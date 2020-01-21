2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from top-rated experts

With pitchers and catchers set to report in just a few weeks, owners are turning their attention to 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep. A busy offseason has changed the landscape of the game entirely. Anthony Rendon will have the benefit of hitting near Mike Trout in a revamped Angels lineup, while Gerrit Cole will remain near the top of the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 after signing a monster deal with the Yankees.

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for third base:

Sleeper: Dawel Lugo, Detroit Tigers - The Tigers are in teardown mode, which means they'll take long looks at talented young players like Lugo. Across 288 plate appearances, Lugo managed a modest six homers along with a .242 average and a lackluster .272 WOBA. He has 20-homer power, and while the counting stats won't be prolific given the team surrounding him, he's a sneaky sleeper on draft day.

Breakout: Matt Thaiss, Los Angeles Angels - The 24-year-old Thaiss flashed power in 2019, smacking eight homers in just 164 plate appearances. As of now, he appears to be ticketed for the starting third base job in Anaheim and will be given ample opportunity to show off the hit tool that made him a first-round draft pick in 2016. His . 200+ ISO is very real, and if he can improve upon his strikeout rate and make more contact, he can provide plenty of value at the position.

Bust: Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox - Moncada's 25-homer power is real, but his .315 batting average is not. Moncada benefited from a lofty 406 BABIP, a full 50 points higher than the next closest third baseman.

