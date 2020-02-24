2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep: Top advice, sleepers, breakouts, busts from unbiased experts

Spring training for all 30 MLB teams is underway, which can only mean one thing: draft season is right around the corner. Following an offseason that saw plenty of jaw-dropping moves, revamped rosters are starting to take shape and 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep is ramping up. Owners everywhere are studying the new-look teams and keeping up with the latest MLB news.

Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole is heading to the Yankees in hopes of bringing New York its first World Series title since 2009, while Anthony Rendon will look to lead the Angels to their first playoff appearance since 2014. Those moves will certainly have an impact on the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Given all the changes, the Fantasy baseball experts at SportsLine have released a must-see 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide that can help guide you through your upcoming drafts.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Bill Dubiel and Jeff Zimmerman, this is a must-have for any Fantasy baseball player. Dubiel was FantasyPros' No. 4 Most Accurate Ranker for the 2017 Fantasy Baseball season, while Zimmerman co-published a book on Fantasy baseball called "The Process" and is a two-time Tout Wars champion and winner of three FSWA awards. They have years of handing out league-winning advice and can give you a major edge in your league.

This guide ranks the top players at each position, but goes well beyond that, also breaking down Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Players are also divided into Fantasy baseball tiers, showing you exactly when it's safe to draft players. Their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft. Go here to download the guide.

The guide includes SportsLine's top sleeper, breakout and bust in the 2020 Fantasy baseball outfielder rankings:

Breakout: Oscar Mercado, Cleveland Indians - The big righty has developed more pop as he has progressed through the minors, and it culminated in a 15-15 line across 482 plate appearances for the Indians last year. The potential here is in the speed department. Mercado stole 30-plus bases on four different occasions in the minors and had 29 last year if you include his time in Triple-A. If he's able to maintain (or even improve upon) his power numbers while keeping his wOBA between .315 and .345, Mercado could be a strong roto asset given that he'll bring 30 steals while chipping in at every other major scoring category.

Sleeper: Victor Reyes, Detroit Tigers - Reyes played in just 69 games in 2019, but finished the season with 84 hits and 25 RBIs, both of which were career-bests. He ended the 2019 campaign hitting .304/.336/.431 with nine stolen bases. Through his first 169 MLB appearances, Reyes has racked up 18 stolen bases. In addition, Reyes has also shown power at the plate, hitting 13 homers between Triple-A and the majors a season ago.

Bust: Mike Tauchman, New York Yankees - Tauchman had a productive season at the plate a season ago, batting .277 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs in 87 games. However, a calf injury sidelined him towards the end of the season, while a loaded New York lineup may diminish his Fantasy value in 2020. With the likes of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier peppering New York's lineup, it's hard to envision Tauchman returning value given his current 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

