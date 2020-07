Watch Now: GEICO 15: Ronald Acuna Jr. Joins HQ ( 6:43 )

Who's ready to draft? It feels like we've been doing 2020 Fantasy Baseball draft research for nearly a year at this point, but we are now within a week of MLB Opening Day. That means your drafts are coming up, and kudos to you for waiting. Given the uncertainty surrounding the game these days to COVID-19, we've been preaching to wait as long as you possibly could before you draft. I'm happy you've waited this long but the time to draft is now — and our Draft Day Cheat Sheet has everything you need to dominate the draft.

We know pitching gets pushed up the board in H2H points leagues, and six of the first 11 picks in our latest mock draft with listeners from the Fantasy Football Today podcast were starting pitchers, including Mike Clevinger and ... Zack Greinke? Yup, that's right. People are as worried as ever about having enough pitching, and these draft results show it. Not only were there six starting pitchers taken in the first round, but 11 were taken in the first two rounds. Once we hit round three, things started to normalize a bit.

If you were wondering where Mike Trout and Freddie Freeman fell amid concerns about their availability, the answers would be seventh and 21st overall, respectively. That's the lowest I've seen Trout go in the first round, while Freeman didn't fall very much. Considering the latest news that Freeman has been cleared to return to the Braves, this is a fine range for him to be drafted. In fact, he should probably move back up closer to round one.

Some of the other players with COVID-19-related concerns (and where they were drafted) include: Charlie Blackmon (43rd overall), DJ LeMahieu (61st overall), Yordan Alvarez (67th overall), Austin Meadows (98th overall), Yoan Moncada (122nd overall), Aroldis Chapman (135th overall), Jesus Luzardo (155th overall), and Eduardo Rodriguez (158th overall).

Scott White, Chris Towers, Adam Aizer and myself were joined by eight lucky listeners to help complete this mock. Here was the draft order:

And here are the results: