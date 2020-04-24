2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Defending the biggest differences in our Roto rankings

Recently on the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, my rankings have become a topic of discussion. I've already defended Jose Abreu and Manny Machado quite a bit, so I'll leave those guys off this list, but I wanted to provide more insight. If I'm going to make bold decisions to rank Kris Bryant and Giancarlo Stanton as low as I do, I have to back it up. A few weeks ago, Scott White did a great job laying out the biggest differences between our rankings, so let's consider this the follow-up.

Speaking of my rankings, if you're already in a CBS league, you have access to them. Head on over to your league, click on players and then rankings and you should see mine side-by-side with Scott.

Kris Bryant 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #17 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.282 HR 31 R 108 RBI 77 SB 4

In Roto, Kris Bryant just doesn't do enough to stand out at a stacked third base position. At best, he's a three-category contributor, and that's being generous. Once thought to be a stalwart in the power department, Bryant hit just 31 home runs last season -- 2019 featured 58 players who hit 30-plus home runs. In fact, 48 of those players hit more than Bryant's 31. While Bryant did post a .282 batting average, his quality of contact and Statcast numbers leave a lot to be desired. Among qualified hitters, Bryant's 35.8% hard contact rate was tied for 109th… with Jackie Bradley. His 87.4 MPH average exit velocity was below league average and his .246 expected batting average tells us regression could be coming.

What if I also told you Bryant hasn't had more than 77 RBI in each of the past three seasons? You'd probably call me crazy. Well, it's true. The one place Bryant still excels is in the runs category, which is one of the peskier categories to fill. There's a huge mid-tier of third basemen this season and I happen to think most of them have more upside than Bryant in 2020.

Yoan Moncada 3B CHW Chi. White Sox • #10 • Age: 24 2019 Stats AVG 0.315 HR 25 R 83 RBI 79 SB 10

There's a pretty clear top-five at third base this season, but after that, it's anybody's guess. Well, I'd like to throw my hat in Yoan Moncada's ring. I have Moncada ranked sixth at third base in Roto while Scott has him down at 11. There's a lot to be skeptical about with Moncada, so I get it. Maybe I'm just looking at the best-case scenario. Moncada broke out in 2019 to the tune of a .315 batting average with 25 home runs and 10 steals. What I loved about the breakout was his aggressiveness. Moncada had been too passive in his brief career, but last season he started chasing pitches outside the strike zone 9% more than he did in 2018. Normally chasing pitches would lead to more strikeouts, but Moncada actually lowered his strikeout rate to a career-best 27.5%.

He's probably not going to duplicate his .315 batting average because of a robust .406 BABIP, but I wouldn't expect too much regression. Moncada maintained high BABIPs throughout the minors (.395 at High-A, .373 at Double-A, .379 at Triple-A) and makes elite contact. His 92.8 MPH average exit velocity ranked in the 97th percentile while his .291 xBA was in the 90th percentile.

Given the prospect pedigree and strides he made in 2019, I think that monster season is on the horizon.

Giancarlo Stanton LF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #27 • Age: 30 2019 Stats AVG 0.288 HR 3 R 8 RBI 13 SB 0

Ah, Giancarlo Stanton. This one's for you, Chris Towers!

Stanton is a polarizing player. There seems to be two camps: either you love him or want nothing to do with him. I'm very clearly part of the latter. Yes, his 2017 MVP was phenomenal and a joy for all baseball fans. The truth remains that Stanton has as many 40-homer seasons as Jorge Soler. When healthy, Stanton excels in the home runs, runs and RBI categories. Home runs and RBI, specifically, are the easiest categories to fill in Roto leagues.

Yes, Stanton makes elite contact when he makes contact. I don't want to downplay that. This guy was Statcast before Statcast existed. But the when in that statement is what gives me the most pause. The last time we saw Stanton in a full season, he posted a 29.9% strikeout rate, his highest since his rookie season in 2010. The guy just can't hit breaking pitches. From 2014-2018, Stanton hit .214 or less against breaking pitches in each of those seasons but one. You guessed it, his outlier 2017 MVP season. I haven't even mentioned injuries, yet. Stanton played 18 games last season, and the Yankees have more depth in their outfield than any team in baseball.

He's very low in my ranks, but that's by design. I want to make sure anybody using them does not draft Stanton.

Joey Gallo CF TEX Texas • #13 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.253 HR 22 R 54 RBI 49 SB 4

When it comes to Roto, I have a mantra I like to live by: Protect your batting average at all costs. That might explain why I have Joey Gallo as low as I do.

Like Stanton, Gallo makes elite level contact when he makes contact. In fact, Gallo's contact might even be better than Stanton's. Among hitters with at least 250 plate appearances last season, Gallo's .631 xWOBACON (expected wOBA on contact) was far and away the best. He made strides that led to this, such as a career-high 25.6% line-drive rate and a career-low 16.2% swinging-strike rate. While his .253 batting average in 2019 looked promising, his .229 expected batting average still leaves a lot to be desired. Plus, let's face it. Gallo is a career .212-hitter. I just can't take on that batting average risk.

Give me Khris Davis 100 picks later. Gallo also suffered a pretty nasty oblique strain, which limited him to just 70 games. Maybe I'm just skeptical, but I worry about overly-muscular players' ability to stay healthy.

Eloy Jimenez LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #74 • Age: 23 2019 Stats AVG 0.267 HR 31 R 69 RBI 79 SB 0

Now what if I told there was an outfielder going 10-15 picks earlier than Stanton/Gallo who could hit .280 and provide 40 home runs? That's where my love for Eloy Jimenez comes in. His 2019 was an up-and-down rookie campaign for Jimenez, but he caught fire late. From August 1 on, Jimenez hit .308 with 14 home runs and a .917 OPS over 52 games. That's a 41-homer pace over 155 games.

My one criticism during this stretch was a 44.7% ground-ball rate. If Jimenez lowers that to 40% while increasing his line drives and fly balls, we could be talking about 45 home runs with a .300 batting average over a full season. Let's not forget. Just a season ago Jimenez was regarded as one of the best hitting prospects in baseball alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Jimenez hit .311 over 413 minor-league games.

The hit and power tools are legitimate. I'd rather take the chance on a player with Jimenez's pedigree who won't crush your batting average.

Whit Merrifield 2B KC Kansas City • #15 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.302 HR 16 R 105 RBI 74 SB 20

I like to put an emphasis on scarcity in my drafting process, so naturally Whit Merrifield's profile should meet that standard. On paper, his .302 batting average and 20 steals are quite useful for Fantasy purposes but he's also 31 years old and trailed off in the second half.

Steals are a hot commodity in Roto leagues this year, and rightfully so. When it comes to Merrifield, however, there is some pause. His steals were more than halved from 2018, going from 45 to 20 in 2019. According to Statcast, his sprint speed has also decreased three seasons in a row. In that aforementioned second half, his OPS dipped to just .761 as Merrifield started hitting more ground balls and made less hard contact. My Merrifield rank is a lot like my Stanton rank. I purposely rank him so low to make sure nobody drafts him near his ADP.

Merrifield is currently going off the board at pick 48, just ahead of Keston Hiura and Jonathan Villar, two players who have much more upside.

Rougned Odor 2B TEX Texas • #12 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.205 HR 30 R 77 RBI 93 SB 11

Hear me out on this next one. Yes, I ragged on Gallo for his potential hit in batting average, but that's also because his current ADP is 72. I have Rougned Odor ranked eight spots higher than Scott in our second base ranks for Roto.

Odor can very easily be a batting average drain as well. With that being said, he's going 170 picks later than Gallo! At that point, you should have your batting average built up to take a hit or two. Plus, Odor is nothing more than a middle infielder, not a starting second baseman. Say what you want about him, but he offers a unique skill set. Last season there were only 12 players who hit at least 30 home runs with double-digit steals, and Odor was one of them.

His strikeouts are an issue and he sells out for power, but his 13.6% barrel percentage was in the 92nd percentile. He's extremely streaky, which makes him a better Roto player, but at the end of the season you can expect 25-plus home runs with double-digit steals. I would expect some positive regression in his batting average as well.

Hyun-Jin Ryu SP TOR Toronto • #99 • Age: 33 2019 Stats INN 182.2 W 14 K's 163 ERA 2.32 WHIP 1.01

I can't blame Scott for being higher on Hyun-Jin Ryu than I am based on the fantastic 2019 he just put together. Nobody expects Ryu to duplicate last season, but a fair amount of regression is coming, one way or another. While Ryu pitched to a 2.32 ERA, his 3.32 xFIP and 3.77 SIERA tell us he was a bit fortunate with the Dodgers. One of the reasons for that was the defense that played behind him. The Dodgers were +126 in defensive runs saved last season, the best in baseball. The Toronto Blue Jays, however, had exactly zero, which ranked 19th.

Ryu is also changing leagues and has been injury prone in the past. It's hard to say who Ryu will definitively be facing in 2020 with rumors of a Grapefruit League but we do know he won't be facing the Giants or Padres anymore, two teams he consistently dominated. I also find it interesting Ryu just happened to stay healthy for 29 starts in his contract year. Before 2019, Ryu hadn't pitched more than 126.2 innings in three straight seasons.

Madison Bumgarner SP ARI Arizona • #40 • Age: 30 2019 Stats INN 207.2 W 9 K's 203 ERA 3.90 WHIP 1.13

Madison Bumgarner is another one where I just don't know how much of a difference-maker he'll be in Roto leagues. He probably plays better in the H2H points format at this point in his career since he can provide innings and go deep into starts. The most obvious concern is no longer pitching in the friendly confines of San Francisco.

In his career, Bumgarner owned a 2.72 ERA in AT&T/Oracle Park and a 5.29 ERA on the road. Bumgarner posted a respectable 3.90 ERA in 2019 but as we peel back the layers, the concerns begin to pop up. His 4.31 xFIP tells us he probably should have allowed more home runs than he did, which makes sense pitching in San Francisco. On top of that, Bumgarner allowed a 43.8% hard contact rate, the highest among qualified starting pitchers. At this point, Bumgarner's role in Fantasy is to accumulate strikeouts because of his volume of innings and contribute a decent WHIP. Just know, it could come at the expense of your ERA.

Nick Anderson RP TB Tampa Bay • #70 • Age: 29 2019 Stats INN 65.0 S 1 K's 110 ERA 3.32 WHIP 1.08

One look at my ranking of Nick Anderson and you would have thought he stole my lunch money. P.S. there is no doubt he can steal my lunch money.

Nick Anderson is a freak who can rack up strikeouts with the best relievers in the game. In fact, the reason I have Anderson ranked the way I do has absolutely nothing to do with him. In Roto, I rank relievers based on how many saves I think they can contribute. While Anderson might provide elite strikeouts and ratios, nobody knows if he will be the true closer for the Rays. Over the past two seasons, manager Kevin Cash has opted to run with a closer-by-committee. In each of those seasons, the Rays have had at least three relievers with seven or more saves.

Admittedly, if Anderson winds up with let's 75% of the Rays' save opportunities, he will blow this ranking out of the water. With Diego Castillo and Jose Alvardo in the mix, Anderson has two relievers to fight off if he starts to struggle. The skills are there, but the leash is short.