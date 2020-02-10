2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Optimal advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from top-rated experts

We've seen a surge of MLB news that could impact the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings in a major way. The Boston Red Sox sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster three-team trade. Also, news broke that Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton underwent back surgery and will be out for at least four months. As you set your 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy, figuring out how Betts will fare in the Dodgers lineup, who will step in for Paxton and how the Red Sox will fill the hole in their rotation are all paramount.

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball outfielder rankings:

Sleeper: Anthony Santander (Orioles) - Santander clubbed 20 homers in just 405 plate appearances while also hitting over .260. The counting stats don't jump off the page given that he started the season in the minors (he only appeared in 93 games with the Orioles) and had very little offense around him. If he gets 140+ games under his belt, he'll be a fourth or fifth outfielder in any format, with potential for even higher production.

Breakout: Kyle Lewis (Mariners) - This 6'4" right-handed masher has plenty of raw power, which he flashed with six homers in the 75 plate appearances he logged for the Mariners in 2019. What makes Lewis even more appealing is the fact that he's not a one-dimensional slugger. Instead, he has excellent plate discipline in addition to power.

Bust: Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks) - The 26-year-old Diamondbacks center-fielder exploded in 2019, hitting 32 home runs and slashing .329/.389/.592. His previous career-highs in each of those categories were 14, .283, .351 and .437. And while there's no questioning that the newfound exit velocity and corresponding power gain were the product of growth as a hitter, a .342 BABIP that was nearly 40 points higher than his career average and a HR/FB rate of 19.0 percent may not be sustainable.

