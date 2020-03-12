2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Top 15 non-closer relief pitchers for holds help and saves sleepers

Generally speaking, the only relief pitchers who matter in Fantasy Baseball are the ones in line for saves.

But in certain instances you might feel compelled to use a non-closer. Maybe you're just looking for a prospective saves source. All the closers are rostered already, but you're banking on the volatility of the role.

Of course, maybe your league rewards holds, in which case a prospective saves source might also be the choice for you. The relievers next in line to close are usually the ones setting up, after all.

Then again, maybe you just need good ratios, an easy way to pad your team's ERA and WHIP without falling too far behind in strikeouts. Those guys often turn out to be good holds sources as well even if they don't have a clear path to saves.

Each of the following relievers should meet one or more of those needs. They're the 15 non-closers most worthy of rostering in Fantasy Baseball.