2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking the top 150 for dynasty leagues

Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes can certainly present a challenge. Scott White attempts to simplify it via his top 150.

The emphasis in dynasty leagues tends to be prospects, but it should actually be winning, right? That's what makes a dynasty, after all. It's not a team that goes all-in for one big win after years of losing, but one that sustains success year after year.

More than prospects (which, technically speaking, aren't winning anyone anything), the key to sustaining success is a young core. Now, maybe that young core starts out as prospects, but fashioning a young core from scratch is a higher-risk, lower-fulfillment approach. Sometimes it's made necessary by untenable circumstances, but ideally, prospects exist more to supplement and sustain an existing core.

What I'm saying is you shouldn't underestimate the value of proven-ness when assembling your dynasty league team. True, other factors like keeper cost may come into play, but all things being equal, a minor-leaguer isn't inherently more valuable than a major-leaguer, especially a young one who himself has upside.

But I acknowledge it can be tricky weighing present needs against future hopes and certainty against upside, and it's never one-size-fits-all. Still, I've attempted to simplify it, at least for the top 150, by considering these three factors:

  1. Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2020
  2. Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
  3. Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his immediate and long-term value

Each factor is measured on a 1-to-5 score, with five being the best, and a player's ranking is primarily determined by adding the scores. Ties typically go to the younger player, but personal preference plays a role as well. The distinctions become less evident further down the list, so at some point subjectivity has to reign.

Top 150 for dynasty leagues
RankPlayerAge (on 3/29)PresentFutureConfidence
1 22 5 5 5
2 24 5 5 5
3 28 5 5 5
4 28 5 5 5
5 27 5 5 5
6 25 5 5 5
7 21 5 5 5
8 26 5 5 5
9 28 5 4 5
10 21 5 5 4
11 22 5 5 4
12 29 5 4 5
13 26 5 5 4
14 27 5 5 4
15 23 4 5 4
16 27 5 5 3
17 23 4 5 4
18 24 5 5 3
19 24 4 5 4
20 25 4 5 4
21 30 5 3 5
22 31 5 3 5
23 29 5 3 4
24 21 3 5 4
25 25 4 4 4
26 23 4 4 4
27 23 4 5 3
28 22 4 5 3
29 27 4 4 4
30 29 5 3 4
31 27 4 5 3
32 27 4 4 4
33 25 4 5 3
34 27 4 5 3
35 26 4 5 3
36 24 4 5 3
37 24 4 5 3
38 27 4 5 3
39 26 4 5 3
40 26 4 4 3
41 25 3 5 3
42 30 5 3 3
43 29 4 3 4
44 31 4 3 4
45 30 4 3 4
46 30 4 3 4
47 32 5 2 4
48 33 5 2 4
49 28 4 4 3
50 26 4 4 3
51 27 4 4 3
52 26 4 5 2
53 27 4 4 3
54 29 4 3 4
55 30 4 3 4
56 28 4 4 3
57 27 4 4 3
58 27 4 4 3
59 26 4 4 3
60 27 4 4 3
61 27 4 4 3
62 26 4 4 3
63 22 4 5 2
64 25 4 4 3
65 25 3 5 3
66 23 3 5 3
67 19 1 5 5
68 22 3 5 3
69 22 3 5 3
70 22 3 5 3
71 20 2 5 4
72 22 3 5 3
73 29 4 3 4
74 24 4 4 2
75 37 5 1 4
76 35 5 1 4
77 27 4 4 2
78 27 4 4 2
79 28 4 4 2
80 27 4 4 2
81 25 4 4 2
82 32 4 2 4
83 31 4 2 4
84 21 1 5 4
85 27 3 3 4
86 28 3 3 4
87 24 3 4 3
88 25 3 4 3
89 23 2 5 3
90 25 3 4 3
91 24 3 4 3
92 24 3 4 2
93 31 4 2 3
94 31 4 3 2
95 29 4 3 2
96 29 3 4 2
97 27 4 4 1
98 26 4 4 1
99 25 3 4 2
100 27 3 3 3
101 26 3 3 3
102 22 1 5 3
103 24 3 4 2
104 30 4 3 2
105 29 4 3 2
106 22 1 5 3
107 21 1 5 3
108 22 1 5 3
109 22 1 5 3
110 23 1 5 3
111 20 1 5 3
112 23 2 5 2
113 23 1 5 3
114 22 1 5 3
115 26 3 3 3
116 25 3 4 2
117 25 3 4 2
118 25 3 4 2
119 31 4 2 3
120 31 4 2 3
121 29 3 3 3
122 32 4 2 3
123 33 4 2 3
124 31 3 2 4
125 23 1 5 3
126 23 1 5 3
127 25 3 4 2
128 26 3 4 2
129 26 3 3 3
130 23 2 4 3
131 24 2 4 3
132 24 2 5 2
133 21 1 5 3
134 29 3 3 3
135 28 3 3 3
136 29 3 4 2
137 30 3 3 3
138 36 4 1 3
139 36 4 1 3
140 33 4 2 2
141 24 3 3 2
142 25 3 4 1
143 25 3 4 1
144 26 3 4 1
145 25 2 4 2
146 23 2 4 2
147 28 4 3 1
148 25 3 4 1
149 27 3 3 2
150 25 2 4 2
