2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven MLB experts

The New York Yankees came up just shy of a World Series appearance in 2019 and were also a source of several of the top Fantasy baseball breakouts. D.J. LeMahieu, Gio Urshela and Luke Voit all came out of nowhere to make meaningful contributions as late-round selections and waiver-wire pickups. Now, owners are wondering if they can expect similar production this year as they continue their 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep, even with a delayed start to the season.

Finding the top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, and sleepers will point you to the biggest surprises and potential disappointments. Given all the recent MLB news, the Fantasy baseball experts at SportsLine have released a must-see 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide that can help guide you through your upcoming drafts.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Bill Dubiel and Jeff Zimmerman, this is a must-have for any Fantasy baseball player. Dubiel was FantasyPros' No. 4 Most Accurate Ranker for the 2017 Fantasy Baseball season, while Zimmerman co-published a book on Fantasy baseball called "The Process" and is a two-time Tout Wars champion and winner of three FSWA awards.

This guide ranks the top players at each position, but goes well beyond that, also breaking down Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts.

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball relief pitcher rankings:

Sleeper - Matt Magill (Mariners): The 30-year-old saw spare time with the Dodgers and Reds before finally working his way into the Twins bullpen in 2018. Then, he played his best baseball in the cavernous confines of T-Mobile Park. Magill posted a 3.63 ERA with five saves and 28 strikeouts in 22.1 innings for the Mariners after the trade. The reason for Magill's success: he threw his two strong swing-and-miss breaking balls nearly 50 percent of the time in 2019.

Breakout - Hansel Robles (Angels): In his first full season with the Angels, Robles earned the closing role and put up a 2.48 ERA over 72.2 innings with 75 strikeouts and 23 saves. However, it's his 2.10 ERA, 11 saves, and 33 strikeouts over 30 innings that reveal just how good he might be. In September and October, he posted an incredible 15:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Bust - Will Smith (Braves) - Smith has proven himself since 2013, coming back stronger than ever after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017. However, he lands on the potential bust list because the Braves signed him for a setup role with Mark Melancon as the closer.

