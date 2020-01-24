2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Prospects-only mock for Rotisserie dynasty leagues
If you play in a dynasty league, particularly one with traditional 5x5 scoring, this draft will give you a good idea of prospects to target.
So you play in a dynasty league, do you?
Prospects are probably a thing then. How your league distributes those prospects will of course vary, but a popular way of doing it is having a separate draft for them.
We simulated such a draft here at CBS Sports, inviting some of the foremost prospect experts to take part. We actually did this twice, once for the traditional 5x5 Rotisserie format and once for the Head-to-Head points format. You've arrived at the Rotisserie version.
Here's the draft order:
1) Nick Ritrivi, FantasyPros (@nickytapas71)
2) Adam Aizer, CBS Sports (@AdamAizer)
3) Rhys White, Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite)
4) Matt Williams, Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)
5) Mark Barry, Baseball Prospectus (@hoodieandtie)
6) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)
7) The Itch, Razzball
8) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
9) Andy Patton, Pitcher List (@andypattonSEA)
10) Ralph Lifshitz, Prospects Live (@ProspectJesus)
11) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
12) Ray Butler, Prospects 365 (@Prospects365)
To qualify for this draft, a player could have no more than 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched in the majors. There were 10 rounds in all. No position requirements, but the scoring format naturally drew us to certain positions. Fewer pitchers were taken in Rotisserie but more outfielders, with a greater emphasis placed on speed and tools (as opposed to finer skills like plate discipline).
You can compare the 120 prospects selected in this draft to my top 100 prospects rankings found here. Needless to say, there were many discrepancies, including some of my own making.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Nick Ritrivi
|W. Franco SS TB
|2
|Adam Aizer
|L. Robert CF CHW
|3
|Rhys White
|J. Kelenic CF SEA
|4
|Matt Williams
|J. Adell RF LAA
|5
|Mark Barry
|G. Lux 2B LAD
|6
|R.J. White
|J. Luzardo RP OAK
|7
|The Itch
|D. Carlson CF STL
|8
|Chris Towers
|C. Kieboom SS WAS
|9
|Andy Patton
|J. Rodriguez RF SEA
|10
|Ralph Lifshitz
|M. Gore SP SD
|11
|Scott White
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|12
|Ray Butler
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Ray Butler
|K. Robinson CF ARI
|14
|Scott White
|A. Kirilloff RF MIN
|15
|Ralph Lifshitz
|A. Vaughn 1B CHW
|16
|Andy Patton
|M. Manning SP DET
|17
|Chris Towers
|C. Mize SP DET
|18
|The Itch
|E. White 1B SEA
|19
|R.J. White
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|20
|Mark Barry
|R. Lewis SS MIN
|21
|Matt Williams
|M. Luciano SS SF
|22
|Rhys White
|A. Thomas CF ARI
|23
|Adam Aizer
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|24
|Nick Ritrivi
|B. Witt SS KC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Nick Ritrivi
|S. Sanchez SP MIA
|26
|Adam Aizer
|N. Pearson SP TOR
|27
|Rhys White
|N. Jones 3B CLE
|28
|Matt Williams
|V. Brujan 2B TB
|29
|Mark Barry
|S. Howard SP PHI
|30
|R.J. White
|B. Rodgers 2B COL
|31
|The Itch
|C. Abrams SS SD
|32
|Chris Towers
|B. McKay SP TB
|33
|Andy Patton
|J. Dominguez CF NYY
|34
|Ralph Lifshitz
|J. Bart C SF
|35
|Scott White
|C. Pache CF ATL
|36
|Ray Butler
|D. May RP LAD
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Ray Butler
|N. Hoerner SS CHC
|38
|Scott White
|A. Puk RP OAK
|39
|Ralph Lifshitz
|I. Paredes 3B DET
|40
|Andy Patton
|J. Chisholm SS MIA
|41
|Chris Towers
|I. Anderson SP ATL
