2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Early H2H mock places heavy emphasis on pitching
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends demonstrate how values have changed in our first Head-to-Head points mock for 2020.
Fourth overall, in case you're wondering.
That's where Gerrit Cole went in our first Head-to-Head points mock draft for 2020 and our first mock draft of any kind since he agreed to his record-setting deal with the Yankees.
Granted, that particular format skews more toward pitching than the traditional 5x5 Rotisserie league does, but in either format, there's a case to be made for Cole going that high, just behind the three outfielders contending for the No. 1 spot, Mike Trout, Christian Yelich and Ronald Acuna.
What's surprising is that Jacob deGrom went right after Cole, also jumping ahead of Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, which was our first cue that this draft would to play out differently than in years past. In all, five starting pitchers went in the first round, and 24 were off the board by the end of Round 5.
It made for some stunning hitter values in the early rounds, such as Jose Ramirez and Xander Bogaerts in Round 4 and Ketel Marte and Charlie Blackmon in Round 5. Carlos Correa didn't go until Round 8. Ditto J.T. Realmuto. Other notable hitter discounts included Joey Gallo in Round 9, Max Kepler in Round 11 and Josh Donaldson in Round 12.
The way it played out tells us a couple things. While format certainly had something to do with it, the Fantasy-playing world is becoming wise to the idea that high-end pitching is the only kind that matters in this juiced-ball, launch-angle era in which a home run explosion has effectively killed the middle class. Granted, "high-end" is a broad description that could include as many as 40 pitchers, but once they're gone, they're gone. You may stumble into a lucky waiver wire find, but more likely than not, you'll be streaming and crossing your fingers with whatever openings you still have.
I went into this draft fully intending to have no openings, to draft five pitchers that I would consider to be high-end. I wound up with three: Max Scherzer, Noah Syndergaard and Sonny Gray. And while I emphasized upside with my remaining pitcher picks, hoping to make up for it, the fact is that trust is hard to come by for any pitcher in today's environment. You can't expect to piece together a workable starting rotation like in eras past.
Hard to complain too much about the way things turned out, though, looking at my offense. I was the one seizing on many of those hitter values, and it shows. Still, it's harder to gain an advantage over the competition at those spot with so many good hitters to go around.
This was particularly true at third base, shortstop and the outfield. In a typical Head-to-Head lineup with only no extra infield spots and just three outfield spots to fill, you never really run out of upside picks. Some of the undrafted bats included Khris Davis, Gio Urshela, Yandy Diaz, Hunter Dozier, Bryan Reynolds and Adam Eaton.
Most participants instead were grasping at straws in the late rounds, hoping to find pitching help in unexpected places. Never before have I seen so many minor-leaguers taken in a shallow redraft league, from MacKenzie Gore to Forrest Whitley to Ian Anderson to Casey Mize to Sixto Sanchez. Maybe they'll be up and contributing at some point, but they'll just be burning up a roster spot until then. And who's to say they'll be good right away? Still, it was worth it to these fine folks, knowing how robust the waiver wire would be at all the hitter positions.
