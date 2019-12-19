2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Dynasty league top-150 rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes can certainly present a challenge. Scott White attempts to simplify it via his top 150.
The emphasis in dynasty leagues tends to be on prospects, but it should actually be winning, right? That's what makes a dynasty, after all. It's not a team that goes all-in for one big win after years of losing, but one that sustains success year after year.
More than prospects (which, technically speaking, aren't winning anyone anything), the key to sustaining success is a young core. Now, maybe that young core starts out as prospects, but fashioning a young core from scratch is a higher-risk, lower-fulfillment approach. Sometimes it's made necessary by untenable circumstances, but ideally, prospects exist more to supplement and sustain an existing core.
What I'm saying is you shouldn't underestimate the value of proven-ness when assembling your dynasty league team. True, other factors like keeper cost may come into play, but all things being equal, a minor-leaguer isn't inherently more valuable than a major-leaguer, especially a young one who himself has upside.
But I acknowledge it can be tricky weighing present needs against future hopes and certainty against upside, and it's never one-size-fits-all. Still, I've attempted to simplify it, at least for the top 150, by considering these three factors:
- Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2020
- Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
- Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his immediate and long-term value
Each factor is measured on a 1-to-5 score, with five being the best, and a player's ranking is primarily determined by adding the scores. Ties typically go to the younger player, but personal preference plays a role as well. The distinctions become less evident further down the list, so at some point subjectivity has to reign.
|Rank
|Player
|Age (on 3/29)
|Present
|Future
|Confidence
|1
Ronald Acuna ATL CF
|22
|5
|5
|5
|2
Cody Bellinger LAD RF
|24
|5
|5
|5
|3
Mike Trout LAA CF
|28
|5
|5
|5
|4
Christian Yelich MIL RF
|28
|5
|5
|5
|5
Mookie Betts BOS RF
|27
|5
|5
|5
|6
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
|25
|5
|5
|5
|7
Juan Soto WAS LF
|21
|5
|5
|5
|8
Francisco Lindor CLE SS
|26
|5
|5
|5
|9
Nolan Arenado COL 3B
|28
|5
|4
|5
|10
Fernando Tatis SD SS
|21
|5
|5
|4
|11
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
|22
|5
|5
|4
|12
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
|29
|5
|4
|5
|13
Trea Turner WAS SS
|26
|5
|5
|4
|14
Trevor Story COL SS
|27
|5
|5
|4
|15
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
|23
|4
|5
|4
|16
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
|27
|5
|5
|3
|17
Gleyber Torres NYY SS
|23
|4
|5
|4
|18
Shane Bieber CLE SP
|24
|5
|5
|3
|19
Jack Flaherty STL SP
|24
|4
|5
|4
|20
Walker Buehler LAD SP
|25
|4
|5
|4
|21
Freddie Freeman ATL 1B
|30
|5
|3
|5
|22
Jacob deGrom NYM SP
|31
|5
|3
|5
|23
Anthony Rendon LAA 3B
|29
|5
|3
|4
|24
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 3B
|21
|3
|5
|4
|25
Pete Alonso NYM 1B
|25
|4
|4
|4
|26
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
|23
|4
|4
|4
|27
Keston Hiura MIL 2B
|23
|4
|5
|3
|28
Bo Bichette TOR SS
|22
|4
|5
|3
|29
Xander Bogaerts BOS SS
|27
|4
|4
|4
|30
Mike Clevinger CLE SP
|29
|5
|3
|4
|31
Aaron Judge NYY RF
|27
|4
|5
|3
|32
Bryce Harper PHI RF
|27
|4
|4
|4
|33
Lucas Giolito CHW SP
|25
|4
|5
|3
|34
Luis Castillo CIN SP
|27
|4
|5
|3
|35
Aaron Nola PHI SP
|26
|4
|5
|3
|36
Austin Meadows TB RF
|24
|4
|5
|3
|37
Chris Paddack SD SP
|24
|4
|5
|3
|38
Blake Snell TB SP
|27
|4
|5
|3
|39
Luis Severino NYY SP
|26
|4
|5
|3
|40
Ketel Marte ARI CF
|26
|4
|4
|3
|41
Carlos Correa HOU SS
|25
|3
|5
|3
|42
Chris Sale BOS SP
|30
|5
|3
|3
|43
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
|29
|4
|3
|4
|44
Stephen Strasburg WAS SP
|31
|4
|3
|4
|45
George Springer HOU CF
|30
|4
|3
|4
|46
Patrick Corbin WAS SP
|30
|4
|3
|4
|47
J.D. Martinez BOS DH
|32
|5
|2
|4
|48
Charlie Blackmon COL RF
|33
|5
|2
|4
|49
Kris Bryant CHC 3B
|28
|4
|4
|3
|50
Joey Gallo TEX CF
|26
|4
|4
|3
|51
Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
|27
|4
|4
|3
|52
Tyler Glasnow TB SP
|26
|4
|5
|2
|53
Gary Sanchez NYY C
|27
|4
|4
|3
|54
J.T. Realmuto PHI C
|29
|4
|3
|4
|55
Anthony Rizzo CHC 1B
|30
|4
|3
|4
|56
Eugenio Suarez CIN 3B
|28
|4
|4
|3
|57
Josh Bell PIT 1B
|27
|4
|4
|3
|58
Javier Baez CHC SS
|27
|4
|4
|3
|59
Matt Olson OAK 1B
|26
|4
|4
|3
|60
Manny Machado SD 3B
|27
|4
|4
|3
|61
Willson Contreras CHC C
|27
|4
|4
|3
|62
Matt Chapman OAK 3B
|26
|4
|4
|3
|63
Mike Soroka ATL SP
|22
|4
|5
|2
|64
Jose Berrios MIN SP
|25
|4
|4
|3
|65
Shohei Ohtani LAA DH
|25
|3
|5
|3
|66
Eloy Jimenez CHW LF
|23
|3
|5
|3
|67
Wander Franco TB SS
|19
|1
|5
|5
|68
Jesus Luzardo OAK RP
|22
|3
|5
|3
|69
Gavin Lux LAD 2B
|22
|3
|5
|3
|70
Luis Robert CHW CF
|22
|3
|5
|3
|71
Jo Adell LAA CF
|20
|2
|5
|4
|72
Victor Robles WAS CF
|22
|3
|5
|3
|73
Max Muncy LAD 2B
|29
|4
|3
|4
|74
Yoan Moncada CHW 3B
|24
|4
|4
|2
|75
Justin Verlander HOU SP
|37
|5
|1
|4
|76
Max Scherzer WAS SP
|35
|5
|1
|4
|77
Max Kepler MIN RF
|27
|4
|4
|2
|78
Jeff McNeil NYM 2B
|27
|4
|4
|2
|79
Jorge Soler KC DH
|28
|4
|4
|2
|80
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP
|27
|4
|4
|2
|81
Josh Hader MIL RP
|25
|4
|4
|2
|82
Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
|32
|4
|2
|4
|83
Whit Merrifield KC 2B
|31
|4
|2
|4
|84
MacKenzie Gore SD SP
|21
|1
|5
|4
|85
Rhys Hoskins PHI 1B
|27
|3
|3
|4
|86
Eddie Rosario MIN LF
|28
|3
|3
|4
|87
Zac Gallen ARI SP
|24
|3
|4
|3
|88
David Dahl COL CF
|25
|3
|4
|3
|89
Kyle Tucker HOU LF
|23
|2
|5
|3
|90
Corey Seager LAD SS
|25
|3
|4
|3
|91
Nick Senzel CIN CF
|24
|3
|4
|3
|92
Adalberto Mondesi KC SS
|24
|3
|4
|2
|93
Starling Marte PIT CF
|31
|4
|2
|3
|94
DJ LeMahieu NYY 2B
|31
|4
|3
|2
|95
Marcus Semien OAK SS
|29
|4
|3
|2
|96
Trevor Bauer CIN SP
|29
|3
|4
|2
|97
Frankie Montas OAK SP
|27
|4
|4
|1
|98
Miguel Sano MIN 3B
|26
|4
|4
|1
|99
Roberto Osuna HOU RP
|25
|3
|4
|2
|100
Michael Conforto NYM RF
|27
|3
|3
|3
|101
Jorge Polanco MIN SS
|26
|3
|3
|3
|102
Casey Mize DET SP
|22
|1
|5
|3
|103
Cavan Biggio TOR 2B
|24
|3
|4
|2
|104
Sonny Gray CIN SP
|30
|4
|3
|2
|105
Mitch Garver MIN C
|29
|4
|3
|2
|106
Carter Kieboom WAS SS
|22
|1
|5
|3
|107
Andrew Vaughn CHW 1B
|21
|1
|5
|3
|108
Adley Rutschman BAL C
|22
|1
|5
|3
|109
Alex Kirilloff MIN RF
|22
|1
|5
|3
|110
Alec Bohm PHI 3B
|23
|1
|5
|3
|111
Jarred Kelenic SEA CF
|20
|1
|5
|3
|112
Michael Kopech CHW SP
|23
|2
|5
|2
|113
Nate Pearson TOR
|23
|1
|5
|3
|114
Forrest Whitley HOU SP
|22
|1
|5
|3
|115
Tim Anderson CHW SS
|26
|3
|3
|3
|116
Ramon Laureano OAK CF
|25
|3
|4
|2
|117
Andrew Benintendi BOS LF
|25
|3
|4
|2
|118
Will Smith LAD C
|25
|3
|4
|2
|119
James Paxton NYY SP
|31
|4
|2
|3
|120
Yasmani Grandal CHW C
|31
|4
|2
|3
|121
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
|29
|3
|3
|3
|122
Michael Brantley HOU LF
|32
|4
|2
|3
|123
Carlos Santana CLE 1B
|33
|4
|2
|3
|124
Mike Moustakas CIN 3B
|31
|3
|2
|4
|125
Brendan Rodgers COL 2B
|23
|1
|5
|3
|126
Joey Bart SF C
|23
|1
|5
|3
|127
Willie Calhoun TEX LF
|25
|3
|4
|2
|128
Max Fried ATL SP
|26
|3
|4
|2
|129
Eduardo Rodriguez BOS SP
|26
|3
|3
|3
|130
Julio Urias LAD RP
|23
|2
|4
|3
|131
Brendan McKay TB SP
|24
|2
|4
|3
|132
A.J. Puk OAK RP
|24
|2
|5
|2
|133
Dylan Carlson STL RF
|21
|1
|5
|3
|134
Marcell Ozuna STL LF
|29
|3
|3
|3
|135
Nicholas Castellanos CHC RF
|28
|3
|3
|3
|136
Matthew Boyd DET SP
|29
|3
|4
|2
|137
Kyle Hendricks CHC SP
|30
|3
|3
|3
|138
Zack Greinke HOU SP
|36
|4
|1
|3
|139
Charlie Morton TB SP
|36
|4
|1
|3
|140
Yu Darvish CHC SP
|33
|4
|2
|2
|141
Tommy Edman STL 3B
|24
|3
|3
|2
|142
Carson Kelly ARI C
|25
|3
|4
|1
|143
Garrett Hampson COL 2B
|25
|3
|4
|1
|144
Luke Weaver ARI SP
|26
|3
|4
|1
|145
German Marquez COL SP
|25
|2
|4
|2
|146
Griffin Canning LAA SP
|23
|2
|4
|2
|147
Jonathan Villar MIA 2B
|28
|4
|3
|1
|148
Aristides Aquino CIN RF
|25
|3
|4
|1
|149
Kyle Schwarber CHC LF
|27
|3
|3
|2
|150
Ryan McMahon COL 2B
|25
|2
|4
|2