|42
|The Itch
|N. Solak DH TEX
|43
|R.J. White
|M. Keller SP PIT
|44
|Mark Barry
|N. Madrigal 2B CHW
|45
|Matt Williams
|D. Waters LF ATL
|46
|Rhys White
|T. Larnach RF MIN
|47
|Adam Aizer
|L. Patino SP SD
|48
|Nick Ritrivi
|J. Bleday RF MIA
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Nick Ritrivi
|N. Gorman 3B STL
|50
|Adam Aizer
|R. Greene CF DET
|51
|Rhys White
|H. Ramos CF SF
|52
|Matt Williams
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|53
|Mark Barry
|J. Groshans SS TOR
|54
|R.J. White
|K. Wright SP ATL
|55
|The Itch
|L. Matos OF SF
|56
|Chris Towers
|S. Murphy C OAK
|57
|Andy Patton
|T. Skubal SP DET
|58
|Ralph Lifshitz
|T. Trammell LF SD
|59
|Scott White
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|60
|Ray Butler
|B. Davis CF CHC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Ray Butler
|N. Marte SS SEA
|62
|Scott White
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|63
|Ralph Lifshitz
|J. Downs SS LAD
|64
|Andy Patton
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|65
|Chris Towers
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|66
|The Itch
|B. Marquez SP CHC
|67
|R.J. White
|M. Liberatore SP STL
|68
|Mark Barry
|K. Hayes 3B PIT
|69
|Matt Williams
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|70
|Rhys White
|A. Bracho 2B CLE
|71
|Adam Aizer
|D. Garcia SP NYY
|72
|Nick Ritrivi
|B. Graterol RP MIN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Nick Ritrivi
|H. Bishop CF SF
|74
|Adam Aizer
|B. Honeywell SP TB
|75
|Rhys White
|B. Marsh CF LAA
|76
|Matt Williams
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|77
|Mark Barry
|G. Valera CF CLE
|78
|R.J. White
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|79
|The Itch
|J. Urquidy SP HOU
|80
|Chris Towers
|S. Beer 1B ARI
|81
|Andy Patton
|A. Hays CF BAL
|82
|Ralph Lifshitz
|D. Varsho C ARI
|83
|Scott White
|X. Edwards 2B TB
|84
|Ray Butler
|R. Mauricio SS NYM
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Ray Butler
|S. Baz SP TB
|86
|Scott White
|L. Campusano C SD
|87
|Ralph Lifshitz
|D. Hall SP BAL
|88
|Andy Patton
|J. Mateo SS OAK
|89
|Chris Towers
|S. Akiyama CF CIN
|90
|The Itch
|E. Pena CF KC
|91
|R.J. White
|J. India 3B CIN
|92
|Mark Barry
|G. Perdomo SS ARI
|93
|Matt Williams
|O. Martinez SS TOR
|94
|Rhys White
|T. Swaggerty CF PIT
|95
|Adam Aizer
|B. Dalbec 3B BOS
|96
|Nick Ritrivi
|D. Lynch SP KC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Nick Ritrivi
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|98
|Adam Aizer
|H. Greene SP CIN
|99
|Rhys White
|K. Bubic SP KC
|100
|Matt Williams
|B. Baty 3B NYM
|101
|Mark Barry
|S. Woods-Richardson SP TOR
|102
|R.J. White
|S. Hilliard CF COL
|103
|The Itch
|R. Arozarena RF TB
|104
|Chris Towers
|K. Ruiz C LAD
|105
|Andy Patton
|R. Puason SS OAK
|106
|Ralph Lifshitz
|J. Oliva CF PIT
|107
|Scott White
|J. Sanchez RF MIA
|108
|Ray Butler
|J. Adams CF LAA
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Ray Butler
|T. Gonsolin SP LAD
|110
|Scott White
|K. Hoese 3B LAD
|111
|Ralph Lifshitz
|G. Jones SS TB
|112
|Andy Patton
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|113
|Chris Towers
|K. Lewis RF SEA
|114
|The Itch
|H. Hernandez RF TEX
|115
|R.J. White
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|116
|Mark Barry
|R. Hernandez C TB
|117
|Matt Williams
|A. Morejon RP SD
|118
|Rhys White
|B. Lora CF TEX
|119
|Adam Aizer
|J. Sheffield SP SEA
|120
|Nick Ritrivi
|S. Apostel 3B TEX
|Nick Ritrivi
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|W. Franco SS TB
|2
|24
|B. Witt SS KC
|3
|25
|S. Sanchez SP MIA
|4
|48
|J. Bleday RF MIA
|5
|49
|N. Gorman 3B STL
|6
|72
|B. Graterol RP MIN
|7
|73
|H. Bishop CF SF
|8
|96
|D. Lynch SP KC
|9
|97
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|10
