2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Pitching category targets to win your Rotisserie league
Before you build your team, you need to know what you're building toward. Chris Towers breaks down what it took to win the pitching categories in your Roto league in 2019.
Building a lineup for your Rotisserie league is as much art as it is science. You can have the most accurate rankings in the world and still build a losing team by drafting straight off of them, because you're not just trying to build a lineup with the best players — you're trying to build the best lineup that also checks off 10 different boxes at once.
It's hard enough to do with hitting, where you are trying to build for four counting stats and one rate stat over 14 players, but at least every player can theoretically help you in all five categories. Plus, the categories all tend to be at least somewhat correlated with each other, with the exception of stolen bases — every home run a player hits is going to help his average, runs, and RBI. Pitcher is a whole different animal.
For one thing, you're essentially drafting two different positions, reliever and starter, so you have to strike the balance between finding saves without wrecking your other counting stats. The five categories also just don't have very much to do with one another. Sure, each strikeout microscopically helps your WHIP and ERA, but the majority of outs a pitcher gets aren't going to come via strikeout, so a lot of the heavy lifting comes from other places — plus, you're as reliant on a pitcher's offense scoring runs as anything else for them to get a win.
All of that makes pitching incredibly difficult build for in your Rotisserie leagues, but you need to at least know the baseline you're building toward in any given year. So, I pulled the results from all CBS Fantasy 12-team leagues from the 2019 season and averaged the results for each spot in the rankings for every category, which looks like this:
POINTS
AVG
HR
R
RBI
SB
W
S
K
ERA
WHIP
12
0.278
383
1183
1137
152
103
100
1622
3.497
1.131
11
0.274
366
1145
1104
138
97
89
1557
3.651
1.164
10
0.272
355
1125
1079
128
94
82
1509
3.754
1.184
9
0.270
345
1100
1058
121
91
77
1470
3.834
1.200
8
0.269
338
1082
1041
114
88
71
1438
3.909
1.214
7
0.267
328
1064
1023
108
85
66
1404
3.973
1.228
6
0.266
324
1046
1007
103
83
61
1370
4.041
1.242
5
0.264
314
1028
987
96
80
54
1332
4.116
1.256
4
0.262
305
1006
964
90
77
48
1290
4.192
1.270
3
0.260
296
980
942
84
74
40
1245
4.276
1.285
2
0.258
282
949
910
76
69
31
1182
4.375
1.303
1
0.254
261
893
855
64
61
18
1070
4.525
1.329
Let's go through every category on the pitching side to see what you need to compete — the breakdown for hitting can be found here — and how certain players can help you out, beginning with the two rate stats:
ERA
POINTS
ERA
12
3.497
11
3.651
10
3.754
9
3.834
8
3.909
7
3.973
6
4.041
5
4.116
4
4.192
3
4.276
2
4.375
1
4.525
One thing to keep in mind with ERA is that it's all team dependent. The more innings your team amasses, the less impact any one pitcher can have on your final total. Similarly, the fewer innings any given pitcher throws, the less impact he is going to have on your final standing — that's how Kirby Yates and his 1.19 ERA in 60.2 innings actually had less of an impact on your average team's ERA in 2019 than Liam Hendrik's 1.80 ERA in 85 innings of work.
It goes without saying, but the biggest impact pitchers in ERA are going to be those 200-plus inning aces who can give you a mid-2.00s ERA — last year, Jacob deGrom (2.43 ERA, 204 IP), Gerrit Cole (2.50 ERA, 212.1 IP), Justin Verlander (2.58 ERA, 223 IP), and Hyun Jin-Ryu (2.43, 182.2 IP) were all well ahead of the pack when it came to Roto value added strictly through ERA. Of the top 12 in ERA value added, all threw at least 170 innings and seven of the 12 had at least 190 innings. It's why aces matter so much.
You can increase the impact of those aces by focusing on more relievers when drafting, but there are a couple of pitfalls to that approach. For one, you run the risk of falling behind the pack in wins and strikeouts, because two of the three counting stats in Roto favor starters over relievers; additionally, while all pitching is volatile and hard to predict from year to year, relievers are especially so, given their smaller sample sizes. A word of warning to those of you moving Nick Anderson way up your draft boards after the Rays traded Emilio Pagan.
Another thing to keep in mind: The baseline for an acceptable ERA is much lower these days than it used to be. The overall MLB ERA in 2019 was 4.51, compared to 4.15 in 2018, 4.36 in 2017, 4.19 in 2016, and 3.96 in 2015; the average ERA for a Fantasy team is lower (4.012 in 2019), but has followed similar trends. You probably have to recalibrate what a good or bad ERA is in your mind.
