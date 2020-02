2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Dynasty startup mock for Head-to-Head (H2H) points format

You only get one shot to lay the foundation for a dynasty — just that one draft at the start of it all where every player is still available. It's then when the stakes are the highest and the course for the next several years is set.

What makes mocking for that initial dynasty startup so rewarding, then, is seeing how differently everyone approaches it, as evidenced by our latest mock.

You'd be correct in presuming young players went earlier. You might also surmise old players went later. Examples of the former include Yordan Alvarez in Round 1, Chris Paddack in Round 2 and Bo Bichette in Round 4. Examples of the latter include Justin Verlander in Round 3, J.D. Martinez in Round 6 and Giancarlo Stanton in Round 9. Where we diverged, though, was in our approach to prospects and pitchers vs. hitters.

Who, you may be wondering, are "we?" OK, let's get introductions out of the way:

1) Jonathan Norman, longtime participant in SWDL (@BoogerSwamp)

2) Iron Mike, formerly of You're on the Clock podcast (@OTC_ironmike)

3) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)

4) Tyler Boudow, Lineup Legends (@lineup_legends)

5) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

6) Garrett Atkins, Fake Teams (@13atkins13)

7) Joe Drake, Pitcher List (@JDrake349)

8) Andrew McClintock, Fantasy Front Office (@FantasyAid1)

9) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

10) Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)

11) James Kohout, Fake Teams (@_jameskohout_)

12) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)

A couple complicating factors for this particular dynasty league:

There are five dedicated minor-league spots. A team could draft more than five minor-leaguers, of course, but it had to have at least five. It's the Head-to-Head points format. We already mocked for

Item No. 1 made it a little easier to pay up for longer-term prospects, knowing they wouldn't be taking up usable bench space in the meantime. The latter meant that starting pitchers should have been in even higher demand, but I found it not to be the case.

Maybe it goes back to the old adage of pitchers being riskier investments than hitters, which is of course true, but if we're operating under the premise that high-end starting pitchers are the most precious and impactful asset in today's game, then you still want a stable of them in dynasty. One way to combat risk is through redundancy, and some of the starting pitcher values made it all too easy for me to overstock my starting rotation. I mean, in what redraft league is anyone beginning the year with both Zac Gallen and Lance Lynn on his bench?

Of course, helping push down those pitchers was the smattering of prospect picks throughout the draft. Without question, the most aggressive bidder for those prospects was B_Don of Razzball, who came away with a collection of prospects and big-ticket sophomores that would be the envy of every dynasty-leaguer. And actually, his hitting is good enough to carry him today. It's just that the pitching staff is riddled with holes while he waits for MacKenzie Gore, Forrest Whitley and Brent Honeywell to break through, not that any is a sure thing (though Gore is pretty close).

I'd prefer my pitchers be more proven given all the potential pitfalls incoming pitchers face in today's game (from pitch counts to home run barrages to just general development, which can be slow going for that position), but with those young studs throughout his lineup, he's of course in a good position long-term. It's just that it may be a year or two before it fully comes together for him.

What else? Well, check it out for yourself: