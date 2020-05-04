Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Each team's prospect who benefits most from expanded rosters

Roster expansion is expected for the start of the 2020 season, so which players would benefit?

Whenever the 2020 season begins, roster expansion is a given, perhaps to as many as 30 players.

I've outlined elsewhere why I don't think top prospects would populate all of those spots, but in cases where they wouldn't, who would?

For each team, I've identified a plausible roster expansion candidate who would be of some interest to Fantasy players. You'll note that some aren't interesting at all, but that's kind of the point. To shorthand the process, I've assigned each a "potential 2020 impact" rating.

Dominate your Fantasy Baseball draft with our free Draft Kit, which gives you must-have sleepers, breakouts, busts, and rankings. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get your Draft Kit now!

I've also expanded my definition of "prospect" just to make for more interesting picks. Some of these players have technically exhausted their rookie eligibility, but they likely would have been ticketed for the minors if the season had begun as scheduled.

Note: All stat lines represent a player's minor-league production in 2019.

Candidates for expanded rosters
headshot-image
Kevin Cron 1B
ARI Arizona • #32 • Age: 27
BA
.329
HR
39
OBP
.446
OPS
1.223
AB
310
potential 2020 impact
medium
With Josh Rojas seemingly trending toward a super utility job anyway, the more obvious beneficiary is Kevin Cron, who is at a make-or-break point in his career and could supplement at first or third base.
headshot-image
Kyle Wright SP
ATL Atlanta • #30 • Age: 24
ERA
4.17
WHIP
1.26
IP
112.1
BB
35
K
116
potential 2020 impact
high
The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft had a bumpy start to 2019 but a strong finish and was looking good in spring training.
headshot-image
Ryan Mountcastle SS
BAL Baltimore • #6 • Age: 23
ba
.312
hr
25
2b
35
ops
.871
ab
520
potential 2020 impact
high
Roster expansion would leave the lowly Orioles without an excuse to delay the arrival of a guy who's obviously ready, especially since he's capable of playing all four corner spots.
headshot-image
Bobby Dalbec 3B
BOS Boston • #29 • Age: 24
ba
.239
hr
27
obp
.356
ops
.816
ab
472
potential 2020 impact
medium
While third base is accounted for, the slugging Dalbec is ready jump into the first base mix, especially after a big reduction in strikeouts last year.
headshot-image
Nico Hoerner SS
CHC Chi. Cubs • #2 • Age: 22
ba
.292
hr
3
ops
.752
ab
288
k
32
potential 2020 impact
medium
Hoerner already showed he could handle a big-league role while filling in for an injured Javier Baez late last year, and Jason Kipnis was never likely to be more than a stopgap measure at second base.
headshot-image
Nick Madrigal SS
CHW Chi. White Sox • #92 • Age: 23
ba
.311
sb
35
ops
.792
ab
473
k
16
potential 2020 impact
high
Should be a no-brainer given that Madrigal was already competing for the starting second base job and almost can't fail given how little he strikes out. Hopefully, he'll keep running in the majors, too.
headshot-image
Aristides Aquino RF
CIN Cincinnati • #44 • Age: 26
ba
.299
hr
28
ops
.992
ab
294
k
81
potential 2020 impact
medium
Aquino certainly earned his place with 19 homers in 56 games following his call-up last year, but some offseason additions made him likely the odd man out back when rosters were expected to be only 26 deep.
headshot-image
Bobby Bradley DH
CLE Cleveland • #40 • Age: 23
ba
.264
hr
33
ops
.912
ab
402
k
153
potential 2020 impact
low
Limited defensively and vulnerable to the strikeout, Bradley nonetheless has little to gain by returning to Triple-A and offers another option for a team full of questionable bats.
headshot-image
Brendan Rodgers 2B
COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 23
