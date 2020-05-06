2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking all 30 MLB teams from most to least interesting

The Dodgers have their usual glut of rotation options, and how they divvy starts between Julio Urias, Alex Wood, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin will be a matter of interest for Fantasy players all season long. Mookie Betts was one of the biggest offseason acquisitions in baseball, and how he'll play away from Fenway is a key question. Gavin Lux is a top prospect trying to find his place on a crowded roster.

Their circus home environment always makes the Rockies a team of great fascination in Fantasy, but they've added to the intrigue through the bottleneck they created by signing Ian Desmond and Daniel Murphy years ago. How and when Garrett Hampson, Sam Hilliard, Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers get their at-bats has the potential to reshape the Fantasy rankings and your league standings.

Ronald Acuna attracts plenty of attention, of course, and Marcell Ozuna has big bounce-back potential as a Statcast darling. How Mike Soroka and Max Fried follow up on their breakthrough campaigns will have much to say about their long-term value, and eventually, Kyle Wright and Ian Anderson will need to get involved. The Braves still have plenty of high-level pitching depth in the minors.

The development of second-generation standouts Vladimir Guerrero, Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio remains a topic of great interest, and Nate Pearson's 100-mph fastball was the talk of spring training; will he get a chance to crack the rotation? Travis Shaw and Matt Shoemaker both have intriguing bounce-back cases, and Hyun-Jin Ryu will have a chance to prove he wasn't just a product of his environment with the Dodgers.

Jesus Luzardo is, of course, the big rookie arm poised to break through, but A.J. Puk isn't so far behind. Frankie Montas will set out to prove he's more a product of the splitter he introduced last season than of PEDs, while Marcus Semien, Liam Hendriks and Mark Canha try to follow up on on their out-of-nowhere breakthroughs.

The possibility of outfield prospect Dylan Carlson making the big-league roster has really added to the intrigue here, but there's also Carlos Martinez's return to the starting rotation and an important closer battle headlined by Giovanny Gallegos — with the return of Jordan Hicks from Tommy John surgery looming thanks to the delayed season. Plus, where do Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman go from here?

It mostly comes down to the pitching staff, where Corey Kluber tries to recapture his Cy Young form after a season lost to injury, and Lance Lynn and Mike Minor still have to prove their legitimacy. But in the lineup, Joey Gallo and Willie Calhoun have a chance to cement their status after impressive partial seasons.

Christian Yelich is probably the most interesting of the candidates for the No. 1 pick overall since he's coming off a fractured kneecap. There's also the first full season of Keston Hiura and the conflict over Ryan Braun's playing time. It's the intrigue surrounding possible starting pitchers Adrian Houser, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta, though, that earns the Brewers this high of a ranking.

So many home run hitters here with so much still to prove. Even the most established of them — Nelson Cruz and Josh Donaldson — are at risk of decline just because of their age. Will this be the year Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton stay healthy? What kind of workload will Kenta Maeda get?

Will Edwin Diaz bounce back, or won't he? It's the single biggest closer question around the league. Yoenis Cespedes was a pretty big deal before getting hurt midway through 2018, which makes his return something to watch, especially if it interferes with J.D. Davis' playing time.

Most of the questions here surround the health of their pitching staff — namely Mike Clevinger and Carlos Carrasco — and the uncertainty in their outfield. Franmil Reyes shows serious power potential if he can perform consistently enough to stick in the lineup. Francisco Lindor becomes an obvious trade candidate if the Indians fall out of contention early.

Yusei Kikuchi showed improved velocity back in spring training, and Justus Sheffield showed an improved pitch selection. Evan White is just breaking in at first base, and Jarred Kelenic may soon be on his way in the outfield.

Will Alec Bohm come up? Can Rhys Hoskins hold up? Does Spencer Howard break into the rotation and live up to the hype? Where does Scott Kingery end up? That's about the extent of it.

Getting pretty boring now. Josh Bell needs to prove his breakthrough was legit, and Mitch Keller needs to come into his own. It'll be interesting to see if the organization's new pitching philosophy has an immediate effect on guys like Chris Archer and Joe Musgrove.

Considering they're the defending World Series champions, there isn't much to see here. At the top of the list would be how Carter Kieboom fares as the replacement for Anthony Rendon, but apart from that, Max Scherzer's attempts to stave off Father Time, and a ho-hum closer battle, it's same old, same old.

Sure, we're watching to see if Yu Darvish can follow up on a big second half and if Craig Kimbrel still has something left, but most every other player is a known commodity. Maybe Ian Happ can step it up in center field.

Maybe Adalberto Mondesi still has a chance of developing into a useful all-around player instead of just a steals specialist, and maybe Whit Merrifield can get back to being a big-time base-stealer himself. Pitching-wise, though, there's nothing going on — not unless the Royals decide to turn the page to Brady Singer and Daniel Lynch.

If Alex Verdugo's back is in good shape, he has the potential to emerge as a quality third outfielder and maybe even a batting title contender, but there isn't much mystery to this roster otherwise. Can Andrew Benintendi bounce back?

They're in the play-out-the-string phase of their rebuild now, so a bunch of castoffs aren't going to generate much interest. Full-time jobs could lead to worthwhile production from Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubon, and maybe we see catcher prospect Joey Bart midseason.

Will the real Matthew Boyd please stand up? Will Miguel Cabrera show he has something left? Will they turn things over to top pitching prospects Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal? I'm not holding my breath on that last one.