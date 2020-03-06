2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from unbiased MLB experts

Last year was the most prolific home run season in the history of the baseball, with the Twins (307), Yankees (306), Astros (288) and Dodgers (279) all breaking the previous single-season mark set by the 2018 Yankees (267). And with power so readily available, owners are reevaluating categories like batting average and speed during their 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep. Finding multi-category contributors is ideal, and the best way to do so is with a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings.

The experts at SportsLine have released their top 2020 Fantasy baseball picks to help owners identify the potential 2020 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers who will define the season. Given all the recent MLB news, the Fantasy baseball experts at SportsLine have released a must-see 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide that can help guide you through your upcoming drafts.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Bill Dubiel and Jeff Zimmerman, this is a must-have for any Fantasy baseball player. Dubiel was FantasyPros' No. 4 Most Accurate Ranker for the 2017 Fantasy Baseball season, while Zimmerman co-published a book on Fantasy baseball called "The Process" and is a two-time Tout Wars champion and winner of three FSWA awards. They have years of handing out league-winning advice and can give you a major edge in your league.

This guide ranks the top players at each position, but goes well beyond that, also breaking down Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Players are also divided into Fantasy baseball tiers, showing you exactly when it's safe to draft players. Their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft. Go here to download the guide.

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings:

Sleeper - Mitch Keller (Pirates): The top Pirates prospect has flashed dominant skills on his rise through the farm system. A misleading 7.13 ERA over 48 innings when he debuted in 2019 is the only reason why there's any skepticism. Look past the ERA and you'll see a .475 BABIP that makes it clear he's due for better batted-ball luck and a sensational 27.2 percent swing-strike rate on his slider to help anchor a 12.2 K/9 rate.

Breakout - Frankie Montas (Athletics): After serving a PED suspension, Montas completely reinvented himself in 2019 with a new splitter that was nearly unhittable. Opponents posted just a .209 wOBA against that pitch, while he posted a 2.63 ERA and struck out a career-high 9.7 batters per nine innings. Hitters should continue to struggle while he works that splitter off a fastball that averaged 96.6 mph in 2019.

Bust - Mike Soroka (Braves): Soroka posted a sensational 2.68 ERA in 2019, but the soft-tossing sinker-baller was lucky to survive the home-run happy 2019 season, allowing just 0.72 HR/9. A .280 BABIP means he's subject to at least slightly worse batted-ball luck in 2020.

SportsLine's Fantasy baseball draft guide 2020 has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board early in most leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy baseball? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.