L. Hendriks RP OAK
|104
|Joey Mellows
|M. Chapman 3B OAK
|105
|B_Don
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|106
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brantley LF HOU
|107
|Chris Towers
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|108
|Scott White
|S. Gray SP CIN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Scott White
|F. Montas SP OAK
|110
|Chris Towers
|N. Castellanos RF CIN
|111
|Heath Cummings
|M. Moustakas 3B CIN
|112
|B_Don
|B. Hand RP CLE
|113
|Joey Mellows
|D. Santana CF TEX
|114
|Team Martinez
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|115
|George Kurtz
|M. Ozuna LF ATL
|116
|R.J. White
|C. Biggio 2B TOR
|117
|Phil Ponebshek
|E. Suarez 3B CIN
|118
|Alex Fast
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|119
|John Russell
|C. Seager SS LAD
|120
|Nick Pollack
|L. Lynn SP TEX
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Nick Pollack
|T. Mancini RF BAL
|122
|John Russell
|K. Giles RP TOR
|123
|Alex Fast
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|124
|Phil Ponebshek
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|125
|R.J. White
|C. Santana 1B CLE
|126
|George Kurtz
|C. Kimbrel RP CHC
|127
|Team Martinez
|M. Fried SP ATL
|128
|Joey Mellows
|M. Garver C MIN
|129
|B_Don
|R. Laureano CF OAK
|130
|Heath Cummings
|R. Hoskins 1B PHI
|131
|Chris Towers
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|132
|Scott White
|T. Rogers RP MIN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Scott White
|T. Edman 3B STL
|134
|Chris Towers
|G. Lux 2B LAD
|135
|Heath Cummings
|G. Hampson 2B COL
|136
|B_Don
|D. Lamet SP SD
|137
|Joey Mellows
|J. Luzardo RP OAK
|138
|Team Martinez
|A. Verdugo CF BOS
|139
|George Kurtz
|M. Conforto RF NYM
|140
|R.J. White
|M. Kepler RF MIN
|141
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. Bradley RP ARI
|142
|Alex Fast
|H. Neris RP PHI
|143
|John Russell
|A. McCutchen LF PHI
|144
|Nick Pollack
|E. Escobar 3B ARI
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Nick Pollack
|B. Workman RP BOS
|146
|John Russell
|R. Ray SP ARI
|147
|Alex Fast
|M. Boyd SP DET
|148
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Gray SP COL
|149
|R.J. White
|C. Martinez RP STL
|150
|George Kurtz
|D. Gregorius SS PHI
|151
|Team Martinez
|J. Adell RF LAA
|152
|Joey Mellows
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|153
|B_Don
|H. Ryu SP TOR
|154
|Heath Cummings
|D. Dahl CF COL
|155
|Chris Towers
|J. Urias RP LAD
|156
|Scott White
|G. Gallegos RP STL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Scott White
|J. Davis LF NYM
|158
|Chris Towers
|K. Tucker LF HOU
|159
|Heath Cummings
|M. Smith CF SEA
|160
|B_Don
|Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
|161
|Joey Mellows
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|162
|Team Martinez
|K. Maeda SP MIN
|163
|George Kurtz
|A. Colome RP CHW
|164
|R.J. White
|K. Hendricks SP CHC
|165
|Phil Ponebshek
|W. Ramos C NYM
|166
|Alex Fast
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|167
|John Russell
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|168
|Nick Pollack
|J. Leclerc RP TEX
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Nick Pollack
|O. Mercado CF CLE
|170
|John Russell
|A. Pollock CF LAD
|171
|Alex Fast
|D. Price SP LAD
|172
|Phil Ponebshek
|L. Cain CF MIL
|173
|R.J. White
|G. Marquez SP COL
|174
|George Kurtz
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|175
|Team Martinez
|W. Smith C LAD
|176
|Joey Mellows
|L. Weaver SP ARI
|177
|B_Don
|D. May RP LAD
|178
|Heath Cummings
|R. Iglesias RP CIN
|179
|Chris Towers
|C. Vazquez C BOS
|180
|Scott White
|M. Minor SP TEX
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Scott White
|K. Schwarber LF CHC
|182
|Chris Towers
|M. Melancon RP ATL
|183
|Heath Cummings
|K. Kela RP PIT
|184
|B_Don
|W. Smith RP ATL
|185
|Joey Mellows
|M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
|186
|Team Martinez
|S. Doolittle RP WAS
|187
|George Kurtz
|S. Perez C KC
|188
|R.J. White
|H. Robles RP LAA
|189
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. Rosario SS NYM
|190
|Alex Fast
|E. Encarnacion 1B CHW
|191
|John Russell
|C. Kelly C ARI
|192
|Nick Pollack
|J. Musgrove SP PIT
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Nick Pollack
|A. Heaney SP LAA
|194
|John Russell
|R. Yarbrough RP TB
|195
|Alex Fast
|J. Odorizzi SP MIN
|196
|Phil Ponebshek
|K. Davis DH OAK
|197
|R.J. White
|I. Kennedy RP KC
|198
|George Kurtz
|M. Andujar DH NYY
|199
|Team Martinez
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|200
|Joey Mellows
|S. Oberg RP COL
|201
|B_Don
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|202
|Heath Cummings
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|203
|Chris Towers
|L. Voit 1B NYY
|204
|Scott White
|M. Canha CF OAK
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Scott White
|J. Polanco SS MIN
|206
|Chris Towers
|A. Puk RP OAK
|207
|Heath Cummings
|Y. Chirinos SP TB
|208
|B_Don
|B. McKay SP TB
|209
|Joey Mellows
|L. Arraez 2B MIN
|210
|Team Martinez
|F. Reyes RF CLE
|211
|George Kurtz
|M. Stroman SP NYM
|212
|R.J. White
|J. Paxton SP NYY
|213
|Phil Ponebshek
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|214
|Alex Fast
|A. Hays CF BAL
|215
|John Russell
|D. Keuchel SP CHW
|216
|Nick Pollack
|G. Canning SP LAA
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Nick Pollack
|M. Keller SP PIT
|218
|John Russell
|H. Dozier 3B KC
|219
|Alex Fast
|A. Aquino RF CIN
|220
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. DeSclafani SP CIN
|221
|R.J. White
|J. Jimenez RP DET
|222
|George Kurtz
|N. Mazara RF CHW
|223
|Team Martinez
|C. Hamels SP ATL
|224
|Joey Mellows
|L. Gurriel LF TOR
|225
|B_Don
|Y. Puig RF CLE
|226
|Heath Cummings
|M. Haniger RF SEA
|227
|Chris Towers
|C. Smith SP MIA
|228
|Scott White
|G. Urshela 3B NYY
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Scott White
|S. Lugo RP NYM
|230
|Chris Towers
|J. Votto 1B CIN
|231
|Heath Cummings
|J. Quintana SP CHC
|232
|B_Don
|K. Wright SP ATL
|233
|Joey Mellows
|N. Solak DH TEX
|234
|Team Martinez
|N. Madrigal 2B CHW
|235
|George Kurtz
|S. Matz SP NYM
|236
|R.J. White
|J. Urquidy SP HOU
|237
|Phil Ponebshek
|D. Carlson CF STL
|238
|Alex Fast
|B. Kintzler RP MIA
|239
|John Russell
|T. O'Neill LF STL
|240
|Nick Pollack
|O. Narvaez C MIL
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Nick Pollack
|M. Givens RP BAL
|242
|John Russell
|R. Chirinos C TEX
|243
|Alex Fast
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|244
|Phil Ponebshek
|K. Newman SS PIT
|245
|R.J. White
|T. Watson RP SF
|246
|George Kurtz
|R. McMahon 2B COL
|247
|Team Martinez
|D. Bundy SP LAA
|248
|Joey Mellows
|J. Lucchesi SP SD
|249
|B_Don
|A. Munoz RP SD
|250
|Heath Cummings
|N. Senzel CF CIN
|251
|Chris Towers
|Z. Britton RP NYY
|252
|Scott White
|S. Kingery CF PHI
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Scott White
|D. German SP NYY
|254
|Chris Towers
|D. Betances RP NYM
|255
|Heath Cummings
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|256
|B_Don
|M. Gore SP SD
|257
|Joey Mellows
|J. Lindblom RP MIL
|258
|Team Martinez
|J. Upton LF LAA
|259
|George Kurtz
|M. Chavis 1B BOS
|260
|R.J. White
|J. Pederson LF LAD
|261
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Cueto SP SF
|262
|Alex Fast
|G. Richards SP SD
|263
|John Russell
|A. Houser SP MIL
|264
|Nick Pollack
|K. Wong 2B STL
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Nick Pollack
|C. Walker 1B ARI
|266
|John Russell
|A. Eaton RF WAS
|267
|Alex Fast
|M. Magill RP SEA
|268
|Phil Ponebshek
|N. Eovaldi SP BOS
|269
|R.J. White
|M. Pineda SP MIN
|270
|George Kurtz
|D. Cease SP CHW
|271
|Team Martinez
|D. Hudson SP STL
|272
|Joey Mellows
|S. Choo RF TEX
|273
|B_Don
|S. Murphy C OAK
|274
|Heath Cummings
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|275
|Chris Towers
|Y. Petit RP OAK
|276
|Scott White
|S. Hilliard CF COL
