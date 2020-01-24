Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Prospects-only mock for Head-to-Head dynasty leagues

Want a prospects list that's tailored for Head-to-Head points leagues? Well, we made this mock draft just for you.

If you play in a dynasty league, you better know what a prospect is worth. What better way to find out than to take in a prospects-only draft?

We took part in a couple such drafts, actually, one for the traditional 5x5 Rotisserie format and one for the Head-to-Head points format. You've stumbled upon the Head-to-Head points version.

Not all dynasty leagues separate the prospects from the main draft in this way, but for today at least, we're helping out the ones that do. And just who are "we?" Only some of the foremost prospect experts in the industry:

1) Rhys White, Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite)
2) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
3) Ray Butler, Prospects 365 (@Prospects365)
4) Matt Williams, Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)
5) The Itch, Razzball
6) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
7) Ralph Lifshitz, Prospects Live (@ProspectJesus)
8) Nick Ritrivi, FantasyPros (@nickytapas71)  
9) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
10) Andy Patton, Pitcher List (@andypattonSEA)
11) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)
12) Mark Barry, Baseball Prospectus (@hoodieandtie

To qualify for this draft, a player could have no more than 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched in the majors. There were 10 rounds in all. No position requirements, but the scoring format naturally drew us to certain positions. Fewer outfielders were taken in Head-to-Head but more starting pitchers, with a greater emphasis placed on skills like plate discipline.

You can compare the 120 prospects selected in this draft to my top 100 prospects rankings, found here. Needless to say, there are many discrepancies, including some of my own making.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Rhys White W. Franco SS TB
2 R.J. White L. Robert CF CHW
3 Ray Butler J. Adell RF LAA
4 Matt Williams J. Kelenic CF SEA
5 The Itch J. Luzardo RP OAK
6 Scott White M. Gore SP SD
7 Ralph Lifshitz G. Lux 2B LAD
8 Nick Ritrivi J. Rodriguez RF SEA
9 Chris Towers C. Kieboom SS WAS
10 Andy Patton M. Manning SP DET
11 Adam Aizer C. Mize SP DET
12 Mark Barry D. Carlson CF STL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Mark Barry K. Robinson CF ARI
14 Adam Aizer A. Kirilloff RF MIN
15 Andy Patton A. Vaughn 1B CHW
16 Chris Towers A. Rutschman C BAL
17 Nick Ritrivi R. Lewis SS MIN
18 Ralph Lifshitz M. Luciano SS SF
19 Scott White A. Bohm 3B PHI
20 The Itch C. Abrams SS SD
21 Matt Williams F. Whitley SP HOU
22 Ray Butler J. Dominguez CF NYY
23 R.J. White J. Bart C SF
24 Rhys White V. Brujan 2B TB
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Rhys White S. Sanchez SP MIA
26 R.J. White B. Rodgers 2B COL
27 Ray Butler M. Kopech SP CHW
28 Matt Williams B. Witt SS KC
29 The Itch S. Howard SP PHI
30 Scott White N. Pearson SP TOR
31 Ralph Lifshitz D. May RP LAD
32 Nick Ritrivi L. Patino SP SD
33 Chris Towers A. Puk RP OAK
34 Andy Patton J. Chisholm SS MIA
35 Adam Aizer B. McKay SP TB
36 Mark Barry T. Larnach RF MIN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Mark Barry M. Liberatore SP STL
38 Adam Aizer I. Anderson SP ATL
39 Andy Patton M. Keller SP PIT
40 Chris Towers C. Pache CF ATL
41 Nick Ritrivi G. Rodriguez SP BAL
42 Ralph Lifshitz E. Cabrera SP MIA
43 Scott White B. Graterol RP MIN
44 The Itch T. Skubal SP DET
45 Matt Williams L. Gilbert SP SEA
46 Ray Butler T. Trammell LF SD
47 R.J. White N. Jones 3B CLE
48 Rhys White H. Ramos CF SF
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Rhys White G. Valera CF CLE
50 R.J. White K. Wright SP ATL
51 Ray Butler N. Hoerner SS CHC
52 Matt Williams S. Baz SP TB
53 The Itch E. White 1B SEA
54 Scott White J. Bleday RF MIA
55 Ralph Lifshitz D. Waters LF ATL
56 Nick Ritrivi N. Gorman 3B STL
57 Chris Towers N. Madrigal 2B CHW
58 Andy Patton C. Carroll CF ARI
59 Adam Aizer R. Greene CF DET
60 Mark Barry J. Groshans SS TOR
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Mark Barry N. Lodolo SP CIN
62 Adam Aizer B. Honeywell SP TB
63 Andy Patton J. Urquidy SP HOU
64 Chris Towers S. Murphy C OAK
65 Nick Ritrivi R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
66 Ralph Lifshitz G. Kirby SP SEA
67 Scott White O. Cruz SS PIT
68 The Itch B. Marquez SP CHC
69 Matt Williams T. Casas 1B BOS
70 Ray Butler B. Davis CF CHC
71 R.J. White D. Garcia SP NYY
72 Rhys White K. Bubic SP KC
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Rhys White R. Puason SS OAK
74 R.J. White N. Solak DH TEX
75 Ray Butler N. Marte SS SEA
76 Matt Williams X. Edwards 2B TB
77 The Itch L. Matos C SF
78 Scott White J. Jung 3B TEX
79 Ralph Lifshitz J. Downs SS LAD
80 Nick Ritrivi H. Bishop CF SF
81 Chris Towers S. Beer 1B ARI
82 Andy Patton D. Lynch SP KC
83 Adam Aizer J. India 3B CIN
84 Mark Barry K. Hayes 3B PIT
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Mark Barry I. Paredes 3B DET
86 Adam Aizer D. Hall SP BAL
87 Andy Patton A. Hays CF BAL
88 Chris Towers Y. Tsutsugo LF TB
89 Nick Ritrivi R. Mauricio SS NYM
90 Ralph Lifshitz A. Thomas CF ARI
91 Scott White K. Ruiz C LAD
92 The Itch J. Ryan SP TB
93 Matt Williams D. Varsho C ARI
94 Ray Butler J. Sanchez RF MIA
95 R.J. White H. Greene SP CIN
96 Rhys White T. Swaggerty CF PIT
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Rhys White L. Frias SP ARI
98 R.J. White B. Dalbec 3B BOS
99 Ray Butler B. Marsh CF LAA
100 Matt Williams A. Morejon RP SD
101 The Itch J. Gray SP LAD
102 Scott White L. Campusano C SD
103 Ralph Lifshitz A. Manoah SP TOR
104 Nick Ritrivi F. Alvarez C NYM
