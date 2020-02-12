Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team H2H categories mock shows Shohei Ohtani's potential in daily leagues

The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one player in particular: Shohei Ohtani. Scott White and company take a look.

Normally when we refer to Head-to-Head leagues here at CBS Sports, we mean those that use Fantasy Football-style points-based scoring. It's been a staple of our brand from the beginning and remains one of our most popular formats even today.

But there's another way to play Head-to-Head — one popularized by other Fantasy providers. It combines the traditional scoring of a 5x5 Rotisserie league with the matchup component of a Head-to-Head league to form what we've come to know as a Head-to-Head categories league.

And it's its own animal, as the 12 of us discovered in a recent mock draft:

1) Nick Pollack, Pitcher List (@PitcherList)
2) John Russell, Friends with Fantasy Benefits (@JohnRussell215)
3) Alex Fast, Pitcher List (@AlexFast8)
4) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
5) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
6) George Kurtz, RotoWire (@GeorgeKurtz)
7) Carlos Martinez, lucky reader who got to join in
8) Joey Mellows, Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit)
9) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
10) Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr
11) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS
12) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

Obviously, there are an infinite number of ways to set up a league beyond just the scoring format, but since this format is especially popular on Yahoo, we took our cue from them. There are two U spots in addition to C, 1B, 2B, 3B, SS and the usual three OF, but the biggest wrinkle is the flexible P spot in addition to SP and RP. Recent changes to our Commissioner product allow leagues to make use of all three, giving us a pitching staff breakdown of 2 SP, 2 RP and 4 P.

This invites some strategic diversity. If you bristle at the thought of paying up for high-end starting pitchers, you could instead build a budget pitching staff comprised mostly of relievers and still dominate ERA, WHIP and saves every week. We do presume a weekly innings limit of 25, though, to prevent someone from going too far with that approach. Realistically, three starting pitchers are the fewest a team can get away with using, and four would be probably be safer.

Another wrinkle is the daily (as opposed to weekly) lineup lock, which generally doesn't make a huge difference as far as player value goes, however there are exceptions. Heath Cummings made sure no one would lose sight of the one player it impacts the most, though, grabbing Shohei Ohtani 15th overall when his ADP in a traditional Rotisserie league, according to FantasyPros, is 122.

