2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Prospects-only mock for Head-to-Head dynasty leagues
Want a prospects list that's tailored for Head-to-Head points leagues? Well, we made this mock draft just for you.
If you play in a dynasty league, you better know what a prospect is worth. What better way to find out than to take in a prospects-only draft?
We took part in a couple such drafts, actually, one for the traditional 5x5 Rotisserie format and one for the Head-to-Head points format. You've stumbled upon the Head-to-Head points version.
Not all dynasty leagues separate the prospects from the main draft in this way, but for today at least, we're helping out the ones that do. And just who are "we?" Only some of the foremost prospect experts in the industry:
1) Rhys White, Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite)
2) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
3) Ray Butler, Prospects 365 (@Prospects365)
4) Matt Williams, Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)
5) The Itch, Razzball
6) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
7) Ralph Lifshitz, Prospects Live (@ProspectJesus)
8) Nick Ritrivi, FantasyPros (@nickytapas71)
9) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
10) Andy Patton, Pitcher List (@andypattonSEA)
11) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)
12) Mark Barry, Baseball Prospectus (@hoodieandtie)
To qualify for this draft, a player could have no more than 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched in the majors. There were 10 rounds in all. No position requirements, but the scoring format naturally drew us to certain positions. Fewer outfielders were taken in Head-to-Head but more starting pitchers, with a greater emphasis placed on skills like plate discipline.
You can compare the 120 prospects selected in this draft to my top 100 prospects rankings, found here. Needless to say, there are many discrepancies, including some of my own making.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Rhys White
|W. Franco SS TB
|2
|R.J. White
|L. Robert CF CHW
|3
|Ray Butler
|J. Adell RF LAA
|4
|Matt Williams
|J. Kelenic CF SEA
|5
|The Itch
|J. Luzardo RP OAK
|6
|Scott White
|M. Gore SP SD
|7
|Ralph Lifshitz
|G. Lux 2B LAD
|8
|Nick Ritrivi
|J. Rodriguez RF SEA
|9
|Chris Towers
|C. Kieboom SS WAS
|10
|Andy Patton
|M. Manning SP DET
|11
|Adam Aizer
|C. Mize SP DET
|12
|Mark Barry
|D. Carlson CF STL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Mark Barry
|K. Robinson CF ARI
|14
|Adam Aizer
|A. Kirilloff RF MIN
|15
|Andy Patton
|A. Vaughn 1B CHW
|16
|Chris Towers
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|17
|Nick Ritrivi
|R. Lewis SS MIN
|18
|Ralph Lifshitz
|M. Luciano SS SF
|19
|Scott White
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|20
|The Itch
|C. Abrams SS SD
|21
|Matt Williams
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|22
|Ray Butler
|J. Dominguez CF NYY
|23
|R.J. White
|J. Bart C SF
|24
|Rhys White
|V. Brujan 2B TB
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Rhys White
|S. Sanchez SP MIA
|26
|R.J. White
|B. Rodgers 2B COL
|27
|Ray Butler
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|28
|Matt Williams
|B. Witt SS KC
|29
|The Itch
|S. Howard SP PHI
|30
|Scott White
|N. Pearson SP TOR
|31
|Ralph Lifshitz
|D. May RP LAD
|32
|Nick Ritrivi
|L. Patino SP SD
|33
|Chris Towers
|A. Puk RP OAK
|34
|Andy Patton
|J. Chisholm SS MIA
|35
|Adam Aizer
|B. McKay SP TB
|36
|Mark Barry
|T. Larnach RF MIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Mark Barry
|M. Liberatore SP STL
|38
|Adam Aizer
|I. Anderson SP ATL
|39
|Andy Patton
|M. Keller SP PIT
|40
|Chris Towers
|C. Pache CF ATL
|41
|Nick Ritrivi
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|42
|Ralph Lifshitz
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|43
|Scott White
|B. Graterol RP MIN
|44
|The Itch
|T. Skubal SP DET
|45
|Matt Williams
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|46
|Ray Butler
|T. Trammell LF SD
|47
|R.J. White
|N. Jones 3B CLE
|48
|Rhys White
|H. Ramos CF SF
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Rhys White
|G. Valera CF CLE
|50
|R.J. White
|K. Wright SP ATL
|51
|Ray Butler
|N. Hoerner SS CHC
|52
|Matt Williams
|S. Baz SP TB
|53
|The Itch
|E. White 1B SEA
|54
|Scott White
|J. Bleday RF MIA
|55
|Ralph Lifshitz
|D. Waters LF ATL
|56
|Nick Ritrivi
|N. Gorman 3B STL
|57
|Chris Towers
|N. Madrigal 2B CHW
|58
|Andy Patton
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|59
|Adam Aizer
|R. Greene CF DET
|60
|Mark Barry
|J. Groshans SS TOR
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Mark Barry
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|62
|Adam Aizer
|B. Honeywell SP TB
|63
|Andy Patton
|J. Urquidy SP HOU
|64
|Chris Towers
|S. Murphy C OAK
|65
|Nick Ritrivi
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|66
|Ralph Lifshitz
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|67
|Scott White
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|68
|The Itch
|B. Marquez SP CHC
|69
|Matt Williams
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|70
|Ray Butler
|B. Davis CF CHC
|71
|R.J. White
|D. Garcia SP NYY
|72
|Rhys White
|K. Bubic SP KC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Rhys White
|R. Puason SS OAK
|74
|R.J. White
|N. Solak DH TEX
|75
|Ray Butler
|N. Marte SS SEA
|76
|Matt Williams
|X. Edwards 2B TB
|77
|The Itch
|L. Matos C SF
|78
|Scott White
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|79
|Ralph Lifshitz
|J. Downs SS LAD
|80
|Nick Ritrivi
|H. Bishop CF SF
|81
|Chris Towers
|S. Beer 1B ARI
|82
|Andy Patton
|D. Lynch SP KC
|83
|Adam Aizer
|J. India 3B CIN
|84
|Mark Barry
|K. Hayes 3B PIT
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Mark Barry
|I. Paredes 3B DET
|86
|Adam Aizer
|D. Hall SP BAL
|87
|Andy Patton
|A. Hays CF BAL
|88
|Chris Towers
|Y. Tsutsugo LF TB
|89
|Nick Ritrivi
|R. Mauricio SS NYM
|90
|Ralph Lifshitz
|A. Thomas CF ARI
|91
|Scott White
|K. Ruiz C LAD
|92
|The Itch
|J. Ryan SP TB
|93
|Matt Williams
|D. Varsho C ARI
|94
|Ray Butler
|J. Sanchez RF MIA
|95
|R.J. White
|H. Greene SP CIN
|96
|Rhys White
|T. Swaggerty CF PIT
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Rhys White
|L. Frias SP ARI
|98
|R.J. White
|B. Dalbec 3B BOS
|99
|Ray Butler
|B. Marsh CF LAA
|100
|Matt Williams
|A. Morejon RP SD
|101
|The Itch
|J. Gray SP LAD
|102
|Scott White
|L. Campusano C SD
|103
|Ralph Lifshitz
|A. Manoah SP TOR
|104
|Nick Ritrivi
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|105
|Chris Towers
|J. Sheffield SP SEA
|106
|Andy Patton
|M. Harrison CF MIA
|107
|Adam Aizer
|S. Hilliard CF COL
|108
|Mark Barry
|S. Woods-Richardson SP TOR
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Mark Barry
|G. Perdomo SS ARI
|110
|Adam Aizer
|B. Singer SP KC
|111
|Andy Patton
|J. Dunn SP SEA
|112
|Chris Towers
|B. Wilson SP ATL
|113
|Nick Ritrivi
|J. Balazovic SP MIN
|114
|Ralph Lifshitz
|C. Schmidt SP NYY
|115
|Scott White
|J. Kowar SP KC
|116
|The Itch
|A. Bracho 2B CLE
|117
|Matt Williams
|E. Pena CF KC
|118
|Ray Butler
|J. Adams CF LAA
|119
|R.J. White
|S. Akiyama CF CIN
|120
|Rhys White
|B. Walston SP ARI
|Rhys White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|W. Franco SS TB
|2
|24
|V. Brujan 2B TB
|3
|25
|S. Sanchez SP MIA
|4
|48
|H. Ramos CF SF
|5
|49
|G. Valera CF CLE
|6
|72
|K. Bubic SP KC
|7
|73
|R. Puason SS OAK
|8
|96
|T. Swaggerty CF PIT
|9
|97
|L. Frias SP ARI
|10
|120
|B. Walston SP ARI
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Robert CF CHW
|2
|23
|J. Bart C SF
