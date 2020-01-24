Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Prospects-only mock for Rotisserie dynasty leagues

If you play in a dynasty league, particularly one with traditional 5x5 scoring, this draft will give you a good idea of prospects to target.

So you play in a dynasty league, do you?

Prospects are probably a thing then. How your league distributes those prospects will of course vary, but a popular way of doing it is having a separate draft for them.

We simulated such a draft here at CBS Sports, inviting some of the foremost prospect experts to take part. We actually did this twice, once for the traditional 5x5 Rotisserie format and once for the Head-to-Head points format. You've arrived at the Rotisserie version.

Here's the draft order:

1) Nick Ritrivi, FantasyPros (@nickytapas71)
2) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)
3) Rhys White, Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite)
4) Matt Williams, Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)
5) Mark Barry, Baseball Prospectus (@hoodieandtie)
6) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
7) The Itch, Razzball
8) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)  
9) Andy Patton, Pitcher List (@andypattonSEA)
10) Ralph Lifshitz, Prospects Live (@ProspectJesus)
11) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
12) Ray Butler, Prospects 365 (@Prospects365)

To qualify for this draft, a player could have no more than 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched in the majors. There were 10 rounds in all. No position requirements, but the scoring format naturally drew us to certain positions. Fewer pitchers were taken in Rotisserie but more outfielders, with a greater emphasis placed on speed and tools (as opposed to finer skills like plate discipline).

