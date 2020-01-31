2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Best advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from top experts

With 2020 MLB Opening Day set for March 26 and pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training shortly, owners are starting to finalize their 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy. The defending champion Washington Nationals have had an up-and-down offseason, resigning Stephen Strasburg to a $245 million contract but losing third baseman Anthony Rendon after he inked a mammoth $275 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

How will Rendon's departure in MLB free agency impact other fantasy-relevant Nationals like Juan Soto, Trea Turner and Victor Robles, and where should Strasburg be listed in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings? In addition, where can you find the top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts, busts and sleepers who could define the season?

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Bill Dubiel and Jeff Zimmerman, this is a must-have for any Fantasy baseball player. Dubiel was FantasyPros' No. 4 Most Accurate Ranker for the 2017 Fantasy Baseball season, while Zimmerman co-published a book on Fantasy baseball called "The Process" and is a two-time Tout Wars champion and winner of three FSWA awards.

This guide ranks the top players at each position, but goes well beyond that, also breaking down Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts.

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball shortstop rankings:

Sleeper: Nick Ahmed, Arizona Diamondbacks - After several seasons as a platoon player for the Diamondbacks, Ahmed has logged 153-plus games in back-to-back seasons. The 29-year old has steadily improved in his last three seasons in almost every metric as well. In 2019, he brought his strikeout rate down to a manageable 18.1 percent while setting a career-best 8.3 percent walk rate.

Breakout: Willy Adames, Tampa Bay Rays - The former blue chip prospect hit 20 homers with a .164 ISO (his highest mark at any level) in 2019. He has 15- to 20-steal potential, and if he's able to be more aggressive on the base paths, he can play like the top-10 shortstop that many believe him to be.

Bust: Marcus Semien, Oakland Athletics - Semien has never had a batting average higher than .257 over an entire season. He's never walked in more than 9.8 percent of his at bats. His wOBA has never been higher than .315. I'm extremely hesitant to believe that Semien's numbers from last year can be duplicated.

SportsLine's Fantasy baseball draft guide 2020 has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of.