Why does it impact a two-way player so much? Normally you'd have to commit to either Ohtani's pitching stats or his hitting stats at the start of a week, leaving much of the two-way benefit on the table. But in a daily league, there is no picking and choosing except in the unlikely event he pitches and hits on the same day. You get to enjoy it all. Of course, it may still be a reach for Heath considering Ohtani is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won't actually pitch until at least mid-May, but it's an interesting thought nonetheless.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Nick Pollack M. Trout CF LAA
2 John Russell R. Acuna CF ATL
3 Alex Fast C. Yelich RF MIL
4 Phil Ponebshek C. Bellinger RF LAD
5 R.J. White T. Turner SS WAS
6 George Kurtz M. Betts RF LAD
7 Team Martinez G. Cole SP NYY
8 Joey Mellows J. Verlander SP HOU
9 B_Don F. Lindor SS CLE
10 Heath Cummings J. deGrom SP NYM
11 Chris Towers M. Scherzer SP WAS
12 Scott White A. Bregman 3B HOU
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Scott White T. Story SS COL
14 Chris Towers N. Arenado 3B COL
15 Heath Cummings S. Ohtani DH LAA
16 B_Don J. Soto LF WAS
17 Joey Mellows F. Tatis SS SD
18 Team Martinez F. Freeman 1B ATL
19 George Kurtz S. Strasburg SP WAS
20 R.J. White J. Ramirez 3B CLE
21 Phil Ponebshek W. Buehler SP LAD
22 Alex Fast A. Rendon 3B LAA
23 John Russell J. Martinez DH BOS
24 Nick Pollack A. Judge RF NYY
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Nick Pollack R. Devers 3B BOS
26 John Russell J. Flaherty SP STL
27 Alex Fast M. Clevinger SP CLE
28 Phil Ponebshek P. Corbin SP WAS
29 R.J. White S. Marte CF ARI
30 George Kurtz G. Springer CF HOU
31 Team Martinez J. Altuve 2B HOU
32 Joey Mellows Y. Alvarez DH HOU
33 B_Don B. Harper RF PHI
34 Heath Cummings S. Bieber SP CLE
35 Chris Towers X. Bogaerts SS BOS
36 Scott White C. Sale SP BOS
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Scott White K. Marte CF ARI
38 Chris Towers C. Blackmon RF COL
39 Heath Cummings W. Merrifield 2B KC
40 B_Don P. Alonso 1B NYM
41 Joey Mellows G. Torres SS NYY
42 Team Martinez B. Snell SP TB
43 George Kurtz C. Morton SP TB
44 R.J. White L. Castillo SP CIN
45 Phil Ponebshek K. Bryant 3B CHC
46 Alex Fast O. Albies 2B ATL
47 John Russell J. Villar 2B MIA
48 Nick Pollack L. Severino SP NYY
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Nick Pollack N. Cruz DH MIN
50 John Russell A. Nola SP PHI
51 Alex Fast A. Rizzo 1B CHC
52 Phil Ponebshek K. Hiura 2B MIL
53 R.J. White Z. Greinke SP HOU
54 George Kurtz D. LeMahieu 2B NYY
55 Team Martinez C. Kershaw SP LAD
56 Joey Mellows J. Hader RP MIL
57 B_Don J. Baez SS CHC
58 Heath Cummings G. Sanchez C NYY
59 Chris Towers A. Meadows RF TB
60 Scott White L. Giolito SP CHW
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Scott White J. Realmuto C PHI
62 Chris Towers T. Glasnow SP TB
63 Heath Cummings A. Mondesi SS KC
64 B_Don N. Syndergaard SP NYM
65 Joey Mellows C. Paddack SP SD
66 Team Martinez C. Correa SS HOU
67 George Kurtz C. Carrasco SP CLE
68 R.J. White J. Gallo CF TEX
69 Phil Ponebshek J. Soler DH KC
70 Alex Fast Y. Darvish SP CHC
71 John Russell M. Muncy 2B LAD
72 Nick Pollack M. Semien SS OAK
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Nick Pollack V. Robles CF WAS
74 John Russell M. Machado 3B SD
75 Alex Fast G. Stanton LF NYY
76 Phil Ponebshek J. Berrios SP MIN
77 R.J. White T. Bauer SP CIN
78 George Kurtz Z. Wheeler SP PHI
79 Team Martinez T. Pham LF SD
80 Joey Mellows J. Bell 1B PIT
81 B_Don V. Guerrero 3B TOR
82 Heath Cummings R. Osuna RP HOU
83 Chris Towers K. Yates RP SD
84 Scott White B. Bichette SS TOR
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Scott White M. Olson 1B OAK
86 Chris Towers A. Chapman RP NYY
87 Heath Cummings K. Jansen RP LAD
88 B_Don Y. Moncada 3B CHW
89 Joey Mellows L. Robert CF CHW
90 Team Martinez J. McNeil LF NYM
91 George Kurtz P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
92 R.J. White E. Jimenez LF CHW
93 Phil Ponebshek A. Benintendi LF BOS
94 Alex Fast C. Kluber SP TEX
95 John Russell M. Soroka SP ATL
96 Nick Pollack Z. Gallen SP ARI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Nick Pollack M. Bumgarner SP ARI
98 John Russell E. Rosario LF MIN
99 Alex Fast Y. Grandal C CHW
100 Phil Ponebshek N. Anderson RP TB
101 R.J. White W. Contreras C CHC
102 George Kurtz J. Donaldson 3B MIN
103 Team Martinez L. Hendriks RP OAK
104 Joey Mellows M. Chapman 3B OAK
105 B_Don B. Woodruff SP MIL
106 Heath Cummings M. Brantley LF HOU
107 Chris Towers M. Sano 3B MIN
108 Scott White S. Gray SP CIN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Scott White F. Montas SP OAK
110 Chris Towers N. Castellanos RF CIN
111 Heath Cummings M. Moustakas 3B CIN
112 B_Don B. Hand RP CLE
113 Joey Mellows D. Santana CF TEX
114 Team Martinez T. Anderson SS CHW
115 George Kurtz M. Ozuna LF ATL
116 R.J. White C. Biggio 2B TOR
117 Phil Ponebshek E. Suarez 3B CIN
118 Alex Fast J. Abreu 1B CHW
119 John Russell C. Seager SS LAD
120 Nick Pollack L. Lynn SP TEX
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Nick Pollack T. Mancini RF BAL
122 John Russell K. Giles RP TOR
123 Alex Fast E. Andrus SS TEX
124 Phil Ponebshek E. Diaz RP NYM
125 R.J. White C. Santana 1B CLE
126 George Kurtz C. Kimbrel RP CHC
127 Team Martinez M. Fried SP ATL
128 Joey Mellows M. Garver C MIN
129 B_Don R. Laureano CF OAK
130 Heath Cummings R. Hoskins 1B PHI
131 Chris Towers J. Turner 3B LAD
132 Scott White T. Rogers RP MIN
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Scott White T. Edman 3B STL
134 Chris Towers G. Lux 2B LAD
135 Heath Cummings G. Hampson 2B COL
136 B_Don D. Lamet SP SD
137 Joey Mellows J. Luzardo RP OAK
138 Team Martinez A. Verdugo CF BOS
139 George Kurtz M. Conforto RF NYM
140 R.J. White M. Kepler RF MIN
141 Phil Ponebshek A. Bradley RP ARI
142 Alex Fast H. Neris RP PHI
143 John Russell A. McCutchen LF PHI
144 Nick Pollack E. Escobar 3B ARI
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Nick Pollack B. Workman RP BOS
146 John Russell R. Ray SP ARI
147 Alex Fast M. Boyd SP DET
148 Phil Ponebshek J. Gray SP COL
