2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Prospects-only mock for Head-to-Head dynasty leagues

If you play in a dynasty league, you better know what a prospect is worth. What better way to find out than to take in a prospects-only draft?

We took part in a couple such drafts, actually, one for the traditional 5x5 Rotisserie format and one for the Head-to-Head points format. You've stumbled upon the Head-to-Head points version.

Not all dynasty leagues separate the prospects from the main draft in this way, but for today at least, we're helping out the ones that do. And just who are "we?" Only some of the foremost prospect experts in the industry:

1) Rhys White, Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite)

2) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

3) Ray Butler, Prospects 365 (@Prospects365)

4) Matt Williams, Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)

5) The Itch, Razzball

6) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

7) Ralph Lifshitz, Prospects Live (@ProspectJesus)

8) Nick Ritrivi, FantasyPros (@nickytapas71)

9) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

10) Andy Patton, Pitcher List (@andypattonSEA)

11) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)

12) Mark Barry, Baseball Prospectus (@hoodieandtie)

To qualify for this draft, a player could have no more than 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched in the majors. There were 10 rounds in all. No position requirements, but the scoring format naturally drew us to certain positions. Fewer outfielders were taken in Head-to-Head but more starting pitchers, with a greater emphasis placed on skills like plate discipline.

You can compare the 120 prospects selected in this draft to my top 100 prospects rankings, found here. Needless to say, there are many discrepancies, including some of my own making.