2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 32 things you might have missed with the start of Fantasy Football

Something about football season, man. Come that time of year, a certain segment of the Fantasy Baseball-playing world just ... checks out.

Maybe they have nothing more to play for. Maybe they were never that invested in the first place. Or maybe the beckon of football is like the Siren's song, just impossible to resist.

But baseball kept happening, even if you weren't around to witness it, and certain developments during that time you checked out were nothing short of seismic. I'm here to bring you up to speed, even all these months later.

Here's a breakdown of some of the most notable developments from roughly Aug. 1 on: