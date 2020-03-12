Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Dynasty rankings, a top 150

Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes can certainly present a challenge. Scott White attempts to simplify it via his top 150.

The emphasis in dynasty leagues tends to be prospects, but it should actually be winning, right? That's what makes a dynasty, after all. It's not a team that goes all-in for one big win after years of losing, but one that sustains success year after year.

More than prospects (which, technically speaking, aren't winning anyone anything), the key to sustaining success is a young core. Now, maybe that young core begins with prospects, but fashioning a young core from scratch is a higher-risk, lower-fulfillment approach. Sometimes it's made necessary by untenable circumstances, but ideally, prospects exist more to supplement and sustain an existing core.

What I'm saying is you shouldn't underestimate the value of proven-ness when assembling your dynasty league team. True, other factors like keeper cost may come into play, but all things being equal, a minor-leaguer isn't inherently more valuable than a major-leaguer, especially a young one who himself has upside.

But I acknowledge it can be tricky weighing present needs against future hopes and certainty against upside, and it's never one-size-fits-all. Still, I've attempted to simplify it, at least for the top 150, by considering these three factors:

  1. Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2020
  2. Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
  3. Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his immediate and long-term value

Each factor is measured on a 1-to-5 score, with five being the best, and a player's ranking is primarily determined by adding the scores. Ties typically go to the younger player, but personal preference plays a role as well. The distinctions become less evident further down the list, so at some point subjectivity has to reign.

Top 150 for dynasty leagues
RankPlayerAge (on 3/29)PresentFutureConfidence
1 22 5 5 5
2 24 5 5 5
3 28 5 5 5
4 28 5 5 5
5 27 5 5 5
6 25 5 5 5
7 21 5 5 5
8 26 5 5 5
9 28 5 4 5
10 21 5 5 4
11 22 5 5 4
12 29 5 4 5
13 26 5 5 4
14 27 5 5 4
15 23 4 5 4
16 27 5 5 3
17 24 5 5 3
18 25 4 5 4
19 24 4 5 4
20 23 4 5 4
21 31 5 3 5
22 30 5 3 5
23 29 5 3 4
24 21 3 5 4
25 25 4 4 4
26 23 4 4 4
27 23 4 5 3
28 22 4 5 3
29 27 4 4 4
30 29 5 3 4
31 27 4 5 3
32 27 4 4 4
33 25 4 5 3
34 27 4 5 3
35 26 4 5 3
36 24 4 5 3
37 24 4 5 3
38 27 4 5 3
39 26 4 4 3
40 25 3 5 3
41 29 4 3 4
42 31 4 3 4
43 30 4 3 4
44 30 4 3 4
45 32 5 2 4
46 30 5 3 3
47 33 5 2 4
48 28 4 4 3
49 26 4 4 3
50 27 4 4 3
51 26 4 5 2
52 29 4 3 4
53 27 4 4 3
54 30 4 3 4
55 28 4 4 3
56 27 4 4 3
57 27 4 4 3
58 26 4 4 3
59 27 4 4 3
60 27 4 4 3
61 26 4 4 3
62 24 4 5 2
63 22 4 5 2
64 25 4 4 3
65 25 3 5 3
66 23 3 5 3
67 19 1 5 5
68 22 3 5 3
69 22 3 5 3
70 22 3 5 3
71 20 2 5 4
72 22 3 5 3
73 29 4 3 4
74 21 1 5 4
75 24 3 4 3
76 37 5 1 4
77 35 5 1 4
78 27 4 4 2
79 28 4 4 2
80 27 4 4 2
81 28 4 4 2
82 25 4 4 2
83 27 4 4 2
84 32 4 2 4
85 31 4 2 4
86 27 3 3 4
87 28 3 3 4
88 25 3 4 3
89 23 2 5 3
90 25 3 4 3
91 23 3 4 3
92 24 3 4 3
93 24 3 4 2
94 31 4 2 3
95 31 4 3 2
96 29 4 3 2
97 29 3 4 2
98 27 4 4 1
99 26 4 4 1
100 25 3 4 2
101 27 3 3 3
102 22 1 5 3
103 24 3 4 2
104 30 4 3 2
105 29 4 3 2
106 26 1 5 3
107 22 1 5 3
108 21 2 5 2
109 20 1 5 3
110 21 1 5 3
111 22 1 5 3
112 22 1 5 3
113 23 1 5 3
114 23 2 5 2
115 23 1 5 3
116 22 1 5 3
117 26 3 3 3
118 26 3 3 3
119 25 3 4 2
120 25 3 4 2
121 25 3 4 2
122 31 4 2 3
123 31 4 2 3
124 29 3 3 3
125 32 4 2 3
126 33 4 2 3
127 31 3 2 4
128 23 1 5 3
129 23 1 5 3
130 25 3 4 2
131 26 3 4 2
132 26 3 3 3
133 22 2 4 3
134 24 2 4 3
135 24 2 5 2
136 29 3 3 3
137 29 3 4 2
138 30 3 3 3
139 36 4 1 3
140 36 4 1 3
141 33 4 2 2
142 24 3 3 2
143 25 3 4 1
144 25 3 4 1
145 26 3 4 1
146 25 2 4 2
147 23 2 4 2
148 28 4 3 1
149 27 3 3 2
150 25 2 4 2
