2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Frank Stampfl's favorite players at each position

Salvador Perez C KC Kansas City • #13 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 138 Roto 146 Roto (C) 7 H2H 161 H2H (C) 8 2019 Stats AVG 0 HR 0 R 0 RBI 0 SB 0 SO 0 Salvador Perez is not going to walk, evidenced by his career .297 on-base percentage and 3.5% walk rate. What Perez lacks in patience, however, he makes up for in volume. From 2013-2018, Perez led all catchers with 3,100 at-bats. That's what allows him to remain relevant in points leagues. Despite a low walk rate, Perez finished as a top-five catcher in that format in both 2017 and 2018. He's also useful in Roto, posting four straight seasons of 21-plus home runs and a career .266 batting average from the catcher position. While he's coming off Tommy John surgery, there's talk he could earn playing time at first base in 2020, which only helps him stay on the field.

Jose Abreu 1B CHW Chi. White Sox • #79 • Age: 33 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 44 Roto 100 Roto (1B) 12 H2H 107 H2H (1B) 13 2019 Stats AVG 0.284 HR 33 R 85 RBI 123 SB 2 SO 152 Jose Abreu. Need I say more? If you were listening to our player debate on Fantasy Baseball Today, you're already aware of my love for Abreu, but let me remind you. He's as steady as they come. In six seasons, Abreu has batted .284 or higher in five, driven in 100-plus RBI in five and has hit 30-plus home runs in four of those. If you want to argue age, I'd advise against it. Just last season, Abreu posted career-highs in average exit velocity (92.1 MPH, 94th percentile) and barrel percentage (12.8%, 19th among qualified hitters). Admittedly, he's better in roto than points leagues, although he's not terrible. He's been a top-12 first baseman in points in five of six seasons with his injury-riddled 2018 being the exception.

Ozzie Albies 2B ATL Atlanta • #1 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 57 Roto 41 Roto (2B) 4 H2H 49 H2H (2B) 4 2019 Stats AVG 0.295 HR 24 R 102 RBI 86 SB 15 SO 112 Not only has Ozzie Albies been one of the most dependable second basemen in his first two seasons, he's improving! In both 2018 and 2019, Albies provided at least 24 home runs, 102 runs scored, 72 RBI, and 14 steals. He improved his batting average from .261 in his first full season to .295 in Year 2 thanks to upping his hard contact 8% and his line drive rate 4%. Albies has finished as a top five second baseman in both Roto and points in each of the past two seasons and, at the age of 23, is still getting better.

Manny Machado 3B SD San Diego • #13 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 74 Roto 80 Roto (3B) 12 H2H 74 H2H (3B) 11 2019 Stats AVG 0.256 HR 32 R 81 RBI 85 SB 5 SO 128 Somebody has to remind Scott White and Chris Towers of the greatness that is Manny Machado. You're talking about one of the most dependable hitters in Fantasy, five straight seasons of 32-plus home runs and 156-plus games. He struggled his first season in San Diego, but there's optimism for the bounce-back. On Aug. 8, Machado was hit by a pitch on his left arm. At that point in the season, he was batting .272/.340/.494 with 26 home runs, 65 runs and 69 RBI. Over his final 45 games, he hit just .217/.320/.382 with six home runs, 15 runs and 16 RBI. Also, prior to 2019, Machado finished as a top six third baseman in both Roto and points in each season from 2015-2018.

Javier Baez SS CHC Chi. Cubs • #9 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 33 Roto 69 Roto (SS) 13 H2H 84 H2H (SS) 12 2019 Stats AVG 0.281 HR 29 R 89 RBI 85 SB 11 SO 156 After years of doubting Javier Baez because of his plate discipline, I've thrown in the towel. In fact, I'm one of his biggest advocates. Some players defy analytics with raw talent. Baez is one of those players (Fernando Tatis Jr. might be, too). Despite playing just 138 games, Baez still managed 29 home runs, 89 runs, 85 RBI and 11 steals. Over a 155-game pace, that equates to 32 home runs, 100 runs, 95 RBI and 12 steals. Since the start of 2018, Baez owns an .865 OPS, fourth highest among shortstops and more than Francisco Lindor (.863) and Gleyber Torres (.849). With all that being said, he's a Roto-only target for me due to his poor plate discipline.

Bryce Harper RF PHI Philadelphia • #33 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 28 Roto 37 Roto (OF) 12 H2H 48 H2H (OF) 13 2019 Stats AVG 0.260 HR 35 R 98 RBI 114 SB 15 SO 178 Bryce Harper got off to a slow start in 2019, mostly due to strikeouts. Through his first 57 games, he batted just .248/.364/.481 with a 30% strikeout rate. Over his final 100 games, Harper struck out just 23.6% of the time and managed a .267/.377/.526 triple slash with 25 home runs, 65 runs, 73 RBI and 13 steals. If he can manage that pace over 155 games, you're looking at 38 home runs, 100 runs, 113 RBI, and 20 steals. Harper is helpful in both formats given his plate discipline in points leagues and steals in Roto. Since 2012, Harper's 14.7% walk rate ranks 11th among all hitters in baseball.

Ramon Laureano CF OAK Oakland • #22 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 179 Roto 120 Roto (OF) 31 H2H 131 H2H (OF) 30 2019 Stats AVG 0.288 HR 24 R 79 RBI 67 SB 13 SO 123 There's a decent chance Ramon Laureano can provide numbers similar to Austin Meadows in 2020, and Laureano is being drafted over 50 picks later. While it was just a 31-game sample size, Laureano batted .358 with a 1.090 OPS in the second half last season. During that time, he lowered his strikeout rate 5.4% and upped his walk rate 2.1%. Laureano wound up with 24 home runs and 13 steals in just 123 games last season. Even if you want to modestly project Laureano, you're likely looking at 25 home runs and 15 steals in 2020. His .355 career OBP in the minors suggests he should be serviceable OF3 in points leagues, too.

Franmil Reyes RF CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 184 Roto 165 Roto (OF) 44 H2H 211 H2H (OF) 47 2019 Stats AVG 0.249 HR 37 R 69 RBI 81 SB 0 SO 156 Franmil Reyes is one of my breakout candidates, which means he makes the All-Star team. Reyes hit 37 home runs last season, and if he continues to raise his launch angle as he did in 2019, we could be looking at a 40-45 home-run hitter. The reason he generates so much power is because of the quality of contact he makes. His 93.3 MPH average exit velocity ranked fourth among qualified hitters last season behind only Aaron Judge, Miguel Sano and Nelson Cruz. Reyes won't fare as well in points leagues because he strikes out a decent bit, but if you need power on your Roto team, Reyes is a strong target.

Khris Davis DH OAK Oakland • #2 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 218 Roto 185 Roto (DH) NR H2H 200 H2H (DH) NR 2019 Stats AVG 0.220 HR 23 R 61 RBI 73 SB 0 SO 146 Speaking of power, how can we forget Mr. Consistency, Khris Davis? Oh, right. He wasn't good in 2019. Well, it's likely due to injury. On May 5 last season, Davis hurt his hip while crashing into a wall in foul territory. Before that injury, he was batting .229/.303/.481 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI. After that injury, Davis slugged just .351 with 13 home runs the rest of the way. I'd love Nelson Cruz as my utility bat, but if I miss out earlier in the draft, I don't mind Davis almost 100 picks later. He'll be a detriment to your batting average, but I think he'll get back to hitting 35-plus home runs.

Jacob deGrom SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #48 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 6 Roto 11 Roto (SP) 2 H2H 8 H2H (SP) 2 2019 Stats INN 204.0 W 11 K's 255 ERA 2.43 WHIP 0.97 I have no problem taking Jacob deGrom in the first half of the first round in Fantasy, regardless of format. Over the past three seasons, deGrom owns a 2.53 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 763 strikeouts in 622.1 innings pitched. He's also been incredibly durable, which is important when drafting a pitcher that early. He's made over 30 starts with 200 innings pitched in each of the past three seasons as well. I realize I'm not going out on a limb naming deGrom as one of my All-Stars, but I just want you to know it's alright to draft him as early as fourth overall. There are first-round caliber hitters available in Rounds 2 and 3.

Charlie Morton SP TB Tampa Bay • #50 • Age: 36 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 32 Roto 47 Roto (SP) 17 H2H 32 H2H (SP) 17 2019 Stats INN 194.2 W 16 K's 240 ERA 3.05 WHIP 1.08 If Charlie Morton were 26 years old rather than 36, he'd probably be a borderline first-round pick. Defy the ageism. If you had any concern that Morton was just a product of the Astros, he quickly shut that down in 2019 with the Rays. He was better than ever last season, posting a 3.05 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 240 strikeouts in 194.2 innings pitched. He managed to improve his swinging strike rate (12.9%) while posting a three-year best walk rate (2.64 BB/9). You love to see it. Grab one of the best curveballs in the game in Round 4 or 5 this season.

Frankie Montas SP OAK Oakland • #47 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 95 Roto 97 Roto (SP) 27 H2H 72 H2H (SP) 27 2019 Stats INN 96.0 W 9 K's 103 ERA 2.63 WHIP 1.11 Frankie Montas finally put things together in 2019, and no, it was not because of PEDs. It was a new splitter that allowed Montas to take that next step. He threw the pitch 18% of the time, and it was the missing piece to his mid-90s fastball and above average slider. Montas posted a 2.63 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 16 starts in 2019, helped by a fantastic K:BB rate. His 20.3% K-BB% would have ranked 14th among qualified starting pitchers last season. Feel free to believe Montas' breakout was due to PEDs while I laugh my way to Fantasy championships.

Max Fried SP ATL Atlanta • #54 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 108 Roto 135 Roto (SP) 37 H2H 111 H2H (SP) 37 2019 Stats INN 165.2 W 17 K's 173 ERA 4.02 WHIP 1.33 Max Fried is another one of the popular breakout candidates for 2020, and rightfully so. While Fried's 4.02 ERA from 2019 looks pedestrian, his 3.32 xFIP tells us he was unlucky in certain areas. Most notably, his 20.2% HR/FB ratio ranked second among all starting pitchers with at least 160 innings pitched last season. Fried does a lot of things well; he generates a ton of ground balls (54% GB rate), can rack up strikeouts (9.4 K/9), plus he made massive gains in his command (2.55 BB/9). During 2019 spring training, Freddie Freeman said Fried was the most talented pitching prospect on the team then. I believe him.

Joe Musgrove SP PIT Pittsburgh • #59 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 190 Roto 239 Roto (SP) 62 H2H 186 H2H (SP) 63 2019 Stats INN 170.1 W 11 K's 157 ERA 4.44 WHIP 1.22 I know it's hard to keep the faith in Joe Musgrove if you've earned him before, but please give him one more chance. Many of the Pirates pitchers were held back by the previous regimes' organizational philosophies. The previous pitching coach for the Pirates, Ray Searage, stressed a heavy fastball/sinker approach with no analytics to back it up. It's a small sample size, but over Musgrove's final four games last season he doubled his curveball usage and saw massive results. Musgrove's got excellent command and if he continues to use his secondary pitches more, I believe the success will follow.

Ken Giles RP TOR Toronto • #51 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 92 Roto 153 Roto (RP) 15 H2H 154 H2H (RP) 17 2019 Stats INN 53.0 S 23 K's 83 ERA 1.87 WHIP 1.00 Ken Giles has been a knucklehead in his career but when his head is screwed on right, he can be one of the best relievers in baseball. We were reminded of that in 2019. He pitched to a 1.87 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP with 83 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched for the Blue Jays last season. His 39.9% strikeout rate and 18.8% swinging strike rate both ranked fourth among qualified relievers. The Blue Jays still play in a tough division, so wins will be hard to come by. When they do, however, those games should be close and lead to save opportunities for Giles.