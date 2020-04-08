2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Dynasty league rankings, a top 150
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes can certainly present a challenge. Scott White attempts to simplify it via his top 150.
The emphasis in dynasty leagues tends to be prospects, but it should actually be winning, right? That's what makes a dynasty, after all. It's not a team that goes all-in for one big win after years of losing, but one that sustains success year after year.
More than prospects (which, technically speaking, aren't winning anyone anything), the key to sustaining success is a young core. Now, maybe that young core begins with prospects, but fashioning a young core from scratch is a higher-risk, lower-fulfillment approach. Sometimes it's made necessary by untenable circumstances, but ideally, prospects exist more to supplement and sustain an existing core.
What I'm saying is you shouldn't underestimate the value of proven-ness when putting together your dynasty league team. True, other factors like keeper cost may come into play, but all things being equal, a minor-leaguer isn't inherently more valuable than a major-leaguer, especially a young one who himself has upside.
But I acknowledge it can be tricky weighing present needs against future hopes and certainty against upside, and it's never one-size-fits-all. Still, I've attempted to simplify it, at least for the top 150, by considering these three factors:
- Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2020
- Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
- Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his immediate and long-term value
Each factor is measured on a 1-to-5 score, with five being the best, and a player's ranking is primarily determined by adding the scores. Ties typically go to the younger player, but personal preference plays a role as well. The distinctions become less evident further down the list, so at some point subjectivity has to reign.
|Rank
|Player
|Age (on 3/29)
|Present
|Future
|Confidence
|1
Ronald Acuna ATL CF
|22
|5
|5
|5
|2
Cody Bellinger LAD RF
|24
|5
|5
|5
|3
Mike Trout LAA CF
|28
|5
|5
|5
|4
Christian Yelich MIL RF
|28
|5
|5
|5
|5
Mookie Betts BOS RF
|27
|5
|5
|5
|6
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
|25
|5
|5
|5
|7
Juan Soto WAS LF
|21
|5
|5
|5
|8
Francisco Lindor CLE SS
|26
|5
|5
|5
|9
Nolan Arenado COL 3B
|28
|5
|4
|5
|10
Fernando Tatis SD SS
|21
|5
|5
|4
|11
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
|22
|5
|5
|4
|12
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
|29
|5
|4
|5
|13
Trea Turner WAS SS
|26
|5
|5
|4
|14
Trevor Story COL SS
|27
|5
|5
|4
|15
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
|23
|4
|5
|4
|16
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
|27
|5
|5
|3
|17
Shane Bieber CLE SP
|24
|5
|5
|3
|18
Walker Buehler LAD SP
|25
|4
|5
|4
|19
Jack Flaherty STL SP
|24
|4
|5
|4
|20
Gleyber Torres NYY SS
|23
|4
|5
|4
|21
Jacob deGrom NYM SP
|31
|5
|3
|5
|22
Freddie Freeman ATL 1B
|30
|5
|3
|5
|23
Anthony Rendon LAA 3B
|29
|5
|3
|4
|24
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 3B
|21
|3
|5
|4
|25
Pete Alonso NYM 1B
|25
|4
|4
|4
|26
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
|23
|4
|4
|4
|27
Keston Hiura MIL 2B
|23
|4
|5
|3
|28
Bo Bichette TOR SS
|22
|4
|5
|3
|29
Xander Bogaerts BOS SS
|27
|4
|4
|4
|30
Mike Clevinger CLE SP
|29
|5
|3
|4
|31
Aaron Judge NYY RF
|27
|4
|5
|3
|32
Bryce Harper PHI RF
|27
|4
|4
|4
|33
Lucas Giolito CHW SP
|25
|4
|5
|3
|34
Luis Castillo CIN SP
|27
|4
|5
|3
|35
Aaron Nola PHI SP
|26
|4
|5
|3
|36
Austin Meadows TB RF
|24
|4
|5
|3
|37
Chris Paddack SD SP
|24
|4
|5
|3
|38
Blake Snell TB SP
|27
|4
|5
|3
|39
Ketel Marte ARI CF
|26
|4
|4
|3
|40
Carlos Correa HOU SS
|25
|3
|5
|3
|41
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
|29
|4
|3
|4
|42
Stephen Strasburg WAS SP
|31
|4
|3
|4
|43
George Springer HOU CF
|30
|4
|3
|4
|44
Patrick Corbin WAS SP
|30
|4
|3
|4
|45
J.D. Martinez BOS DH
|32
|5
|2
|4
|46
Charlie Blackmon COL RF
|33
|5
|2
|4
|47
Kris Bryant CHC 3B
|28
|4
|4
|3
|48
Joey Gallo TEX CF
|26
|4
|4
|3
|49
Tyler Glasnow TB SP
|26
|4
|5
|2
|50
J.T. Realmuto PHI C
|29
|4
|3
|4
|51
Gary Sanchez NYY C
|27
|4
|4
|3
|52
Anthony Rizzo CHC 1B
|30
|4
|3
|4
|53
Josh Bell PIT 1B
|27
|4
|4
|3
|54
Javier Baez CHC SS
|27
|4
|4
|3
|55
Matt Olson OAK 1B
|26
|4
|4
|3
|56
Manny Machado SD 3B
|27
|4
|4
|3
|57
Willson Contreras CHC C
|27
|4
|4
|3
|58
Matt Chapman OAK 3B
|26
|4
|4
|3
|59
Yoan Moncada CHW 3B
|24
|4
|5
|2
|60
Mike Soroka ATL SP
|22
|4
|5
|2
|61
Jose Berrios MIN SP
|25
|4
|4
|3
|62
Shohei Ohtani LAA DH
|25
|3
|5
|3
|63
Eloy Jimenez CHW LF
|23
|3
|5
|3
|64
Wander Franco TB SS
|19
|1
|5
|5
|65
Jesus Luzardo OAK RP
|22
|3
|5
|3
|66
Luis Robert CHW CF
|22
|3
|5
|3
|67
Eugenio Suarez CIN 3B
|28
|4
|4
|3
|68
Jo Adell LAA CF
|20
|2
|5
|4
|69
Victor Robles WAS CF
|22
|3
|5
|3
|70
MacKenzie Gore SD SP
|21
|1
|5
|4
|71
Zac Gallen ARI SP
|24
|3
|4
|3
|72
Max Muncy LAD 2B
|29
|4
|3
|4
|73
Justin Verlander HOU SP
|37
|5
|1
|4
|74
Max Scherzer WAS SP
|35
|5
|1
|4
|75
Jeff McNeil NYM 2B
|27
|4
|4
|2
|76
Jorge Soler KC DH
|28
|4
|4
|2
|77
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP
|27
|4
|4
|2
|78
Nicholas Castellanos CHC RF
|28
|4
|4
|2
|79
Josh Hader MIL RP
|25
|4
|4
|2
|80
Kyle Tucker HOU LF
|23
|2
|5
|3
|81
Corey Seager LAD SS
|25
|3
|4
|3
|82
Max Kepler MIN RF
|27
|4
|4
|2
|83
Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
|32
|4
|2
|4
|84
Whit Merrifield KC 2B
|31
|4
|2
|4
|85
Julio Urias LAD RP
|23
|3
|4
|3
|86
Rhys Hoskins PHI 1B
|27
|3
|3
|4
|87
Eddie Rosario MIN LF
|28
|3
|3
|4
|88
David Dahl COL CF
|25
|3
|4
|3
|89
Gavin Lux LAD 2B
|22
|3
|5
|3
|90
Nick Senzel CIN CF
|24
|3
|4
|3
|91
Adalberto Mondesi KC SS
|24
|3
|4
|2
|92
Starling Marte PIT CF
|31
|4
|2
|3
|93
DJ LeMahieu NYY 2B
|31
|4
|3
|2
|94
Marcus Semien OAK SS
|29
|4
|3
|2
|95
Trevor Bauer CIN SP
|29
|3
|4
|2
|96
Frankie Montas OAK SP
|27
|4
|4
|1
|97
Miguel Sano MIN 3B
|26
|4
|4
|1
|98
Roberto Osuna HOU RP
|25
|3
|4
|2
|99
Michael Conforto NYM RF
|27
|3
|3
|3
|100
Casey Mize DET SP
|22
|1
|5
|3
|101
Cavan Biggio TOR 2B
|24
|3
|4
|2
|102
Sonny Gray CIN SP
|30
|4
|3
|2
|103
Mitch Garver MIN C
|29
|4
|3
|2
|104
Luis Severino NYY SP
|26
|1
|5
|3
|105
Carter Kieboom WAS SS
|22
|1
|5
|3
|106
Dylan Carlson STL RF
|21
|2
|5
|2
|107
Jarred Kelenic SEA CF
|20
|1
|5
|3
|108
Andrew Vaughn CHW 1B
|21
|1
|5
|3
|109
Adley Rutschman BAL C
|22
|1
|5
|3
|110
Alex Kirilloff MIN RF
|22
|1
|5
|3
|111
Alec Bohm PHI 3B
|23
|1
|5
|3
|112
Michael Kopech CHW SP
|23
|2
|5
|2
|113
Nate Pearson TOR P
|23
|1
|5
|3
|114
Forrest Whitley HOU SP
|22
|1
|5
|3
|115
Jorge Polanco MIN SS
|26
|3
|3
|3
|116
Tim Anderson CHW SS
|26
|3
|3
|3
|117
Ramon Laureano OAK CF
|25
|3
|4
|2
|118
Andrew Benintendi BOS LF
|25
|3
|4
|2
|119
Will Smith LAD C
|25
|3
|4
|2
|120
James Paxton NYY SP
|31
|4
|2
|3
|121
Yasmani Grandal CHW C
|31
|4
|2
|3
|122
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
|29
|3
|3
|3
|123
Michael Brantley HOU LF
|32
|4
|2
|3
|124
Carlos Santana CLE 1B
|33
|4
|2
|3
|125
Mike Moustakas CIN 3B
|31
|3
|2
|4
|126
Brendan Rodgers COL 2B
|23
|1
|5
|3
|127
Joey Bart SF C
|23
|1
|5
|3
|128
Willie Calhoun TEX LF
|25
|3
|4
|2
|129
Max Fried ATL SP
|26
|3
|4
|2
|130
Eduardo Rodriguez BOS SP
|26
|3
|3
|3
|131
Dustin May LAD RP
|22
|2
|4
|3
|132
Brendan McKay TB SP
|24
|2
|4
|3
|133
A.J. Puk OAK RP
|24
|2
|5
|2
|134
Marcell Ozuna STL LF
|29
|3
|3
|3
|135
Matthew Boyd DET SP
|29
|3
|4
|2
|136
Kyle Hendricks CHC SP
|30
|3
|3
|3
|137
Zack Greinke HOU SP
|36
|4
|1
|3
|138
Charlie Morton TB SP
|36
|4
|1
|3
|139
Yu Darvish CHC SP
|33
|4
|2
|2
|140
Tommy Edman STL 3B
|24
|3
|3
|2
|141
Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
|27
|1
|4
|3
|142
Chris Sale BOS SP
|30
|5
|3
|3
|143
Carson Kelly ARI C
|25
|3
|4
|1
|144
Garrett Hampson COL 2B
|25
|3
|4
|1
|145
Luke Weaver ARI SP
|26
|3
|4
|1
|146
German Marquez COL SP
|25
|2
|4
|2
|147
Griffin Canning LAA SP
|23
|2
|4
|2
|148
Jonathan Villar MIA 2B
|28
|4
|3
|1
|149
Kyle Schwarber CHC LF
|27
|3
|3
|2
|150
Ryan McMahon COL 2B
|25
|2
|4
|2