You can compare the 120 prospects selected in this draft to my top 100 prospects rankings found here. Needless to say, there were many discrepancies, including some of my own making.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Nick Ritrivi W. Franco SS TB
2 Adam Aizer L. Robert CF CHW
3 Rhys White J. Kelenic CF SEA
4 Matt Williams J. Adell RF LAA
5 Mark Barry G. Lux 2B LAD
6 R.J. White J. Luzardo RP OAK
7 The Itch D. Carlson CF STL
8 Chris Towers C. Kieboom SS WAS
9 Andy Patton J. Rodriguez RF SEA
10 Ralph Lifshitz M. Gore SP SD
11 Scott White A. Bohm 3B PHI
12 Ray Butler F. Whitley SP HOU
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Ray Butler K. Robinson CF ARI
14 Scott White A. Kirilloff RF MIN
15 Ralph Lifshitz A. Vaughn 1B CHW
16 Andy Patton M. Manning SP DET
17 Chris Towers C. Mize SP DET
18 The Itch E. White 1B SEA
19 R.J. White A. Rutschman C BAL
20 Mark Barry R. Lewis SS MIN
21 Matt Williams M. Luciano SS SF
22 Rhys White A. Thomas CF ARI
23 Adam Aizer M. Kopech SP CHW
24 Nick Ritrivi B. Witt SS KC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Nick Ritrivi S. Sanchez SP MIA
26 Adam Aizer N. Pearson SP TOR
27 Rhys White N. Jones 3B CLE
28 Matt Williams V. Brujan 2B TB
29 Mark Barry S. Howard SP PHI
30 R.J. White B. Rodgers 2B COL
31 The Itch C. Abrams SS SD
32 Chris Towers B. McKay SP TB
33 Andy Patton J. Dominguez CF NYY
34 Ralph Lifshitz J. Bart C SF
35 Scott White C. Pache CF ATL
36 Ray Butler D. May RP LAD
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Ray Butler N. Hoerner SS CHC
38 Scott White A. Puk RP OAK
39 Ralph Lifshitz I. Paredes 3B DET
40 Andy Patton J. Chisholm SS MIA
41 Chris Towers I. Anderson SP ATL
42 The Itch N. Solak DH TEX
43 R.J. White M. Keller SP PIT
44 Mark Barry N. Madrigal 2B CHW
45 Matt Williams D. Waters LF ATL
46 Rhys White T. Larnach RF MIN
47 Adam Aizer L. Patino SP SD
48 Nick Ritrivi J. Bleday RF MIA
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Nick Ritrivi N. Gorman 3B STL
50 Adam Aizer R. Greene CF DET
51 Rhys White H. Ramos CF SF
52 Matt Williams C. Carroll CF ARI
53 Mark Barry J. Groshans SS TOR
54 R.J. White K. Wright SP ATL
55 The Itch L. Matos OF SF
56 Chris Towers S. Murphy C OAK
57 Andy Patton T. Skubal SP DET
58 Ralph Lifshitz T. Trammell LF SD
59 Scott White G. Rodriguez SP BAL
60 Ray Butler B. Davis CF CHC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Ray Butler N. Marte SS SEA
62 Scott White O. Cruz SS PIT
63 Ralph Lifshitz J. Downs SS LAD
64 Andy Patton R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
65 Chris Towers E. Cabrera SP MIA
66 The Itch B. Marquez SP CHC
67 R.J. White M. Liberatore SP STL
68 Mark Barry K. Hayes 3B PIT
69 Matt Williams L. Gilbert SP SEA
70 Rhys White A. Bracho 2B CLE
71 Adam Aizer D. Garcia SP NYY
72 Nick Ritrivi B. Graterol RP MIN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Nick Ritrivi H. Bishop CF SF
74 Adam Aizer B. Honeywell SP TB
75 Rhys White B. Marsh CF LAA
76 Matt Williams T. Casas 1B BOS
77 Mark Barry G. Valera CF CLE
78 R.J. White J. Jung 3B TEX
79 The Itch J. Urquidy SP HOU
80 Chris Towers S. Beer 1B ARI
81 Andy Patton A. Hays CF BAL
82 Ralph Lifshitz D. Varsho C ARI
83 Scott White X. Edwards 2B TB
84 Ray Butler R. Mauricio SS NYM
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Ray Butler S. Baz SP TB
86 Scott White L. Campusano C SD
87 Ralph Lifshitz D. Hall SP BAL
88 Andy Patton J. Mateo SS OAK
89 Chris Towers S. Akiyama CF CIN
90 The Itch E. Pena CF KC
91 R.J. White J. India 3B CIN
92 Mark Barry G. Perdomo SS ARI
93 Matt Williams O. Martinez SS TOR
94 Rhys White T. Swaggerty CF PIT
95 Adam Aizer B. Dalbec 3B BOS
96 Nick Ritrivi D. Lynch SP KC
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Nick Ritrivi F. Alvarez C NYM
98 Adam Aizer H. Greene SP CIN
99 Rhys White K. Bubic SP KC
100 Matt Williams B. Baty 3B NYM
101 Mark Barry S. Woods-Richardson SP TOR
102 R.J. White S. Hilliard CF COL
103 The Itch R. Arozarena RF TB
