Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Outfield Tiers 2.0

The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.

Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the outfield tiers for 2020. They depict a balanced position that includes not only the first five picks of the average draft but also plenty of interesting late-round targets.

The Super Elite: Ronald Acuna^, Mike Trout, Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts
The Elite: Juan Soto, J.D. Martinez, (Yordan Alvarez), Charlie Blackmon, Ketel Marte, Aaron Judge, George Springer, Starling Marte^, Bryce Harper
The Near-Elite: Whit Merrifield, Kris BryantAustin MeadowsJoey Gallo, Jorge Soler, (Nelson Cruz), Michael Brantley†, Giancarlo StantonVictor Robles^, Jeff McNeil
The Next-Best Things: Tommy Pham, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, Trey Mancini, Marcell Ozuna, Eloy Jimenez, Luis RobertNicholas CastellanosMichael Conforto†, (Shohei Ohtani), Ramon Laureano^, Andrew Benintendi^
The Fallback Options: David DahlKyle Tucker, Danny Santana^, Kyle Schwarber, Willie Calhoun, J.D. Davis, Mark CanhaGarrett Hampson^, Oscar Mercado^, Mallex Smith^, Scott KingeryFranmil Reyes^, Lourdes Gurriel^
The Last Resorts: Bryan ReynoldsYasiel PuigHunter DozierAvisail GarciaAdam EatonLorenzo Cain, Byron Buxton, (Khris Davis), Justin Upton, Jo Adell, Joc Pederson, Nick SenzelAlex VerdugoShin-Soo ChooLuis ArraezAndrew McCutchen†, Jon Berti
The Deep-Leaguers: Sam HilliardMike YastrzemskiKole CalhounHunter RenfroeAristides Aquino, A.J. Pollock, Brian AndersonCorey DickersonDavid PeraltaStephen Piscotty, Gregory PolancoJesse Winker, Trent Grisham, Austin HaysMike TauchmanYoenis CespedesDomingo Santana, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Wil Myers, Kyle Lewis, David Fletcher
The Leftovers: Dylan Carlson, Shogo Akiyama, Nomar MazaraBrett GardnerHarrison BaderEnder Inciarte, Jarrod DysonIan HappAustin RileyTyler O'NeillRandal GrichukAnthony Santander, Jason HeywardKevin Pillar, Mitch HanigerRyan BraunBrandon Nimmo, Franchy Cordero, Cameron Maybin, Ian Desmond, Marwin Gonzalez, Niko Goodrum, Kevin Kiermaier, Delino DeShields, Jose Martinez, Garrett Cooper, Jackie Bradley, Dexter Fowler, Teoscar Hernandez, Roman Quinn, Nick Markakis, Adam Haseley

^:one tier lower in points leagues 
†: one tier lower in categories leagues
( ): DH-only    

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories