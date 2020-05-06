2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking all 30 MLB teams from most to least interesting
Anyone can rank teams by how good they are, but how interesting they are? Well, that's a task best left for our Scott White.
With teams like the Yankees and Astros at the top and the Orioles and Tigers at the bottom, these may look like just another set of power rankings for the 2020 season, but rest assured, they are not. These are my rankings of how interesting each MLB team is for Fantasy players going into the season.
You can relax, Nationals fans, Cubs fans, Red Sox fans and Phillies fans. I'm not saying your team is bad. I'm just saying it's boring, at least from a Fantasy Baseball perspective. We already have a good idea how things will shake out for all of your players, so in the words of Eleanor Shellstrop from The Good Place ... ya basic!
Of the greatest interest to me are the teams with stickier situations, complexities that can only be clarified by the passage of time. Basically, I've ranked teams in order of how anxious I am to see how things play out for them.
As if you didn't need more anxiety in your life.
|1
|Of even greater concern than Gerrit Cole's transition to Yankee Stadium is the five-way, three-position battle between Luke Voit, Gio Urshela, Mike Tauchman, Miguel Andujar and Mike Ford, any of whom could be a must-start player with full-time duty. And then there's the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge's rib injury, not to mention Giancarlo Stanton's recurring health woes.
|2
|Can Blake Snell stay healthy? What about Tyler Glasnow? Is Nick Anderson a full-time closer or just part of a committee? When will Brendan McKay have a rotation spot of his own? When does Nate Lowe arrive? Is anyone other than Austin Meadows positioned for everyday at-bats?
|3
|The sign-stealing fallout is top of mind for everyone, but there's also the question of how much Kyle Tucker plays, how Lance McCullers bounces back from Tommy John surgery, and whether Jose Urquidy and/or Josh James are rotation material. Carlos Correa's back and Yordan Alvarez's knee remain lingering concerns.
|4
|The Dodgers have their usual glut of rotation options, and how they divvy starts between Julio Urias, Alex Wood, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin will be a matter of interest for Fantasy players all season long. Mookie Betts was one of the biggest offseason acquisitions in baseball, and how he'll play away from Fenway is a key question. Gavin Lux is a top prospect trying to find his place on a crowded roster.
|5
|Their circus home environment always makes the Rockies a team of great fascination in Fantasy, but they've added to the intrigue through the bottleneck they created by signing Ian Desmond and Daniel Murphy years ago. How and when Garrett Hampson, Sam Hilliard, Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers get their at-bats has the potential to reshape the Fantasy rankings and your league standings.
|6
|Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are always topics of interest, especially with the latter returning to the mound this year. There's also Dylan Bundy's change of scenery, Justin Upton's attempted bounce-back and Tommy La Stella's chance to prove himself. The Anthony Rendon signing is almost an afterthought by comparison.
|7
|The White Sox launch their bid for respectability with the unveiling of top prospect Luis Robert and the addition of Edwin Encarnacion and Yasmani Grandal. Meanwhile, young hurlers Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech are lurking, hoping to follow in Lucas Giolito's footsteps. Eloy Jimenez could still grow into more, as could Yoan Moncada, and Tim Anderson has to answer to the naysayers.
|8
|Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado have both become divisive players in the Fantasy world, albeit for different reasons. Francisco Mejia and Trent Grisham have their best chance yet to live up to the hype. Dinelson Lamet and Garrett Richards both have impact potential in their first full seasons back from, and then there's potential arrival of top pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore.
|9
|Nick Castellanos' venue change has set Fantasy expectations sky high and created an outfield logjam that could impede Nick Senzel's and/or Jesse Winker's development. Starting pitchers Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and Trevor Bauer all still have something to prove, as does 49-homer guy Eugenio Suarez following offseason shoulder surgery.
|10
|Ronald Acuna attracts plenty of attention, of course, and Marcell Ozuna has big bounce-back potential as a Statcast darling. How Mike Soroka and Max Fried follow up on their breakthrough campaigns will have much to say about their long-term value, and eventually, Kyle Wright and Ian Anderson will need to get involved. The Braves still have plenty of high-level pitching depth in the minors.
|11
|The development of second-generation standouts Vladimir Guerrero, Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio remains a topic of great interest, and Nate Pearson's 100-mph fastball was the talk of spring training; will he get a chance to crack the rotation? Travis Shaw and Matt Shoemaker both have intriguing bounce-back cases, and Hyun-Jin Ryu will have a chance to prove he wasn't just a product of his environment with the Dodgers.
|12
|Jesus Luzardo is, of course, the big rookie arm poised to break through, but A.J. Puk isn't so far behind. Frankie Montas will set out to prove he's more a product of the splitter he introduced last season than of PEDs, while Marcus Semien, Liam Hendriks and Mark Canha try to follow up on on their out-of-nowhere breakthroughs.
|13
|The possibility of outfield prospect Dylan Carlson making the big-league roster has really added to the intrigue here, but there's also Carlos Martinez's return to the starting rotation and an important closer battle headlined by Giovanny Gallegos — with the return of Jordan Hicks from Tommy John surgery looming thanks to the delayed season. Plus, where do Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman go from here?
|14
|It mostly comes down to the pitching staff, where Corey Kluber tries to recapture his Cy Young form after a season lost to injury, and Lance Lynn and Mike Minor still have to prove their legitimacy. But in the lineup, Joey Gallo and Willie Calhoun have a chance to cement their status after impressive partial seasons.
|15
|The excitement surrounding Zac Gallen, the concern surrounding Madison Bumgarner, and the uncertainty surrounding Luke Weaver make for a captivating starting rotation, and the lineup sees Ketel Marte on the validation path. Meanwhile, Josh Rojas and Kevin Cron are lurking, hoping to play spoiler.
|16
|Christian Yelich is probably the most interesting of the candidates for the No. 1 pick overall since he's coming off a fractured kneecap. There's also the first full season of Keston Hiura and the conflict over Ryan Braun's playing time. It's the intrigue surrounding possible starting pitchers Adrian Houser, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta, though, that earns the Brewers this high of a ranking.
|17
|So many home run hitters here with so much still to prove. Even the most established of them — Nelson Cruz and Josh Donaldson — are at risk of decline just because of their age. Will this be the year Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton stay healthy? What kind of workload will Kenta Maeda get?
|18
|Will Edwin Diaz bounce back, or won't he? It's the single biggest closer question around the league. Yoenis Cespedes was a pretty big deal before getting hurt midway through 2018, which makes his return something to watch, especially if it interferes with J.D. Davis' playing time.
|19
|Most of the questions here surround the health of their pitching staff — namely Mike Clevinger and Carlos Carrasco — and the uncertainty in their outfield. Franmil Reyes shows serious power potential if he can perform consistently enough to stick in the lineup. Francisco Lindor becomes an obvious trade candidate if the Indians fall out of contention early.
|20
|Caleb Smith, Sandy Alcantara and Pablo Lopez still offer some reason for optimism, but if they fall through, then the next wave of starting pitchers — a group that includes Nick Neidert, Trevor Rogers and Braxton Garrett, not to mention top prospect — may be ready to go. Meanwhile, outfielders Monte Harrison and Jesus Sanchez and shortstop Jazz Chisholm could also push for jobs at some point.
|21
|Yusei Kikuchi showed improved velocity back in spring training, and Justus Sheffield showed an improved pitch selection. Evan White is just breaking in at first base, and Jarred Kelenic may soon be on his way in the outfield.
|22
|Will Alec Bohm come up? Can Rhys Hoskins hold up? Does Spencer Howard break into the rotation and live up to the hype? Where does Scott Kingery end up? That's about the extent of it.
|23
|Getting pretty boring now. Josh Bell needs to prove his breakthrough was legit, and Mitch Keller needs to come into his own. It'll be interesting to see if the organization's new pitching philosophy has an immediate effect on guys like Chris Archer and Joe Musgrove.
|24
|Considering they're the defending World Series champions, there isn't much to see here. At the top of the list would be how Carter Kieboom fares as the replacement for Anthony Rendon, but apart from that, Max Scherzer's attempts to stave off Father Time, and a ho-hum closer battle, it's same old, same old.
|25
|Sure, we're watching to see if Yu Darvish can follow up on a big second half and if Craig Kimbrel still has something left, but most every other player is a known commodity. Maybe Ian Happ can step it up in center field.
|26
|Maybe Adalberto Mondesi still has a chance of developing into a useful all-around player instead of just a steals specialist, and maybe Whit Merrifield can get back to being a big-time base-stealer himself. Pitching-wise, though, there's nothing going on — not unless the Royals decide to turn the page to Brady Singer and Daniel Lynch.
|27
|If Alex Verdugo's back is in good shape, he has the potential to emerge as a quality third outfielder and maybe even a batting title contender, but there isn't much mystery to this roster otherwise. Can Andrew Benintendi bounce back?
|28
|They're in the play-out-the-string phase of their rebuild now, so a bunch of castoffs aren't going to generate much interest. Full-time jobs could lead to worthwhile production from Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubon, and maybe we see catcher prospect Joey Bart midseason.
|29
|Will the real Matthew Boyd please stand up? Will Miguel Cabrera show he has something left? Will they turn things over to top pitching prospects Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal? I'm not holding my breath on that last one.
|30
|The only thing worth caring about, really, is when Ryan Mountcastle gets called up and where he plays. And he's only, like, a second-tier prospect. I guess outfielder Austin Hays could still turn into something. Maybe Hunter Harvey becomes a worthwhile closer?