104 Chris Towers K. Ruiz C LAD
105 Andy Patton R. Puason SS OAK
106 Ralph Lifshitz J. Oliva CF PIT
107 Scott White J. Sanchez RF MIA
108 Ray Butler J. Adams CF LAA
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Ray Butler T. Gonsolin SP LAD
110 Scott White K. Hoese 3B LAD
111 Ralph Lifshitz G. Jones SS TB
112 Andy Patton G. Kirby SP SEA
113 Chris Towers K. Lewis RF SEA
114 The Itch H. Hernandez RF TEX
115 R.J. White N. Lodolo SP CIN
116 Mark Barry R. Hernandez C TB
117 Matt Williams A. Morejon RP SD
118 Rhys White B. Lora CF TEX
119 Adam Aizer J. Sheffield SP SEA
120 Nick Ritrivi S. Apostel 3B TEX
Team by Team
Nick Ritrivi
Rd Pk Player
1 1 W. Franco SS TB
2 24 B. Witt SS KC
3 25 S. Sanchez SP MIA
4 48 J. Bleday RF MIA
5 49 N. Gorman 3B STL
6 72 B. Graterol RP MIN
7 73 H. Bishop CF SF
8 96 D. Lynch SP KC
9 97 F. Alvarez C NYM
10 120 S. Apostel 3B TEX
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 2 L. Robert CF CHW
2 23 M. Kopech SP CHW
3 26 N. Pearson SP TOR
4 47 L. Patino SP SD
5 50 R. Greene CF DET
6 71 D. Garcia SP NYY
7 74 B. Honeywell SP TB
8 95 B. Dalbec 3B BOS
9 98 H. Greene SP CIN
10 119 J. Sheffield SP SEA
Rhys White
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Kelenic CF SEA
2 22 A. Thomas CF ARI
3 27 N. Jones 3B CLE
4 46 T. Larnach RF MIN
5 51 H. Ramos CF SF
6 70 A. Bracho 2B CLE
7 75 B. Marsh CF LAA
8 94 T. Swaggerty CF PIT
9 99 K. Bubic SP KC
10 118 B. Lora CF TEX
Matt Williams
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Adell RF LAA
2 21 M. Luciano SS SF
3 28 V. Brujan 2B TB
4 45 D. Waters LF ATL
5 52 C. Carroll CF ARI
6 69 L. Gilbert SP SEA
7 76 T. Casas 1B BOS
8 93 O. Martinez SS TOR
9 100 B. Baty 3B NYM
10 117 A. Morejon RP SD
Mark Barry
Rd Pk Player
1 5 G. Lux 2B LAD
2 20 R. Lewis SS MIN
3 29 S. Howard SP PHI
4 44 N. Madrigal 2B CHW
5 53 J. Groshans SS TOR
6 68 K. Hayes 3B PIT
7 77 G. Valera CF CLE
8 92 G. Perdomo SS ARI
9 101 S. Woods-Richardson SP TOR
10 116 R. Hernandez C TB
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Luzardo RP OAK
2 19 A. Rutschman C BAL
3 30 B. Rodgers 2B COL
4 43 M. Keller SP PIT
5 54 K. Wright SP ATL
6 67 M. Liberatore SP STL
7 78 J. Jung 3B TEX
8 91 J. India 3B CIN
9 102 S. Hilliard CF COL
10 115 N. Lodolo SP CIN
The Itch
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Carlson CF STL
2 18 E. White 1B SEA
3 31 C. Abrams SS SD
4 42 N. Solak DH TEX
5 55 L. Matos OF SF
6 66 B. Marquez SP CHC
7 79 J. Urquidy SP HOU
8 90 E. Pena CF KC
9 103 R. Arozarena RF TB
10 114 H. Hernandez RF TEX
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Kieboom SS WAS
2 17 C. Mize SP DET
3 32 B. McKay SP TB
4 41 I. Anderson SP ATL
5 56 S. Murphy C OAK
6 65 E. Cabrera SP MIA
7 80 S. Beer 1B ARI
8 89 S. Akiyama CF CIN
9 104 K. Ruiz C LAD
10 113 K. Lewis RF SEA
Andy Patton
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Rodriguez RF SEA
2 16 M. Manning SP DET
3 33 J. Dominguez CF NYY
4 40 J. Chisholm SS MIA
5 57 T. Skubal SP DET
6 64 R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
7 81 A. Hays CF BAL
8 88 J. Mateo SS OAK
9 105 R. Puason SS OAK
10 112 G. Kirby SP SEA
Ralph Lifshitz
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Gore SP SD
2 15 A. Vaughn 1B CHW
3 34 J. Bart C SF
4 39 I. Paredes 3B DET
5 58 T. Trammell LF SD
6 63 J. Downs SS LAD
7 82 D. Varsho C ARI
8 87 D. Hall SP BAL
9 106 J. Oliva CF PIT
10 111 G. Jones SS TB
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 11 A. Bohm 3B PHI
2 14 A. Kirilloff RF MIN
3 35 C. Pache CF ATL
4 38 A. Puk RP OAK
5 59 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
6 62 O. Cruz SS PIT
7 83 X. Edwards 2B TB
8 86 L. Campusano C SD
9 107 J. Sanchez RF MIA
10 110 K. Hoese 3B LAD
Ray Butler
Rd Pk Player
1 12 F. Whitley SP HOU
2 13 K. Robinson CF ARI
3 36 D. May RP LAD
4 37 N. Hoerner SS CHC
5 60 B. Davis CF CHC
6 61 N. Marte SS SEA
7 84 R. Mauricio SS NYM
8 85 S. Baz SP TB
9 108 J. Adams CF LAA
10 109 T. Gonsolin SP LAD
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories