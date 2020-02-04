2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Best advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from dialed-in experts

Nailing your 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy is one way to ensure you're competing for championships this season. With MLB Spring Training on the horizon, owners everywhere are beginning their 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep and finalizing their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. The MLB offseason has been full of huge moves, with Gerrit Cole joining the Yankees, Anthony Rendon signing with the Angels and Yasmani Grandal inking a deal with the White Sox.

How will those players' moves impact their place in the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020? Identifying 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts, busts and sleepers can be the difference between winning your league and winding up in the toilet bowl.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Bill Dubiel and Jeff Zimmerman, this is a must-have for any Fantasy baseball player. Dubiel was FantasyPros' No. 4 Most Accurate Ranker for the 2017 Fantasy Baseball season, while Zimmerman co-published a book on Fantasy baseball called "The Process" and is a two-time Tout Wars champion and winner of three FSWA awards. They have years of handing out league-winning advice and can give you a major edge in your league.

Players are also divided into Fantasy baseball tiers, showing you exactly when it's safe to draft players.

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings:

Sleeper: Adrian Houser, Milwaukee Brewers - The 26-year-old righty began last season as a reliever (1.57 ERA) and transitioned to the starting rotation, where he struggled at first, but settled in and over his last 10 starts posted a 3.02 ERA, 9.8 K/9, and 2.6 BB/9. If he can continue as he did over those last ten games, it's an ideal profile that makes him a top-30 pitcher at a price that isn't close to top 30.

Breakout: Max Fried, Atlanta Braves - In his second major league season, he posted a 4.02 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 9.4 K/9, and a 54% GB%. The WHIP and ERA are both higher than ideal, but he appears poised for a repeat season and the results could be even better with a little help from his infield defense.

Bust: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers - His bust potential comes down to innings pitched. Here are his totals from the last five years: 0, 4, 126, 83, and 182. Ryu found the magic health pill last season and made 29 starts to pair with a 2.32 ERA, 8.0 K/9, and 1.01 WHIP. His health history has been lackluster, and one season is not going to change that. Even last year, he went on the IL twice (groin strain, neck soreness).

