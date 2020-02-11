2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Pitching category targets to win your Rotisserie league

Building a lineup for your Rotisserie league is as much art as it is science. You can have the most accurate rankings in the world and still build a losing team by drafting straight off of them, because you're not just trying to build a lineup with the best players — you're trying to build the best lineup that also checks off 10 different boxes at once.

It's hard enough to do with hitting, where you are trying to build for four counting stats and one rate stat over 14 players, but at least every player can theoretically help you in all five categories. Plus, the categories all tend to be at least somewhat correlated with each other, with the exception of stolen bases — every home run a player hits is going to help his average, runs, and RBI. Pitcher is a whole different animal.

For one thing, you're essentially drafting two different positions, reliever and starter, so you have to strike the balance between finding saves without wrecking your other counting stats. The five categories also just don't have very much to do with one another. Sure, each strikeout microscopically helps your WHIP and ERA, but the majority of outs a pitcher gets aren't going to come via strikeout, so a lot of the heavy lifting comes from other places — plus, you're as reliant on a pitcher's offense scoring runs as anything else for them to get a win.

All of that makes pitching incredibly difficult build for in your Rotisserie leagues, but you need to at least know the baseline you're building toward in any given year. So, I pulled the results from all CBS Fantasy 12-team leagues from the 2019 season and averaged the results for each spot in the rankings for every category, which looks like this:

POINTS AVG HR R RBI SB W S K ERA WHIP 12 0.278 383 1183 1137 152 103 100 1622 3.497 1.131 11 0.274 366 1145 1104 138 97 89 1557 3.651 1.164 10 0.272 355 1125 1079 128 94 82 1509 3.754 1.184 9 0.270 345 1100 1058 121 91 77 1470 3.834 1.200 8 0.269 338 1082 1041 114 88 71 1438 3.909 1.214 7 0.267 328 1064 1023 108 85 66 1404 3.973 1.228 6 0.266 324 1046 1007 103 83 61 1370 4.041 1.242 5 0.264 314 1028 987 96 80 54 1332 4.116 1.256 4 0.262 305 1006 964 90 77 48 1290 4.192 1.270 3 0.260 296 980 942 84 74 40 1245 4.276 1.285 2 0.258 282 949 910 76 69 31 1182 4.375 1.303 1 0.254 261 893 855 64 61 18 1070 4.525 1.329

Let's go through every category on the pitching side to see what you need to compete — the breakdown for hitting can be found here — and how certain players can help you out, beginning with the two rate stats:

ERA

POINTS ERA 12 3.497 11 3.651 10 3.754 9 3.834 8 3.909 7 3.973 6 4.041 5 4.116 4 4.192 3 4.276 2 4.375 1 4.525

One thing to keep in mind with ERA is that it's all team dependent. The more innings your team amasses, the less impact any one pitcher can have on your final total. Similarly, the fewer innings any given pitcher throws, the less impact he is going to have on your final standing — that's how Kirby Yates and his 1.19 ERA in 60.2 innings actually had less of an impact on your average team's ERA in 2019 than Liam Hendrik's 1.80 ERA in 85 innings of work.

It goes without saying, but the biggest impact pitchers in ERA are going to be those 200-plus inning aces who can give you a mid-2.00s ERA — last year, Jacob deGrom (2.43 ERA, 204 IP), Gerrit Cole (2.50 ERA, 212.1 IP), Justin Verlander (2.58 ERA, 223 IP), and Hyun Jin-Ryu (2.43, 182.2 IP) were all well ahead of the pack when it came to Roto value added strictly through ERA. Of the top 12 in ERA value added, all threw at least 170 innings and seven of the 12 had at least 190 innings. It's why aces matter so much.

You can increase the impact of those aces by focusing on more relievers when drafting, but there are a couple of pitfalls to that approach. For one, you run the risk of falling behind the pack in wins and strikeouts, because two of the three counting stats in Roto favor starters over relievers; additionally, while all pitching is volatile and hard to predict from year to year, relievers are especially so, given their smaller sample sizes. A word of warning to those of you moving Nick Anderson way up your draft boards after the Rays traded Emilio Pagan.

Another thing to keep in mind: The baseline for an acceptable ERA is much lower these days than it used to be. The overall MLB ERA in 2019 was 4.51, compared to 4.15 in 2018, 4.36 in 2017, 4.19 in 2016, and 3.96 in 2015; the average ERA for a Fantasy team is lower (4.012 in 2019), but has followed similar trends. You probably have to recalibrate what a good or bad ERA is in your mind.

WHIP

POINTS WHIP 12 1.131 11 1.164 10 1.184 9 1.200 8 1.214 7 1.228 6 1.242 5 1.256 4 1.270 3 1.285 2 1.303 1 1.329

WHIP works in much the same way as ERA, since both are rate stats. The best thing you can do for WHIP is get an ace with elite production — Justin Verlander (0.800 WHIP, 223 IP) and Gerrit Cole (0.089 WHIP, 212.1 IP) were both well ahead of the field in this category in 2019 and 11 of the top-12 were starters.

One thing to keep in mind as you go through the season is, if you've built up nice totals in the various counting stats, you can stream middle relievers with elite rates and make up ground slowly. Someone like Yusmeiro Petit, Giovanny Gallegos, or Tyler Clippard would have been a big help last year, and similar pitchers will be available for free on waivers in pretty much every league.

Also note that the league-wide WHIP hasn't actually changed much even though ERA has fluctuated a ton in recent years. WHIP in MLB in 2019 was 1.33, actually lower than in 2017 (1.34) and right in line with 2016 (1.32). Most of the rise in ERA has come from the historic home run rates we're seeing, but the average WHIP for a Fantasy team has hung right around the 2019 mark (1.234).

Wins

POINTS W 12 103 11 97 10 94 9 91 8 88 7 85 6 83 5 80 4 77 3 74 2 69 1 61

In 2017, the average first place team in wins in CBS Fantasy leagues had 105; the average third place team had 96, and the average sixth place team had 89. Each of those numbers was lower in 2019, and you probably shouldn't expect that to change anytime soon.

Which is good, because you probably shouldn't worry about wins too much on Draft Day. Wins are a result of a pitcher pitching well, sure, but also the result of the offense building up a lead while the pitcher is in the game, and the bullpen not blowing that lead once the pitcher exits the game. You can select good pitchers for your Fantasy, but you can't really control for the other stuff — just ask anyone who has had deGrom on their team the last two seasons. Target as many good pitchers as you can, and maybe use supporting cast as a tiebreaker if you want; the wins should follow.

Saves

POINTS S 12 100 11 89 10 82 9 77 8 71 7 66 6 61 5 54 4 48 3 40 2 31 1 18

2019 was a pretty disastrous year for closers. I covered that in my relief pitcher preview, but here are a few lowlights:

In 2018, Edwin Diaz led the majors with 57 saves, Wade Davis had 43 and Craig Kimbrel saved 42; Diaz led that group in 2019 saves with 26.

Blake Treinen (fourth, with 38 saves) also suffered through a tough season and lost his job, while Kenley Jansen (tied with Treinen) saved just 33 games, his lowest total since 2013.

Kirby Yates led the majors in saves in 2019 for the Padres with 41, fewer than any of the top three in 2018.

Add in this note from Alex Fast ...

From an upcoming talk at @BaseballHQ's First Pitch FL.



# of RPs who picked up at least one save by season:



2019: 204

2018: 176

2017: 174

2016: 158

2015: 154 — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) February 10, 2020

... and it should come as no surprise that saves were more scarce for Fantasy than ever before. In 2017, the average first place team had 104 saves; in 2019, it was 100, and the dropoff just gets more severe as you go down:

2017 2019 DIFF 104 100 4 95 89 6 88 82 6 83 77 6 78 71 7 73 66 7 67 61 6 61 54 7 55 48 7 48 40 8 37 31 6 20 18 2

The thing to keep in mind is, this may not be permanent. Saves were more spread out across baseball last year at least in part because the likes of Diaz, Kimbrel, Treinen, Jansen, Davis, and other struggled. If Diaz and Kimbrel bounce back — as I expect them to! —the total number of pitchers getting saves between the Mets and Cubs probably drops from 14 in 2019 to maybe four or five in 2020.

Still, if you can end up with two reliable closers for the full season, you're probably going to be pretty competitive. If you get three, that might be enough to win the category on their own. That's the state of saves in 2020, though let last year serve as a warning that just because you think you have three reliable closers the day after Draft Day doesn't mean you will by the end of the year.

Strikeouts

POINTS K 12 1622 11 1557 10 1509 9 1470 8 1438 7 1404 6 1370 5 1332 4 1290 3 1245 2 1182 1 1070

Strikeouts are pretty simple: In 2020, you need a bunch of them.

In 2017, the first-place teams in CBS Fantasy leagues averaged 1,520 strikeouts; that would have been enough for just third place in 2019, 100 behind the average leader. In fact, the average CBS Fantasy team averaged 67 more strikeouts in 2019 than 2017, a 5% increase across the board.

There are probably four pitchers right now with the potential combination of elite strikeout rate and workload to give you 300 strikeouts: Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Chris Sale. Two of them come with pretty severe injury question marks, while Verlander is a lot closer to his last strikeout than his first, so it's a tough thing to expect. Maybe Blake Snell can become more efficient, finally throw 200-plus innings and get there, but he's probably the only other pitcher with the skills to get there.

You don't need a 300-strikeout pitcher, of course, but anything below 200 at this point isn't really getting you ahead. Last year, 14 pitchers had at least 230 strikeouts, and you probably want at least two of them to really have a chance to win the category. The bar has been raised.