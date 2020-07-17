Watch Now: Fantasy Baseball Today: Breaking The 2020 MLB Season ( 2:09 )

You don't need me to tell you that this has been a bizarre MLB offseason, especially for those of us who make our living trying to help you win your Fantasy leagues. We went into Draft Prep mode in January like normal, only we had no season by mid-March. That meant drafts stopped for three months, enough time to pretty dramatically change the landscape for Fantasy even without accounting for the weirdness of a 60-game schedule.

The effect of this is that the overwhelming majority of drafts are schedule to take place between this Saturday and Wednesday, which makes Average Draft Position data sort of tricky to figure out. We've had plenty of drafts in recent days, which is enough to shift plenty of players are around, but with guys being taken off and added to the IL regularly, there hasn't exactly been a lot of stability. Last week, concerns about Aaron Nola's availability say him falling to the sixth or even seventh round range at times, but nobody's going to let him fall past pick 55 or so now.

So, the goal here isn't just to study ADP changes, but to also try to see if those trends should continue over the next week or if you should ignore them. I've got the 15 biggest risers and fallers in ADP among the top-200 picks in CBS Fantasy leagues right here, but I'm also diving into five players moving in either direction to tell you whether the rise or fall is deserved and how you should approach them in your draft.

Biggest ADP Risers

Buy or Sell: Risers Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Verlander SP HOU Houston • #35 • Age: 37 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 13 Change +2 2019 Stats INN 223 W 21 K's 300 ERA 2.58 WHIP 0.8 BUY. Verlander's ADP has been on a bit of a roller coaster ride since the spring, when he was a borderline first-rounder before suffering a lat injury during spring training and then undergoing groin surgery after play was shut down. Two spots isn't a huge jump, obviously, but when you're talking about the top of the draft board, it starts to matter quite a bit. Verlander remains a risk, but he also remains one with the biggest of rewards possible — he was the No. 1 pitcher in both Roto and H2H formats. If you're going to take the risk, he's as good as any. Mike Clevinger SP CLE Cleveland • #52 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 38 Change +5 2019 Stats INN 126 W 13 K's 169 ERA 2.71 WHIP 1.06 BUY. Like Verlander, Clevinger is continuing to get pushed up after recovering from surgery, in his case to his knee. Clevinger was the third-best starter in H2H points on a per-game basis in 2019, so there's plenty of upside here. I don't love Clevinger quite as much for 2020 as the rest of the industry, but he still deserves to go higher than this. Don't expect you'll be able to wait this long to grab him this weekend. Carlos Carrasco SP CLE Cleveland • #59 • Age: 33 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 95 Change +5 2019 Stats INN 80 W 6 K's 96 ERA 5.29 WHIP 1.35 HOLD. I don't see why Carrasco's value would be rising right now, but I'm fine with it. He's going to be in the rotation, but that was always true. In a H2H points league, he's one of the few SPARPs who might be able to make a significant difference for your team, given that he's one of the few who has proven he can handle a full workload. Carrasco already threw five innings in a recent intrasquad game, so he's about ready to go. He's not someone I reach for regularly, but I'm happy to have him if he falls. I guess this might be evidence that he's unlikely to fall anymore. Paul Goldschmidt 1B STL St. Louis • #46 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 76 Change +9 2019 Stats AVG 0.26 HR 34 R 97 RBI 97 SB 3 SO 166 SELL. Goldschmidt probably won't be a bad pick in the seventh round range, but I'm not sure there's much potential for profit either. He's a big name, one who was a first-rounder as recently as last season, but he's also clearly on the downswing of his career. Now that he doesn't run and isn't a .300 hitter, Goldschmidt is in that range of first basemen with Jose Abreu where you're paying for past production at a point where the bottom might drop out. I'd rather take Josh Bell in the same range, or just wait for Luke Voit, who should match Goldschmidt's production at a fraction of the cost. James Paxton SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #65 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 124 Change +10 2019 Stats INN 150.2 W 15 K's 186 ERA 3.82 WHIP 1.28 BUY. This is not nearly enough yet. He's the No. 42 starter off the board in CBS Sports leagues right now, behind the likes of Masahiro Tanaka and Eduardo Rodriguez, but we all know Paxton is better than that. Sure, his first year in Yankee pinstripes wasn't great, and yes, he's a significant injury risk. He's also an elite source of strikeouts who should have an excellent WHIP and mid-3.00s ERA. With no health concerns, he's a top-20 pitcher, and Paxton's healthy right now.

Biggest ADP Fallers