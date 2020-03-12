2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Dynasty rankings, a top 150
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes can certainly present a challenge. Scott White attempts to simplify it via his top 150.
The emphasis in dynasty leagues tends to be prospects, but it should actually be winning, right? That's what makes a dynasty, after all. It's not a team that goes all-in for one big win after years of losing, but one that sustains success year after year.
More than prospects (which, technically speaking, aren't winning anyone anything), the key to sustaining success is a young core. Now, maybe that young core begins with prospects, but fashioning a young core from scratch is a higher-risk, lower-fulfillment approach. Sometimes it's made necessary by untenable circumstances, but ideally, prospects exist more to supplement and sustain an existing core.
What I'm saying is you shouldn't underestimate the value of proven-ness when assembling your dynasty league team. True, other factors like keeper cost may come into play, but all things being equal, a minor-leaguer isn't inherently more valuable than a major-leaguer, especially a young one who himself has upside.
But I acknowledge it can be tricky weighing present needs against future hopes and certainty against upside, and it's never one-size-fits-all. Still, I've attempted to simplify it, at least for the top 150, by considering these three factors:
- Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2020
- Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
- Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his immediate and long-term value
Each factor is measured on a 1-to-5 score, with five being the best, and a player's ranking is primarily determined by adding the scores. Ties typically go to the younger player, but personal preference plays a role as well. The distinctions become less evident further down the list, so at some point subjectivity has to reign.
|Rank
|Player
|Age (on 3/29)
|Present
|Future
|Confidence
|1
Ronald Acuna ATL CF
|22
|5
|5
|5
|2
Cody Bellinger LAD RF
|24
|5
|5
|5
|3
Mike Trout LAA CF
|28
|5
|5
|5
|4
Christian Yelich MIL RF
|28
|5
|5
|5
|5
Mookie Betts BOS RF
|27
|5
|5
|5
|6
Alex Bregman HOU 3B
|25
|5
|5
|5
|7
Juan Soto WAS LF
|21
|5
|5
|5
|8
Francisco Lindor CLE SS
|26
|5
|5
|5
|9
Nolan Arenado COL 3B
|28
|5
|4
|5
|10
Fernando Tatis SD SS
|21
|5
|5
|4
|11
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
|22
|5
|5
|4
|12
Gerrit Cole NYY SP
|29
|5
|4
|5
|13
Trea Turner WAS SS
|26
|5
|5
|4
|14
Trevor Story COL SS
|27
|5
|5
|4
|15
Rafael Devers BOS 3B
