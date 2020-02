2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction

If you want see just how thin a player pool can stretch, try your hand at an NL-only Rotisserie auction someday.

Having to fill all those lineup spots makes for some bidding wars where you'd least expect them. Turns out Jean Segura ($20) is still a hot commodity. And Max Fried for $22? Um, have you not read my breakouts column? But what about Jon Berti for $10? Well, where else are you going to get those steals?

No doubt, scarcity played a role in those picks. If stolen bases and high-end starting pitchers are getting outsized attention in mixed leagues, as seems to be the case, that goes double for league-specific formats. While Ronald Acuna, Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich were the three most expensive players, a couple of pitchers — Jacob deGrom at $43 and Max Scherzer at $42 — were fourth and fifth, ahead of even Mookie Betts ($40). And speedsters like Jonathan Villar and Tommy Edman went for $27 and $20, respectively.

Thing is the scarcities aren't even as extreme here as in the AL, as you'll see if you compare the two auctions. The AL does have it better for hitters, though, thanks to the DH spot, and it shows with some of these NL picks. I bet you weren't expecting to see Adam Haseley as a starter on someone's Fantasy team. And look, Brad Miller lives!

There's so much to pore over here that we should probably just get to it. First, though, some quick introductions:

1) Grey Albright, Razzball (@Razzball)

2) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

3) Lance Brozdowski, Driveline Baseball (@LanceBroz)

4) Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)

5) Donkey Teeth, Razzball (@DonkeyTeeth87)

6) Mike Gianella, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)

7) Connor Henry, Rotoprofessor (@ConnorH_FB)

8) Nathan Judah, Express & Star (@NathanJudah)

9) Al Melchior, The Athletic (@almelchiorBB)

10) Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)

11) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

12) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

(Note: Only the 23 starting lineup spots were filled via auction. The players marked with a $0 cost were selected in the seven-round reserve draft that immediately followed the auction.)