2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 12-team Rotisserie mock dominated by steals and starting pitchers early

This year's player pool is already becoming a headache.

It's just so different from anything we've ever seen before, contorting in ways that encourage more extreme strategies. This is especially true in a traditional 5x5 Rotisserie draft, where needs are all the more specific and scarcities aren't as well accounted for.

Recently, 12 of us gathered to take part in such a draft, CBS' second foray into the standard Rotisserie format for the 2020 season, and you could tell everyone was more prepared this time around. Simply put, I feel like the rest of the industry lapped me in terms of taking things to their extreme.

And by "the rest of the industry," I mean these guys:

1) Jorge Montanez, Fantrax (@Roto_Nino)

2) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)

3) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

4) Frank Stampfl, Fantasy BFFs (@Roto_Frank)

5) Matt Williams, Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)

6) Mike Kurland, Fantrax (@Mike_Kurland)

7) Andrew McClintock, Fantasy Front Office (@FantasyAid1)

8) Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)

9) George Maselli, CBS Sports

10) Tim McLeod, Prospect361

11) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

12) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

The early rounds were about two things: Stolen bases and starting pitchers. The former everyone is well aware now are in short supply, and there's pressure to secure them early, with a multi-talented player, so that you don't fall behind in the power categories pursuing a specialist later.

Starting pitcher, though ... I thought I was on an island there. Historically, it hasn't been a big draw in the early rounds, particularly in this format, because of its higher risk for injury and year-to-year variability. But the drop-off at the position is so extreme in the middle rounds that you kind of just have to bite the bullet, especially knowing how deep the hitter pool is.

I took a starting pitcher with my first pick and my third pick, which I'm pretty sure I've never done in my history of playing Rotisserie. But then I got caught up gawking at the hitter values round after round, presuming I couldn't afford to pass up that opportunity only to see a similar one the next time around, and by the time I dipped back into the pitcher pool for my third starter, Hyun-Jin Ryu was the best remaining.

It's not a bad staff, but it's not good enough considering I basically punted on stolen bases waiting for "fair value," which meant being a round late on Victor Robles, Tommy Edman and Garrett Hampson. You're just going to have to reach for stolen bases at some point. It sucks, but if you want to keep playing traditional Rotisserie, it's where the game is right now.

So clearly, I'll need to regroup, maybe re-think some of my rankings at the top now that I have a better sense of what others are doing, because I just wasn't satisfied with the way this team turned out. It's too strong in some areas and not strong enough in others, which is precisely how not to build a Rotisserie team.