I mentioned some fine folks? Well, yes, here are the ones who took part in this draft:
1) Joe Drake, Pitcher List (@JDrake349)
2) Jorge Montanez, Fantrax (@Jmontanez90)
3) Zach Braff, Bases Loaded Fantasy Baseball Podcast (@braffz)
4) Tim McLeod, Patton & Company
5) Mike Kurland, Fantrax (@Mike_Kurland)
6) George Kurtz, RotoWire (@GeorgeKurtz)
7) Ian Kahn, RotoWire (@IanKahn4)
8) The Itch, Razzball
9) John from MLB Moving Averages (@MLBMovingAvg)
10) Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
11) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
12) Chris Mitchell, Fantrax (@CJMitch73)
And here's the scoring breakdown, in case you need a reminder how CBS Sports points league work:
|Head-to-Head point values
|For hitters
|
|For pitchers
|
Single
1
Walk
-1
Double
2
Earned run
-1
Triple
3
Hit
-1
Walk
1
Hit batter
-1
Caught stealing
-1
Inning
3
Hit by pitch
1
Strikeout
0.5
Home run
4
Win
7
Strikeout
-0.5
Loss
-5
Run
1
Save
7
RBI
1
QS
3
Stolen base
2
|
|
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Joe Drake
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|Jorge Montanez
|C. Yelich RF MIL
|3
|Zach Braff
|R. Acuna CF ATL
|4
|Tim McLeod
|G. Cole SP HOU
|5
|Mike Kurland
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|6
|George Kurtz
|M. Betts RF BOS
|7
|Ian Kahn
|C. Bellinger RF LAD
|8
|The Itch
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|9
|MLB Moving Averages
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|10
|Brant Chesser
|W. Buehler SP LAD
|11
|Scott White
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|12
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Chris Mitchell
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|14
|Scott White
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|15
|Brant Chesser
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|16
|MLB Moving Averages
|J. Soto LF WAS
|17
|The Itch
|G. Springer CF HOU
|18
|Ian Kahn
|A. Judge RF NYY
|19
|George Kurtz
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|20
|Mike Kurland
|A. Rendon 3B LAA
|21
|Tim McLeod
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|22
|Zach Braff
|F. Tatis SS SD
|23
|Jorge Montanez
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|24
|Joe Drake
|B. Harper RF PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Joe Drake
|C. Sale SP BOS
|26
|Jorge Montanez
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|27
|Zach Braff
|T. Story SS COL
|28
|Tim McLeod
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|29
|Mike Kurland
|B. Snell SP TB
|30
|George Kurtz
|T. Turner SS WAS
|31
|Ian Kahn
|G. Torres SS NYY
|32
|The Itch
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|33
|MLB Moving Averages
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|34
|Brant Chesser
|S. Marte CF PIT
|35
|Scott White
|J. Martinez DH BOS
|36
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Chris Mitchell
|L. Severino SP NYY
|38
|Scott White
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|39
|Brant Chesser
|L. Castillo SP CIN
|40
|MLB Moving Averages
|C. Paddack SP SD
|41
|The Itch
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|42
|Ian Kahn
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|43
|George Kurtz
|A. Nola SP PHI
|44
|Mike Kurland
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|45
|Tim McLeod
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|46
