2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Top advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven experts

The 2020 MLB offseason has seen several huge stars changing teams with Gerrit Cole going from the Astros to the Yankees and Anthony Rendon going from the World Series champion Nationals to the Angels. And with major trade rumors surrounding Cubs slugger Kris Bryant and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, Fantasy baseball owners are keeping a watchful eye on the latest MLB news. Pitchers and catchers report to 2020 MLB Spring Training this week and MLB Opening Day is now a month and a half away, so finding a reliable 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can set you up for success in your upcoming drafts.

Players like Cole, Rendon, Bryant and Arenado will be near the top of the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings, but identifying potential 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts, busts and sleepers is key. That's why you'll definitely want to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy and advice in the draft guide from the proven experts at SportsLine.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Bill Dubiel and Jeff Zimmerman, this is a must-have for any Fantasy baseball player. Dubiel was FantasyPros' No. 4 Most Accurate Ranker for the 2017 Fantasy Baseball season, while Zimmerman co-published a book on Fantasy baseball called "The Process" and is a two-time Tout Wars champion and winner of three FSWA awards. They have years of handing out league-winning advice and can give you a major edge in your league.

This guide ranks the top players at each position, but goes well beyond that, also breaking down Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Players are also divided into Fantasy baseball tiers, showing you exactly when it's safe to draft players. Their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft. Go here to download the guide.

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball third baseman rankings:

Sleeper - Dawel Lugo, Detroit Tigers - The 25-year-old hasn't yet hit his stride in the MLB, with a .632 OPS over 389 plate appearances over the last two seasons. However, Lugo should still get a long look for the rebuilding Tigers in 2020 and his potential is quite high. Lugo hit .333 while posting a .370 OBP and .489 slugging percentage in triple-A last season. He has the potential for 20 home runs and he can be had for next-to-nothing late in your 2020 Fantasy baseball drafts

Breakout - Matt Thaiss, Los Angeles Angels - Thaiss didn't set the world alight in his first taste of Major League action in 2019, posting a .211/.293/.422 slash line. However, he did show big power with eight home runs in 164 plate appearances after hitting 14 home runs and posting an .867 OPS in triple-A. Thaiss has shown exceptional plate patience, posting a walk rate of 15.9 percent in triple-A and then a 10.4 percent walk rate in the MLB. And in a lineup that now includes Mike Trout and Rendon, that should help earn him plenty of at-bats.

Bust - Yoan Moncada, Chicago White Sox - Moncada made a significant jump last season at the plate by making use of tools that we knew he always had like elite exit velocity. However, a .406 BABIP is thoroughly unsustainable and tells us he's probably more of a .270 hitter than a .315 hitter. Even if his hard-hit contact rate continues to rise, he's bound to be less lucky over time and that makes him a risky proposition as a sixth-round pick.