|23
|4
|5
|4
|16
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
|27
|5
|5
|3
|17
Shane Bieber CLE SP
|24
|5
|5
|3
|18
Walker Buehler LAD SP
|25
|4
|5
|4
|19
Jack Flaherty STL SP
|24
|4
|5
|4
|20
Gleyber Torres NYY SS
|23
|4
|5
|4
|21
Jacob deGrom NYM SP
|31
|5
|3
|5
|22
Freddie Freeman ATL 1B
|30
|5
|3
|5
|23
Anthony Rendon LAA 3B
|29
|5
|3
|4
|24
Vladimir Guerrero TOR 3B
|21
|3
|5
|4
|25
Pete Alonso NYM 1B
|25
|4
|4
|4
|26
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
|23
|4
|4
|4
|27
Keston Hiura MIL 2B
|23
|4
|5
|3
|28
Bo Bichette TOR SS
|22
|4
|5
|3
|29
Xander Bogaerts BOS SS
|27
|4
|4
|4
|30
Mike Clevinger CLE SP
|29
|5
|3
|4
|31
Aaron Judge NYY RF
|27
|4
|5
|3
|32
Bryce Harper PHI RF
|27
|4
|4
|4
|33
Lucas Giolito CHW SP
|25
|4
|5
|3
|34
Luis Castillo CIN SP
|27
|4
|5
|3
|35
Aaron Nola PHI SP
|26
|4
|5
|3
|36
Austin Meadows TB RF
|24
|4
|5
|3
|37
Chris Paddack SD SP
|24
|4
|5
|3
|38
Blake Snell TB SP
|27
|4
|5
|3
|39
Ketel Marte ARI CF
|26
|4
|4
|3
|40
Carlos Correa HOU SS
|25
|3
|5
|3
|41
Jose Altuve HOU 2B
|29
|4
|3
|4
|42
Stephen Strasburg WAS SP
|31
|4
|3
|4
|43
George Springer HOU CF
|30
|4
|3
|4
|44
Patrick Corbin WAS SP
|30
|4
|3
|4
|45
J.D. Martinez BOS DH
|32
|5
|2
|4
|46
Chris Sale BOS SP
|30
|5
|3
|3
|47
Charlie Blackmon COL RF
|33
|5
|2
|4
|48
Kris Bryant CHC 3B
|28
|4
|4
|3
|49
Joey Gallo TEX CF
|26
|4
|4
|3
|50
Noah Syndergaard NYM SP
|27
|4
|4
|3
|51
Tyler Glasnow TB SP
|26
|4
|5
|2
|52
J.T. Realmuto PHI C
|29
|4
|3
|4
|53
Gary Sanchez NYY C
|27
|4
|4
|3
|54
Anthony Rizzo CHC 1B
|30
|4
|3
|4
|55
Eugenio Suarez CIN 3B
|28
|4
|4
|3
|56
Josh Bell PIT 1B
|27
|4
|4
|3
|57
Javier Baez CHC SS
|27
|4
|4
|3
|58
Matt Olson OAK 1B
|26
|4
|4
|3
|59
Manny Machado SD 3B
|27
|4
|4
|3
|60
Willson Contreras CHC C
|27
|4
|4
|3
|61
Matt Chapman OAK 3B
|26
|4
|4
|3
|62
Yoan Moncada CHW 3B
|24
|4
|5
|2
|63
Mike Soroka ATL SP
|22
|4
|5
|2
|64
Jose Berrios MIN SP
|25
|4
|4
|3
|65
Shohei Ohtani LAA DH
|25
|3
|5
|3
|66
Eloy Jimenez CHW LF
|23
|3
|5
|3
|67
Wander Franco TB SS
|19
|1
|5
|5
|68
Jesus Luzardo OAK RP
|22
|3
|5
|3
|69
Gavin Lux LAD 2B
|22
|3
|5
|3
|70
Luis Robert CHW CF
|22
|3
|5
|3
|71
Jo Adell LAA CF
|20
|2
|5
|4
|72
Victor Robles WAS CF
|22
|3
|5
|3
|73
Max Muncy LAD 2B
|29
|4
|3
|4
|74
MacKenzie Gore SD SP
|21
|1
|5
|4
|75
Zac Gallen ARI SP
|24
|3
|4
|3
|76
Justin Verlander HOU SP
|37
|5
|1
|4
|77
Max Scherzer WAS SP
|35
|5
|1
|4
|78
Jeff McNeil NYM 2B
|27
|4
|4
|2
|79
Jorge Soler KC DH
|28
|4
|4
|2
|80
Brandon Woodruff MIL SP
|27
|4
|4
|2
|81
Nicholas Castellanos CHC RF
|28
|4
|4
|2
|82
Josh Hader MIL RP
|25
|4
|4
|2
|83
Max Kepler MIN RF
|27
|4
|4
|2
|84
Clayton Kershaw LAD SP
|32
|4
|2
|4
|85
Whit Merrifield KC 2B
|31
|4
|2
|4
|86
