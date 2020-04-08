Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Dynasty league rankings, a top 150

Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes can certainly present a challenge. Scott White attempts to simplify it via his top 150.

The emphasis in dynasty leagues tends to be prospects, but it should actually be winning, right? That's what makes a dynasty, after all. It's not a team that goes all-in for one big win after years of losing, but one that sustains success year after year.

More than prospects (which, technically speaking, aren't winning anyone anything), the key to sustaining success is a young core. Now, maybe that young core begins with prospects, but fashioning a young core from scratch is a higher-risk, lower-fulfillment approach. Sometimes it's made necessary by untenable circumstances, but ideally, prospects exist more to supplement and sustain an existing core.

What I'm saying is you shouldn't underestimate the value of proven-ness when putting together your dynasty league team. True, other factors like keeper cost may come into play, but all things being equal, a minor-leaguer isn't inherently more valuable than a major-leaguer, especially a young one who himself has upside.

But I acknowledge it can be tricky weighing present needs against future hopes and certainty against upside, and it's never one-size-fits-all. Still, I've attempted to simplify it, at least for the top 150, by considering these three factors:

  1. Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2020
  2. Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
  3. Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his immediate and long-term value

Each factor is measured on a 1-to-5 score, with five being the best, and a player's ranking is primarily determined by adding the scores. Ties typically go to the younger player, but personal preference plays a role as well. The distinctions become less evident further down the list, so at some point subjectivity has to reign.

Top 150 for dynasty leagues
RankPlayerAge (on 3/29)PresentFutureConfidence
1 22 5 5 5
2 24 5 5 5
3 28 5 5 5
4 28 5 5 5
5 27 5 5 5
6 25 5 5 5
7 21 5 5 5
8 26 5 5 5
9 28 5 4 5
10 21 5 5 4
11 22 5 5 4
12 29 5 4 5
13 26 5 5 4
14 27 5 5 4
15 23 4 5 4
16 27 5 5 3
17 24 5 5 3
18 25 4 5 4
19 24 4 5 4
20 23 4 5 4
21 31 5 3 5
22 30 5 3 5
23 29 5 3 4
24 21 3 5 4
25 25 4 4 4
26 23 4 4 4
27 23 4 5 3
28 22 4 5 3
29 27 4 4 4
30 29 5 3 4
31 27 4 5 3
32 27 4 4 4
33 25 4 5 3
34 27 4 5 3
35 26 4 5 3
36 24 4 5 3
37 24 4 5 3
38 27 4 5 3
39 26 4 4 3
40 25 3 5 3
41 29 4 3 4
42 31 4 3 4
43 30 4 3 4
44 30 4 3 4
45 32 5 2 4
46 33 5 2 4
47 28 4 4 3
48 26 4 4 3
49 26 4 5 2
50 29 4 3 4
51 27 4 4 3
52 30 4 3 4
53 27 4 4 3
54 27 4 4 3
55 26 4 4 3
56 27 4 4 3
57 27 4 4 3
58 26 4 4 3
59 24 4 5 2
60 22 4 5 2
61 25 4 4 3
62 25 3 5 3
63 23 3 5 3
64 19 1 5 5
65 22 3 5 3
66 22 3 5 3
67 28 4 4 3
68 20 2 5 4
69 22 3 5 3
70 21 1 5 4
71 24 3 4 3
72 29 4 3 4
73 37 5 1 4
74 35 5 1 4
75 27 4 4 2
76 28 4 4 2
77 27 4 4 2
78 28 4 4 2
79 25 4 4 2
80 23 2 5 3
81 25 3 4 3
82 27 4 4 2
83 32 4 2 4
84 31 4 2 4
85 23 3 4 3
86 27 3 3 4
87 28 3 3 4
88 25 3 4 3
89 22 3 5 3
90 24 3 4 3
91 24 3 4 2
92 31 4 2 3
93 31 4 3 2
94 29 4 3 2
95 29 3 4 2
96 27 4 4 1
97 26 4 4 1
98 25 3 4 2
99 27 3 3 3
100 22 1 5 3
101 24 3 4 2
102 30 4 3 2
103 29 4 3 2
104 26 1 5 3
105 22 1 5 3
106 21 2 5 2
107 20 1 5 3
108 21 1 5 3
109 22 1 5 3
110 22 1 5 3
111 23 1 5 3
112 23 2 5 2
113 23 1 5 3
114 22 1 5 3
115 26 3 3 3
116 26 3 3 3
117 25 3 4 2
118 25 3 4 2
119 25 3 4 2
120 31 4 2 3
121 31 4 2 3
122 29 3 3 3
123 32 4 2 3
124 33 4 2 3
125 31 3 2 4
126 23 1 5 3
127 23 1 5 3
128 25 3 4 2
129 26 3 4 2
130 26 3 3 3
131 22 2 4 3
132 24 2 4 3
133 24 2 5 2
134 29 3 3 3
135 29 3 4 2
136 30 3 3 3
137 36 4 1 3
138 36 4 1 3
139 33 4 2 2
140 24 3 3 2
141 27 1 4 3
142 30 5 3 3
143 25 3 4 1
144 25 3 4 1
145 26 3 4 1
146 25 2 4 2
147 23 2 4 2
148 28 4 3 1
149 27 3 3 2
150 25 2 4 2
