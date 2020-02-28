Play

2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.

Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the starting pitcher tiers for 2020, depicting a position with depth to spare at the top levels that eventually runs out of usable options.

The Super Elite: Gerrit Cole, Justin VerlanderJacob deGrom, Max Scherzer
The Elite: Walker BuehlerShane BieberChris SaleJack FlahertyStephen StrasburgPatrick CorbinLucas GiolitoLuis CastilloClayton KershawAaron NolaBlake SnellZack GreinkeCharlie Morton
The Near-Elite: Mike ClevingerNoah Syndergaard, Tyler Glasnow, Chris Paddack, Yu DarvishTrevor BauerBrandon WoodruffSonny GrayMike SorokaJose BerriosCorey KluberFrankie MontasLance Lynn
The Next-Best Things:  Carlos Carrasco*, Hyun-Jin RyuZack WheelerMadison BumgarnerZac GallenShohei OhtaniJesus Luzardo*, Julio Urias*, Max FriedEduardo RodriguezMatthew BoydJames Paxton
The Fallback Options: Kyle HendricksMike MinorDavid PriceLuke WeaverGerman MarquezDinelson LametSean ManaeaRobbie RayKenta Maeda*, Carlos Martinez*, Marcus StromanDallas KeuchelLance McCullersMasahiro TanakaMike Foltynewicz
The Last Resorts:  Cole Hamels, Jake Odorizzi, Jon Gray, Miles Mikolas, Griffin Canning, Andrew Heaney, Mitch KellerAdrian Houser*, Anthony DeSclafaniJoe MusgroveDylan BundyAlex WoodDomingo GermanMichael PinedaRyan Yarbrough*, A.J. Puk*, Josh James*
The Deep-Leaguers:  Caleb Smith, Garrett RichardsMichael KopechBrendan McKay, Forrest Whitley, Dakota Hudson, Sandy Alcantara, Yonny ChirinosKyle Gibson, Chris Archer, Jose Quintana, Steven Matz, Jose Urquidy, Dylan CeaseDustin May*, Matt Shoemaker, Joey Lucchesi, Brad KellerTanner RoarkHomer BaileyJohnny CuetoJordan LylesJake JunisPablo LopezWade MileyMacKenzie Gore, Aaron Civale, Jordan Montgomery, Casey Mize, Ross Stripling, Tyler Beede
The Leftovers: Jon Lester, Julio Teheran, Reynaldo Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Justus Sheffield, Mike Fiers, Jeff Samardzija, Kevin Gausman*, Nathan Eovaldi*, Merrill Kelly, Ian Anderson, Matt Manning, Patrick Sandoval, Logan Webb, Rick Porcello, Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin, Anibal Sanchez, J.A. Happ, Marco Gonzales, Chris Bassitt, John Means, Adam Wainwright

*: RP-eligible

