2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Best advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven experts

If you're looking for the most number of points in Fantasy baseball, the hot corner at third and outfield are where you should start, at least according to the final numbers from 2019. Eight of the top nine Fantasy baseball scorers from last year came from among those spots: Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger, Anthony Rendon, Christian Yelich, Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and Mike Trout.

Those players are again near the top of the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. However, should your Fantasy baseball strategy target stars like Trout and Betts above others? And which 2020 fantasy baseball breakouts can you find on draft day? Before finalizing your 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the tips and advice from the team at SportsLine. Their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and expert advice have been condensed into a 16-page Fantasy baseball cheat sheet that will get you ready for draft season. Don't go on the clock without seeing their Fantasy baseball draft guide.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Bill Dubiel and Jeff Zimmerman, this is a must-have for any Fantasy baseball player. Dubiel was FantasyPros' No. 4 Most Accurate Ranker for the 2017 Fantasy Baseball season, while Zimmerman co-published a book on Fantasy baseball called "The Process" and is a two-time Tout Wars champion and winner of three FSWA awards. They have years of handing out league-winning advice and can give you a major edge in your league.

This guide ranks the top players at each position, but goes well beyond that, also breaking down Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Players are also divided into Fantasy baseball tiers, showing you exactly when it's safe to draft players. Their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft. Go to SportsLine now to download the guide.

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball relief pitcher rankings:

Sleeper: Matt Magill, Seattle Mariners - The 30-year-old Magill started out last season with the Twins, posting an 11.4 K/9 over 28 innings. He added 0.5 mph to his average fastball velocity from 2018, but he made most of the strikeout gains by throwing his fastball less and relying on his slider (19% SwStr%) and curve (15%). In late July, he was traded to the Mariners.

Breakout: Hansel Robles, Los Angeles Angels - Robles performed well this past season with a 9.3 K/9, 1.02 WHIP, 2.48 ERA, and 23 saves. He was a second-half monster, and if he could keep that production going, he's easily a top-10 or better closer this season.

Bust: Will Smith, Atlanta Braves - Fantasy owners need to be extremely cautious of Smith going into 2020 if they are counting on him for saves. While Smith helped carry several Fantasy teams in 2019 with a 2.76 ERA, 13.2 K/9, 1.03 WHIP, and 34 Saves, he's not going to start the season as the Braves' closer, according to their general manager. Right now, it's Mark Melancon's job to lose.

SportsLine's Fantasy baseball draft guide 2020 has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board early in most leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy baseball? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.