ba
.350
hr
9
ops
1.035
ab
143
k
27
potential 2020 impact
high
The top prospect will have presumably recovered from shoulder surgery by the time the season is ready to start and will add to the clutter created by fellow up-and-comers Ryan McMahon, Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard.
headshot-image
Travis Demeritte RF
DET Detroit • #50 • Age: 25
ba
.286
hr
20
ops
.944
ab
339
k
106
potential 2020 impact
low
Demeritte never saw a game in the Tigers minor-league system after coming over from the Braves in the Shane Greene trade, and it's becoming obvious they'll have room for him this time around, too.
headshot-image
Abraham Toro-Hernandez 3B
HOU Houston • #31 • Age: 23
ba
.324
hr
17
ops
.938
ab
442
k
82
potential 2020 impact
low
It'll take an injury for Toro to earn significant playing time, but if the Astros were willing to turn to him when Carlos Correa went down last year, he figures to be one of the top choices to bolster the bench now.
headshot-image
Richard Lovelady RP
KC Kansas City • #55 • Age: 24
ERA
3.08
WHIP
1.25
IP
26.1
BB
7
K
29
potential 2020 impact
low
None of the Royals' big four starting pitcher prospects is so close to ready that a rebuilding club could justify beginning the service time clock, so let's go with a reliever who could possibly factor into new manager Mike Matheny's closer mix.
headshot-image
Taylor Ward LF
LAA L.A. Angels • #3 • Age: 26
ba
.306
hr
27
obp
.427
ops
1.011
ab
421
potential 2020 impact
low
In what might be his last, best chance to prove he's not just a Quadruple-A player, the converted catcher will try to wrangle at-bats away from Brian Goodwin in right field and Albert Pujols at first base.
headshot-image
Dustin May RP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #18 • Age: 22
era
3.38
whip
1.13
ip
106.2
bb
29
k
110
potential 2020 impact
high
It seemed ridiculous that the Dodgers wouldn't have a spot for May, as good as he was for them down the stretch last year, and the same can be said for Tony Gonsolin. They may be piggybacking Julio Urias and Alex Wood now to begin the season.
headshot-image
Monte Harrison RF
MIA Miami • #63 • Age: 24
ba
.270
hr
9
sb
23
ab
222
k
74
potential 2020 impact
medium
Harrison was having a big spring, having already stolen six bases with a high OBP, and since he's already 24, the rebuilding Marlins might decide now is a logical time to break him in, despite his persistent strikeout issues.
headshot-image
Luis Urias 2B
MIL Milwaukee • #2 • Age: 22
ba
.315
hr
19
ops
.998
ab
295
k
62
potential 2020 impact
high
Kind of cheating here since it seemed like Luis Urias would have the starting shortstop job anyway once he recovered from a broken hamate bone, but now there would clearly be room for both him and Orlando Arcia.
headshot-image
Brent Rooker RF
MIN Minnesota • #50 • Age: 25
ba
.282
hr
14
ops
.928
ab
234
k
95
potential 2020 impact
medium
Rooker's prospect stock has slipped just enough that the Twins probably wouldn't mind starting his service time clock just to bolster their bench, especially given the way he took off after returning from a wrist injury last June.
headshot-image
Tim Tebow RF
NYM N.Y. Mets • #83 • Age: 32
ba
.163
hr
4
ops
.495
ab
239
k
98
potential 2020 impact
Are you kidding me?
Look, some teams just don't have any good candidates, and if there was ever a time for such a publicity stunt, it would be with the supersized rosters.
headshot-image
Clint Frazier RF
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #77 • Age: 25
ba
.248
hr
8
ops
.740
ab
250
k
56
potential 2020 impact
medium
At last check, Clint Frazier's new timing mechanism had him poised to claim a roster spot anyway, but now that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are both expected to be healthy, he probably doesn't make it without the expansion.
headshot-image
Seth Brown LF
OAK Oakland • #15 • Age: 27
ba
.297
hr
37
ops
.986
ab
451
k
127
potential 2020 impact
medium
Brown was actually part of a left field platoon down the stretch last season and performed fine, albeit without a single home run, but a return to health for several this offseason meant the Athletics wouldn't have had a spot for him.
headshot-image
Spencer Howard RP
PHI Philadelphia • #83 • Age: 23
era
2.03
whip
0.83
ip
71
bb
16
k
94
potential 2020 impact
high
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak is already on record saying he expects Howard to pitch meaningful innings this year, and with a shorter schedule, they won't need to safeguard those innings so much at the start, making the righty a reasonable choice to claim the fifth spot right away.
headshot-image
Ke'Bryan Hayes LF
PIT Pittsburgh • #13 • Age: 23
ba
.261
hr
10
ops
.745
ab
436
k
92
potential 2020 impact
medium
While his best tool will always be his sure-handedness at third base (no clue why he's listed as a left fielder here), Hayes' bat may play better in the majors, and it's not like the Pirates need to see any more from Colin Moran.
headshot-image
Dylan Carlson 1B
STL St. Louis • #68 • Age: 21
ba
.292
hr
26
sb
20
ops
.914
ab
489
potential 2020 impact
high
Dylan Carlson may well have won the left field job anyway, but the combination of expanded rosters and a universal DH makes him almost a shoo-in as long as he doesn't look overmatched in the second spring training.
headshot-image
Ty France 3B
SD San Diego • #11 • Age: 25
ba
.399
hr
27
ops
1.247
ab
296
k
51
potential 2020 impact
medium
It's fair to assume France's numbers last year were inflated by the juiced ball-infused PCL, but it's also fair to assume he gains nothing from going back there and could help push Jurickson Profar at second base.
headshot-image
Jaylin Davis RF
SF San Francisco • #49 • Age: 25
ba
.306
hr
35
ops
.987
ab
468
k
138
potential 2020 impact
low
Davis strikes me as more of a Quadruple-A type, but it's all the more reason why a rebuilding club like the Giants could justify adding him to their major-league roster, especially since he already saw a little bit of time there last year.
headshot-image
Justin Dunn SP
SEA Seattle • #35 • Age: 24
era
3.55
whip
1.19
ip
131.2
bb
39
k
158
potential 2020 impact
medium
Expanded rosters would not only open up a spot for Dunn but would also make him a candidate for the sixth spot in the sort of rotation that could become commonplace with a condensed schedule.
headshot-image
Randy Arozarena CF
TB Tampa Bay • #56 • Age: 25
ba
.344
hr
15
sb
17
ops
1.003
ab
343
potential 2020 impact
medium
The Rays might be the team with the most interesting roster expansion candidates, including starting pitcher Brendan McKay and first baseman Nate Lowe, but Arozarena was one of the early headliners of spring training and would fit into their existing platoon plans.
headshot-image
Sam Travis 1B
TEX Texas • #51 • Age: 26
ba
.275
hr
7
ops
.794
ab
236
k
62
potential 2020 impact
low
Ronald Guzman faltering at first base wouldn't be such a bad thing if it provided a clearer path for Nick Solak getting everyday at-bats, but introducing Travis as a platoon partner might make sense in the meantime.
headshot-image
Nate Pearson RP
TOR Toronto • #71 • Age: 23
era
2.30
whip
0.89
ip
101.2
bb
27
k
119
potential 2020 impact
high
Though he was the talk of spring training, the need to manage Pearson's innings made a midseason call-up more likely, but now that those innings will stretch further over a shorter schedule, a rotation spot is his for the taking.
headshot-image
Wil Crowe RP
WAS Washington • #57 • Age: 25
era
4.70
whip
1.33
ip
149.1
bb
48
k
130
potential 2020 impact
low
Like the Mets, the Nationals are short on interesting candidates, but Crowe is at a make-or-break age and could stand to have some hands-on learning in long relief.
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast

fantasy-baseball-today.jpg
Interesting Players Who Are Backups; Sanchez/Paddack Deep Dives (05/01 Fantasy Baseball Podcast)
All Podcasts
Our Latest Stories