2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Re-imagining tiers by grouping players by skill, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category is still available -- and in what quantities -- could make the bigger difference in your Rotisserie draft, according to Scott White.
This is an experiment of sorts.
One of the ways I've made a name for myself in the Fantasy Baseball world is through the use of positional tiers, which you've probably seen before and maybe employ to some degree on Draft Day. But I've been making the case over the past couple years that position scarcity isn't really a thing anymore. The distribution of talent is fairly equal across all positions, so while positional tiers still help in ensuring you don't fall too far behind the pack at a position, they don't highlight the standout picks as clearly as they used to.
What has become scarce during an era of home run proliferation is the shape that a player's production takes. Now, in something like a Head-to-Head points league where only the extent of the production matters, who cares about the specific ways a player is coming into that production? But in a standard Rotisserie or 5x5 categories league, you need to vary the types of production you're getting. You'll need batting average help. You'll need home run help. You'll need stolen base help. Those three aren't available in equal measure.
It's true you'll also need RBI help and run help, at least in a standard 5x5 leagues, but those particular contributions are so tied to playing time and batting order and other factors beyond a player's control that I don't even want to get sidetracked by them. I want to look at skills, and I want to look at them in a way that reveals the relative scarcity of each. So I'm turning back to the tiers to do it.
For each of my top 150 hitters, I've assigned a letter grade for what I consider to be his most likely outcome in the three pivotal categories: batting average, home runs and stolen bases. Some might have the upside for more — looking at you, Vladimir Guerrero — but again, I'm playing to the most-likely scenario here. Within each category, I've then grouped players by letter grade while also revealing each player's average draft position (or ADP, according to FantasyPros) so that you know, say, how late you can still get an A-grade base-stealer. There are far fewer of those than A-grade home run hitters.
And that's kind of the point. In the heat of the draft, it's easy to lose sight of how much of each category is still available — and in what quantities — and that, rather than what position you're looking to fill, is what should be driving your decision-making. It's where you're more likely to mess things up.
It doesn't mean you should totally ignore positional considerations, but maybe these tiers are also ones you should print and bring with you to the draft.
Batting Average
Grade A batting average sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
2
Mike Trout, OF
A
A
B
3
Christian Yelich, OF
A
A
B
4
Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF
A
A
C
5
Mookie Betts, OF
A
B
B
9
Nolan Arenado, 3B
A
A
F
16
Freddie Freeman, 1B
A
A
D
18
Anthony Rendon, 3B
A
B
D
21
J.D. Martinez, OF
A
A
F
25
Rafael Devers, 3B
A
B
D
30
Jose Altuve, 2B
A
C
C
35
Charlie Blackmon, OF
A
B
C
44
Ketel Marte, 2B/OF
A
B
C
48
Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF
A
D
B
62
DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B
A
C
D
93
Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF
A
C
D
109
Tim Anderson, SS
A
D
C
115
Michael Brantley, OF
A
C
D
147
Justin Turner, 3B
A
C
F
176
Bryan Reynolds, OF
A
D
F
218
Gio Urshela, 3B
A
C
F
236
Luis Arraez, 2B/OF
A
F
F
Grade B batting average sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
1
Ronald Acuna, OF
B
A
A
7
Francisco Lindor, SS
B
B
B
10
Juan Soto, OF
B
B
C
12
Trevor Story, SS
B
B
B
13
Alex Bregman, 3B/SS
B
A
C
14
Trea Turner, SS
B
C
A
20
Jose Ramirez, 3B
B
B
B
29
Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS
B
B
D
31
Starling Marte, OF
B
C
B
32
Xander Bogaerts, SS
B
B
D
36
Javier Baez, SS
B
B
C
37
Yordan Alvarez, DH
B
A
F
38
Ozzie Albies, 2B
B
C
C
39
George Springer, OF
B
A
D
43
Austin Meadows, OF
B
B
C
47
Kris Bryant, 3B/OF
B
B
F
54
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
B
B
D
56
J.T. Realmuto, C
B
C
D
57
Keston Hiura, 2B
B
B
B
63
Vladimir Guerrero, 3B
B
C
F
71
Jose Abreu, 1B
B
B
F
73
Bo Bichette, SS
B
B
C
76
Yoan Moncada, 3B
B
B
C
78
Josh Bell, 1B
B
A
F
80
Marcus Semien, SS
B
B
C
83
Tommy Pham, OF
B
C
B
84
Nelson Cruz, DH
B
A
F
85
Eddie Rosario, OF
B
C
D
91
Marcell Ozuna, OF
B
B
D
95
Nick Castellanos, OF
B
C
F
97
Ramon Laureano, OF
B
C
C
98
Carlos Correa, SS
B
B
D
106
Trey Mancini, 1B/OF
B
B
F
108
Andrew Benintendi, OF
B
D
C
118
Shohei Ohtani, DH
B
B
C
130
Corey Seager, SS
B
C
F
132
Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B
B
C
F
146
Jorge Polanco, SS
B
C
D
149
David Dahl, OF
B
C
D
150
Tommy Edman, 2B/3B
B
D
B
154
Gavin Lux, SS
B
C
D
158
Amed Rosario, SS
B
D
C
167
J.D. Davis, 3B/OF
B
B
F
168
Lorenzo Cain, OF
B
D
C
170
Wilson Ramos, C
B
D
F
182
Adam Eaton, OF
B
D
C
190
Jean Segura, SS
B
F
C
206
Kevin Newman, 2B/SS
B
F
C
209
Omar Narvaez, C
B
C
F
215
Alex Verdugo, OF
B
D
D
225
Miguel Andujar, DH
B
C
F
227
Joey Votto, 1B
B
D
D
244
Avisail Garcia, OF
B
C
D
258
Yandy Diaz, 1B/3B
B
C
F
317
Francisco Mejia, C
B
C
F
Grade C batting average sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
19
Fernando Tatis, SS
C
B
B
22
Bryce Harper. OF
C
A
C
26
Pete Alonso, 1B
C
A
F
27
Aaron Judge, OF
C
A+
D
49
Manny Machado, 3B/SS
C
B
D
53
Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS
C
D
A
58
Giancarlo Stanton, OF
C
A
F
60
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
C
B
D
64
Matt Olson, 1B
C
A
F
65
Eloy Jimenez, OF
C
B
F
70
Eugenio Suarez, 3B
C
A
F
72
Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B
C
A
F
82
Victor Robles, OF
C
D
B
87
Jorge Soler, OF
C
A
F
88
Matt Chapman, 3B
C
B
F
90
Josh Donaldson, 3B
C
A
F
100
Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B
C
B
F
104
Michael Conforto, OF, NYM
C
B
D
110
Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B
C
B
F
116
Willson Contreras, C
C
C
F
122
Mitch Garver, C
C
A
F
123
Carlos Santana, 1B
C
B
F
128
Oscar Mercado, OF
C
D
C
129
Max Kepler, OF
C
B
F
141
Franmil Reyes, OF
C
A
F
142
Yasiel Puig, OF
C
C
C
145
Elvis Andrus, SS
C
F
B
148
Danny Santana, 1B/OF
C
C
C
162
Lourdes Gurriel, OF
C
B
D
165
Mallex Smith, OF
C
F
A
169
Kyle Tucker, OF
C
B
