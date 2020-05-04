2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Each team's prospect who benefits most from expanded rosters

Kevin Cron 1B ARI Arizona • #32 • Age: 27 BA .329 HR 39 OBP .446 OPS 1.223 AB 310 potential 2020 impact medium With Josh Rojas seemingly trending toward a super utility job anyway, the more obvious beneficiary is Kevin Cron, who is at a make-or-break point in his career and could supplement at first or third base.

Kyle Wright SP ATL Atlanta • #30 • Age: 24 ERA 4.17 WHIP 1.26 IP 112.1 BB 35 K 116 potential 2020 impact high The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft had a bumpy start to 2019 but a strong finish and was looking good in spring training.

Ryan Mountcastle SS BAL Baltimore • #6 • Age: 23 ba .312 hr 25 2b 35 ops .871 ab 520 potential 2020 impact high Roster expansion would leave the lowly Orioles without an excuse to delay the arrival of a guy who's obviously ready, especially since he's capable of playing all four corner spots.

Bobby Dalbec 3B BOS Boston • #29 • Age: 24 ba .239 hr 27 obp .356 ops .816 ab 472 potential 2020 impact medium While third base is accounted for, the slugging Dalbec is ready jump into the first base mix, especially after a big reduction in strikeouts last year.

Nico Hoerner SS CHC Chi. Cubs • #2 • Age: 22 ba .292 hr 3 ops .752 ab 288 k 32 potential 2020 impact medium Hoerner already showed he could handle a big-league role while filling in for an injured Javier Baez late last year, and Jason Kipnis was never likely to be more than a stopgap measure at second base.

Nick Madrigal SS CHW Chi. White Sox • #92 • Age: 23 ba .311 sb 35 ops .792 ab 473 k 16 potential 2020 impact high Should be a no-brainer given that Madrigal was already competing for the starting second base job and almost can't fail given how little he strikes out. Hopefully, he'll keep running in the majors, too.

Aristides Aquino RF CIN Cincinnati • #44 • Age: 26 ba .299 hr 28 ops .992 ab 294 k 81 potential 2020 impact medium Aquino certainly earned his place with 19 homers in 56 games following his call-up last year, but some offseason additions made him likely the odd man out back when rosters were expected to be only 26 deep.

Bobby Bradley DH CLE Cleveland • #40 • Age: 23 ba .264 hr 33 ops .912 ab 402 k 153 potential 2020 impact low Limited defensively and vulnerable to the strikeout, Bradley nonetheless has little to gain by returning to Triple-A and offers another option for a team full of questionable bats.

Brendan Rodgers 2B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 23 ba .350 hr 9 ops 1.035 ab 143 k 27 potential 2020 impact high The top prospect will have presumably recovered from shoulder surgery by the time the season is ready to start and will add to the clutter created by fellow up-and-comers Ryan McMahon, Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard.

Travis Demeritte RF DET Detroit • #50 • Age: 25 ba .286 hr 20 ops .944 ab 339 k 106 potential 2020 impact low Demeritte never saw a game in the Tigers minor-league system after coming over from the Braves in the Shane Greene trade, and it's becoming obvious they'll have room for him this time around, too.

Abraham Toro-Hernandez 3B HOU Houston • #31 • Age: 23 ba .324 hr 17 ops .938 ab 442 k 82 potential 2020 impact low It'll take an injury for Toro to earn significant playing time, but if the Astros were willing to turn to him when Carlos Correa went down last year, he figures to be one of the top choices to bolster the bench now.

Richard Lovelady RP KC Kansas City • #55 • Age: 24 ERA 3.08 WHIP 1.25 IP 26.1 BB 7 K 29 potential 2020 impact low None of the Royals' big four starting pitcher prospects is so close to ready that a rebuilding club could justify beginning the service time clock, so let's go with a reliever who could possibly factor into new manager Mike Matheny's closer mix.

Taylor Ward LF LAA L.A. Angels • #3 • Age: 26 ba .306 hr 27 obp .427 ops 1.011 ab 421 potential 2020 impact low In what might be his last, best chance to prove he's not just a Quadruple-A player, the converted catcher will try to wrangle at-bats away from Brian Goodwin in right field and Albert Pujols at first base.

Dustin May RP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #18 • Age: 22 era 3.38 whip 1.13 ip 106.2 bb 29 k 110 potential 2020 impact high It seemed ridiculous that the Dodgers wouldn't have a spot for May, as good as he was for them down the stretch last year, and the same can be said for Tony Gonsolin. They may be piggybacking Julio Urias and Alex Wood now to begin the season.

Monte Harrison RF MIA Miami • #63 • Age: 24 ba .270 hr 9 sb 23 ab 222 k 74 potential 2020 impact medium Harrison was having a big spring, having already stolen six bases with a high OBP, and since he's already 24, the rebuilding Marlins might decide now is a logical time to break him in, despite his persistent strikeout issues.

Luis Urias 2B MIL Milwaukee • #2 • Age: 22 ba .315 hr 19 ops .998 ab 295 k 62 potential 2020 impact high Kind of cheating here since it seemed like Luis Urias would have the starting shortstop job anyway once he recovered from a broken hamate bone, but now there would clearly be room for both him and Orlando Arcia.

Brent Rooker RF MIN Minnesota • #50 • Age: 25 ba .282 hr 14 ops .928 ab 234 k 95 potential 2020 impact medium Rooker's prospect stock has slipped just enough that the Twins probably wouldn't mind starting his service time clock just to bolster their bench, especially given the way he took off after returning from a wrist injury last June.

Tim Tebow RF NYM N.Y. Mets • #83 • Age: 32 ba .163 hr 4 ops .495 ab 239 k 98 potential 2020 impact Are you kidding me? Look, some teams just don't have any good candidates, and if there was ever a time for such a publicity stunt, it would be with the supersized rosters.

Clint Frazier RF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #77 • Age: 25 ba .248 hr 8 ops .740 ab 250 k 56 potential 2020 impact medium At last check, Clint Frazier's new timing mechanism had him poised to claim a roster spot anyway, but now that Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are both expected to be healthy, he probably doesn't make it without the expansion.

Seth Brown LF OAK Oakland • #15 • Age: 27 ba .297 hr 37 ops .986 ab 451 k 127 potential 2020 impact medium Brown was actually part of a left field platoon down the stretch last season and performed fine, albeit without a single home run, but a return to health for several this offseason meant the Athletics wouldn't have had a spot for him.

Spencer Howard RP PHI Philadelphia • #83 • Age: 23 era 2.03 whip 0.83 ip 71 bb 16 k 94 potential 2020 impact high Phillies general manager Matt Klentak is already on record saying he expects Howard to pitch meaningful innings this year, and with a shorter schedule, they won't need to safeguard those innings so much at the start, making the righty a reasonable choice to claim the fifth spot right away.

Ke'Bryan Hayes LF PIT Pittsburgh • #13 • Age: 23 ba .261 hr 10 ops .745 ab 436 k 92 potential 2020 impact medium While his best tool will always be his sure-handedness at third base (no clue why he's listed as a left fielder here), Hayes' bat may play better in the majors, and it's not like the Pirates need to see any more from Colin Moran.

Dylan Carlson 1B STL St. Louis • #68 • Age: 21 ba .292 hr 26 sb 20 ops .914 ab 489 potential 2020 impact high Dylan Carlson may well have won the left field job anyway, but the combination of expanded rosters and a universal DH makes him almost a shoo-in as long as he doesn't look overmatched in the second spring training.

Ty France 3B SD San Diego • #11 • Age: 25 ba .399 hr 27 ops 1.247 ab 296 k 51 potential 2020 impact medium It's fair to assume France's numbers last year were inflated by the juiced ball-infused PCL, but it's also fair to assume he gains nothing from going back there and could help push Jurickson Profar at second base.

Jaylin Davis RF SF San Francisco • #49 • Age: 25 ba .306 hr 35 ops .987 ab 468 k 138 potential 2020 impact low Davis strikes me as more of a Quadruple-A type, but it's all the more reason why a rebuilding club like the Giants could justify adding him to their major-league roster, especially since he already saw a little bit of time there last year.

Justin Dunn SP SEA Seattle • #35 • Age: 24 era 3.55 whip 1.19 ip 131.2 bb 39 k 158 potential 2020 impact medium Expanded rosters would not only open up a spot for Dunn but would also make him a candidate for the sixth spot in the sort of rotation that could become commonplace with a condensed schedule.

Randy Arozarena CF TB Tampa Bay • #56 • Age: 25 ba .344 hr 15 sb 17 ops 1.003 ab 343 potential 2020 impact medium The Rays might be the team with the most interesting roster expansion candidates, including starting pitcher Brendan McKay and first baseman Nate Lowe, but Arozarena was one of the early headliners of spring training and would fit into their existing platoon plans.

Sam Travis 1B TEX Texas • #51 • Age: 26 ba .275 hr 7 ops .794 ab 236 k 62 potential 2020 impact low Ronald Guzman faltering at first base wouldn't be such a bad thing if it provided a clearer path for Nick Solak getting everyday at-bats, but introducing Travis as a platoon partner might make sense in the meantime.

Nate Pearson RP TOR Toronto • #71 • Age: 23 era 2.30 whip 0.89 ip 101.2 bb 27 k 119 potential 2020 impact high Though he was the talk of spring training, the need to manage Pearson's innings made a midseason call-up more likely, but now that those innings will stretch further over a shorter schedule, a rotation spot is his for the taking.