|120
|S. Apostel 3B TEX
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|L. Robert CF CHW
|2
|23
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|3
|26
|N. Pearson SP TOR
|4
|47
|L. Patino SP SD
|5
|50
|R. Greene CF DET
|6
|71
|D. Garcia SP NYY
|7
|74
|B. Honeywell SP TB
|8
|95
|B. Dalbec 3B BOS
|9
|98
|H. Greene SP CIN
|10
|119
|J. Sheffield SP SEA
|Rhys White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Kelenic CF SEA
|2
|22
|A. Thomas CF ARI
|3
|27
|N. Jones 3B CLE
|4
|46
|T. Larnach RF MIN
|5
|51
|H. Ramos CF SF
|6
|70
|A. Bracho 2B CLE
|7
|75
|B. Marsh CF LAA
|8
|94
|T. Swaggerty CF PIT
|9
|99
|K. Bubic SP KC
|10
|118
|B. Lora CF TEX
|Matt Williams
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Adell RF LAA
|2
|21
|M. Luciano SS SF
|3
|28
|V. Brujan 2B TB
|4
|45
|D. Waters LF ATL
|5
|52
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|6
|69
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|7
|76
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|8
|93
|O. Martinez SS TOR
|9
|100
|B. Baty 3B NYM
|10
|117
|A. Morejon RP SD
|Mark Barry
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|G. Lux 2B LAD
|2
|20
|R. Lewis SS MIN
|3
|29
|S. Howard SP PHI
|4
|44
|N. Madrigal 2B CHW
|5
|53
|J. Groshans SS TOR
|6
|68
|K. Hayes 3B PIT
|7
|77
|G. Valera CF CLE
|8
|92
|G. Perdomo SS ARI
|9
|101
|S. Woods-Richardson SP TOR
|10
|116
|R. Hernandez C TB
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Luzardo RP OAK
|2
|19
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|3
|30
|B. Rodgers 2B COL
|4
|43
|M. Keller SP PIT
|5
|54
|K. Wright SP ATL
|6
|67
|M. Liberatore SP STL
|7
|78
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|8
|91
|J. India 3B CIN
|9
|102
|S. Hilliard CF COL
|10
|115
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|The Itch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Carlson CF STL
|2
|18
|E. White 1B SEA
|3
|31
|C. Abrams SS SD
|4
|42
|N. Solak DH TEX
|5
|55
|L. Matos OF SF
|6
|66
|B. Marquez SP CHC
|7
|79
|J. Urquidy SP HOU
|8
|90
|E. Pena CF KC
|9
|103
|R. Arozarena RF TB
|10
|114
|H. Hernandez RF TEX
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|C. Kieboom SS WAS
|2
|17
|C. Mize SP DET
|3
|32
|B. McKay SP TB
|4
|41
|I. Anderson SP ATL
|5
|56
|S. Murphy C OAK
|6
|65
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|7
|80
|S. Beer 1B ARI
|8
|89
|S. Akiyama CF CIN
|9
|104
|K. Ruiz C LAD
|10
|113
|K. Lewis RF SEA
|Andy Patton
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Rodriguez RF SEA
|2
|16
|M. Manning SP DET
|3
|33
|J. Dominguez CF NYY
|4
|40
|J. Chisholm SS MIA
|5
|57
|T. Skubal SP DET
|6
|64
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|7
|81
|A. Hays CF BAL
|8
|88
|J. Mateo SS OAK
|9
|105
|R. Puason SS OAK
|10
|112
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|Ralph Lifshitz
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Gore SP SD
|2
|15
|A. Vaughn 1B CHW
|3
|34
|J. Bart C SF
|4
|39
|I. Paredes 3B DET
|5
|58
|T. Trammell LF SD
|6
|63
|J. Downs SS LAD
|7
|82
|D. Varsho C ARI
|8
|87
|D. Hall SP BAL
|9
|106
|J. Oliva CF PIT
|10
|111
|G. Jones SS TB
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|2
|14
|A. Kirilloff RF MIN
|3
|35
|C. Pache CF ATL
|4
|38
|A. Puk RP OAK
|5
|59
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|6
|62
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|7
|83
|X. Edwards 2B TB
|8
|86
|L. Campusano C SD
|9
|107
|J. Sanchez RF MIA
|10
|110
|K. Hoese 3B LAD
|Ray Butler
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|2
|13
|K. Robinson CF ARI
|3
|36
|D. May RP LAD
|4
|37
|N. Hoerner SS CHC
|5
|60
|B. Davis CF CHC
|6
|61
|N. Marte SS SEA
|7
|84
|R. Mauricio SS NYM
|8
|85
|S. Baz SP TB
|9
|108
|J. Adams CF LAA
|10
|109
|T. Gonsolin SP LAD
