2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Re-imagining tiers by grouping players by category, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category is still available -- and in what quantities -- could make the bigger difference in your Rotisserie draft, according to Scott White.
This is an experiment of sorts.
One of the ways I've made a name for myself in the Fantasy Baseball world is through the use of positional tiers, which you've probably seen before and maybe employ to some degree on Draft Day. But I've also been making the case over the past couple years that position scarcity isn't really a thing anymore. The distribution of talent is fairly equal across all positions, so while positional tiers still help in ensuring you don't fall too far behind the pack at a position, they don't highlight the standout picks as clearly as they used to.
What has become scarce during an era of home run proliferation is the shape that a player's production takes. Now, in something like a Head-to-Head points league where only the extent of the production matters, who cares about the specific ways a player is coming into that production? But in a standard Rotisserie or 5x5 categories league, you need to vary the types of production you're getting. You'll need batting average help. You'll need home run help. You'll need stolen base help. Those three aren't available in equal measure.
It's true you'll also need RBI help and run help, at least in a standard 5x5 leagues, but those particular contributions are so tied to playing time and batting order and other factors beyond a player's control that I don't even want to get sidetracked by them. I want to look at skills, and I want to look at them in a way that reveals the relative scarcity of each. So I'm turning back to the tiers to do it.
For each of my top 150 hitters, I've assigned a letter grade for what I consider to be his most likely outcome in the three pivotal categories: batting average, home runs and stolen bases. Some might have the upside for more — looking at you, Vladimir Guerrero — but again, I'm playing to the most-likely scenario here. Within each category, I've then grouped players by letter grade while also revealing each player's average draft position (or ADP, according to FantasyPros) so that you know, say, how late you can still get an A-grade base-stealer. There are far fewer of those than A-grade home run hitters.
And that's kind of the point. In the heat of the draft, it's easy to lose sight of how much of each category is still available — and in what quantities — and that, rather than what position you're looking to fill, is what should be driving your decision-making. It's where you're more likely to mess things up.
It doesn't mean you should totally ignore positional considerations, but maybe these tiers are also ones you should print and bring with you to the draft.
Batting Average
Grade A batting average sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
2
Mike Trout, OF
A
A
B
3
Christian Yelich, OF
A
A
B
4
Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF
A
A
C
6
Mookie Betts, OF
A
B
B
11
Nolan Arenado, 3B
A
A
F
17
Freddie Freeman, 1B
A
A
D
20
Anthony Rendon, 3B
A
B
D
22
J.D. Martinez, OF
A
A
F
26
Rafael Devers, 3B
A
B
D
30
Jose Altuve, 2B
A
C
C
36
Charlie Blackmon, OF
A
B
C
40
Ketel Marte, 2B/OF
A
B
C
45
Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF
A
D
B
59
DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B
A
C
D
86
Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF
A
C
D
103
Tim Anderson, SS
A
D
C
120
Michael Brantley, OF
A
C
D
146
Justin Turner, 3B
A
C
F
179
Bryan Reynolds, OF
A
D
F
218
Gio Urshela, 3B
A
C
F
251
Luis Arraez, 2B/OF
A
F
F
Grade B batting average sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
1
Ronald Acuna, OF
B
A
A
8
Francisco Lindor, SS
B
B
B
9
Trevor Story, SS
B
B
B
10
Trea Turner, SS
B
C
A
12
Juan Soto, OF
B
B
C
13
Alex Bregman, 3B/SS
B
A
C
19
Jose Ramirez, 3B
B
B
B
28
Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS
B
B
D
29
Starling Marte, OF
B
C
B
31
Javier Baez, SS
B
B
C
32
Xander Bogaerts, SS
B
B
D
37
Ozzie Albies, 2B
B
C
C
38
Yordan Alvarez, DH
B
A
F
41
George Springer, OF
B
A
D
44
Austin Meadows, OF
B
B
C
47
Kris Bryant, 3B/OF
B
B
F
49
Keston Hiura, 2B
B
B
B
52
J.T. Realmuto, C
B
C
D
58
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
B
B
D
60
Vladimir Guerrero, 3B
B
C
F
66
Bo Bichette, SS
B
B
C
68
Yoan Moncada, 3B
B
B
C
72
Jose Abreu, 1B
B
B
F
79
Nelson Cruz, DH
B
A
F
80
Tommy Pham, OF
B
C
B
81
Josh Bell, 1B
B
A
F
82
Marcus Semien, SS
B
B
C
87
Eddie Rosario, OF
B
C
D
93
Carlos Correa, SS
B
B
D
95
Nick Castellanos, OF
B
C
F
98
Marcell Ozuna, OF
B
B
D
104
Ramon Laureano, OF
B
C
C
105
Andrew Benintendi, OF
B
D
C
127
Corey Seager, SS
B
C
F
128
Shohei Ohtani, DH
B
B
C
131
Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B
B
C
F
136
Tommy Edman, 2B/3B
B
D
B
140
Trey Mancini, 1B/OF
B
B
F
141
David Dahl, OF
B
C
D
147
Jorge Polanco, SS
B
C
D
155
Gavin Lux, SS
B
C
D
164
Wilson Ramos, C
B
D
F
166
J.D. Davis, 3B/OF
B
B
F
170
Amed Rosario, SS
B
D
C
181
Lorenzo Cain, OF
B
D
C
198
Jean Segura, SS
B
F
C
202
Adam Eaton, OF
B
D
C
203
Omar Narvaez, C
B
C
F
208
Kevin Newman, 2B/SS
B
F
C
212
Miguel Andujar, DH
B
C
F
216
Avisail Garcia, OF
B
C
D
223
Alex Verdugo, OF
B
D
D
226
Joey Votto, 1B
B
D
D
255
Yandy Diaz, 1B/3B
B
C
F
283
Francisco Mejia, C
B
C
F
Grade C batting average sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
18
Fernando Tatis, SS
C
B
B
21
Bryce Harper. OF
C
A
C
27
Pete Alonso, 1B
C
A
F
46
Aaron Judge, OF
C
A+
D
53
Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS
C
D
A
57
Manny Machado, 3B/SS
C
B
D
61
Eloy Jimenez, OF
C
B
F
62
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
C
B
D
64
Matt Olson, 1B
C
A
F
70
Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B
C
A
F
75
Giancarlo Stanton, OF
C
A
F
76
Victor Robles, OF
C
D
B
78
Eugenio Suarez, 3B
C
A
F
84
Jorge Soler, OF
C
A
F
88
Matt Chapman, 3B
C
B
F
89
Josh Donaldson, 3B
C
A
F
96
Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B
C
B
F
107
Willson Contreras, C
C
C
F
109
Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B
C
B
F
112
Mitch Garver, C
C
A
F
113
Carlos Santana, 1B
C
B
F
115
Michael Conforto, OF
C
B
D
130
Max Kepler, OF
C
B
F
132
Franmil Reyes, OF
C
A
F
135
Danny Santana, 1B/OF
C
C
C
143
Oscar Mercado, OF
C
D
C
149
Lourdes Gurriel, OF
C
B
D
151
Elvis Andrus, SS
C
F
B
161
Kyle Tucker, OF
C
B
B
171
Mallex Smith, OF
C
F
A
173
Hunter Dozier, 3B/OF
C
C
F
176
Byron Buxton, OF
C
C
B
178
Willie Calhoun, OF
C
B
F
182
Scott Kingery, 3B/OF
C
C
B
184
Yasiel Puig, OF
C
C
C
193
Ryan McMahon, 2B/3B
C
C
D
195
Garrett Hampson, 2B/OF
C
D
A
196
Christian Vazquez, C
C
C
F
197
Luke Voit, 1B
C
B
F
199
Christian Walker, 1B
C
B
D
201
Didi Gregorius, SS
C
C
D
209
Mark Canha, OF
C
B
F
217
Shin-Soo Choo, OF
C
C
C
219
Nick Senzel, OF
C
D
C
220
Kolten Wong, 2B
C
F
B
222
Yadier Molina, C
C
D
D
225
Joc Pederson, 1B/OF
C
B
F
227
Andrew McCutchen, OF
C
D
C
235
Jo Adell, OF
C
C
C
252
Sean Murphy, C
C
C
F
261
Jon Berti, 3B/SS/OF
C
F
A
292
Mike Yastrzemski, OF
C
B
F
294
Nick Solak, DH
C
D
C
300
Trent Grisham, OF
C
D
C
Home Runs
Grade A home run sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
46
Aaron Judge, OF
C
A+
D
71
Joey Gallo, OF
D
A+
D
114
Miguel Sano, 3B
D
A+
F
1
Ronald Acuna, OF
B
A
A
2
Mike Trout, OF
A
A
B
3
Christian Yelich, OF
A
A
B
4
Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF
A
A
C
11
Nolan Arenado, 3B
A
A
F
13
Alex Bregman, 3B/SS
B
A
C
17
Freddie Freeman, 1B
A
A
D
21
Bryce Harper. OF
C
A
C
22
J.D. Martinez, OF
A
A
F
27
Pete Alonso, 1B
C
A
F
38
Yordan Alvarez, DH
B
A
F
41
George Springer, OF
B
A
D
64
Matt Olson, 1B
C
A
F
70
Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B
C
A
F
74
Gary Sanchez, C
D
A
F
75
Giancarlo Stanton, OF
C
A
F
78
Eugenio Suarez, 3B
C
A
F
79
Nelson Cruz, DH
B
A
F
81
Josh Bell, 1B
B
A
F
84
Jorge Soler, OF
C
A
F
89
Josh Donaldson, 3B
C
A
F
112
Mitch Garver, C
C
A
F
132
Franmil Reyes, OF
C
A
F
158
Will Smith, C
D
A
D
229
Hunter Renfroe, OF
D
A
D
Grade B home run sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
6
Mookie Betts, OF
A
B
B
8
Francisco Lindor, SS
B
B
B
9
Trevor Story, SS
B
B
B
12
Juan Soto, OF
B
B
C
18
Fernando Tatis, SS
C
B
B
19
Jose Ramirez, 3B
B
B
B
20
Anthony Rendon, 3B
A
B
D
26
Rafael Devers, 3B
A
B
D
28
Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS
B
B
D
31
Javier Baez, SS
B
B
C
32
Xander Bogaerts, SS
B
B
D
36
Charlie Blackmon, OF
A
B
C
40
Ketel Marte, 2B/OF
A
B
C
44
Austin Meadows, OF
B
B
C
47
Kris Bryant, 3B/OF
B
B
F
49
Keston Hiura, 2B
B
B
B
57
Manny Machado, 3B/SS
C
B
D
58
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
B
B
D
61
Eloy Jimenez, OF
C
B
F
62
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
C
B
D
66
Bo Bichette, SS
B
B
C
68
Yoan Moncada, 3B
B
B
C
72
Jose Abreu, 1B
B
B
F
82
Marcus Semien, SS
B
B
C
88
Matt Chapman, 3B
C
B
F
90
Luis Robert, OF
D
B
C
93
Carlos Correa, SS
B
B
D
96
Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B
C
B
F
98
Marcell Ozuna, OF
B
B
D
108
Rhys Hoskins, OF
D
B
F
109
Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B
C
B
F
113
Carlos Santana, 1B
C
B
F
115
Michael Conforto, OF
C
B
D
128
Shohei Ohtani, DH
B
B
C
130
Max Kepler, OF
C
B
F
140
Trey Mancini, 1B/OF
B
B
F
142
Kyle Schwarber, OF
D
B
F
149
Lourdes Gurriel, OF
C
B
D
154
Edwin Encarnacion, 1B
D
B
F
161
Kyle Tucker, OF
C
B
B
166
J.D. Davis, 3B/OF
B
B
F
174
Khris Davis, DH
D
B
F
178
Willie Calhoun, OF
C
B
F
190
Brandon Lowe, 2B
D
B
C
191
Justin Upton, OF
D
B
D
197
Luke Voit, 1B
C
B
F
199
Christian Walker, 1B
C
B
D
207
Carson Kelly, C
D
B
F
209
Mark Canha, OF
C
B
F
225
Joc Pederson, 1B/OF
C
B
F
253
Tom Murphy, C
D
B
F
271
Kole Calhoun, OF
D
B
D
292
Mike Yastrzemski, OF
C
B
F
369
Sam Hilliard, OF
D
B
C
Grade C home run sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
10
Trea Turner, SS
B
C
A
29
Starling Marte, OF
B
C
B
30
Jose Altuve, 2B
A
C
C
37
Ozzie Albies, 2B
B
C
C
52
J.T. Realmuto, C
B
C
D
59
DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B
A
C
D
60
Vladimir Guerrero, 3B
B
C
F
80
Tommy Pham, OF
B
C
B
86
Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF
A
C
D
87
Eddie Rosario, OF
B
C
D
95
Nick Castellanos, OF
B
C
F
97
Yasmani Grandal, C/1B
D
C
F
104
Ramon Laureano, OF
B
C
C
107
Willson Contreras, C
C
C
F
120
Michael Brantley, OF
A
C
D
125
Cavan Biggio, 2B
D
C
B
127
Corey Seager, SS
B
C
F
131
Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B
B
C
F
135
Danny Santana, 1B/OF
C
C
C
141
David Dahl, OF
B
C
D
146
Justin Turner, 3B
A
C
F
147
Jorge Polanco, SS
B
C
D
155
Gavin Lux, SS
B
C
D
162
Salvador Perez, C
D
C
F
173
Hunter Dozier, 3B/OF
C
C
F
176
Byron Buxton, OF
C
C
B
182
Scott Kingery, 3B/OF
C
C
B
184
Yasiel Puig, OF
C
C
C
188
Paul DeJong, SS
D
C
D
193
Ryan McMahon, 2B/3B
C
C
D
196
Christian Vazquez, C
C
C
F
201
Didi Gregorius, SS
C
C
D
203
Omar Narvaez, C
B
C
F
212
Miguel Andujar, DH
B
C
F
216
Avisail Garcia, OF
B
C
D
217
Shin-Soo Choo, OF
C
C
C
218
Gio Urshela, 3B
A
C
F
235
Jo Adell, OF
C
C
C
252
Sean Murphy, C
C
C
F
255
Yandy Diaz, 1B/3B
B
C
F
283
Francisco Mejia, C
B
C
F
Stolen Bases
Grade A stolen base sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
1
Ronald Acuna, OF
B
A
A
10
Trea Turner, SS
B
C
A
43
Adalberto Mondesi, SS
D
D
A
53
Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS
C
D
A
171
Mallex Smith, OF
C
F
A
195
Garrett Hampson, 2B/OF
C
D
A
261
Jon Berti, 3B/SS/OF
C
F
A
Grade B stolen base sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
2
Mike Trout, OF
A
A
B
3
Christian Yelich, OF
A
A
B
6
Mookie Betts, OF
A
B
B
8
Francisco Lindor, SS
B
B
B
9
Trevor Story, SS
B
B
B
18
Fernando Tatis, SS
C
B
B
19
Jose Ramirez, 3B
B
B
B
29
Starling Marte, OF
B
C
B
45
Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF
A
D
B
49
Keston Hiura, 2B
B
B
B
76
Victor Robles, OF
C
D
B
80
Tommy Pham, OF
B
C
B
125
Cavan Biggio, 2B
D
C
B
136
Tommy Edman, 2B/3B
B
D
B
151
Elvis Andrus, SS
C
F
B
161
Kyle Tucker, OF
C
B
B
176
Byron Buxton, OF
C
C
B
182
Scott Kingery, 3B/OF
C
C
B
220
Kolten Wong, 2B
C
F
B
Grade C stolen base sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
4
Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF
A
A
C
12
Juan Soto, OF
B
B
C
13
Alex Bregman, 3B/SS
B
A
C
21
Bryce Harper. OF
C
A
C
30
Jose Altuve, 2B
A
C
C
31
Javier Baez, SS
B
B
C
36
Charlie Blackmon, OF
A
B
C
37
Ozzie Albies, 2B
B
C
C
40
Ketel Marte, 2B/OF
A
B
C
44
Austin Meadows, OF
B
B
C
66
Bo Bichette, SS
B
B
C
68
Yoan Moncada, 3B
B
B
C
82
Marcus Semien, SS
B
B
C
90
Luis Robert, OF
D
B
C
103
Tim Anderson, SS
A
D
C
104
Ramon Laureano, OF
B
C
C
105
Andrew Benintendi, OF
B
D
C
128
Shohei Ohtani, DH
B
B
C
135
Danny Santana, 1B/OF
C
C
C
143
Oscar Mercado, OF
C
D
C
170
Amed Rosario, SS
B
D
C
181
Lorenzo Cain, OF
B
D
C
184
Yasiel Puig, OF
C
C
C
190
Brandon Lowe, 2B
D
B
C
198
Jean Segura, SS
B
F
C
202
Adam Eaton, OF
B
D
C
208
Kevin Newman, 2B/SS
B
F
C
217
Shin-Soo Choo, OF
C
C
C
219
Nick Senzel, OF
C
D
C
227
Andrew McCutchen, OF
C
D
C
235
Jo Adell, OF
C
C
C
294
Nick Solak, DH
C
D
C
300
Trent Grisham, OF
C
D
C
369
Sam Hilliard, OF
D
B
C
