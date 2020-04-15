Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Re-imagining tiers by grouping players by category, not position

You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category is still available -- and in what quantities -- could make the bigger difference in your Rotisserie draft, according to Scott White.

This is an experiment of sorts.

One of the ways I've made a name for myself in the Fantasy Baseball world is through the use of positional tiers, which you've probably seen before and maybe employ to some degree on Draft Day. But I've also been making the case over the past couple years that position scarcity isn't really a thing anymore. The distribution of talent is fairly equal across all positions, so while positional tiers still help in ensuring you don't fall too far behind the pack at a position, they don't highlight the standout picks as clearly as they used to.

What has become scarce during an era of home run proliferation is the shape that a player's production takes. Now, in something like a Head-to-Head points league where only the extent of the production matters, who cares about the specific ways a player is coming into that production? But in a standard Rotisserie or 5x5 categories league, you need to vary the types of production you're getting. You'll need batting average help. You'll need home run help. You'll need stolen base help. Those three aren't available in equal measure.

It's true you'll also need RBI help and run help, at least in a standard 5x5 leagues, but those particular contributions are so tied to playing time and batting order and other factors beyond a player's control that I don't even want to get sidetracked by them. I want to look at skills, and I want to look at them in a way that reveals the relative scarcity of each. So I'm turning back to the tiers to do it.

For each of my top 150 hitters, I've assigned a letter grade for what I consider to be his most likely outcome in the three pivotal categories: batting average, home runs and stolen bases. Some might have the upside for more — looking at you, Vladimir Guerrero — but again, I'm playing to the most-likely scenario here. Within each category, I've then grouped players by letter grade while also revealing each player's average draft position (or ADP, according to FantasyPros) so that you know, say, how late you can still get an A-grade base-stealer. There are far fewer of those than A-grade home run hitters.

And that's kind of the point. In the heat of the draft, it's easy to lose sight of how much of each category is still available — and in what quantities — and that, rather than what position you're looking to fill, is what should be driving your decision-making. It's where you're more likely to mess things up.

It doesn't mean you should totally ignore positional considerations, but maybe these tiers are also ones you should print and bring with you to the draft.

Batting Average

Grade A batting average sources

ADP

Player

BA

HR

SB

2

Mike Trout, OF

A

A

B

3

Christian Yelich, OF

A

A

B

4

Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF

A

A

C

6

Mookie Betts, OF

A

B

B

11

Nolan Arenado, 3B

A

A

F

17

Freddie Freeman, 1B

A

A

D

20

Anthony Rendon, 3B

A

B

D

22

J.D. Martinez, OF

A

A

F

26

Rafael Devers, 3B

A

B

D

30

Jose Altuve, 2B

A

C

C

36

Charlie Blackmon, OF

A

B

C

40

Ketel Marte, 2B/OF

A

B

C

45

Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF

A

D

B

59

DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B

A

C

D

86

Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF

A

C

D

103

Tim Anderson, SS

A

D

C

120

Michael Brantley, OF

A

C

D

146

Justin Turner, 3B

A

C

F

179

Bryan Reynolds, OF

A

D

F

218

Gio Urshela, 3B

A

C

F

251

Luis Arraez, 2B/OF

A

F

F

Grade B batting average sources

ADP

Player

BA

HR

SB

1

Ronald Acuna, OF

B

A

A

8

Francisco Lindor, SS

B

B

B

9

Trevor Story, SS

B

B

B

10

Trea Turner, SS

B

C

A

12

Juan Soto, OF

B

B

C

13

Alex Bregman, 3B/SS

B

A

C

19

Jose Ramirez, 3B

B

B

B

28

Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS

B

B

D

29

Starling Marte, OF

B

C

B

31

Javier Baez, SS

B

B

C

32

Xander Bogaerts, SS

B

B

D

37

Ozzie Albies, 2B

B

C

C

38

Yordan Alvarez, DH

B

A

F

41

George Springer, OF

B

A

D

44

Austin Meadows, OF

B

B

C

47

Kris Bryant, 3B/OF

B

B

F

49

Keston Hiura, 2B

B

B

B

52

J.T. Realmuto, C

B

C

D

58

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

B

B

D

60

Vladimir Guerrero, 3B

B

C

F

66

Bo Bichette, SS

B

B

C

68

Yoan Moncada, 3B

B

B

C

72

Jose Abreu, 1B

B

B

F

79

Nelson Cruz, DH

B

A

F

80

Tommy Pham, OF

B

C

B

81

Josh Bell, 1B

B

A

F

82

Marcus Semien, SS

B

B

C

87

Eddie Rosario, OF

B

C

D

93

Carlos Correa, SS

B

B

D

95

Nick Castellanos, OF

B

C

F

98

Marcell Ozuna, OF

B

B

D

104

Ramon Laureano, OF

B

C

C

105

Andrew Benintendi, OF

B

D

C

127

Corey Seager, SS

B

C

F

128

Shohei Ohtani, DH

B

B

C

131

Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B

B

C

F

136

Tommy Edman, 2B/3B

B

D

B

140

Trey Mancini, 1B/OF

B

B

F

141

David Dahl, OF

B

C

D

147

Jorge Polanco, SS

B

C

D

155

Gavin Lux, SS

B

C

D

164

Wilson Ramos, C

B

D

F

166

J.D. Davis, 3B/OF

B

B

F

170

Amed Rosario, SS

B

D

C

181

Lorenzo Cain, OF

B

D

C

198

Jean Segura, SS

B

F

C

202

Adam Eaton, OF

B

D

C

203

Omar Narvaez, C

B

C

F

208

Kevin Newman, 2B/SS

B

F

C

212

Miguel Andujar, DH

B

C

F

216

Avisail Garcia, OF

B

C

D

223

Alex Verdugo, OF

B

D

D

226

Joey Votto, 1B

B

D

D

255

Yandy Diaz, 1B/3B

B

C

F

283

Francisco Mejia, C

B

C

F

Grade C batting average sources

ADP

Player

BA

HR

SB

18

Fernando Tatis, SS

C

B

B

21

Bryce Harper. OF

C

A

C

27

Pete Alonso, 1B

C

A

F

46

Aaron Judge, OF

C

A+

D

53

Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS

C

D

A

57

Manny Machado, 3B/SS

C

B

D

61

Eloy Jimenez, OF

C

B

F

62

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

C

B

D

64

Matt Olson, 1B

C

A

F

70

Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B

C

A

F

75

Giancarlo Stanton, OF

C

A

F

76

Victor Robles, OF

C

D

B

78

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

C

A

F

84

Jorge Soler, OF

C

A

F

88

Matt Chapman, 3B

C

B

F

89

Josh Donaldson, 3B

C

A

F

96

Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B

C

B

F

107

Willson Contreras, C

C

C

F

109

Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B

C

B

F

112

Mitch Garver, C

C

A

F

113

Carlos Santana, 1B

C

B

F

115

Michael Conforto, OF

C

B

D

130

Max Kepler, OF

C

B

F

132

Franmil Reyes, OF

C

A

F

135

