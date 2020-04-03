Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Chris Towers' favorite players at each position

Who should you target at each position this season? Chris Towers offers his favorites across the board.

When I'm drafting a Fantasy team in any sport, in any given year, I don't usually have a fixed strategy as I go into a draft. I'm not making starting pitching my No. 1 priority in 2020 baseball drafts, but I'm also not intentionally avoiding it, either. You have to be flexible on Draft Day, and that's what my strategy is all about.

For instance, in our Roto mock draft Thursday, I wanted Trea Turner with the No. 8 pick, but he went off the board with the pick before mine, so I pivoted to Gerrit Cole. No big deal — Cole at eight is a steal. Then coming back around, I identified Justin Verlander as my top target — yep, two pitchers with my first two picks. Anyone who knows me knows this isn't usually how I roll, but again, flexibility. Once again, my top pick went off the board one pick before mine, so I had to pivot once again, this time to Freddie Freeman. Once again, no big deal — Freeman's a first rounder in my eyes.

And so it goes, on and on. You've got to be flexible, and let the draft come to you. Don't stick to a strategy that isn't working, especially if everyone else is sticking to a similar one. Be willing to zig when others zag.

But also: Know the guys you want and try to get them. Here are my favorite players at each position for 2020 drafts:

Dominate your Fantasy Baseball draft with our free Draft Kit, which gives you must-have sleepers, breakouts, busts, and rankings. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get your Draft Kit now!
2020 Draft Prep
Chris Towers' All-Stars
headshot-image
Wilson Ramos C
NYM N.Y. Mets • #40 • Age: 32
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
187
Roto
176
Roto (C)
9
H2H
174
H2H (C)
9
2019 Stats
AVG
0.288
HR
14
R
52
RBI
73
SB
1
SO
69
His 2019 was undoubtedly a down year for Ramos, but he still hit .288 and finished as the No. 8 catcher in Fantasy, and now he's … the No. 8 catcher off the board in ADP. OK, that makes sense, if you think Ramos isn't likely to get better at 32 years old. However, Ramos was still above-average in hard-hit rate and average exit velocity, he just had the lowest average launch angle in the game. Ramos acknowledged he was hitting the ball on the ground too often, and spent the offseason trying to fix that flaw. If he does, a return to 2018 levels of production isn't out of the question, and Ramos was arguably the top catcher in Fantasy on a per-game basis that season.
headshot-image
Luke Voit 1B
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #59 • Age: 29
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
209
Roto
194
Roto (1B)
18
H2H
183
H2H (1B)
16
2019 Stats
AVG
0.263
HR
21
R
72
RBI
62
SB
0
SO
142
2019 was a bit of a disappointment for the Luke Voit boosters, although I think it's fair to say he had a pretty good excuse. Through the end of July, Voit was hitting .278/.392/.493, and was on pace for 33 homers, 94 RBI and 104 runs — pretty close to what Carlos Santana ended up with. A No. 7 finish for the 20th first baseman off the board would be pretty sweet. Voit couldn't hit anything from August on, but it seems pretty fair to blame that on the hernia injury that sent him to the IL that ultimately required offseason surgery. If he can get back to that pre-injury level, he's going to be one of the best values for 2020.
headshot-image
Keston Hiura 2B
MIL Milwaukee • #18 • Age: 23
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
84
Roto
52
Roto (2B)
7
H2H
69
H2H (2B)
9
2019 Stats
AVG
0.303
HR
19
R
51
RBI
49
SB
9
SO
107
Hiura is being ranked and drafted aggressively, but I think it's more than fair. Hiura hit .313 with 38 homers, 95 RBI, and 95 runs between Triple-A and the majors last season, while adding 16 steals, and the underlying batted ball metrics back it up. He sported elite average exit velocities and hard-hit rates, plus an elite barrel rate. He's what people think Fernando Tatis is as a hitter, and he won't be a zero in steals either.
headshot-image
Yoan Moncada 3B
CHW Chi. White Sox • #10 • Age: 24
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
73
Roto
85
Roto (3B)
11
H2H
90
H2H (3B)
13
2019 Stats
AVG
0.315