Rhys Hoskins PHI 1B
|27
|3
|3
|4
|87
Eddie Rosario MIN LF
|28
|3
|3
|4
|88
David Dahl COL CF
|25
|3
|4
|3
|89
Kyle Tucker HOU LF
|23
|2
|5
|3
|90
Corey Seager LAD SS
|25
|3
|4
|3
|91
Julio Urias LAD RP
|23
|3
|4
|3
|92
Nick Senzel CIN CF
|24
|3
|4
|3
|93
Adalberto Mondesi KC SS
|24
|3
|4
|2
|94
Starling Marte PIT CF
|31
|4
|2
|3
|95
DJ LeMahieu NYY 2B
|31
|4
|3
|2
|96
Marcus Semien OAK SS
|29
|4
|3
|2
|97
Trevor Bauer CIN SP
|29
|3
|4
|2
|98
Frankie Montas OAK SP
|27
|4
|4
|1
|99
Miguel Sano MIN 3B
|26
|4
|4
|1
|100
Roberto Osuna HOU RP
|25
|3
|4
|2
|101
Michael Conforto NYM RF
|27
|3
|3
|3
|102
Casey Mize DET SP
|22
|1
|5
|3
|103
Cavan Biggio TOR 2B
|24
|3
|4
|2
|104
Sonny Gray CIN SP
|30
|4
|3
|2
|105
Mitch Garver MIN C
|29
|4
|3
|2
|106
Luis Severino NYY SP
|26
|1
|5
|3
|107
Carter Kieboom WAS SS
|22
|1
|5
|3
|108
Dylan Carlson STL RF
|21
|2
|5
|2
|109
Jarred Kelenic SEA CF
|20
|1
|5
|3
|110
Andrew Vaughn CHW 1B
|21
|1
|5
|3
|111
Adley Rutschman BAL C
|22
|1
|5
|3
|112
Alex Kirilloff MIN RF
|22
|1
|5
|3
|113
Alec Bohm PHI 3B
|23
|1
|5
|3
|114
Michael Kopech CHW SP
|23
|2
|5
|2
|115
Nate Pearson TOR P
|23
|1
|5
|3
|116
Forrest Whitley HOU SP
|22
|1
|5
|3
|117
Jorge Polanco MIN SS
|26
|3
|3
|3
|118
Tim Anderson CHW SS
|26
|3
|3
|3
|119
Ramon Laureano OAK CF
|25
|3
|4
|2
|120
Andrew Benintendi BOS LF
|25
|3
|4
|2
|121
Will Smith LAD C
|25
|3
|4
|2
|122
James Paxton NYY SP
|31
|4
|2
|3
|123
Yasmani Grandal CHW C
|31
|4
|2
|3
|124
Zack Wheeler PHI SP
|29
|3
|3
|3
|125
Michael Brantley HOU LF
|32
|4
|2
|3
|126
Carlos Santana CLE 1B
|33
|4
|2
|3
|127
Mike Moustakas CIN 3B
|31
|3
|2
|4
|128
Brendan Rodgers COL 2B
|23
|1
|5
|3
|129
Joey Bart SF C
|23
|1
|5
|3
|130
Willie Calhoun TEX LF
|25
|3
|4
|2
|131
Max Fried ATL SP
|26
|3
|4
|2
|132
Eduardo Rodriguez BOS SP
|26
|3
|3
|3
|133
Dustin May LAD RP
|22
|2
|4
|3
|134
Brendan McKay TB SP
|24
|2
|4
|3
|135
A.J. Puk OAK RP
|24
|2
|5
|2
|136
Marcell Ozuna STL LF
|29
|3
|3
|3
|137
Matthew Boyd DET SP
|29
|3
|4
|2
|138
Kyle Hendricks CHC SP
|30
|3
|3
|3
|139
Zack Greinke HOU SP
|36
|4
|1
|3
|140
Charlie Morton TB SP
|36
|4
|1
|3
|141
Yu Darvish CHC SP
|33
|4
|2
|2
|142
Tommy Edman STL 3B
|24
|3
|3
|2
|143
Carson Kelly ARI C
|25
|3
|4
|1
|144
Garrett Hampson COL 2B
|25
|3
|4
|1
|145
Luke Weaver ARI SP
|26
|3
|4
|1
|146
German Marquez COL SP
|25
|2
|4
|2
|147
Griffin Canning LAA SP
|23
|2
|4
|2
|148
Jonathan Villar MIA 2B
|28
|4
|3
|1
|149
Kyle Schwarber CHC LF
|27
|3
|3
|2
|150
Ryan McMahon COL 2B
|25
|2
|4
|2
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Shortstop
Bargain shortstops who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Third base
Bargain third basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.