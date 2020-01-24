2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Prospects-only mock for Rotisserie dynasty leagues

So you play in a dynasty league, do you?

Prospects are probably a thing then. How your league distributes those prospects will of course vary, but a popular way of doing it is having a separate draft for them.

We simulated such a draft here at CBS Sports, inviting some of the foremost prospect experts to take part. We actually did this twice, once for the traditional 5x5 Rotisserie format and once for the Head-to-Head points format. You've arrived at the Rotisserie version.

Here's the draft order:

1) Nick Ritrivi, FantasyPros (@nickytapas71)

2) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)

3) Rhys White, Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite)

4) Matt Williams, Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)

5) Mark Barry, Baseball Prospectus (@hoodieandtie)

6) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

7) The Itch, Razzball

8) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

9) Andy Patton, Pitcher List (@andypattonSEA)

10) Ralph Lifshitz, Prospects Live (@ProspectJesus)

11) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

12) Ray Butler, Prospects 365 (@Prospects365)

To qualify for this draft, a player could have no more than 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched in the majors. There were 10 rounds in all. No position requirements, but the scoring format naturally drew us to certain positions. Fewer pitchers were taken in Rotisserie but more outfielders, with a greater emphasis placed on speed and tools (as opposed to finer skills like plate discipline).

You can compare the 120 prospects selected in this draft to my top 100 prospects rankings found here. Needless to say, there were many discrepancies, including some of my own making.