2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Third Base Tiers 3.0

Tiers are a simple yet effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the third base tiers for 2020. They show a position with such incredible depth from top to bottom that you should expect to draft more than one, whether for multi-eligibility reasons or to fill your utility spot.

The Super Elite: Alex Bregman, Nolan Arenado, Jose Ramirez, Anthony Rendon

The Elite: Rafael Devers

The Near-Elite: Kris Bryant, DJ LeMahieu, Max Muncy, Eugenio Suarez, Jeff McNeil, Yoan Moncada^, Manny Machado, Vladimir Guerrero, Matt Chapman

The Next-Best Things: Josh Donaldson, Miguel Sano, Mike Moustakas, Eduardo Escobar, Tommy Edman^

The Fallback Options: Yuli Gurriel, Justin Turner, J.D. Davis, Scott Kingery^, Gio Urshela, Hunter Dozier

The Last Resorts: Yandy Diaz, Ryan McMahon, Jon Berti^

The Deep-Leaguers: Tommy La Stella, Kyle Seager, Brian Anderson, Matt Carpenter, David Fletcher

The Leftovers: Travis Shaw, Starlin Castro, Alec Bohm, Evan Longoria, Marwin Gonzalez, Hanser Alberto, Asdrubal Cabrera, Todd Frazier, Maikel Franco

^:one tier lower in points leagues

( ): DH-only