HR
25
R
83
RBI
79
SB
10
SO
154
Moncada broke out in 2019, finally living up to the lofty expectations placed on his shoulders as a top prospect, but it isn't quite reflected in his price. Don't buy too much into the concerns about his inflated BABIP; Moncada has the highest in MLB history. He became a more aggressive hitter in 2019, and it allowed him to put his plentiful gifts to good use. Expect more of the same in 2020, perhaps with some added stolen bases.
headshot-image
Corey Seager SS
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #5 • Age: 25
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
163
Roto
129
Roto (SS)
16
H2H
137
H2H (SS)
15
2019 Stats
AVG
0.272
HR
19
R
82
RBI
87
SB
1
SO
98
I've never been much of a Corey Seager guy, but I love buying him at his reduced 2020 cost. Seager got off to a rough start, but was excellent from May on, and I think it's fair to give a mulligan for his slow start, given he was coming back from Tommy John surgery as well as hip surgery. I still want to see more over-the-fence pop from Seager, but I have little doubt he has the raw power to provide it, and an increase in average launch angle late in the season gives me hope.
headshot-image
Nick Castellanos RF
CIN Cincinnati • #2 • Age: 28
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
64
Roto
90
Roto (OF)
23
H2H
100
H2H (OF)
23
2019 Stats
AVG
0.289
HR
27
R
100
RBI
73
SB
2
SO
143
Freed from the unfriendly confines of Comerica Park, Castellanos bloomed into the hitter we always thought he could be. I don't expect him to sustain an OPS north of 1.000 like he did in his brief stint with the Cubs, but his all-around hitting acumen should lead to terrific production in the Great American Ballpark. If you want to know what the upside could be, it looks a lot like what J.D. Martinez did in 2019.
headshot-image
Franmil Reyes RF
CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 24
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
184
Roto
165
Roto (OF)
44
H2H
211
H2H (OF)
47
2019 Stats
AVG
0.249
HR
37
R
69
RBI
81
SB
0
SO
156
Reyes has as much raw power as anyone in the game, as evidenced by his 93.3 mph average exit velocity and 51.0% hard-hit rate, both among the elite marks for all hitters. Reyes needs to find a way to be more consistent, and it would be nice to see him make more contact to make the most of his natural raw power. However, even if he doesn't take a step forward, a .270 average and 40-plus homers is very much within Reyes' realm of possibilities. If he does improve, there's 50-homer upside.
headshot-image
Kyle Tucker LF
HOU Houston • #30 • Age: 23
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
252
Roto
128
Roto (OF)
34
H2H
156
H2H (OF)
34
2019 Stats
AVG
0.269
HR
4
R
15
RBI
11
SB
5
SO
20
Tucker was Luis Robert before Luis Robert. Tucker is now sort of in no man's land because he's not a prospect anymore and hasn't established himself yet as a major-league contributor, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have significant upside. He just turned 23 and is a career .297/.365/.571 hitter in Triple-A, with a 39-homer, 33-steal-per-150-game pace. There's a chance we're talking about Tucker as a borderline first-round pick next season, and you can get him quite a bit later right now.
headshot-image
Nelson Cruz DH
MIN Minnesota • #23 • Age: 39
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
41
Roto
71
Roto (DH)
5
H2H
85
H2H (DH)
9
2019 Stats
AVG
0.311
HR
41
R
81
RBI
108
SB
0
SO
131
What more do we need to say about Nelson Cruz? He performs like a stud every year, and every year he goes later and later in drafts. He was a borderline first-rounder last season, and if you take him in the sixth round, that might be considered a reach by some in your league. Me, I'll bet he keeps performing like a stud. He'll run out of gas at some point, but hopefully it won't come until after he's retired, ala David Ortiz.
headshot-image
Charlie Morton SP
TB Tampa Bay • #50 • Age: 36
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
32
Roto
47
Roto (SP)
17
H2H
32
H2H (SP)
17
2019 Stats
INN
194.2
W
16
K's
240
ERA
3.05
WHIP
1.08
Morton doesn't have quite the lengthy track record of Cruz, but it's a similar situation where the only real knock against him is his age. Morton was an unquestionable Fantasy ace in 2019, just like he was in 2018 and for long stretches of 2017. He's fine as your No. 1 starter; if you get him as your No. 2, you're in a great spot.
headshot-image
Zac Gallen SP
ARI Arizona • #23 • Age: 24
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
136
Roto
118
Roto (SP)
34
H2H
96
H2H (SP)
34
2019 Stats
INN
80.0
W
3
K's
96
ERA
2.81
WHIP
1.23
Usually, when we're talking about young pitchers, we're hoping they can add another pitch to round our their arsenal, or otherwise have workload questions to answer. Gallen, on the other hand, has four pitches he can throw in any count and threw 171.1 innings in 2019. He has the potential to step up as an ace as soon as 2020 if he improves his surprisingly mediocre control from 2019. I've taken him as my No. 2 starter in several leagues.
headshot-image
Matthew Boyd SP
DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 29
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
174
Roto
142
Roto (SP)
39
H2H
118
H2H (SP)
39
2019 Stats
INN
185.1
W
9
K's
238
ERA
4.56
WHIP
1.23
If you just look at ERA, Boyd was the same pitcher in 2019 he's always been, and even posted a worse WHIP than the previous year. But he was a vastly different pitcher, with one of the highest strikeout and swinging strike rates in the game, thanks to a renewed focus on his slider. That wasn't enough to take his game to the next level, but the refined curveball and changeup he showed in spring training could be. We could be looking at the next mid-career breakout, ala Patrick Corbin, at a mid-round price. He's on as many of my teams as I can manage.
headshot-image
Mitch Keller SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 23
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
250
Roto
228
Roto (SP)
59
H2H
171
H2H (SP)
59
2019 Stats
INN
48.0
W
1
K's
65
ERA
7.13
WHIP
1.83
Keller had one of the worst MLB debuts imaginable, but there were reasons to be optimistic about the top prospect, if you looked beneath the ugly ERA. His slider and curveball looked like legitimate weapons, but he was too reliant on his fastball and paid the price for it. The Pirates seem to get less out of their prized pitching prospects than any franchise in baseball in recent years, but a new, more analytically inclined coaching staff is looking to change that. This team doesn't want to waste another Tyler Glasnow, and I have faith they'll get the most out of Keller this time.
headshot-image
Jordan Montgomery RP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 27
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
238
Roto
265
Roto (RP)
NR
H2H
220
H2H (RP)
NR
2019 Stats
INN
4.0
W
0
K's
5
ERA
6.75
WHIP
1.75
It's been a while since we saw him, but Montgomery was probably better than you remember way back in his rookie season of 2017. He had a 3.88 ERA and 1.230 WHIP with an above-average strikeout rate before his 2018 season was ended by Tommy John surgery. His velocity was all the way back in spring training, and his command of a deep arsenal makes him a nice breakout candidate at a depressed price, especially with that Yankee offense and bullpen backing him up.
headshot-image
Edwin Diaz RP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #39 • Age: 26
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
123
Roto
152
Roto (RP)
14
H2H
153
H2H (RP)
16
2019 Stats
INN
58.0
S
26
K's
99
ERA
5.59
WHIP
1.38
I love drafting players when their value is down, and Diaz's probably won't ever be lower. He was the No. 1 reliever off most draft boards this time last year, but he struggled mightily in 2019 with home runs, something he attributed to an issue gripping his signature slider. With an offseason of work, I'm willing to buy that he'll have fixed that issue, which should lead him back to the top of the reliever ranks.
headshot-image
Giovanny Gallegos RP
STL St. Louis • #65 • Age: 28
Fantasy Breakdown
ADP
193
Roto
168
Roto (RP)
20
H2H
177
H2H (RP)
23
2019 Stats
INN
74.0
S
1
K's
93
ERA
2.31
WHIP
0.81
I don't usually like to buy one-year breakout relievers, because the sample size of success is so small, but because Gallegos didn't have many saves, his price isn't as inflated as some other one-year wonders. He did a pretty convincing Edwin Diaz impersonation in his first full season in the big leagues, riding an elite slider to huge strikeout numbers and elite ratio stats. He still has to win the closer's job, but I'm willing to bet he will with a pick in the second half of my draft.
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories