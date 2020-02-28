2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base has its upside plays, but it's the weakest of the infield positions.
Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.
Below are the second base tiers for 2020. They depict a position that has its share of high-end talent but offers fewer assurances if you miss out on it.
The Elite: Ketel Marte, Jose Altuve
The Near-Elite: Gleyber Torres, Ozzie Albies, Whit Merrifield,Jonathan Villar^, DJ LeMahieu, Keston Hiura, Max Muncy, Jeff McNeil
The Next-Best Things: Mike Moustakas, Eduardo Escobar, Cavan Biggio, Tommy Edman^
The Fallback Options: Gavin Lux, Garrett Hampson^
The Last Resorts: Ryan McMahon, Brandon Lowe, (Nick Solak), Luis Arraez, Kevin Newman, Kolten Wong^
The Deep-Leaguers: Tommy La Stella, Robinson Cano , Rougned Odor, Dee Gordon^, David Fletcher, Nick Madrigal, Michael Chavis
The Leftovers: Jonathan Schoop, Cesar Hernandez, Jurickson Profar, Luis Urias, Starlin Castro, Howie Kendrick, Hanser Alberto, Asdrubal Cabrera, Adam Frazier, Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Dubon, Shed Long, Niko Goodrum, Freddy Galvis
^:one tier lower in points leagues
( ): DH-only