Danny Santana, 1B/OF

C

C

C

143

Oscar Mercado, OF

C

D

C

149

Lourdes Gurriel, OF

C

B

D

151

Elvis Andrus, SS

C

F

B

161

Kyle Tucker, OF

C

B

B

171

Mallex Smith, OF

C

F

A

173

Hunter Dozier, 3B/OF

C

C

F

176

Byron Buxton, OF

C

C

B

178

Willie Calhoun, OF

C

B

F

182

Scott Kingery, 3B/OF

C

C

B

184

Yasiel Puig, OF

C

C

C

193

Ryan McMahon, 2B/3B

C

C

D

195

Garrett Hampson, 2B/OF

C

D

A

196

Christian Vazquez, C

C

C

F

197

Luke Voit, 1B

C

B

F

199

Christian Walker, 1B

C

B

D

201

Didi Gregorius, SS

C

C

D

209

Mark Canha, OF

C

B

F

217

Shin-Soo Choo, OF

C

C

C

219

Nick Senzel, OF

C

D

C

220

Kolten Wong, 2B

C

F

B

222

Yadier Molina, C

C

D

D

225

Joc Pederson, 1B/OF

C

B

F

227

Andrew McCutchen, OF

C

D

C

235

Jo Adell, OF

C

C

C

252

Sean Murphy, C

C

C

F

261

Jon Berti, 3B/SS/OF

C

F

A

292

Mike Yastrzemski, OF

C

B

F

294

Nick Solak, DH

C

D

C

300

Trent Grisham, OF

C

D

C

Home Runs

Grade A home run sources

ADP

Player

BA

HR

SB

46

Aaron Judge, OF

C

A+

D

71

Joey Gallo, OF

D

A+

D

114

Miguel Sano, 3B

D

A+

F

1

Ronald Acuna, OF

B

A

A

2

Mike Trout, OF

A

A

B

3

Christian Yelich, OF

A

A

B

4

Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF

A

A

C

11

Nolan Arenado, 3B

A

A

F

13

Alex Bregman, 3B/SS

B

A

C

17

Freddie Freeman, 1B

A

A

D

21

Bryce Harper. OF

C

A

C

22

J.D. Martinez, OF

A

A

F

27

Pete Alonso, 1B

C

A

F

38

Yordan Alvarez, DH

B

A

F

41

George Springer, OF

B

A

D

64

Matt Olson, 1B

C

A

F

70

Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B

C

A

F

74

Gary Sanchez, C

D

A

F

75

Giancarlo Stanton, OF

C

A

F

78

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

C

A

F

79

Nelson Cruz, DH

B

A

F

81

Josh Bell, 1B

B

A

F

84

Jorge Soler, OF

C

A

F

89

Josh Donaldson, 3B

C

A

F

112

Mitch Garver, C

C

A

F

132

Franmil Reyes, OF

C

A

F

158

Will Smith, C

D

A

D

229

Hunter Renfroe, OF

D

A

D

Grade B home run sources

ADP

Player

BA

HR

SB

6

Mookie Betts, OF

A

B

B

8

Francisco Lindor, SS

B

B

B

9

Trevor Story, SS

B

B

B

12

Juan Soto, OF

B

B

C

18

Fernando Tatis, SS

C

B

B

19

Jose Ramirez, 3B

B

B

B

20

Anthony Rendon, 3B

A

B

D

26

Rafael Devers, 3B

A

B

D

28

Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS

B

B

D

31

Javier Baez, SS

B

B

C

32

Xander Bogaerts, SS

B

B

D

36

Charlie Blackmon, OF

A

B

C

40

Ketel Marte, 2B/OF

A

B

C

44

Austin Meadows, OF

B

B

C

47

Kris Bryant, 3B/OF

B

B

F

49

Keston Hiura, 2B

B

B

B

57

Manny Machado, 3B/SS

C

B

D

58

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

B

B

D

61

Eloy Jimenez, OF

C

B

F

62

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

C

B

D

66

Bo Bichette, SS

B

B

C

68

Yoan Moncada, 3B

B

B

C

72

Jose Abreu, 1B

B

B

F

82

Marcus Semien, SS

B

B

C

88

Matt Chapman, 3B

C

B

F

90

Luis Robert, OF

D

B

C

93

Carlos Correa, SS

B

B

D

96

Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B

C

B

F

98

Marcell Ozuna, OF

B

B

D

108

Rhys Hoskins, OF

D

B

F

109

Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B

C

B

F

113

Carlos Santana, 1B

C

B

F

115

Michael Conforto, OF

C

B

D

128

Shohei Ohtani, DH

B

B

C

130

Max Kepler, OF

C

B

F

140

Trey Mancini, 1B/OF

B

B

F

142

Kyle Schwarber, OF

D

B

F

149

Lourdes Gurriel, OF

C

B

D

154

Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

D

B

F

161

Kyle Tucker, OF

C

B

B

166

J.D. Davis, 3B/OF

B

B

F

174

Khris Davis, DH

D

B

F

178

Willie Calhoun, OF

C

B

F

190

Brandon Lowe, 2B

D

B

C

191

Justin Upton, OF

D

B

D

197

Luke Voit, 1B

C

B

F

199

Christian Walker, 1B

C

B

D

207

Carson Kelly, C

D

B

F

209

Mark Canha, OF

C

B

F

225

Joc Pederson, 1B/OF

C

B

F

253

Tom Murphy, C

D

B

F

271

Kole Calhoun, OF

D

B

D

292

Mike Yastrzemski, OF

C

B

F

369

Sam Hilliard, OF

D

B

C

Grade C home run sources

ADP

Player

BA

HR

SB

10

Trea Turner, SS

B

C

A

29

Starling Marte, OF

B

C

B

30

Jose Altuve, 2B

A

C

C

37

Ozzie Albies, 2B

B

C

C

52

J.T. Realmuto, C

B

C

D

59

DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B

A

C

D

60

Vladimir Guerrero, 3B

B

C

F

80

Tommy Pham, OF

B

C

B

86

Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF

A

C

D

87

Eddie Rosario, OF

B

C

D

95

Nick Castellanos, OF

B

C

F

97

Yasmani Grandal, C/1B

D

C

F

104

Ramon Laureano, OF

B

C

C

107

Willson Contreras, C

C

C

F

120

Michael Brantley, OF

A

C

D

125

Cavan Biggio, 2B

D

C

B

127

Corey Seager, SS

B

C

F

131

Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B

B

C

F

135

Danny Santana, 1B/OF

C

C

C

141

David Dahl, OF

B

C

D

146

Justin Turner, 3B

A

C

F

147

Jorge Polanco, SS

B

C

D

155

Gavin Lux, SS

B

C

D

162

Salvador Perez, C

D

C

F

173

Hunter Dozier, 3B/OF

C

C

F

176

Byron Buxton, OF

C

C

B

182

Scott Kingery, 3B/OF

C

C

B

184

Yasiel Puig, OF

C

C

C

188

Paul DeJong, SS

D

C

D

193

Ryan McMahon, 2B/3B

C

C

D

196

Christian Vazquez, C

C

C

F

201

Didi Gregorius, SS

C

C

D

203

Omar Narvaez, C

B

C

F

212

Miguel Andujar, DH

B

C

F

216

Avisail Garcia, OF

B

C

D

217

Shin-Soo Choo, OF

C

C

C

218

Gio Urshela, 3B

A

C

F

235

Jo Adell, OF

C

C

C

252

Sean Murphy, C

C

C

F

255

Yandy Diaz, 1B/3B

B

C

F

283

Francisco Mejia, C

B

C

F

Stolen Bases

Grade A stolen base sources

ADP

Player

BA

HR

SB

1

Ronald Acuna, OF

B

A

A

10

Trea Turner, SS

B

C

A

43

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

D

D

A

53

Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS

C

D

A

171

Mallex Smith, OF

C

F

A

195

Garrett Hampson, 2B/OF

C

D

A

261

Jon Berti, 3B/SS/OF

C

F

A

Grade B stolen base sources

ADP

Player

BA

HR

SB

2

Mike Trout, OF

A

A

B

3

Christian Yelich, OF

A

A

B

6

Mookie Betts, OF

A

B

B

8

Francisco Lindor, SS

B

B

B

9

Trevor Story, SS

B

B

B

18

Fernando Tatis, SS

C

B

B

19

Jose Ramirez, 3B

B

B

B

29

Starling Marte, OF

B

C

B

45

Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF

A

D

B

49

Keston Hiura, 2B

B

B

B

76

Victor Robles, OF

C

D

B

80

Tommy Pham, OF

B

C

B

125

Cavan Biggio, 2B

D

C

B

136

Tommy Edman, 2B/3B

B

D

B

151

Elvis Andrus, SS

C

F

B

161

Kyle Tucker, OF

C

B

B

176

Byron Buxton, OF

C

C

B

182

Scott Kingery, 3B/OF

C

C

B

220

Kolten Wong, 2B

C

F

B

Grade C stolen base sources

ADP

Player

BA

HR

SB

4

Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF

A

A

C

12

Juan Soto, OF

B

B

C

13

Alex Bregman, 3B/SS

B

A

C

21

Bryce Harper. OF

C

A

C

30

Jose Altuve, 2B

A

C

C

31

Javier Baez, SS

B

B

C

36

Charlie Blackmon, OF

A

B

C

37

Ozzie Albies, 2B

B

C

C

40

Ketel Marte, 2B/OF

A

B

C

44

Austin Meadows, OF

B

B

C

66

Bo Bichette, SS

B

B

C

68

Yoan Moncada, 3B

B

B

C

82

Marcus Semien, SS

B

B

C

90

Luis Robert, OF

D

B

C

103

Tim Anderson, SS

A

D

C

104

Ramon Laureano, OF

B

C

C

105

Andrew Benintendi, OF

B

D

C

128

Shohei Ohtani, DH

B

B

C

135

Danny Santana, 1B/OF

C

C

C

143

Oscar Mercado, OF

C

D

C

170

Amed Rosario, SS

B

D

C

181

Lorenzo Cain, OF

B

D

C

184

Yasiel Puig, OF

C

C

C

190

Brandon Lowe, 2B

D

B

C

198

Jean Segura, SS

B

F

C

202

Adam Eaton, OF

B

D

C

208

Kevin Newman, 2B/SS

B

F

C

217

Shin-Soo Choo, OF

C

C

C

219

Nick Senzel, OF

C

D

C

227

Andrew McCutchen, OF

C

D

C

235

Jo Adell, OF

C

C

C

294

Nick Solak, DH

C

D

C

300

Trent Grisham, OF

C

D

C

369

Sam Hilliard, OF

D

B

C

