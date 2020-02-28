2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher will never be a strong position, but it offers surprising depth this year.
Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.
Below are the catcher tiers for 2020. They depict a weak position that nonetheless offers some surprising depth in the middle, enough that you shouldn't have to pay a premium to get a quality option there.
The Elite: J.T. Realmuto, Gary Sanchez
The Near-Elite: Willson Contreras, Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver
The Next-Best Things: Will Smith, Carson Kelly, Salvador Perez
The Fallback Options: Wilson Ramos, Christian Vazquez, Omar Narvaez, Sean Murphy, Tom Murphy
The Last Resorts: Yadier Molina, Francisco Mejia, Travis d'Arnaud
The Deep-Leaguers: Buster Posey, Jorge Alfaro, Kurt Suzuki, Roberto Perez, Danny Jansen, Robinson Chirinos
The Leftovers: James McCann, Jason Castro, Joey Bart, Willians Astudillo, Pedro Severino, Yan Gomes, Mike Zunino, Tucker Barnhart, Austin Allen, Josh Phegley, Tyler Flowers, Chance Sisco, Reese McGuire, Jacob Stallings, Austin Hedges
