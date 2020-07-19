Watch Now: How Will Teams Handle Top Flight Prospects When The Season Returns? ( 2:50 )

Knowing who not to draft is just as important as knowing who to draft. The question is how do you figure that out? Well, there are a few ways. First, you need to know the player pool inside and out. Considering it's time to draft, I'm going to assume you have this part down. That helps with evaluating average draft position. Knowing where players are drafted is pivotal in forming your opinion for that season. For example, if you're a big fan of Matt Olson, why would you take a similar profile in Pete Alonso 3-4 rounds earlier? This is a tool you should use to decipher that Alonso is overvalued.

Two other key factors I believe are pivotal are name value and injury history. People see names like Jose Altuve and Paul Goldschmidt and, because they were once first-round caliber players, it becomes harder to accept their decline. I'm here to tell you it's OK. Players fall off eventually, unless of course your name is David Ortiz or Nelson Cruz.

When it comes to injuries, they're not all created equally. Sometimes, injuries are freak accidents. Look at Willie Calhoun earlier in spring training who broke his jaw by getting hit in the face with a pitch. It wasn't his fault. The injuries you should pay attention to are recurring ones. If a certain player has dealt with the same core issue or lower-leg injury consistently, that should be accounted for in the valuation process.

Finally, is the production sustainable? Was it a random breakout? Do the underlying numbers support it? How realistic is it to happen again? These are the types of questions you should be asking yourself.

And those are the questions we asked ourselves on Tuesday's episode of the Fantasy Baseball TodayI podcast, as Adam Aizer, Scott White, Chris Towers and I broke down our "Do Not Draft" players for each position. We talked about why we're not buying Kris Bryant, and why Adam is avoiding Rafael Devers. You can see my full list below, and be sure to subscribe for five-day-a-week Fantasy baseball coverage.

With that being said, here is my Do Not Draft team for the 2020 season.

HITTERS Christian Vazquez C BOS Boston • #7 • Age: 29 2019 Stats AVG 0.276 HR 23 R 66 RBI 72 SB 4 Christian Vazquez randomly broke out last season and finished as a top-five catcher in both Roto and H2H points leagues. A lot of that was due to the power — he hit 23 home runs with 72 RBI last season. Entering 2019, he had all but 10 home runs in in his first 999 plate appearances. Vazquez never posted a HR/FB rate higher than 6.8% before he posted his 16% mark last year. It sure seems like he was helped by the juiced ball and somebody who should not be drafted as a top-10 catcher in 2020. Paul Goldschmidt 1B STL St. Louis • #46 • Age: 32 2019 Stats AVG 0.260 HR 34 R 97 RBI 97 SB 3 We've talked and written a lot about Paul Goldschmidt over the past few months and rightfully so. Despite finishing as the 12th best first baseman in both Roto and H2H points last season, he's being drafted as the seventh first baseman in 2020. The warning signs are all there. His plate discipline is starting to slip and his Statcast numbers are declining. Goldschmidt also posted a .753 OPS or lower in four of six months in 2019, which is below league average. At 32 years old, it sure seems like that time is here for Goldschmidt. Jose Altuve 2B HOU Houston • #27 • Age: 30 2019 Stats AVG 0.298 HR 31 R 89 RBI 74 SB 6 You'll notice a theme with the Astros middle infielders on this list, and that is recurring injuries. For Jose Altuve, he's missed 63 games over the last two seasons due to knee and hamstring issues. As a result, we've seen his stolen bases decline from 32 back in 2017 to just six in 2019. While it may seem subtle, his plate discipline is also beginning to slip a little bit. Last season his 15% strikeout rate was a career-high while his 7.5% walk rate was his lowest since 2015. Altuve will still be productive when he's on the field, but I'd expect him to miss time, which will hurt Fantasy owners more in 2020 because of the shortened season. Kris Bryant 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #17 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.282 HR 31 R 108 RBI 77 SB 4 I'm beginning to sound like a broken record when it comes to Kris Bryant but the truth remains: His fourt-round ADP is just too high. Truthfully, how much of a difference is there between Bryant and Josh Donaldson, who's being drafted almost 50 picks later? In fact, Donaldson finished higher than Bryant in both formats last season. There are also terrifying batted-ball numbers with Bryant that I just can't look past. His 35.8% hard contact rate was tied for 109th among hitters last season … with Jackie Bradley. Bryant's 87.4 MPH average exit velocity was also below league average. Third base is a stacked position with players who can provide similar production to Bryant drafted rounds later. Carlos Correa SS HOU Houston • #1 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.279 HR 21 R 42 RBI 59 SB 1 Carlos Correa is Jose Altuve's running mate and scares me even more actually. Correa has dealt with recurring issues regarding his back and core. Over the past three seasons, Correa has missed 140 games total, about 40% of the time. If that happens again in an 80-game season, you're looking at about 48 games played for Correa. He doesn't run anymore for Roto leagues but is still a productive player when on the field. He's posted a .926 OPS or better in two of the past three seasons. The question remains: how many of those games will Correa play? I'm not willing to find out. Aaron Judge RF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #99 • Age: 28 2019 Stats AVG 0.272 HR 27 R 75 RBI 55 SB 3 It might sound hyperbolic but I'm beginning to think 2020 could be a lost season for Aaron Judge. Judge is going to be out there for Opening Day, but he's dealt with neck stiffness in camp, and still has that rib injury he's been dealing with since the end of last season. Whit Merrifield 2B KC Kansas City • #15 • Age: 31 2019 Stats AVG 0.302 HR 16 R 105 RBI 74 SB 20 Whit Merrifield was a late-bloomer in his career, and I'm not sure most realize he's 31 years old. As a player you're relying on for speed, this should be worrisome. We saw that already, because steals were more than cut in half last season compared to 2018. That's a recipe for disaster. Merrifield's sprint speed has declined three seasons in a row and he was caught stealing 10 times in 30 attempts in 2019. His OPS also dropped from .850 in the first half last year to .761 in the second half. He'll likely still provide a strong batting average because of his high line-drive rate but I do worry about the steals at his age. Andrew Benintendi LF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 26 2019 Stats AVG 0.266 HR 13 R 72 RBI 68 SB 10 Andrew Benintendi finally improved against left-handed pitching in 2019… and then got worse everywhere else. Let's start with the strikeouts. Benintendi posted a career-high 22.8% strikeout rate after posting back-to-back seasons of 17% or less. Like Merrifield, Benintendi's steals also went the wrong way. He stole 21 bases back in 2018 compared to just 10 last season. Finally, and this might not be his fault, but Benintendi hit just 13 home runs in a season with the juiced ball. Fenway Park is one of the worst venues in terms of left-handed power. Benintendi might just be a JAG.