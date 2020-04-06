Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Shortstop Tiers 3.0

Shortstop has become the most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball.

Tiers are a simple yet effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2020. They depict a star-studded position with plenty of depth at the top that nonetheless can still be depleted in deeper leagues.

The Super Elite: Trea Turner^, Alex Bregman, Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story
The Elite: Fernando Tatis, Xander Bogaerts
The Near-Elite: Gleyber Torres, Jonathan Villar^, Adalberto Mondesi^, Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Manny Machado
The Next-Best Things: Tim Anderson^, Corey Seager 
The Fallback Options: Jorge Polanco
The Last Resorts: Amed Rosario, Elvis Andrus, Didi Gregorius, Paul DeJong, Jean Segura, Kevin Newman, Jon Berti^, Dansby Swanson, Carter Kieboom
The Deep-Leaguers: Nico Hoerner, David Fletcher
The Leftovers: Nick Ahmed, Andrelton Simmons, Willy Adames, Luis Urias, Niko Goodrum, Freddy Galvis

^:one tier lower in points leagues