|Zach Braff
|P. Corbin SP WAS
|47
|Jorge Montanez
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|48
|Joe Drake
|G. Stanton LF NYY
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Joe Drake
|J. Paxton SP NYY
|50
|Jorge Montanez
|K. Marte CF ARI
|51
|Zach Braff
|Z. Greinke SP HOU
|52
|Tim McLeod
|E. Suarez 3B CIN
|53
|Mike Kurland
|C. Blackmon RF COL
|54
|George Kurtz
|M. Machado 3B SD
|55
|Ian Kahn
|Y. Darvish SP CHC
|56
|The Itch
|C. Morton SP TB
|57
|MLB Moving Averages
|E. Jimenez LF CHW
|58
|Brant Chesser
|N. Cruz DH MIN
|59
|Scott White
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|60
|Chris Mitchell
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Hader RP MIL
|62
|Scott White
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|63
|Brant Chesser
|J. Bell 1B PIT
|64
|MLB Moving Averages
|D. LeMahieu 2B NYY
|65
|The Itch
|K. Hiura 2B MIL
|66
|Ian Kahn
|R. Osuna RP HOU
|67
|George Kurtz
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|68
|Mike Kurland
|C. Kluber SP TEX
|69
|Tim McLeod
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|70
|Zach Braff
|V. Guerrero 3B TOR
|71
|Jorge Montanez
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|72
|Joe Drake
|C. Santana 1B CLE
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Joe Drake
|T. Bauer SP CIN
|74
|Jorge Montanez
|P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
|75
|Zach Braff
|T. Glasnow SP TB
|76
|Tim McLeod
|A. Meadows RF TB
|77
|Mike Kurland
|M. Muncy 2B LAD
|78
|George Kurtz
|J. Baez SS CHC
|79
|Ian Kahn
|Y. Moncada 3B CHW
|80
|The Itch
|H. Ryu SP LAD
|81
|MLB Moving Averages
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|82
|Brant Chesser
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|83
|Scott White
|S. Gray SP CIN
|84
|Chris Mitchell
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Chris Mitchell
|N. Castellanos RF CHC
|86
|Scott White
|C. Correa SS HOU
|87
|Brant Chesser
|K. Yates RP SD
|88
|MLB Moving Averages
|M. Ozuna LF STL
|89
|The Itch
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|90
|Ian Kahn
|M. Bumgarner SP SF
|91
|George Kurtz
|R. Hoskins 1B PHI
|92
|Mike Kurland
|F. Montas SP OAK
|93
|Tim McLeod
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|94
|Zach Braff
|M. Soroka SP ATL
|95
|Jorge Montanez
|L. Lynn SP TEX
|96
|Joe Drake
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Joe Drake
|M. Semien SS OAK
|98
|Jorge Montanez
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|99
|Zach Braff
|J. Luzardo RP OAK
|100
|Tim McLeod
|Y. Grandal C CHW
|101
|Mike Kurland
|S. Ohtani DH LAA
|102
|George Kurtz
|M. Brantley LF HOU
|103
|Ian Kahn
|J. Urias RP LAD
|104
|The Itch
|J. Gallo CF TEX
|105
|MLB Moving Averages
|M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
|106
|Brant Chesser
|M. Fried SP ATL
|107
|Scott White
|J. McNeil LF NYM
|108
|Chris Mitchell
|A. Mondesi SS KC
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Chris Mitchell
|K. Schwarber LF CHC
|110
|Scott White
|W. Contreras C CHC
|111
|Brant Chesser
|C. Biggio 2B TOR
|112
|MLB Moving Averages
|T. Mancini RF BAL
|113
|The Itch
|M. Chapman 3B OAK
|114
|Ian Kahn
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|115
|George Kurtz
|D. Price SP BOS
|116
|Mike Kurland
|J. Soler DH KC
|117
|Tim McLeod
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|118
|Zach Braff
|M. Moustakas 3B CIN
|119
|Jorge Montanez
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|120
|Joe Drake
|R. Ray SP ARI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Joe Drake
|A. Heaney SP LAA
|122
|Jorge Montanez
|T. Pham LF SD
|123
|Zach Braff
|M. Garver C MIN
|124
|Tim McLeod
|B. Hand RP CLE
|125
|Mike Kurland
|M. Conforto RF NYM
|126
|George Kurtz
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|127
|Ian Kahn
|V. Robles CF WAS
|128
|The Itch
|J. Urquidy SP HOU
|129
|MLB Moving Averages
|L. Hendriks RP OAK
|130
|Brant Chesser
|O. Mercado CF CLE
|131
|Scott White
|M. Kepler RF MIN
|132
|Chris Mitchell
|D. Lamet SP SD
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Chris Mitchell
|C. Kimbrel RP CHC
|134
|Scott White
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|135
|Brant Chesser
|K. Hendricks SP CHC
|136
|MLB Moving Averages
|A. Civale SP CLE
|137
|The Itch
|A. Puk RP OAK
|138
|Ian Kahn
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|139
|George Kurtz
|R. McMahon 2B COL
|140
|Mike Kurland
|J. Donaldson 3B ATL
|141
|Tim McLeod
|J. Villar 2B MIA
|142
|Zach Braff
|R. Laureano CF OAK
|143
|Jorge Montanez
|M. Minor SP TEX
|144
|Joe Drake
|Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Joe Drake
|J. Gray SP COL
|146
|Jorge Montanez
|K. Giles RP TOR
|147
|Zach Braff
|A. Aquino RF CIN
|148
|Tim McLeod
|D. Santana CF TEX
|149
|Mike Kurland
|K. Maeda SP LAD
|150
|George Kurtz
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|151
|Ian Kahn
|G. Lux 2B LAD
|152
|The Itch
|L. Robert CF CHW
|153
|MLB Moving Averages
|E. Encarnacion 1B NYY
|154
|Brant Chesser
|S. Perez C KC
|155
|Scott White
|M. Boyd SP DET
|156
|Chris Mitchell
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Chris Mitchell
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|158
|Scott White
|D. German SP NYY
|159
|Brant Chesser
|L. Arraez 2B MIN
|160
|MLB Moving Averages
|D. May RP LAD
|161
|The Itch
|L. Weaver SP ARI
|162
|Ian Kahn
|W. Smith C LAD
|163
|George Kurtz
|K. Jansen RP LAD
|164
|Mike Kurland
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|165
|Tim McLeod
|H. Neris RP PHI
|166
|Zach Braff
|J. Odorizzi SP MIN
|167
|Jorge Montanez
|T. Rogers RP MIN
|168
|Joe Drake
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Joe Drake
|B. Workman RP BOS
|170
|Jorge Montanez
|J. Adell CF LAA
|171
|Zach Braff
|L. Gurriel LF TOR
|172
|Tim McLeod
|J. Upton LF LAA
|173
|Mike Kurland
|J. Polanco SS MIN
|174
|George Kurtz
|D. Dahl CF COL
|175
|Ian Kahn
|A. Colome RP CHW
|176
|The Itch
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|177
|MLB Moving Averages
|A. Houser SP MIL
|178
|Brant Chesser
|T. Edman 3B STL
|179
|Scott White
|G. Marquez SP COL
|180
|Chris Mitchell
|C. Martinez RP STL
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|182
|Scott White
|E. Pagan RP TB
|183
|Brant Chesser
|C. Hamels SP ATL
|184
|MLB Moving Averages
|C. Smith SP MIA
|185
|The Itch
|M. Pineda SP MIN
|186
|Ian Kahn
|E. Escobar 3B ARI
|187
|George Kurtz
|O. Narvaez C MIL
|188
|Mike Kurland
|S. Murphy C OAK
|189
|Tim McLeod
|M. Stroman SP NYM
|190
|Zach Braff
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|191
|Jorge Montanez
|J. Musgrove SP PIT
|192
|Joe Drake
|C. Seager SS LAD
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Joe Drake
|C. Vazquez C BOS
|194
|Jorge Montanez
|A. McCutchen LF PHI
|195
|Zach Braff
|N. Lowe 1B TB
|196
|Tim McLeod
|D. Keuchel SP ATL
|197
|Mike Kurland