149 R.J. White C. Martinez RP STL
150 George Kurtz D. Gregorius SS PHI
151 Team Martinez J. Adell RF LAA
152 Joey Mellows W. Calhoun LF TEX
153 B_Don H. Ryu SP TOR
154 Heath Cummings D. Dahl CF COL
155 Chris Towers J. Urias RP LAD
156 Scott White G. Gallegos RP STL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Scott White J. Davis LF NYM
158 Chris Towers K. Tucker LF HOU
159 Heath Cummings M. Smith CF SEA
160 B_Don Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
161 Joey Mellows S. Manaea SP OAK
162 Team Martinez K. Maeda SP MIN
163 George Kurtz A. Colome RP CHW
164 R.J. White K. Hendricks SP CHC
165 Phil Ponebshek W. Ramos C NYM
166 Alex Fast B. Buxton CF MIN
167 John Russell L. McCullers SP HOU
168 Nick Pollack J. Leclerc RP TEX
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Nick Pollack O. Mercado CF CLE
170 John Russell A. Pollock CF LAD
171 Alex Fast D. Price SP LAD
172 Phil Ponebshek L. Cain CF MIL
173 R.J. White G. Marquez SP COL
174 George Kurtz E. Rodriguez SP BOS
175 Team Martinez W. Smith C LAD
176 Joey Mellows L. Weaver SP ARI
177 B_Don D. May RP LAD
178 Heath Cummings R. Iglesias RP CIN
179 Chris Towers C. Vazquez C BOS
180 Scott White M. Minor SP TEX
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Scott White K. Schwarber LF CHC
182 Chris Towers M. Melancon RP ATL
183 Heath Cummings K. Kela RP PIT
184 B_Don W. Smith RP ATL
185 Joey Mellows M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
186 Team Martinez S. Doolittle RP WAS
187 George Kurtz S. Perez C KC
188 R.J. White H. Robles RP LAA
189 Phil Ponebshek A. Rosario SS NYM
190 Alex Fast E. Encarnacion 1B CHW
191 John Russell C. Kelly C ARI
192 Nick Pollack J. Musgrove SP PIT
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Nick Pollack A. Heaney SP LAA
194 John Russell R. Yarbrough RP TB
195 Alex Fast J. Odorizzi SP MIN
196 Phil Ponebshek K. Davis DH OAK
197 R.J. White I. Kennedy RP KC
198 George Kurtz M. Andujar DH NYY
199 Team Martinez M. Tanaka SP NYY
200 Joey Mellows S. Oberg RP COL
201 B_Don B. Lowe 2B TB
202 Heath Cummings M. Mikolas SP STL
203 Chris Towers L. Voit 1B NYY
204 Scott White M. Canha CF OAK
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Scott White J. Polanco SS MIN
206 Chris Towers A. Puk RP OAK
207 Heath Cummings Y. Chirinos SP TB
208 B_Don B. McKay SP TB
209 Joey Mellows L. Arraez 2B MIN
210 Team Martinez F. Reyes RF CLE
211 George Kurtz M. Stroman SP NYM
212 R.J. White J. Paxton SP NYY
213 Phil Ponebshek S. Alcantara SP MIA
214 Alex Fast A. Hays CF BAL
215 John Russell D. Keuchel SP CHW
216 Nick Pollack G. Canning SP LAA
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Nick Pollack M. Keller SP PIT
218 John Russell H. Dozier 3B KC
219 Alex Fast A. Aquino RF CIN
220 Phil Ponebshek A. DeSclafani SP CIN
221 R.J. White J. Jimenez RP DET
222 George Kurtz N. Mazara RF CHW
223 Team Martinez C. Hamels SP ATL
224 Joey Mellows L. Gurriel LF TOR
225 B_Don Y. Puig RF CLE
226 Heath Cummings M. Haniger RF SEA
227 Chris Towers C. Smith SP MIA
228 Scott White G. Urshela 3B NYY
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Scott White S. Lugo RP NYM
230 Chris Towers J. Votto 1B CIN
231 Heath Cummings J. Quintana SP CHC
232 B_Don K. Wright SP ATL
233 Joey Mellows N. Solak DH TEX
234 Team Martinez N. Madrigal 2B CHW
235 George Kurtz S. Matz SP NYM
236 R.J. White J. Urquidy SP HOU
237 Phil Ponebshek D. Carlson CF STL
238 Alex Fast B. Kintzler RP MIA
239 John Russell T. O'Neill LF STL
240 Nick Pollack O. Narvaez C MIL
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Nick Pollack M. Givens RP BAL
242 John Russell R. Chirinos C TEX
243 Alex Fast M. Kopech SP CHW
244 Phil Ponebshek K. Newman SS PIT
245 R.J. White T. Watson RP SF
246 George Kurtz R. McMahon 2B COL
247 Team Martinez D. Bundy SP LAA
248 Joey Mellows J. Lucchesi SP SD
249 B_Don A. Munoz RP SD
250 Heath Cummings N. Senzel CF CIN
251 Chris Towers Z. Britton RP NYY
252 Scott White S. Kingery CF PHI
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Scott White D. German SP NYY
254 Chris Towers D. Betances RP NYM
255 Heath Cummings B. Reynolds LF PIT
256 B_Don M. Gore SP SD
257 Joey Mellows J. Lindblom RP MIL
258 Team Martinez J. Upton LF LAA
259 George Kurtz M. Chavis 1B BOS
260 R.J. White J. Pederson LF LAD
261 Phil Ponebshek J. Cueto SP SF
262 Alex Fast G. Richards SP SD
263 John Russell A. Houser SP MIL
264 Nick Pollack K. Wong 2B STL
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Nick Pollack C. Walker 1B ARI
266 John Russell A. Eaton RF WAS
267 Alex Fast M. Magill RP SEA
268 Phil Ponebshek N. Eovaldi SP BOS
269 R.J. White M. Pineda SP MIN
270 George Kurtz D. Cease SP CHW
271 Team Martinez D. Hudson SP STL
272 Joey Mellows S. Choo RF TEX
273 B_Don S. Murphy C OAK
274 Heath Cummings F. Whitley SP HOU
275 Chris Towers Y. Petit RP OAK
276 Scott White S. Hilliard CF COL
Team by Team
Nick Pollack
Rd Pk Player
1 1 M. Trout CF LAA
2 24 A. Judge RF NYY
3 25 R. Devers 3B BOS
4 48 L. Severino SP NYY
5 49 N. Cruz DH MIN
6 72 M. Semien SS OAK
7 73 V. Robles CF WAS
8 96 Z. Gallen SP ARI
9 97 M. Bumgarner SP ARI
10 120 L. Lynn SP TEX
11 121 T. Mancini RF BAL
12 144 E. Escobar 3B ARI
13 145 B. Workman RP BOS
14 168 J. Leclerc RP TEX
15 169 O. Mercado CF CLE
16 192 J. Musgrove SP PIT
17 193 A. Heaney SP LAA
18 216 G. Canning SP LAA
19 217 M. Keller SP PIT
20 240 O. Narvaez C MIL
21 241 M. Givens RP BAL
22 264 K. Wong 2B STL
23 265 C. Walker 1B ARI
John Russell
Rd Pk Player
1 2 R. Acuna CF ATL
2 23 J. Martinez DH BOS
3 26 J. Flaherty SP STL
4 47 J. Villar 2B MIA
5 50 A. Nola SP PHI
6 71 M. Muncy 2B LAD
7 74 M. Machado 3B SD
8 95 M. Soroka SP ATL
9 98 E. Rosario LF MIN
10 119 C. Seager SS LAD
11 122 K. Giles RP TOR
12 143 A. McCutchen LF PHI
13 146 R. Ray SP ARI
14 167 L. McCullers SP HOU
15 170 A. Pollock CF LAD
16 191 C. Kelly C ARI
17 194 R. Yarbrough RP TB
18 215 D. Keuchel SP CHW
19 218 H. Dozier 3B KC
20 239 T. O'Neill LF STL
21 242 R. Chirinos C TEX
22 263 A. Houser SP MIL
23 266 A. Eaton RF WAS
Alex Fast
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. Yelich RF MIL
2 22 A. Rendon 3B LAA
3 27 M. Clevinger SP CLE
4 46 O. Albies 2B ATL
5 51 A. Rizzo 1B CHC
6 70 Y. Darvish SP CHC
7 75 G. Stanton LF NYY
8 94 C. Kluber SP TEX
9 99 Y. Grandal C CHW
10 118 J. Abreu 1B CHW
11 123 E. Andrus SS TEX
12 142 H. Neris RP PHI
13 147 M. Boyd SP DET
14 166 B. Buxton CF MIN
15 171 D. Price SP LAD
16 190 E. Encarnacion 1B CHW
17 195 J. Odorizzi SP MIN
18 214 A. Hays CF BAL
19 219 A. Aquino RF CIN
20 238 B. Kintzler RP MIA
21 243 M. Kopech SP CHW
22 262 G. Richards SP SD
23 267 M. Magill RP SEA
Phil Ponebshek
Rd Pk Player
1 4 C. Bellinger RF LAD
2 21 W. Buehler SP LAD
3 28 P. Corbin SP WAS
4 45 K. Bryant 3B CHC
5 52 K. Hiura 2B MIL
6 69 J. Soler DH KC
7 76 J. Berrios SP MIN
8 93 A. Benintendi LF BOS
9 100 N. Anderson RP TB
10 117 E. Suarez 3B CIN
11 124 E. Diaz RP NYM
12 141 A. Bradley RP ARI
13 148 J. Gray SP COL
14 165 W. Ramos C NYM
15 172 L. Cain CF MIL
16 189 A. Rosario SS NYM
17 196 K. Davis DH OAK
18 213 S. Alcantara SP MIA
19 220 A. DeSclafani SP CIN
20 237 D. Carlson CF STL
21 244 K. Newman SS PIT
22 261 J. Cueto SP SF
23 268 N. Eovaldi SP BOS
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 5 T. Turner SS WAS
2 20 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
3 29 S. Marte CF ARI
4 44 L. Castillo SP CIN
5 53 Z. Greinke SP HOU
6 68 J. Gallo CF TEX
7 77 T. Bauer SP CIN
8 92 E. Jimenez LF CHW
9 101 W. Contreras C CHC
10 116 C. Biggio 2B TOR
11 125 C. Santana 1B CLE
12 140 M. Kepler RF MIN
13 149 C. Martinez RP STL
14 164 K. Hendricks SP CHC
15 173 G. Marquez SP COL
16 188 H. Robles RP LAA
17 197 I. Kennedy RP KC
18 212 J. Paxton SP NYY
19 221 J. Jimenez RP DET
20 236 J. Urquidy SP HOU
21 245 T. Watson RP SF
22 260 J. Pederson LF LAD
23 269 M. Pineda SP MIN
George Kurtz
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Betts RF LAD
2 19 S. Strasburg SP WAS
3 30 G. Springer CF HOU
4 43 C. Morton SP TB
5 54 D. LeMahieu 2B NYY
6 67 C. Carrasco SP CLE
7 78 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
8 91 P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
9 102 J. Donaldson 3B MIN
10 115 M. Ozuna LF ATL
11 126 C. Kimbrel RP CHC
12 139 M. Conforto RF NYM
13 150 D. Gregorius SS PHI
14 163 A. Colome RP CHW
15 174 E. Rodriguez SP BOS
16 187 S. Perez C KC
17 198 M. Andujar DH NYY
18 211 M. Stroman SP NYM
19 222 N. Mazara RF CHW
20 235 S. Matz SP NYM
21 246 R. McMahon 2B COL
22 259 M. Chavis 1B BOS
23 270 D. Cease SP CHW
Team Martinez
Rd Pk Player
1 7 G. Cole SP NYY
2 18 F. Freeman 1B ATL
3 31 J. Altuve 2B HOU
4 42 B. Snell SP TB
5 55 C. Kershaw SP LAD
6 66 C. Correa SS HOU
7 79 T. Pham LF SD
8 90 J. McNeil LF NYM
9 103 L. Hendriks RP OAK
10 114 T. Anderson SS CHW
11 127 M. Fried SP ATL
12 138 A. Verdugo CF BOS
13 151 J. Adell RF LAA
14 162 K. Maeda SP MIN
15 175 W. Smith C LAD
16 186 S. Doolittle RP WAS
17 199 M. Tanaka SP NYY
18 210 F. Reyes RF CLE
19 223 C. Hamels SP ATL
20 234 N. Madrigal 2B CHW
21 247 D. Bundy SP LAA
22 258 J. Upton LF LAA
23 271 D. Hudson SP STL
Joey Mellows
