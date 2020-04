2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Prospects-only mock draft highlights 180 of the most sought-after prospects

You've seen your share of prospect rankings, no doubt, but what about a more practical application?

Here it is: 12 guys getting together and just straight up drafting 'em.

Not every dynasty league sections off prospects in this way, giving them their own separate draft, but some do. And even if you don't play in such a league, hopefully you'll see the value in ... seeing how others value these players.

I told everyone to draft with a Head-to-Head points format in mind just because second-tier pitching prospects become virtual afterthoughts otherwise, but prospecting is already such an imprecise exercise that I'd rather not get stuck on the details. For instance, there was no position requirement. Everyone just picked the prospect he liked most when his turn came up.

You may notice some tendencies — like, for instance, me focusing on near-term prospects while my neighbor, Ray Butler of Prospects 365, aimed longer-term for upside, beginning with 17-year-old Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez in Round 2. My thinking is that there will always be another international signing period introducing another crop of exciting teenagers to the prospect pool, and I want to make sure I have room for them when the time comes. Plus, I did finally take one of my own, Rangers shortstop Maximo Acosta, in Round 11.

Haven't heard the name Maximo Acosta yet? Well, one of the best things about this draft is it went 15 rounds deep, covering 180 prospects in all. A little better than a top 100 list, right?

Introductions real quick, and then the results:

1) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

2) Ray Butler, Prospects 365 (@Prospects365)

3) Daniel Preciado, Six Man Rotation (@DanJPreciado)

4) Nick Ritrivi, RotoBaller (@nickytapas71)

5) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

6) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

7) Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)

8) Tyler Boudrow, Lineup Legends (@lineup_legends)

9) Andy Patton, Pitcher List (@andypattonSEA)

10) Dan Gilbert, Fantasy Fisticuffs podcast (@DabberDanLit)

11) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

12) Connor Rooney, FantasyPros (@c_rooney_)