|W. Smith RP ATL
|198
|George Kurtz
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|199
|Ian Kahn
|K. Tucker LF HOU
|200
|The Itch
|F. Reyes RF CLE
|201
|MLB Moving Averages
|Y. Puig RF CLE
|202
|Brant Chesser
|M. Gore SP SD
|203
|Scott White
|G. Canning SP LAA
|204
|Chris Mitchell
|N. Eovaldi SP BOS
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Arrieta SP PHI
|206
|Scott White
|M. Keller SP PIT
|207
|Brant Chesser
|N. Madrigal 2B CHW
|208
|MLB Moving Averages
|J. Davis LF NYM
|209
|The Itch
|B. McKay SP TB
|210
|Ian Kahn
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|211
|George Kurtz
|A. Pollock CF LAD
|212
|Mike Kurland
|N. Senzel CF CIN
|213
|Tim McLeod
|A. Rosario SS NYM
|214
|Zach Braff
|D. Cease SP CHW
|215
|Jorge Montanez
|A. Bradley RP ARI
|216
|Joe Drake
|D. Bundy SP LAA
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Joe Drake
|J. Leclerc RP TEX
|218
|Jorge Montanez
|C. Kieboom SS WAS
|219
|Zach Braff
|S. Doolittle RP WAS
|220
|Tim McLeod
|S. Kingery CF PHI
|221
|Mike Kurland
|M. Andujar DH NYY
|222
|George Kurtz
|J. Quintana SP CHC
|223
|Ian Kahn
|L. Voit 1B NYY
|224
|The Itch
|B. Graterol RP MIN
|225
|MLB Moving Averages
|J. Lucchesi SP SD
|226
|Brant Chesser
|M. Haniger RF SEA
|227
|Scott White
|R. Yarbrough RP TB
|228
|Chris Mitchell
|K. Gibson SP TEX
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Votto 1B CIN
|230
|Scott White
|G. Hampson 2B COL
|231
|Brant Chesser
|I. Anderson SP ATL
|232
|MLB Moving Averages
|M. Canha CF OAK
|233
|The Itch
|T. Murphy C SEA
|234
|Ian Kahn
|N. Pearson SP TOR
|235
|George Kurtz
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|236
|Mike Kurland
|A. DeSclafani SP CIN
|237
|Tim McLeod
|D. Carlson RF STL
|238
|Zach Braff
|R. Porcello SP NYM
|239
|Jorge Montanez
|W. Ramos C NYM
|240
|Joe Drake
|T. La Stella 2B LAA
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Joe Drake
|C. Mize SP DET
|242
|Jorge Montanez
|D. Gregorius SS PHI
|243
|Zach Braff
|N. Mazara RF CHW
|244
|Tim McLeod
|S. Sanchez SP MIA
|245
|Mike Kurland
|G. Richards SP SD
|246
|George Kurtz
|K. Seager 3B SEA
|247
|Ian Kahn
|R. Iglesias RP CIN
|248
|The Itch
|R. Stripling RP LAD
|249
|MLB Moving Averages
|Y. Molina C STL
|250
|Brant Chesser
|A. Verdugo CF LAD
|251
|Scott White
|D. Hudson SP STL
|252
|Chris Mitchell
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|Joe Drake
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|M. Trout CF LAA
|2
|24
|B. Harper RF PHI
|3
|25
|C. Sale SP BOS
|4
|48
|G. Stanton LF NYY
|5
|49
|J. Paxton SP NYY
|6
|72
|C. Santana 1B CLE
|7
|73
|T. Bauer SP CIN
|8
|96
|J. Abreu 1B CHW
|9
|97
|M. Semien SS OAK
|10
|120
|R. Ray SP ARI
|11
|121
|A. Heaney SP LAA
|12
|144
|Y. Gurriel 1B HOU
|13
|145
|J. Gray SP COL
|14
|168
|R. Odor 2B TEX
|15
|169
|B. Workman RP BOS
|16
|192
|C. Seager SS LAD
|17
|193
|C. Vazquez C BOS
|18
|216
|D. Bundy SP LAA
|19
|217
|J. Leclerc RP TEX
|20
|240
|T. La Stella 2B LAA
|21
|241
|C. Mize SP DET
|Jorge Montanez
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. Yelich RF MIL
|2
|23
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|3
|26
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|4
|47
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|5
|50
|K. Marte CF ARI
|6
|71
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|7
|74
|P. Goldschmidt 1B STL
|8
|95
|L. Lynn SP TEX
|9
|98
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|10
|119
|W. Calhoun LF TEX
|11
|122
|T. Pham LF SD
|12
|143
|M. Minor SP TEX
|13
|146
|K. Giles RP TOR
|14
|167
|T. Rogers RP MIN
|15
|170
|J. Adell CF LAA
|16
|191
|J. Musgrove SP PIT
|17
|194
|A. McCutchen LF PHI
|18
|215
|A. Bradley RP ARI
|19
|218
|C. Kieboom SS WAS
|20
|239
|W. Ramos C NYM
|21
|242
|D. Gregorius SS PHI
|Zach Braff
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|R. Acuna CF ATL
|2
|22
|F. Tatis SS SD
|3
|27
|T. Story SS COL
|4
|46
|P. Corbin SP WAS
|5
|51
|Z. Greinke SP HOU
|6
|70
|V. Guerrero 3B TOR
|7
|75
|T. Glasnow SP TB
|8
|94
|M. Soroka SP ATL
|9
|99
|J. Luzardo RP OAK
|10
|118
|M. Moustakas 3B CIN
|11
|123
|M. Garver C MIN
|12
|142
|R. Laureano CF OAK
|13
|147
|A. Aquino RF CIN
|14
|166
|J. Odorizzi SP MIN
|15
|171
|L. Gurriel LF TOR
|16
|190
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|17
|195
|N. Lowe 1B TB
|18
|214
|D. Cease SP CHW
|19
|219
|S. Doolittle RP WAS
|20
|238
|R. Porcello SP NYM
|21
|243
|N. Mazara RF CHW
|Tim McLeod
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|G. Cole SP HOU
|2
|21
|M. Clevinger SP CLE
|3
|28
|J. Flaherty SP STL
|4
|45
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|5
|52
|E. Suarez 3B CIN
|6
|69
|M. Olson 1B OAK
|7
|76
|A. Meadows RF TB
|8
|93
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|9
|100
|Y. Grandal C CHW
|10
|117
|E. Rodriguez SP BOS
|11
|124
|B. Hand RP CLE
|12
|141
|J. Villar 2B MIA
|13
|148
|D. Santana CF TEX
|14
|165
|H. Neris RP PHI
|15
|172
|J. Upton LF LAA
|16
|189
|M. Stroman SP NYM
|17
|196
|D. Keuchel SP ATL
|18
|213
|A. Rosario SS NYM
|19
|220
|S. Kingery CF PHI
|20
|237
|D. Carlson RF STL
|21
|244
|S. Sanchez SP MIA
|Mike Kurland
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. deGrom SP NYM
|2
|20
|A. Rendon 3B LAA
|3
|29
|B. Snell SP TB
|4
|44
|A. Rizzo 1B CHC
|5
|53
|C. Blackmon RF COL
|6
|68
|C. Kluber SP TEX
|7
|77
|M. Muncy 2B LAD
|8
|92
|F. Montas SP OAK
|9
|101
|S. Ohtani DH LAA
|10
|116
|J. Soler DH KC
|11
|125
|M. Conforto RF NYM
|12
|140
|J. Donaldson 3B ATL
|13
|149
|K. Maeda SP LAD
|14
|164
|L. McCullers SP HOU
|15
|173
|J. Polanco SS MIN
|16
|188
|S. Murphy C OAK
|17
|197
|W. Smith RP ATL
|18
|212
|N. Senzel CF CIN
|19
|221
|M. Andujar DH NYY
|20
|236
|A. DeSclafani SP CIN
|21
|245
|G. Richards SP SD
|George Kurtz
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|M. Betts RF BOS
|2
|19
|S. Strasburg SP WAS
|3
|30
|T. Turner SS WAS
|4
|43
|A. Nola SP PHI
|5
|54
|M. Machado 3B SD
|6
|67
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|7
|78
|J. Baez SS CHC
|8
|91
|R. Hoskins 1B PHI
|9
|102
|M. Brantley LF HOU
|10
|115
|D. Price SP BOS
|11
|126
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|12
|139
|R. McMahon 2B COL
|13
|150
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|14
|163
|K. Jansen RP LAD
|15
|174
|D. Dahl CF COL
|16
|187
|O. Narvaez C MIL
|17
|198
|M. Mikolas SP STL
|18
|211
|A. Pollock CF LAD
|19
|222
|J. Quintana SP CHC
|20
|235
|E. Andrus SS TEX
|21
|246
|K. Seager 3B SEA
|Ian Kahn
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|C. Bellinger RF LAD
|2
|18
|A. Judge RF NYY
|3
|31
|G. Torres SS NYY
|4
|42
|C. Kershaw SP LAD
|5
|55
|Y. Darvish SP CHC
|6
|66
|R. Osuna RP HOU
|7
|79
|Y. Moncada 3B CHW
|8
|90
|M. Bumgarner SP SF
|9
|103
|J. Urias RP LAD
|10
|114
|S. Manaea SP OAK
|11
|127
|V. Robles CF WAS
|12
|138
|A. Benintendi LF BOS
|13
|151
|G. Lux 2B LAD
|14
|162
|W. Smith C LAD
|15
|175
|A. Colome RP CHW
|16
|186
|E. Escobar 3B ARI
|17
|199
|K. Tucker LF HOU
|18
|210
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|19
|223
|L. Voit 1B NYY
|20
|234
|N. Pearson SP TOR
|21
|247
|R. Iglesias RP CIN
|The Itch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Verlander SP HOU
|2
|17
|G. Springer CF HOU
|3
|32
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|4
|41
|X. Bogaerts SS BOS
|5
|56
|C. Morton SP TB
|6
|65
|K. Hiura 2B MIL
|7
|80
|H. Ryu SP LAD
|8
|89
|C. Carrasco SP CLE
|9
|104
|J. Gallo CF TEX
|10
|113
|M. Chapman 3B OAK
|11
|128
|J. Urquidy SP HOU
|12
|137
|A. Puk RP OAK
|13
|152
|L. Robert CF CHW
|14
|161
|L. Weaver SP ARI
|15
|176
|M. Sano 3B MIN
|16
|185
|M. Pineda SP MIN
|17
|200
|F. Reyes RF CLE
|18
|209
|B. McKay SP TB
|19
|224
|B. Graterol RP MIN
|20
|233
|T. Murphy C SEA
|21
|248
|R. Stripling RP LAD
|MLB Moving Averages
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|2
|16
|J. Soto LF WAS
|3
|33
|L. Giolito SP CHW
|4
|40
|C. Paddack SP SD
|5
|57
|E. Jimenez LF CHW
|6
|64
|D. LeMahieu 2B NYY
|7
|81
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|8
|88
|M. Ozuna LF STL
|9
|105
|M. Foltynewicz SP ATL
|10
|112
|T. Mancini RF BAL
|11
|129
|L. Hendriks RP OAK
|12
|136
|A. Civale SP CLE
|13
|153
|E. Encarnacion 1B NYY
|14
|160
|D. May RP LAD
|15
|177
|A. Houser SP MIL
|16
|184
|C. Smith SP MIA
|17
|201
|Y. Puig RF CLE
|18
|208
|J. Davis LF NYM
|19
|225
|J. Lucchesi SP SD
|20
|232
|M. Canha CF OAK
|21
|249
|Y. Molina C STL
|Brant Chesser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|W. Buehler SP LAD
|2
|15
|F. Lindor SS CLE
|3
|34
|S. Marte CF PIT
|4
|39
|L. Castillo SP CIN
|5
|58
|N. Cruz DH MIN
|6
|63
|J. Bell 1B PIT
|7
|82
|A. Chapman RP NYY
|8
|87
|K. Yates RP SD
|9
|106
|M. Fried SP ATL
|10
|111
|C. Biggio 2B TOR
|11
|130
|O. Mercado CF CLE
|12
|135
|K. Hendricks SP CHC
|13
|154
|S. Perez C KC
|14
|159
|L. Arraez 2B MIN
|15
|178
|T. Edman 3B STL
|16
|183
|C. Hamels SP ATL
|17
|202
|M. Gore SP SD
|18
|207
|N. Madrigal 2B CHW
|19
|226
|M. Haniger RF SEA
|20
|231
|I. Anderson SP ATL
|21
|250
|A. Verdugo CF LAD
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|M. Scherzer SP WAS
|2
|14
|F. Freeman 1B ATL
|3
|35
|J. Martinez DH BOS
|4
|38
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|5
|59
|N. Syndergaard SP NYM
|6
|62
|K. Bryant 3B CHC
|7
|83
|S. Gray SP CIN
|8
|86
|C. Correa SS HOU
|9
|107
|J. McNeil LF NYM
|10
|110
|W. Contreras C CHC
|11
|131
|M. Kepler RF MIN
|12
|134
|E. Rosario LF MIN
|13
|155
|M. Boyd SP DET
|14
|158
|D. German SP NYY
|15
|179
|G. Marquez SP COL
|16
|182
|E. Pagan RP TB
|17
|203
|G. Canning SP LAA
|18
|206
|M. Keller SP PIT
|19
|227
|R. Yarbrough RP TB
|20
|230
|G. Hampson 2B COL
|21
|251
|D. Hudson SP STL
|Chris Mitchell
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|2
|13
|N. Arenado 3B COL
|3
|36
|J. Berrios SP MIN
|4
|37
|L. Severino SP NYY
|5
|60
|W. Merrifield 2B KC
|6
|61
|J. Hader RP MIL
|7
|84
|G. Sanchez C NYY
|8
|85
|N. Castellanos RF CHC
|9
|108
|A. Mondesi SS KC
|10
|109
|K. Schwarber LF CHC
|11
|132
|D. Lamet SP SD
|12
|133
|C. Kimbrel RP CHC
|13
|156
|T. Anderson SS CHW
|14
|157
|M. Tanaka SP NYY
|15
|180
|C. Martinez RP STL
|16
|181
|J. Turner 3B LAD
|17
|204
|N. Eovaldi SP BOS
|18
|205
|J. Arrieta SP PHI
|19
|228
|K. Gibson SP TEX
|20
|229
|J. Votto 1B CIN
|21
|252
|B. Buxton CF MIN