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Verlander SP HOU
2 17 F. Tatis SS SD
3 32 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
4 41 G. Torres SS NYY
5 56 J. Hader RP MIL
6 65 C. Paddack SP SD
7 80 J. Bell 1B PIT
8 89 L. Robert CF CHW
9 104 M. Chapman 3B OAK
10 113 D. Santana CF TEX
11 128 M. Garver C MIN
12 137 J. Luzardo RP OAK
13 152 W. Calhoun LF TEX
14 161 S. Manaea SP OAK
15 176 L. Weaver SP ARI
16 185 M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
17 200 S. Oberg RP COL
18 209 L. Arraez 2B MIN
19 224 L. Gurriel LF TOR
20 233 N. Solak DH TEX
21 248 J. Lucchesi SP SD
22 257 J. Lindblom RP MIL
23 272 S. Choo RF TEX
B_Don
Rd Pk Player
1 9 F. Lindor SS CLE
2 16 J. Soto LF WAS
3 33 B. Harper RF PHI
4 40 P. Alonso 1B NYM
5 57 J. Baez SS CHC
6 64 N. Syndergaard SP NYM
7 81 V. Guerrero 3B TOR
8 88 Y. Moncada 3B CHW
9 105 B. Woodruff SP MIL
10 112 B. Hand RP CLE
11 129 R. Laureano CF OAK
12 136 D. Lamet SP SD
13 153 H. Ryu SP TOR
14 160 Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
15 177 D. May RP LAD
16 184 W. Smith RP ATL
17 201 B. Lowe 2B TB
18 208 B. McKay SP TB
19 225 Y. Puig RF CLE
20 232 K. Wright SP ATL
21 249 A. Munoz RP SD
22 256 M. Gore SP SD
23 273 S. Murphy C OAK
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. deGrom SP NYM
2 15 S. Ohtani DH LAA
3 34 S. Bieber SP CLE
4 39 W. Merrifield 2B KC
5 58 G. Sanchez C NYY
6 63 A. Mondesi SS KC
7 82 R. Osuna RP HOU
8 87 K. Jansen RP LAD
9 106 M. Brantley LF HOU
10 111 M. Moustakas 3B CIN
11 130 R. Hoskins 1B PHI
12 135 G. Hampson 2B COL
13 154 D. Dahl CF COL
14 159 M. Smith CF SEA
15 178 R. Iglesias RP CIN
16 183 K. Kela RP PIT
17 202 M. Mikolas SP STL
18 207 Y. Chirinos SP TB
19 226 M. Haniger RF SEA
20 231 J. Quintana SP CHC
21 250 N. Senzel CF CIN
22 255 B. Reynolds LF PIT
23 274 F. Whitley SP HOU
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Scherzer SP WAS
2 14 N. Arenado 3B COL
3 35 X. Bogaerts SS BOS
4 38 C. Blackmon RF COL
5 59 A. Meadows RF TB
6 62 T. Glasnow SP TB
7 83 K. Yates RP SD
8 86 A. Chapman RP NYY
9 107 M. Sano 3B MIN
10 110 N. Castellanos RF CIN
11 131 J. Turner 3B LAD
12 134 G. Lux 2B LAD
13 155 J. Urias RP LAD
14 158 K. Tucker LF HOU
15 179 C. Vazquez C BOS
16 182 M. Melancon RP ATL
17 203 L. Voit 1B NYY
18 206 A. Puk RP OAK
19 227 C. Smith SP MIA
20 230 J. Votto 1B CIN
21 251 Z. Britton RP NYY
22 254 D. Betances RP NYM
23 275 Y. Petit RP OAK
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 12 A. Bregman 3B HOU
2 13 T. Story SS COL
3 36 C. Sale SP BOS
4 37 K. Marte CF ARI
5 60 L. Giolito SP CHW
6 61 J. Realmuto C PHI
7 84 B. Bichette SS TOR
8 85 M. Olson 1B OAK
9 108 S. Gray SP CIN
10 109 F. Montas SP OAK
11 132 T. Rogers RP MIN
12 133 T. Edman 3B STL
13 156 G. Gallegos RP STL
14 157 J. Davis LF NYM
15 180 M. Minor SP TEX
16 181 K. Schwarber LF CHC
17 204 M. Canha CF OAK
18 205 J. Polanco SS MIN
19 228 G. Urshela 3B NYY
20 229 S. Lugo RP NYM
21 252 S. Kingery CF PHI
22 253 D. German SP NYY
23 276 S. Hilliard CF COL
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

