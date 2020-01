2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team Head-to-Head points mock shows new approaches in changing landscape

Seems like for every mock draft write-up I've done so far, I've seen fit to comment on the state of starting pitching.

How I didn't get enough of it or how everyone pursued it more aggressively than usual or how it's the only real currency in an environment where there's a seemingly endless of supply of hitters on near-equal footing.

That last point I made a concerted point to hammer home anytime the subject of trading came up last season, vowing to do things differently in 2020, and yet when the time came to rank players and draft teams, it was all too easy to fall back into old habits of who's supposed to go where.

But then, after a disappointing showing in the recent Rotisserie mock -- one in which it was plainly evident to me that I could have waited to meet my hitter needs -- I decided to put my money where my mouth is next time. No matter the cost, I would not be outdrafted at starting pitcher.

And so I wasn't. It being a Head-to-Head points draft, I had plenty of competition in the early rounds. In all, 21 of the first 48 picks were starting pitchers. But as others were lured away by some of the high-end hitter values that inevitably resulted, I stayed the course, ultimately selecting five starting pitchers with my first seven picks.

And the results? Much better, I'd say. The quality of the hitters available in the middle and even later rounds -- when starting pitcher picks, by comparison, are nothing more than prayer -- was more than enough to satisfy me. I ended up with Mitch Garver at catcher, Yuli Gurriel, Jonathan Villar, Marcus Semien and Jeff McNeil around the infield, Cody Bellinger, Michael Brantley and David Dahl in the outfield and Yordan Alvarez at utility.

Where exactly is the hole there? Sure, hitters like Gurriel and Villar don't offer the same security as some of the costlier ones, but they proved last year that they're capable of performing on the same level. And if they falter, I have a couple of high-impact reserves, J.D. Davis and Gio Urshela, waiting in the wings. It's enough to work with at a time when surprise sluggers are popping up everywhere.

That means that, at least in this format, I've decided it's the way to go. I'm anxious to try something similar in a Rotisserie league, where there's also a steals scarcity to contend with early and more hitter spots to fill overall.

Anyway, you can check out what everyone else did in the full results below. Here are the participants:

1) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

2) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

3) Matt Williams, Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)

4) Nathan Judah, Express & Star (@NathanJudah)

5) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

6) Mark Barry, Baseball Prospectus (@hoodieandtie)

7) Alex Fast, Pitcher List (@AlexFast8)

8) Joey Mellows, Baseball Brit (@BaseballBrit)

9) George Maselli, CBS Sports

10) Mike Kurland, Fantrax (@Mike_Kurland)

11) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

12) Lance Brozdowski, Driveline Baseball (@LanceBroz)

And here's the scoring breakdown for our standard Head-to-Head points format:

Head-to-Head point values For hitters

For pitchers

Single 1 Walk -1 Double 2 Earned run -1 Triple 3 Hit -1 Walk 1 Hit batter -1 Caught stealing -1 Inning 3 Hit by pitch 1 Strikeout 0.5 Home run 4 Win 7 Strikeout -0.5 Loss -5 Run 1 Save 7 RBI 1 QS 3 Stolen base 2