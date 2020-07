Watch Now: Charlie Blackmon Discusses His COVID-19 Recovery ( 1:22 )

This is it. We're in the homestretch now. Your draft is assuredly forthcoming, if it hasn't already happened, which means you need the latest insight into what you can expect.

You've come to the right place.

In what looks to be the last of our many, many, many, many Rotisserie mocks during what was an extended draft prep season, I think most of us revealed where our hearts actually reside. Speaking for myself, this one wasn't just another opportunity to experiment. Securing steals with Trea Turner early allowed me to load up on ace-caliber pitchers and big power bats in the rounds that followed, and I didn't completely neglect saves this time around. It feels good.

Interestingly, some of the recent trends we've seen (namely Mike Trout and Freddie Freeman falling) didn't manifest with this particular group. Personally, I wouldn't take Trout earlier than Pick 5, given the likelihood he misses a week for the birth of his child, and any questionable COVID-19 cases like Freeman and Jesus Luzardo deserve a bigger downgrade than we saw here. A 60-game season will go by in the blink of an eye. You can't afford to wait around for production.

So which industry folks joined me in making one last impression for this most traditional of formats? Check 'em out:

1) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

2) Carlos Martinez, lucky reader who got to join in

3) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)

4) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

5) Corey Pieper, The Heater podcast (@copieps)

6) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

7) Dan Gilbert, Fantasy Fisticuffs podcast (@DabberDanLit)

8) Hobbs, Razzball (@WorldOfHobbs)

9) Thomas Howland, Razzball (@Thomhowland)

10) Eric Cross, Fantrax (@EricCross04)

11) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

12) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