B
172
Willie Calhoun, OF
C
B
F
179
Byron Buxton, OF
C
C
B
180
Hunter Dozier, 3B/OF
C
C
F
184
Scott Kingery, 3B/OF
C
C
B
189
Didi Gregorius, SS
C
C
D
195
Ryan McMahon, 2B/3B
C
C
D
199
Andrew McCutchen, OF
C
D
C
200
Christian Vazquez, C
C
C
F
201
Joc Pederson, 1B/OF
C
B
F
202
Luke Voit, 1B
C
B
F
204
Garrett Hampson, 2B/OF
C
D
A
210
Christian Walker, 1B
C
B
D
217
Nick Senzel, OF
C
D
C
226
Yadier Molina, C
C
D
D
231
Jo Adell, OF
C
C
C
232
Shin-Soo Choo, OF
C
C
C
237
Kolten Wong, 2B
C
F
B
248
Sean Murphy, C
C
C
F
249
Mark Canha, OF
C
B
F
256
Jon Berti, 3B/SS/OF
C
F
A
279
Mike Yastrzemski, OF
C
B
F
303
Nick Solak, DH
C
D
C
325
Trent Grisham, OF
C
D
C
Home Runs
Grade A home run sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
27
Aaron Judge, OF
C
A+
D
81
Joey Gallo, OF
D
A+
D
125
Miguel Sano, 3B
D
A+
F
2
Mike Trout, OF
A
A
B
3
Christian Yelich, OF
A
A
B
4
Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF
A
A
C
9
Nolan Arenado, 3B
A
A
F
13
Alex Bregman, 3B/SS
B
A
C
16
Freddie Freeman, 1B
A
A
D
21
J.D. Martinez, OF
A
A
F
22
Bryce Harper. OF
C
A
C
26
Pete Alonso, 1B
C
A
F
37
Yordan Alvarez, DH
B
A
F
39
George Springer, OF
B
A
D
58
Giancarlo Stanton, OF
C
A
F
64
Matt Olson, 1B
C
A
F
70
Eugenio Suarez, 3B
C
A
F
72
Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B
C
A
F
74
Gary Sanchez, C
D
A
F
78
Josh Bell, 1B
B
A
F
84
Nelson Cruz, DH
B
A
F
87
Jorge Soler, OF
C
A
F
90
Josh Donaldson, 3B
C
A
F
122
Mitch Garver, C
C
A
F
141
Franmil Reyes, OF
C
A
F
159
Will Smith, C
D
A
D
235
Hunter Renfroe, OF
D
A
D
Grade B home run sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
5
Mookie Betts, OF
A
B
B
7
Francisco Lindor, SS
B
B
B
10
Juan Soto, OF
B
B
C
12
Trevor Story, SS
B
B
B
18
Anthony Rendon, 3B
A
B
D
19
Fernando Tatis, SS
C
B
B
20
Jose Ramirez, 3B
B
B
B
25
Rafael Devers, 3B
A
B
D
29
Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS
B
B
D
32
Xander Bogaerts, SS
B
B
D
35
Charlie Blackmon, OF
A
B
C
36
Javier Baez, SS
B
B
C
43
Austin Meadows, OF
B
B
C
44
Ketel Marte, 2B/OF
A
B
C
47
Kris Bryant, 3B/OF
B
B
F
49
Manny Machado, 3B/SS
C
B
D
54
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
B
B
D
57
Keston Hiura, 2B
B
B
B
60
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
C
B
D
65
Eloy Jimenez, OF
C
B
F
71
Jose Abreu, 1B
B
B
F
73
Bo Bichette, SS
B
B
C
76
Yoan Moncada, 3B
B
B
C
80
Marcus Semien, SS
B
B
C
88
Matt Chapman, 3B
C
B
F
91
Marcell Ozuna, OF
B
B
D
96
Luis Robert, OF
D
B
C
98
Carlos Correa, SS
B
B
D
100
Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B
C
B
F
104
Michael Conforto, OF, NYM
C
B
D
105
Rhys Hoskins, OF
D
B
F
106
Trey Mancini, 1B/OF
B
B
F
110
Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B
C
B
F
118
Shohei Ohtani, DH
B
B
C
123
Carlos Santana, 1B
C
B
F
129
Max Kepler, OF
C
B
F
138
Kyle Schwarber, OF
D
B
F
155
Edwin Encarnacion, 1B
D
B
F
162
Lourdes Gurriel, OF
C
B
D
167
J.D. Davis, 3B/OF
B
B
F
167
Khris Davis, DH
D
B
F
169
Kyle Tucker, OF
C
B
B
172
Willie Calhoun, OF
C
B
F
197
Brandon Lowe, 2B
D
B
C
201
Joc Pederson, 1B/OF
C
B
F
202
Luke Voit, 1B
C
B
F
205
Justin Upton, OF
D
B
D
210
Christian Walker, 1B
C
B
D
223
Carson Kelly, C
D
B
F
249
Mark Canha, OF
C
B
F
260
Kole Calhoun, OF
D
B
D
279
Mike Yastrzemski, OF
C
B
F
315
Tom Murphy, C
D
B
F
367
Sam Hilliard, OF
D
B
C
Grade C home run sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
14
Trea Turner, SS
B
C
A
30
Jose Altuve, 2B
A
C
C
31
Starling Marte, OF
B
C
B
38
Ozzie Albies, 2B
B
C
C
56
J.T. Realmuto, C
B
C
D
62
DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B
A
C
D
63
Vladimir Guerrero, 3B
B
C
F
83
Tommy Pham, OF
B
C
B
85
Eddie Rosario, OF
B
C
D
93
Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF
A
C
D
95
Nick Castellanos, OF
B
C
F
97
Ramon Laureano, OF
B
C
C
99
Yasmani Grandal, C/1B
D
C
F
115
Michael Brantley, OF
A
C
D
116
Willson Contreras, C
C
C
F
130
Corey Seager, SS
B
C
F
132
Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B
B
C
F
136
Cavan Biggio, 2B
D
C
B
142
Yasiel Puig, OF
C
C
C
146
Jorge Polanco, SS
B
C
D
147
Justin Turner, 3B
A
C
F
148
Danny Santana, 1B/OF
C
C
C
149
David Dahl, OF
B
C
D
154
Gavin Lux, SS
B
C
D
166
Salvador Perez, C
D
C
F
179
Byron Buxton, OF
C
C
B
180
Hunter Dozier, 3B/OF
C
C
F
184
Scott Kingery, 3B/OF
C
C
B
185
Paul DeJong, SS
D
C
D
189
Didi Gregorius, SS
C
C
D
195
Ryan McMahon, 2B/3B
C
C
D
200
Christian Vazquez, C
C
C
F
209
Omar Narvaez, C
B
C
F
218
Gio Urshela, 3B
A
C
F
225
Miguel Andujar, DH
B
C
F
231
Jo Adell, OF
C
C
C
232
Shin-Soo Choo, OF
C
C
C
244
Avisail Garcia, OF
B
C
D
248
Sean Murphy, C
C
C
F
258
Yandy Diaz, 1B/3B
B
C
F
317
Francisco Mejia, C
B
C
F
Stolen Bases
Grade A stolen base sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
14
Trea Turner, SS
B
C
A
53
Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS
C
D
A
55
Adalberto Mondesi, SS
D
D
A
165
Mallex Smith, OF
C
F
A
204
Garrett Hampson, 2B/OF
C
D
A
256
Jon Berti, 3B/SS/OF
C
F
A
Grade B stolen base sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
2
Mike Trout, OF
A
A
B
3
Christian Yelich, OF
A
A
B
5
Mookie Betts, OF
A
B
B
7
Francisco Lindor, SS
B
B
B
12
Trevor Story, SS
B
B
B
19
Fernando Tatis, SS
C
B
B
20
Jose Ramirez, 3B
B
B
B
31
Starling Marte, OF
B
C
B
48
Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF
A
D
B
57
Keston Hiura, 2B
B
B
B
82
Victor Robles, OF
C
D
B
83
Tommy Pham, OF
B
C
B
136
Cavan Biggio, 2B
D
C
B
145
Elvis Andrus, SS
C
F
B
150
Tommy Edman, 2B/3B
B
D
B
169
Kyle Tucker, OF
C
B
B
179
Byron Buxton, OF
C
C
B
184
Scott Kingery, 3B/OF
C
C
B
237
Kolten Wong, 2B
C
F
B
Grade C stolen base sources
ADP
Player
BA
HR
SB
4
Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF
A
A
C
10
Juan Soto, OF
B
B
C
13
Alex Bregman, 3B/SS
B
A
C
22
Bryce Harper. OF
C
A
C
30
Jose Altuve, 2B
A
C
C
35
Charlie Blackmon, OF
A
B
C
36
Javier Baez, SS
B
B
C
38
Ozzie Albies, 2B
B
C
C
43
Austin Meadows, OF
B
B
C
44
Ketel Marte, 2B/OF
A
B
C
73
Bo Bichette, SS
B
B
C
76
Yoan Moncada, 3B
B
B
C
80
Marcus Semien, SS
B
B
C
96
Luis Robert, OF
D
B
C
97
Ramon Laureano, OF
B
C
C
108
Andrew Benintendi, OF
B
D
C
109
Tim Anderson, SS
A
D
C
118
Shohei Ohtani, DH
B
B
C
128
Oscar Mercado, OF
C
D
C
142
Yasiel Puig, OF
C
C
C
148
Danny Santana, 1B/OF
C
C
C
158
Amed Rosario, SS
B
D
C
168
Lorenzo Cain, OF
B
D
C
182
Adam Eaton, OF
B
D
C
190
Jean Segura, SS
B
F
C
197
Brandon Lowe, 2B
D
B
C
199
Andrew McCutchen, OF
C
D
C
206
Kevin Newman, 2B/SS
B
F
C
217
Nick Senzel, OF
C
D
C
231
Jo Adell, OF
C
C
C
232
Shin-Soo Choo, OF
C
C
C
303
Nick Solak, DH
C
D
C
325
Trent Grisham, OF
C
D
C
367
Sam Hilliard, OF
D
B
C
