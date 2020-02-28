2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the starting pitcher tiers for 2020, depicting a position with depth to spare at the top levels that eventually runs out of usable options.

The Super Elite: Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer

The Elite: Walker Buehler, Shane Bieber, Chris Sale, Jack Flaherty, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Lucas Giolito, Luis Castillo, Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, Zack Greinke, Charlie Morton

The Near-Elite: Mike Clevinger, Noah Syndergaard, Tyler Glasnow, Chris Paddack, Yu Darvish, Trevor Bauer, Brandon Woodruff, Sonny Gray, Mike Soroka, Jose Berrios, Corey Kluber, Frankie Montas, Lance Lynn

The Next-Best Things: Carlos Carrasco*, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen, Shohei Ohtani, Jesus Luzardo*, Julio Urias*, Max Fried, Eduardo Rodriguez, Matthew Boyd, James Paxton

The Fallback Options: Kyle Hendricks, Mike Minor, David Price, Luke Weaver, German Marquez, Dinelson Lamet, Sean Manaea, Robbie Ray, Kenta Maeda*, Carlos Martinez*, Marcus Stroman, Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers, Masahiro Tanaka, Mike Foltynewicz

The Last Resorts: Cole Hamels, Jake Odorizzi, Jon Gray, Miles Mikolas, Griffin Canning, Andrew Heaney, Mitch Keller, Adrian Houser*, Anthony DeSclafani, Joe Musgrove, Dylan Bundy, Alex Wood, Domingo German, Michael Pineda, Ryan Yarbrough*, A.J. Puk*, Josh James*

The Deep-Leaguers: Caleb Smith, Garrett Richards, Michael Kopech, Brendan McKay, Forrest Whitley, Dakota Hudson, Sandy Alcantara, Yonny Chirinos, Kyle Gibson, Chris Archer, Jose Quintana, Steven Matz, Jose Urquidy, Dylan Cease, Dustin May*, Matt Shoemaker, Joey Lucchesi, Brad Keller, Tanner Roark, Homer Bailey, Johnny Cueto, Jordan Lyles, Jake Junis, Pablo Lopez, Wade Miley, MacKenzie Gore, Aaron Civale, Jordan Montgomery, Casey Mize, Ross Stripling, Tyler Beede

The Leftovers: Jon Lester, Julio Teheran, Reynaldo Lopez, Taijuan Walker, Justus Sheffield, Mike Fiers, Jeff Samardzija, Kevin Gausman*, Nathan Eovaldi*, Merrill Kelly, Ian Anderson, Matt Manning, Patrick Sandoval, Logan Webb, Rick Porcello, Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin, Anibal Sanchez, J.A. Happ, Marco Gonzales, Chris Bassitt, John Means, Adam Wainwright

*: RP-eligible