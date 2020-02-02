2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Best advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from top-rated experts

Top-tier aces like Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom are at the top of the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. But if your 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy involves waiting a few rounds to find pitchers, there are several intriguing names like Mike Soroka of the Braves, Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals and Sonny Gray of the Reds who can produce big numbers at a lower 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP. Knowing which pitchers will be the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts is crucial before going on the clock.

Before finalizing your 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the tips and advice from the team at SportsLine. Their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and expert advice have been condensed into a 16-page Fantasy baseball cheat sheet that will get you ready for draft season. Don't go on the clock without seeing their Fantasy baseball draft guide.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Bill Dubiel and Jeff Zimmerman, this is a must-have for any Fantasy baseball player. Dubiel was FantasyPros' No. 4 Most Accurate Ranker for the 2017 Fantasy Baseball season, while Zimmerman co-published a book on Fantasy baseball called "The Process" and is a two-time Tout Wars champion and winner of three FSWA awards. They have years of handing out league-winning advice and can give you a major edge in your league.

This guide ranks the top players at each position, but goes well beyond that, also breaking down Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Players are also divided into Fantasy baseball tiers, showing you exactly when it's safe to draft players. Their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft. Go here to download the guide.

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball outfielder rankings:

Sleeper: Adam Haseley, Philadelphia Phillies - Haseley progressed through the minor leagues so quickly, there isn't a ton of data to analyze. What we do know is that the uber-prospect has above-average plate discipline, 20-steal potential and a steadily improving power stroke. Haseley likely won't show us a full breakout in 2020 while he adjusts to major league pitching, but he could provide sneaky value and makes for the ideal late-round, high-upside pick in drafts.

Breakout: Oscar Mercado, Cleveland Indians - The potential here is in the speed department. Mercado stole 30-plus bases on four different occasions in the minors, and had 29 last year if you combine his time in AAA.

Bust: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks - Marte's previous career high in homers was 14, but in 2019 he hit 32. The makeup of the balls may have been different last year, but that's an outrageous jump. After two seasons in which he turned in a .260 batting average, Marte jumped to .329. Expect regression to the mean across the board for Marte.

SportsLine's Fantasy baseball draft guide 2020 has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board early in most leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy baseball? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.