2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from seasoned experts

While most of the big names have been snatched up in MLB free agency, teams can still get better via trade. That's the route the Diamondbacks went on Monday, as they acquired veteran outfielder Starling Marte from the Pirates in return for prospects. With 43 home runs and 58 steals over the past two seasons, Marte brings plenty of power and speed to the lineup, but how high should he be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings:

Sleeper: Joe Musgrove, Pittsburgh Pirates - Musgrove improved as last season progressed and was near-elite by the time September rolled around. His fastball velocity jumped each month from averaging 91.6 mph in April to 94.9 in September. Also, he started to rely on his curveball, increasing its usage from 4 percent in April to 17 percent in September.

Breakout: Dinelson Lamet, San Diego Padres - Lamet returned from Tommy John surgery during the middle of last season and became a strikeout machine (13.0 K/9). Of the starters with at least 70 IP, he ranked third in the league (behind Gerrit Cole and Chris Sale).

Bust: John Means, Baltimore Orioles - Means entered the season with little-to-no fanfare, but was the AL Rookie of the Year runner-up. He won the award by throwing 155 innings with a 3.60 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. Nothing in his profile points to his production being sustainable since he's an extreme flyball pitcher who didn't allow home runs, his ERA estimators are in the 4.50 to 5.50 range, and his fastball velocity dropped over the course of the season.