WHIP
POINTS
WHIP
12
1.131
11
1.164
10
1.184
9
1.200
8
1.214
7
1.228
6
1.242
5
1.256
4
1.270
3
1.285
2
1.303
1
1.329
WHIP works in much the same way as ERA, since both are rate stats. The best thing you can do for WHIP is get an ace with elite production — Justin Verlander (0.800 WHIP, 223 IP) and Gerrit Cole (0.089 WHIP, 212.1 IP) were both well ahead of the field in this category in 2019 and 11 of the top-12 were starters.
One thing to keep in mind as you go through the season is, if you've built up nice totals in the various counting stats, you can stream middle relievers with elite rates and make up ground slowly. Someone like Yusmeiro Petit, Giovanny Gallegos, or Tyler Clippard would have been a big help last year, and similar pitchers will be available for free on waivers in pretty much every league.
Also note that the league-wide WHIP hasn't actually changed much even though ERA has fluctuated a ton in recent years. WHIP in MLB in 2019 was 1.33, actually lower than in 2017 (1.34) and right in line with 2016 (1.32). Most of the rise in ERA has come from the historic home run rates we're seeing, but the average WHIP for a Fantasy team has hung right around the 2019 mark (1.234).
Wins
POINTS
W
12
103
11
97
10
94
9
91
8
88
7
85
6
83
5
80
4
77
3
74
2
69
1
61
In 2017, the average first place team in wins in CBS Fantasy leagues had 105; the average third place team had 96, and the average sixth place team had 89. Each of those numbers was lower in 2019, and you probably shouldn't expect that to change anytime soon.
Which is good, because you probably shouldn't worry about wins too much on Draft Day. Wins are a result of a pitcher pitching well, sure, but also the result of the offense building up a lead while the pitcher is in the game, and the bullpen not blowing that lead once the pitcher exits the game. You can select good pitchers for your Fantasy, but you can't really control for the other stuff — just ask anyone who has had deGrom on their team the last two seasons. Target as many good pitchers as you can, and maybe use supporting cast as a tiebreaker if you want; the wins should follow.
Saves
POINTS
S
12
100
11
89
10
82
9
77
8
71
7
66
6
61
5
54
4
48
3
40
2
31
1
18
2019 was a pretty disastrous year for closers. I covered that in my relief pitcher preview, but here are a few lowlights:
- In 2018, Edwin Diaz led the majors with 57 saves, Wade Davis had 43 and Craig Kimbrel saved 42; Diaz led that group in 2019 saves with 26.
- Blake Treinen (fourth, with 38 saves) also suffered through a tough season and lost his job, while Kenley Jansen (tied with Treinen) saved just 33 games, his lowest total since 2013.
- Kirby Yates led the majors in saves in 2019 for the Padres with 41, fewer than any of the top three in 2018.
Add in this note from Alex Fast ...
... and it should come as no surprise that saves were more scarce for Fantasy than ever before. In 2017, the average first place team had 104 saves; in 2019, it was 100, and the dropoff just gets more severe as you go down:
2017
2019
DIFF
104
100
4
95
89
6
88
82
6
83
77
6
78
71
7
73
66
7
67
61
6
61
54
7
55
48
7
48
40
8
37
31
6
20
18
2
The thing to keep in mind is, this may not be permanent. Saves were more spread out across baseball last year at least in part because the likes of Diaz, Kimbrel, Treinen, Jansen, Davis, and other struggled. If Diaz and Kimbrel bounce back — as I expect them to! —the total number of pitchers getting saves between the Mets and Cubs probably drops from 14 in 2019 to maybe four or five in 2020.
Still, if you can end up with two reliable closers for the full season, you're probably going to be pretty competitive. If you get three, that might be enough to win the category on their own. That's the state of saves in 2020, though let last year serve as a warning that just because you think you have three reliable closers the day after Draft Day doesn't mean you will by the end of the year.
Strikeouts
POINTS
K
12
1622
11
1557
10
1509
9
1470
8
1438
7
1404
6
1370
5
1332
4
1290
3
1245
2
1182
1
1070
Strikeouts are pretty simple: In 2020, you need a bunch of them.
In 2017, the first-place teams in CBS Fantasy leagues averaged 1,520 strikeouts; that would have been enough for just third place in 2019, 100 behind the average leader. In fact, the average CBS Fantasy team averaged 67 more strikeouts in 2019 than 2017, a 5% increase across the board.
There are probably four pitchers right now with the potential combination of elite strikeout rate and workload to give you 300 strikeouts: Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Chris Sale. Two of them come with pretty severe injury question marks, while Verlander is a lot closer to his last strikeout than his first, so it's a tough thing to expect. Maybe Blake Snell can become more efficient, finally throw 200-plus innings and get there, but he's probably the only other pitcher with the skills to get there.
You don't need a 300-strikeout pitcher, of course, but anything below 200 at this point isn't really getting you ahead. Last year, 14 pitchers had at least 230 strikeouts, and you probably want at least two of them to really have a chance to win the category. The bar has been raised.
