2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Re-imagining tiers by grouping players by skill, not position

This is an experiment of sorts.

One of the ways I've made a name for myself in the Fantasy Baseball world is through the use of positional tiers, which you've probably seen before and maybe employ to some degree on Draft Day. But I've been making the case over the past couple years that position scarcity isn't really a thing anymore. The distribution of talent is fairly equal across all positions, so while positional tiers still help in ensuring you don't fall too far behind the pack at a position, they don't highlight the standout picks as clearly as they used to.

What has become scarce during an era of home run proliferation is the shape that a player's production takes. Now, in something like a Head-to-Head points league where only the extent of the production matters, who cares about the specific ways a player is coming into that production? But in a standard Rotisserie or 5x5 categories league, you need to vary the types of production you're getting. You'll need batting average help. You'll need home run help. You'll need stolen base help. Those three aren't available in equal measure.

It's true you'll also need RBI help and run help, at least in a standard 5x5 leagues, but those particular contributions are so tied to playing time and batting order and other factors beyond a player's control that I don't even want to get sidetracked by them. I want to look at skills, and I want to look at them in a way that reveals the relative scarcity of each. So I'm turning back to the tiers to do it.

For each of my top 150 hitters, I've assigned a letter grade for what I consider to be his most likely outcome in the three pivotal categories: batting average, home runs and stolen bases. Some might have the upside for more — looking at you, Vladimir Guerrero — but again, I'm playing to the most-likely scenario here. Within each category, I've then grouped players by letter grade while also revealing each player's average draft position (or ADP, according to FantasyPros) so that you know, say, how late you can still get an A-grade base-stealer. There are far fewer of those than A-grade home run hitters.

And that's kind of the point. In the heat of the draft, it's easy to lose sight of how much of each category is still available — and in what quantities — and that, rather than what position you're looking to fill, is what should be driving your decision-making. It's where you're more likely to mess things up.

It doesn't mean you should totally ignore positional considerations, but maybe these tiers are also ones you should print and bring with you to the draft.

Batting Average

Grade A batting average sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 2 Mike Trout, OF A A B 3 Christian Yelich, OF A A B 4 Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF A A C 5 Mookie Betts, OF A B B 9 Nolan Arenado, 3B A A F 16 Freddie Freeman, 1B A A D 18 Anthony Rendon, 3B A B D 21 J.D. Martinez, OF A A F 25 Rafael Devers, 3B A B D 30 Jose Altuve, 2B A C C 35 Charlie Blackmon, OF A B C 44 Ketel Marte, 2B/OF A B C 48 Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF A D B 62 DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B A C D 93 Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF A C D 109 Tim Anderson, SS A D C 115 Michael Brantley, OF A C D 147 Justin Turner, 3B A C F 176 Bryan Reynolds, OF A D F 218 Gio Urshela, 3B A C F 236 Luis Arraez, 2B/OF A F F

Grade B batting average sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 1 Ronald Acuna, OF B A A 7 Francisco Lindor, SS B B B 10 Juan Soto, OF B B C 12 Trevor Story, SS B B B 13 Alex Bregman, 3B/SS B A C 14 Trea Turner, SS B C A 20 Jose Ramirez, 3B B B B 29 Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS B B D 31 Starling Marte, OF B C B 32 Xander Bogaerts, SS B B D 36 Javier Baez, SS B B C 37 Yordan Alvarez, DH B A F 38 Ozzie Albies, 2B B C C 39 George Springer, OF B A D 43 Austin Meadows, OF B B C 47 Kris Bryant, 3B/OF B B F 54 Anthony Rizzo, 1B B B D 56 J.T. Realmuto, C B C D 57 Keston Hiura, 2B B B B 63 Vladimir Guerrero, 3B B C F 71 Jose Abreu, 1B B B F 73 Bo Bichette, SS B B C 76 Yoan Moncada, 3B B B C 78 Josh Bell, 1B B A F 80 Marcus Semien, SS B B C 83 Tommy Pham, OF B C B 84 Nelson Cruz, DH B A F 85 Eddie Rosario, OF B C D 91 Marcell Ozuna, OF B B D 95 Nick Castellanos, OF B C F 97 Ramon Laureano, OF B C C 98 Carlos Correa, SS B B D 106 Trey Mancini, 1B/OF B B F 108 Andrew Benintendi, OF B D C 118 Shohei Ohtani, DH B B C 130 Corey Seager, SS B C F 132 Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B B C F 146 Jorge Polanco, SS B C D 149 David Dahl, OF B C D 150 Tommy Edman, 2B/3B B D B 154 Gavin Lux, SS B C D 158 Amed Rosario, SS B D C 167 J.D. Davis, 3B/OF B B F 168 Lorenzo Cain, OF B D C 170 Wilson Ramos, C B D F 182 Adam Eaton, OF B D C 190 Jean Segura, SS B F C 206 Kevin Newman, 2B/SS B F C 209 Omar Narvaez, C B C F 215 Alex Verdugo, OF B D D 225 Miguel Andujar, DH B C F 227 Joey Votto, 1B B D D 244 Avisail Garcia, OF B C D 258 Yandy Diaz, 1B/3B B C F 317 Francisco Mejia, C B C F

Grade C batting average sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 19 Fernando Tatis, SS C B B 22 Bryce Harper. OF C A C 26 Pete Alonso, 1B C A F 27 Aaron Judge, OF C A+ D 49 Manny Machado, 3B/SS C B D 53 Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS C D A 58 Giancarlo Stanton, OF C A F 60 Paul Goldschmidt, 1B C B D 64 Matt Olson, 1B C A F 65 Eloy Jimenez, OF C B F 70 Eugenio Suarez, 3B C A F 72 Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B C A F 82 Victor Robles, OF C D B 87 Jorge Soler, OF C A F 88 Matt Chapman, 3B C B F 90 Josh Donaldson, 3B C A F 100 Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B C B F 104 Michael Conforto, OF, NYM C B D 110 Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B C B F 116 Willson Contreras, C C C F 122 Mitch Garver, C C A F 123 Carlos Santana, 1B C B F 128 Oscar Mercado, OF C D C 129 Max Kepler, OF C B F 141 Franmil Reyes, OF C A F 142 Yasiel Puig, OF C C C 145 Elvis Andrus, SS C F B 148 Danny Santana, 1B/OF C C C 162 Lourdes Gurriel, OF C B D 165 Mallex Smith, OF C F A 169 Kyle Tucker, OF C B B 172 Willie Calhoun, OF C B F 179 Byron Buxton, OF C C B 180 Hunter Dozier, 3B/OF C C F 184 Scott Kingery, 3B/OF C C B 189 Didi Gregorius, SS C C D 195 Ryan McMahon, 2B/3B C C D 199 Andrew McCutchen, OF C D C 200 Christian Vazquez, C C C F 201 Joc Pederson, 1B/OF C B F 202 Luke Voit, 1B C B F 204 Garrett Hampson, 2B/OF C D A 210 Christian Walker, 1B C B D 217 Nick Senzel, OF C D C 226 Yadier Molina, C C D D 231 Jo Adell, OF C C C 232 Shin-Soo Choo, OF C C C 237 Kolten Wong, 2B C F B 248 Sean Murphy, C C C F 249 Mark Canha, OF C B F 256 Jon Berti, 3B/SS/OF C F A 279 Mike Yastrzemski, OF C B F 303 Nick Solak, DH C D C 325 Trent Grisham, OF C D C

Home Runs

Grade A home run sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 27 Aaron Judge, OF C A+ D 81 Joey Gallo, OF D A+ D 125 Miguel Sano, 3B D A+ F 2 Mike Trout, OF A A B 3 Christian Yelich, OF A A B 4 Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF A A C 9 Nolan Arenado, 3B A A F 13 Alex Bregman, 3B/SS B A C 16 Freddie Freeman, 1B A A D 21 J.D. Martinez, OF A A F 22 Bryce Harper. OF C A C 26 Pete Alonso, 1B C A F 37 Yordan Alvarez, DH B A F 39 George Springer, OF B A D 58 Giancarlo Stanton, OF C A F 64 Matt Olson, 1B C A F 70 Eugenio Suarez, 3B C A F 72 Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B C A F 74 Gary Sanchez, C D A F 78 Josh Bell, 1B B A F 84 Nelson Cruz, DH B A F 87 Jorge Soler, OF C A F 90 Josh Donaldson, 3B C A F 122 Mitch Garver, C C A F 141 Franmil Reyes, OF C A F 159 Will Smith, C D A D 235 Hunter Renfroe, OF D A D

Grade B home run sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 5 Mookie Betts, OF A B B 7 Francisco Lindor, SS B B B 10 Juan Soto, OF B B C 12 Trevor Story, SS B B B 18 Anthony Rendon, 3B A B D 19 Fernando Tatis, SS C B B 20 Jose Ramirez, 3B B B B 25 Rafael Devers, 3B A B D 29 Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS B B D 32 Xander Bogaerts, SS B B D 35 Charlie Blackmon, OF A B C 36 Javier Baez, SS B B C 43 Austin Meadows, OF B B C 44 Ketel Marte, 2B/OF A B C 47 Kris Bryant, 3B/OF B B F 49 Manny Machado, 3B/SS C B D 54 Anthony Rizzo, 1B B B D 57 Keston Hiura, 2B B B B 60 Paul Goldschmidt, 1B C B D 65 Eloy Jimenez, OF C B F 71 Jose Abreu, 1B B B F 73 Bo Bichette, SS B B C 76 Yoan Moncada, 3B B B C 80 Marcus Semien, SS B B C 88 Matt Chapman, 3B C B F 91 Marcell Ozuna, OF B B D 96 Luis Robert, OF D B C 98 Carlos Correa, SS B B D 100 Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B C B F 104 Michael Conforto, OF, NYM C B D 105 Rhys Hoskins, OF D B F 106 Trey Mancini, 1B/OF B B F 110 Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B C B F 118 Shohei Ohtani, DH B B C 123 Carlos Santana, 1B C B F 129 Max Kepler, OF C B F 138 Kyle Schwarber, OF D B F 155 Edwin Encarnacion, 1B D B F 162 Lourdes Gurriel, OF C B D 167 J.D. Davis, 3B/OF B B F 167 Khris Davis, DH D B F 169 Kyle Tucker, OF C B B 172 Willie Calhoun, OF C B F 197 Brandon Lowe, 2B D B C 201 Joc Pederson, 1B/OF C B F 202 Luke Voit, 1B C B F 205 Justin Upton, OF D B D 210 Christian Walker, 1B C B D 223 Carson Kelly, C D B F 249 Mark Canha, OF C B F 260 Kole Calhoun, OF D B D 279 Mike Yastrzemski, OF C B F 315 Tom Murphy, C D B F 367 Sam Hilliard, OF D B C

Grade C home run sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 14 Trea Turner, SS B C A 30 Jose Altuve, 2B A C C 31 Starling Marte, OF B C B 38 Ozzie Albies, 2B B C C 56 J.T. Realmuto, C B C D 62 DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B A C D 63 Vladimir Guerrero, 3B B C F 83 Tommy Pham, OF B C B 85 Eddie Rosario, OF B C D 93 Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF A C D 95 Nick Castellanos, OF B C F 97 Ramon Laureano, OF B C C 99 Yasmani Grandal, C/1B D C F 115 Michael Brantley, OF A C D 116 Willson Contreras, C C C F 130 Corey Seager, SS B C F 132 Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B B C F 136 Cavan Biggio, 2B D C B 142 Yasiel Puig, OF C C C 146 Jorge Polanco, SS B C D 147 Justin Turner, 3B A C F 148 Danny Santana, 1B/OF C C C 149 David Dahl, OF B C D 154 Gavin Lux, SS B C D 166 Salvador Perez, C D C F 179 Byron Buxton, OF C C B 180 Hunter Dozier, 3B/OF C C F 184 Scott Kingery, 3B/OF C C B 185 Paul DeJong, SS D C D 189 Didi Gregorius, SS C C D 195 Ryan McMahon, 2B/3B C C D 200 Christian Vazquez, C C C F 209 Omar Narvaez, C B C F 218 Gio Urshela, 3B A C F 225 Miguel Andujar, DH B C F 231 Jo Adell, OF C C C 232 Shin-Soo Choo, OF C C C 244 Avisail Garcia, OF B C D 248 Sean Murphy, C C C F 258 Yandy Diaz, 1B/3B B C F 317 Francisco Mejia, C B C F

Stolen Bases

Grade A stolen base sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 14 Trea Turner, SS B C A 53 Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS C D A 55 Adalberto Mondesi, SS D D A 165 Mallex Smith, OF C F A 204 Garrett Hampson, 2B/OF C D A 256 Jon Berti, 3B/SS/OF C F A

Grade B stolen base sources

ADP Player BA HR SB 2 Mike Trout, OF A A B 3 Christian Yelich, OF A A B 5 Mookie Betts, OF A B B 7 Francisco Lindor, SS B B B 12 Trevor Story, SS B B B 19 Fernando Tatis, SS C B B 20 Jose Ramirez, 3B B B B 31 Starling Marte, OF B C B 48 Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF A D B 57 Keston Hiura, 2B B B B 82 Victor Robles, OF C D B 83 Tommy Pham, OF B C B 136 Cavan Biggio, 2B D C B 145 Elvis Andrus, SS C F B 150 Tommy Edman, 2B/3B B D B 169 Kyle Tucker, OF C B B 179 Byron Buxton, OF C C B 184 Scott Kingery, 3B/OF C C B 237 Kolten Wong, 2B C F B

Grade C stolen base sources