105 Chris Towers J. Sheffield SP SEA
106 Andy Patton M. Harrison CF MIA
107 Adam Aizer S. Hilliard CF COL
108 Mark Barry S. Woods-Richardson SP TOR
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Mark Barry G. Perdomo SS ARI
110 Adam Aizer B. Singer SP KC
111 Andy Patton J. Dunn SP SEA
112 Chris Towers B. Wilson SP ATL
113 Nick Ritrivi J. Balazovic SP MIN
114 Ralph Lifshitz C. Schmidt SP NYY
115 Scott White J. Kowar SP KC
116 The Itch A. Bracho 2B CLE
117 Matt Williams E. Pena CF KC
118 Ray Butler J. Adams CF LAA
119 R.J. White S. Akiyama CF CIN
120 Rhys White B. Walston SP ARI
Team by Team
Rhys White
Rd Pk Player
1 1 W. Franco SS TB
2 24 V. Brujan 2B TB
3 25 S. Sanchez SP MIA
4 48 H. Ramos CF SF
5 49 G. Valera CF CLE
6 72 K. Bubic SP KC
7 73 R. Puason SS OAK
8 96 T. Swaggerty CF PIT
9 97 L. Frias SP ARI
10 120 B. Walston SP ARI
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Robert CF CHW
2 23 J. Bart C SF
3 26 B. Rodgers 2B COL
4 47 N. Jones 3B CLE
5 50 K. Wright SP ATL
6 71 D. Garcia SP NYY
7 74 N. Solak DH TEX
8 95 H. Greene SP CIN
9 98 B. Dalbec 3B BOS
10 119 S. Akiyama CF CIN
Ray Butler
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Adell RF LAA
2 22 J. Dominguez CF NYY
3 27 M. Kopech SP CHW
4 46 T. Trammell LF SD
5 51 N. Hoerner SS CHC
6 70 B. Davis CF CHC
7 75 N. Marte SS SEA
8 94 J. Sanchez RF MIA
9 99 B. Marsh CF LAA
10 118 J. Adams CF LAA
Matt Williams
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Kelenic CF SEA
2 21 F. Whitley SP HOU
3 28 B. Witt SS KC
4 45 L. Gilbert SP SEA
5 52 S. Baz SP TB
6 69 T. Casas 1B BOS
7 76 X. Edwards 2B TB
8 93 D. Varsho C ARI
9 100 A. Morejon RP SD
10 117 E. Pena CF KC
The Itch
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Luzardo RP OAK
2 20 C. Abrams SS SD
3 29 S. Howard SP PHI
4 44 T. Skubal SP DET
5 53 E. White 1B SEA
6 68 B. Marquez SP CHC
7 77 L. Matos C SF
8 92 J. Ryan SP TB
9 101 J. Gray SP LAD
10 116 A. Bracho 2B CLE
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Gore SP SD
2 19 A. Bohm 3B PHI
3 30 N. Pearson SP TOR
4 43 B. Graterol RP MIN
5 54 J. Bleday RF MIA
6 67 O. Cruz SS PIT
7 78 J. Jung 3B TEX
8 91 K. Ruiz C LAD
9 102 L. Campusano C SD
10 115 J. Kowar SP KC
Ralph Lifshitz
Rd Pk Player
1 7 G. Lux 2B LAD
2 18 M. Luciano SS SF
3 31 D. May RP LAD
4 42 E. Cabrera SP MIA
5 55 D. Waters LF ATL
6 66 G. Kirby SP SEA
7 79 J. Downs SS LAD
8 90 A. Thomas CF ARI
9 103 A. Manoah SP TOR
10 114 C. Schmidt SP NYY
Nick Ritrivi
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Rodriguez RF SEA
2 17 R. Lewis SS MIN
3 32 L. Patino SP SD
4 41 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
5 56 N. Gorman 3B STL
6 65 R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
7 80 H. Bishop CF SF
8 89 R. Mauricio SS NYM
9 104 F. Alvarez C NYM
10 113 J. Balazovic SP MIN
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Kieboom SS WAS
2 16 A. Rutschman C BAL
3 33 A. Puk RP OAK
4 40 C. Pache CF ATL
5 57 N. Madrigal 2B CHW
6 64 S. Murphy C OAK
7 81 S. Beer 1B ARI
8 88 Y. Tsutsugo LF TB
9 105 J. Sheffield SP SEA
10 112 B. Wilson SP ATL
Andy Patton
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Manning SP DET
2 15 A. Vaughn 1B CHW
3 34 J. Chisholm SS MIA
4 39 M. Keller SP PIT
5 58 C. Carroll CF ARI
6 63 J. Urquidy SP HOU
7 82 D. Lynch SP KC
8 87 A. Hays CF BAL
9 106 M. Harrison CF MIA
10 111 J. Dunn SP SEA
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. Mize SP DET
2 14 A. Kirilloff RF MIN
3 35 B. McKay SP TB
4 38 I. Anderson SP ATL
5 59 R. Greene CF DET
6 62 B. Honeywell SP TB
7 83 J. India 3B CIN
8 86 D. Hall SP BAL
9 107 S. Hilliard CF COL
10 110 B. Singer SP KC
Mark Barry
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Carlson CF STL
2 13 K. Robinson CF ARI
3 36 T. Larnach RF MIN
4 37 M. Liberatore SP STL
5 60 J. Groshans SS TOR
6 61 N. Lodolo SP CIN
7 84 K. Hayes 3B PIT
8 85 I. Paredes 3B DET
9 108 S. Woods-Richardson SP TOR
10 109 G. Perdomo SS ARI
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

