2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Re-imagining tiers by grouping players by category, not position

This is an experiment of sorts.

One of the ways I've made a name for myself in the Fantasy Baseball world is through the use of positional tiers, which you've probably seen before and maybe employ to some degree on Draft Day. But I've also been making the case over the past couple years that position scarcity isn't really a thing anymore. The distribution of talent is fairly equal across all positions, so while positional tiers still help in ensuring you don't fall too far behind the pack at a position, they don't highlight the standout picks as clearly as they used to.

What has become scarce during an era of home run proliferation is the shape that a player's production takes. Now, in something like a Head-to-Head points league where only the extent of the production matters, who cares about the specific ways a player is coming into that production? But in a standard Rotisserie or 5x5 categories league, you need to vary the types of production you're getting. You'll need batting average help. You'll need home run help. You'll need stolen base help. Those three aren't available in equal measure.

It's true you'll also need RBI help and run help, at least in a standard 5x5 leagues, but those particular contributions are so tied to playing time and batting order and other factors beyond a player's control that I don't even want to get sidetracked by them. I want to look at skills, and I want to look at them in a way that reveals the relative scarcity of each. So I'm turning back to the tiers to do it.

For each of my top 150 hitters, I've assigned a letter grade for what I consider to be his most likely outcome in the three pivotal categories: batting average, home runs and stolen bases. Some might have the upside for more — looking at you, Vladimir Guerrero — but again, I'm playing to the most-likely scenario here. Within each category, I've then grouped players by letter grade while also revealing each player's average draft position (or ADP, according to FantasyPros) so that you know, say, how late you can still get an A-grade base-stealer. There are far fewer of those than A-grade home run hitters.

And that's kind of the point. In the heat of the draft, it's easy to lose sight of how much of each category is still available — and in what quantities — and that, rather than what position you're looking to fill, is what should be driving your decision-making. It's where you're more likely to mess things up.

It doesn't mean you should totally ignore positional considerations, but maybe these tiers are also ones you should print and bring with you to the draft.

Batting Average

Grade A batting average sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 2 Mike Trout, OF A A B 3 Christian Yelich, OF A A B 4 Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF A A C 6 Mookie Betts, OF A B B 11 Nolan Arenado, 3B A A F 17 Freddie Freeman, 1B A A D 20 Anthony Rendon, 3B A B D 22 J.D. Martinez, OF A A F 26 Rafael Devers, 3B A B D 30 Jose Altuve, 2B A C C 36 Charlie Blackmon, OF A B C 40 Ketel Marte, 2B/OF A B C 45 Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF A D B 59 DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B A C D 86 Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF A C D 103 Tim Anderson, SS A D C 120 Michael Brantley, OF A C D 146 Justin Turner, 3B A C F 179 Bryan Reynolds, OF A D F 218 Gio Urshela, 3B A C F 251 Luis Arraez, 2B/OF A F F

Grade B batting average sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 1 Ronald Acuna, OF B A A 8 Francisco Lindor, SS B B B 9 Trevor Story, SS B B B 10 Trea Turner, SS B C A 12 Juan Soto, OF B B C 13 Alex Bregman, 3B/SS B A C 19 Jose Ramirez, 3B B B B 28 Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS B B D 29 Starling Marte, OF B C B 31 Javier Baez, SS B B C 32 Xander Bogaerts, SS B B D 37 Ozzie Albies, 2B B C C 38 Yordan Alvarez, DH B A F 41 George Springer, OF B A D 44 Austin Meadows, OF B B C 47 Kris Bryant, 3B/OF B B F 49 Keston Hiura, 2B B B B 52 J.T. Realmuto, C B C D 58 Anthony Rizzo, 1B B B D 60 Vladimir Guerrero, 3B B C F 66 Bo Bichette, SS B B C 68 Yoan Moncada, 3B B B C 72 Jose Abreu, 1B B B F 79 Nelson Cruz, DH B A F 80 Tommy Pham, OF B C B 81 Josh Bell, 1B B A F 82 Marcus Semien, SS B B C 87 Eddie Rosario, OF B C D 93 Carlos Correa, SS B B D 95 Nick Castellanos, OF B C F 98 Marcell Ozuna, OF B B D 104 Ramon Laureano, OF B C C 105 Andrew Benintendi, OF B D C 127 Corey Seager, SS B C F 128 Shohei Ohtani, DH B B C 131 Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B B C F 136 Tommy Edman, 2B/3B B D B 140 Trey Mancini, 1B/OF B B F 141 David Dahl, OF B C D 147 Jorge Polanco, SS B C D 155 Gavin Lux, SS B C D 164 Wilson Ramos, C B D F 166 J.D. Davis, 3B/OF B B F 170 Amed Rosario, SS B D C 181 Lorenzo Cain, OF B D C 198 Jean Segura, SS B F C 202 Adam Eaton, OF B D C 203 Omar Narvaez, C B C F 208 Kevin Newman, 2B/SS B F C 212 Miguel Andujar, DH B C F 216 Avisail Garcia, OF B C D 223 Alex Verdugo, OF B D D 226 Joey Votto, 1B B D D 255 Yandy Diaz, 1B/3B B C F 283 Francisco Mejia, C B C F

Grade C batting average sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 18 Fernando Tatis, SS C B B 21 Bryce Harper. OF C A C 27 Pete Alonso, 1B C A F 46 Aaron Judge, OF C A+ D 53 Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS C D A 57 Manny Machado, 3B/SS C B D 61 Eloy Jimenez, OF C B F 62 Paul Goldschmidt, 1B C B D 64 Matt Olson, 1B C A F 70 Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B C A F 75 Giancarlo Stanton, OF C A F 76 Victor Robles, OF C D B 78 Eugenio Suarez, 3B C A F 84 Jorge Soler, OF C A F 88 Matt Chapman, 3B C B F 89 Josh Donaldson, 3B C A F 96 Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B C B F 107 Willson Contreras, C C C F 109 Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B C B F 112 Mitch Garver, C C A F 113 Carlos Santana, 1B C B F 115 Michael Conforto, OF C B D 130 Max Kepler, OF C B F 132 Franmil Reyes, OF C A F 135 Danny Santana, 1B/OF C C C 143 Oscar Mercado, OF C D C 149 Lourdes Gurriel, OF C B D 151 Elvis Andrus, SS C F B 161 Kyle Tucker, OF C B B 171 Mallex Smith, OF C F A 173 Hunter Dozier, 3B/OF C C F 176 Byron Buxton, OF C C B 178 Willie Calhoun, OF C B F 182 Scott Kingery, 3B/OF C C B 184 Yasiel Puig, OF C C C 193 Ryan McMahon, 2B/3B C C D 195 Garrett Hampson, 2B/OF C D A 196 Christian Vazquez, C C C F 197 Luke Voit, 1B C B F 199 Christian Walker, 1B C B D 201 Didi Gregorius, SS C C D 209 Mark Canha, OF C B F 217 Shin-Soo Choo, OF C C C 219 Nick Senzel, OF C D C 220 Kolten Wong, 2B C F B 222 Yadier Molina, C C D D 225 Joc Pederson, 1B/OF C B F 227 Andrew McCutchen, OF C D C 235 Jo Adell, OF C C C 252 Sean Murphy, C C C F 261 Jon Berti, 3B/SS/OF C F A 292 Mike Yastrzemski, OF C B F 294 Nick Solak, DH C D C 300 Trent Grisham, OF C D C

Home Runs

Grade A home run sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 46 Aaron Judge, OF C A+ D 71 Joey Gallo, OF D A+ D 114 Miguel Sano, 3B D A+ F 1 Ronald Acuna, OF B A A 2 Mike Trout, OF A A B 3 Christian Yelich, OF A A B 4 Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF A A C 11 Nolan Arenado, 3B A A F 13 Alex Bregman, 3B/SS B A C 17 Freddie Freeman, 1B A A D 21 Bryce Harper. OF C A C 22 J.D. Martinez, OF A A F 27 Pete Alonso, 1B C A F 38 Yordan Alvarez, DH B A F 41 George Springer, OF B A D 64 Matt Olson, 1B C A F 70 Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B C A F 74 Gary Sanchez, C D A F 75 Giancarlo Stanton, OF C A F 78 Eugenio Suarez, 3B C A F 79 Nelson Cruz, DH B A F 81 Josh Bell, 1B B A F 84 Jorge Soler, OF C A F 89 Josh Donaldson, 3B C A F 112 Mitch Garver, C C A F 132 Franmil Reyes, OF C A F 158 Will Smith, C D A D 229 Hunter Renfroe, OF D A D

Grade B home run sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 6 Mookie Betts, OF A B B 8 Francisco Lindor, SS B B B 9 Trevor Story, SS B B B 12 Juan Soto, OF B B C 18 Fernando Tatis, SS C B B 19 Jose Ramirez, 3B B B B 20 Anthony Rendon, 3B A B D 26 Rafael Devers, 3B A B D 28 Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS B B D 31 Javier Baez, SS B B C 32 Xander Bogaerts, SS B B D 36 Charlie Blackmon, OF A B C 40 Ketel Marte, 2B/OF A B C 44 Austin Meadows, OF B B C 47 Kris Bryant, 3B/OF B B F 49 Keston Hiura, 2B B B B 57 Manny Machado, 3B/SS C B D 58 Anthony Rizzo, 1B B B D 61 Eloy Jimenez, OF C B F 62 Paul Goldschmidt, 1B C B D 66 Bo Bichette, SS B B C 68 Yoan Moncada, 3B B B C 72 Jose Abreu, 1B B B F 82 Marcus Semien, SS B B C 88 Matt Chapman, 3B C B F 90 Luis Robert, OF D B C 93 Carlos Correa, SS B B D 96 Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B C B F 98 Marcell Ozuna, OF B B D 108 Rhys Hoskins, OF D B F 109 Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B C B F 113 Carlos Santana, 1B C B F 115 Michael Conforto, OF C B D 128 Shohei Ohtani, DH B B C 130 Max Kepler, OF C B F 140 Trey Mancini, 1B/OF B B F 142 Kyle Schwarber, OF D B F 149 Lourdes Gurriel, OF C B D 154 Edwin Encarnacion, 1B D B F 161 Kyle Tucker, OF C B B 166 J.D. Davis, 3B/OF B B F 174 Khris Davis, DH D B F 178 Willie Calhoun, OF C B F 190 Brandon Lowe, 2B D B C 191 Justin Upton, OF D B D 197 Luke Voit, 1B C B F 199 Christian Walker, 1B C B D 207 Carson Kelly, C D B F 209 Mark Canha, OF C B F 225 Joc Pederson, 1B/OF C B F 253 Tom Murphy, C D B F 271 Kole Calhoun, OF D B D 292 Mike Yastrzemski, OF C B F 369 Sam Hilliard, OF D B C

Grade C home run sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 10 Trea Turner, SS B C A 29 Starling Marte, OF B C B 30 Jose Altuve, 2B A C C 37 Ozzie Albies, 2B B C C 52 J.T. Realmuto, C B C D 59 DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B A C D 60 Vladimir Guerrero, 3B B C F 80 Tommy Pham, OF B C B 86 Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF A C D 87 Eddie Rosario, OF B C D 95 Nick Castellanos, OF B C F 97 Yasmani Grandal, C/1B D C F 104 Ramon Laureano, OF B C C 107 Willson Contreras, C C C F 120 Michael Brantley, OF A C D 125 Cavan Biggio, 2B D C B 127 Corey Seager, SS B C F 131 Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B B C F 135 Danny Santana, 1B/OF C C C 141 David Dahl, OF B C D 146 Justin Turner, 3B A C F 147 Jorge Polanco, SS B C D 155 Gavin Lux, SS B C D 162 Salvador Perez, C D C F 173 Hunter Dozier, 3B/OF C C F 176 Byron Buxton, OF C C B 182 Scott Kingery, 3B/OF C C B 184 Yasiel Puig, OF C C C 188 Paul DeJong, SS D C D 193 Ryan McMahon, 2B/3B C C D 196 Christian Vazquez, C C C F 201 Didi Gregorius, SS C C D 203 Omar Narvaez, C B C F 212 Miguel Andujar, DH B C F 216 Avisail Garcia, OF B C D 217 Shin-Soo Choo, OF C C C 218 Gio Urshela, 3B A C F 235 Jo Adell, OF C C C 252 Sean Murphy, C C C F 255 Yandy Diaz, 1B/3B B C F 283 Francisco Mejia, C B C F

Stolen Bases

Grade A stolen base sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 1 Ronald Acuna, OF B A A 10 Trea Turner, SS B C A 43 Adalberto Mondesi, SS D D A 53 Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS C D A 171 Mallex Smith, OF C F A 195 Garrett Hampson, 2B/OF C D A 261 Jon Berti, 3B/SS/OF C F A

Grade B stolen base sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 2 Mike Trout, OF A A B 3 Christian Yelich, OF A A B 6 Mookie Betts, OF A B B 8 Francisco Lindor, SS B B B 9 Trevor Story, SS B B B 18 Fernando Tatis, SS C B B 19 Jose Ramirez, 3B B B B 29 Starling Marte, OF B C B 45 Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF A D B 49 Keston Hiura, 2B B B B 76 Victor Robles, OF C D B 80 Tommy Pham, OF B C B 125 Cavan Biggio, 2B D C B 136 Tommy Edman, 2B/3B B D B 151 Elvis Andrus, SS C F B 161 Kyle Tucker, OF C B B 176 Byron Buxton, OF C C B 182 Scott Kingery, 3B/OF C C B 220 Kolten Wong, 2B C F B

Grade C stolen base sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 4 Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF A A C 12 Juan Soto, OF B B C 13 Alex Bregman, 3B/SS B A C 21 Bryce Harper. OF C A C 30 Jose Altuve, 2B A C C 31 Javier Baez, SS B B C 36 Charlie Blackmon, OF A B C 37 Ozzie Albies, 2B B C C 40 Ketel Marte, 2B/OF A B C 44 Austin Meadows, OF B B C 66 Bo Bichette, SS B B C 68 Yoan Moncada, 3B B B C 82 Marcus Semien, SS B B C 90 Luis Robert, OF D B C 103 Tim Anderson, SS A D C 104 Ramon Laureano, OF B C C 105 Andrew Benintendi, OF B D C 128 Shohei Ohtani, DH B B C 135 Danny Santana, 1B/OF C C C 143 Oscar Mercado, OF C D C 170 Amed Rosario, SS B D C 181 Lorenzo Cain, OF B D C 184 Yasiel Puig, OF C C C 190 Brandon Lowe, 2B D B C 198 Jean Segura, SS B F C 202 Adam Eaton, OF B D C 208 Kevin Newman, 2B/SS B F C 217 Shin-Soo Choo, OF C C C 219 Nick Senzel, OF C D C 227 Andrew McCutchen, OF C D C 235 Jo Adell, OF C C C 294 Nick Solak, DH C D C 300 Trent Grisham, OF C D C 369 Sam Hilliard, OF D B C

So which sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.