|3
|26
|B. Rodgers 2B COL
|4
|47
|N. Jones 3B CLE
|5
|50
|K. Wright SP ATL
|6
|71
|D. Garcia SP NYY
|7
|74
|N. Solak DH TEX
|8
|95
|H. Greene SP CIN
|9
|98
|B. Dalbec 3B BOS
|10
|119
|S. Akiyama CF CIN
|Ray Butler
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Adell RF LAA
|2
|22
|J. Dominguez CF NYY
|3
|27
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|4
|46
|T. Trammell LF SD
|5
|51
|N. Hoerner SS CHC
|6
|70
|B. Davis CF CHC
|7
|75
|N. Marte SS SEA
|8
|94
|J. Sanchez RF MIA
|9
|99
|B. Marsh CF LAA
|10
|118
|J. Adams CF LAA
|Matt Williams
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Kelenic CF SEA
|2
|21
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|3
|28
|B. Witt SS KC
|4
|45
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|5
|52
|S. Baz SP TB
|6
|69
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|7
|76
|X. Edwards 2B TB
|8
|93
|D. Varsho C ARI
|9
|100
|A. Morejon RP SD
|10
|117
|E. Pena CF KC
|The Itch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Luzardo RP OAK
|2
|20
|C. Abrams SS SD
|3
|29
|S. Howard SP PHI
|4
|44
|T. Skubal SP DET
|5
|53
|E. White 1B SEA
|6
|68
|B. Marquez SP CHC
|7
|77
|L. Matos C SF
|8
|92
|J. Ryan SP TB
|9
|101
|J. Gray SP LAD
|10
|116
|A. Bracho 2B CLE
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|M. Gore SP SD
|2
|19
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|3
|30
|N. Pearson SP TOR
|4
|43
|B. Graterol RP MIN
|5
|54
|J. Bleday RF MIA
|6
|67
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|7
|78
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|8
|91
|K. Ruiz C LAD
|9
|102
|L. Campusano C SD
|10
|115
|J. Kowar SP KC
|Ralph Lifshitz
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|G. Lux 2B LAD
|2
|18
|M. Luciano SS SF
|3
|31
|D. May RP LAD
|4
|42
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|5
|55
|D. Waters LF ATL
|6
|66
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|7
|79
|J. Downs SS LAD
|8
|90
|A. Thomas CF ARI
|9
|103
|A. Manoah SP TOR
|10
|114
|C. Schmidt SP NYY
|Nick Ritrivi
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Rodriguez RF SEA
|2
|17
|R. Lewis SS MIN
|3
|32
|L. Patino SP SD
|4
|41
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|5
|56
|N. Gorman 3B STL
|6
|65
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|7
|80
|H. Bishop CF SF
|8
|89
|R. Mauricio SS NYM
|9
|104
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|10
|113
|J. Balazovic SP MIN
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|C. Kieboom SS WAS
|2
|16
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|3
|33
|A. Puk RP OAK
|4
|40
|C. Pache CF ATL
|5
|57
|N. Madrigal 2B CHW
|6
|64
|S. Murphy C OAK
|7
|81
|S. Beer 1B ARI
|8
|88
|Y. Tsutsugo LF TB
|9
|105
|J. Sheffield SP SEA
|10
|112
|B. Wilson SP ATL
|Andy Patton
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Manning SP DET
|2
|15
|A. Vaughn 1B CHW
|3
|34
|J. Chisholm SS MIA
|4
|39
|M. Keller SP PIT
|5
|58
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|6
|63
|J. Urquidy SP HOU
|7
|82
|D. Lynch SP KC
|8
|87
|A. Hays CF BAL
|9
|106
|M. Harrison CF MIA
|10
|111
|J. Dunn SP SEA
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|C. Mize SP DET
|2
|14
|A. Kirilloff RF MIN
|3
|35
|B. McKay SP TB
|4
|38
|I. Anderson SP ATL
|5
|59
|R. Greene CF DET
|6
|62
|B. Honeywell SP TB
|7
|83
|J. India 3B CIN
|8
|86
|D. Hall SP BAL
|9
|107
|S. Hilliard CF COL
|10
|110
|B. Singer SP KC
|Mark Barry
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Carlson CF STL
|2
|13
|K. Robinson CF ARI
|3
|36
|T. Larnach RF MIN
|4
|37
|M. Liberatore SP STL
|5
|60
|J. Groshans SS TOR
|6
|61
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|7
|84
|K. Hayes 3B PIT
|8
|85
|I. Paredes 3B DET
|9
|108
|S. Woods-Richardson SP TOR
|10
|109
|G. Perdomo SS ARI
